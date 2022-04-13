Govt College for Women Srinagar Recruitment 2022 — Salary 22,000

In a matchup with a couple of the highest scorers in the league — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl — the Wild knew understood the assignment heading into the game against the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center.

“They have special players that we have to be aware of,” coach Dean Evason said. “We have to be very careful when they are on the ice.”

The other strategy? Just run McDavid and Draisaitl off the ice.

As much as the Wild frustrated the Oilers with an impressive defensive effort, they earned the 5-1 win largely because of an offensive eruption.

Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman both scored a pair of goals, Freddy Gaudreau chipped in with a goal, and Cam Talbot finished with xx saves to improve to 9-0-2 in his past 11 starts.

The dominance started shortly after puck drop as Gaudreau pushed the Wild in front 1-0 early in the first period with a patient play to beat Mikko Koskinen in close. From there, the Wild started to torment McDavid whenever he hopped over the boards, with Jonas Brodin essentially shadowing him for most of the night.

That paved the way for the second period where the Kevin Fiala helped the Wild stretch the lead to 2-0 thanks to a pretty pass from Matt Boldy. Not long after that, Fiala made it 3-0 with a wrist shot from an impossible angle.

With the game already well in hand at that point, especially considering how well the Wild were defending, Ryan Hartman made it 4-0 after a brilliant play by Kirill Kaprizov to get him the puck.

The rest of the game was nothing more than a formality as the Wild got another goal from Hartman to make it 5-0 d before Draisaitl finally scored for the Oilers to finalize the score at 5-1.

As the game wound to a close, Evander Kane crushed Kaprizov with a crosscheck after the whistle.

Not surprisingly, the Wild took exception, with Hartman flying in to drop the gloves with Kane. That was enough to get both players 10-minute misconducts. As both players headed toward their respective locker rooms, Hartman shouted some not-so-nice words to Kane followed by a not-so-nice gesture.