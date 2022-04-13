Finance
Health Insurance Coverage for Cancer Survivors or Cardiac and Diabetes Patients in India
Introduction:
The basic health indices in India have widely improved since we became independent in 1947, the average life expectancy has gone up, the infant mortality rates and maternal mortality rates have improved a lot but we still have a long way to go before we achieve developed or European standards.
These improvements happened because of improvement in education, sanitation, health care facilities and increase in disposable income resulting in general improvements in living standards across the board.
Today we are producing more cereals, pulses, fruits, poultry, fish and also consuming more as a result the availability of protein in our diet has improved very much resulting in taller and healthier Indians.
But along with increase in disposable income and increasing living standards there is increase in consumption of alcohol, tobacco, red meat and fatty foods.
The increase in affluence and affordability of new technological gizmos has made us more sedentary and dependent even for smallest and easiest of the job; today we tend to use mobile phone from the comforts of our home to contact grocer, pharmacist, maid, electrician, mechanic, etc.
And instead of walking to nearest convenience store, we tend to use vehicle and instead of walking or cycling for moving-around in our neighbourhood we take motorised vehicle.
Many of us will have trouble remembering last time we walked a distance to catch an auto rickshaw or taxi today we tend to book taxi and it picks us up from our door step.
Which along with unresponsive or indifferent civic management has resulted in unplanned development across most of the urban centres where availability of potable water, sanitation services are under stress along with increased and unmanaged vehicular, industrial, ground, noise pollution.
In 2012 GOI with Indian council of medical research released an updated definition of overweight and revised the figures to:
If BMI (Body Mass Index) is between 18-22.9kg/m2 person is of normal weight
If BMI is 23-24.9kg/m2 the person is overweight.
If BMI is more than 25 kg/m2 the person is OBESE.
In 21st century obesity has taken epidemic proportion in India and more than 5% of population comes under definition of OBESE.
While studying of 22 SNP ( single nucleotide polymorphism) near to MC4-R-gene, scientist have identified a SNP 12970134 to be mostly associated with waist circumference. In this study nearly 2000 people of Indian origin participated and this SNP was found to be most prevalent in this group.
Hence genetically we are predisposed towards abdominal obesity and this is one of the biggest morbidity factor behind diabetes type 2 and cardio vascular disease.
Globally 3-5 million deaths are because of obesity, 3.9% years of life lost and 3.9% of years lost to disability adjusted life years.
All the above has increased the number of Indians suffering from non-communicable lifestyle induced diseases like Cancers,Cardiac Vascular diseases, Diabetes, Hypertension, Mental Illness, breathing disorders like Asthma etc.
What is the disease burden for non-communicable prevalent disease like cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in India? (Reference: Background papers on Burden of disease in India published by National commission on macroeconomics and health)
The figures for Diabetes, CVD (Cardio vascular disease) and cancers are alarming and the biggest percentage of new cases are being reported from Urban areas and the younger men and women are as vulnerable as middle aged men.
Diabetes:
India is projected to become diabetes capital of the globe, it is estimated that in 2015 approximately 4.6 crore Indians were diabetic.
The prevalence is estimated as:
In 30-39 years age group around 6% of population is estimated to be diabetic.
In 40-49 years age group around 13% of population is estimated to be diabetic.
In 70+ years age group around 20% of population is estimated to be diabetic.
Diabetes has been recognised as one of the major contributing factor towards increase in numbers of Cardio Vascular Disease (CVD) patients in India.
Cardiovascular Disease (CVD):
It is estimated that around 6.4 crore Indians had one or the other condition which can be classified as CVD.
Coronary Heart Disease is a mix of conditions that include Acute Myocardial Infraction, Angina Pectoris, Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) and inflammatory heart disease.
It is increasing in rural areas it is estimated to effect 13.5% of rural population in age group 60-69 years.
More and more cases of CVD are being diagnosed among young adult in age group 40 and above.
Cancers:
It is estimated that nearly 10 Lakh new cancers wold have been diagnosed in 2016 and 670,000 deaths were expected because of cancer in 2016.
Across the globe Cancers account for 5.1% of disease burden and 9% of all death, in India cancers account for 3.3% of disease burden and 9% of all deaths.
Response of health insurance companies towards the increased disease burden:
Looking at the large number of people being diagnosed and being affected by increased disease burden, it is a fact that all these diseases or conditions are rejected as preexisting conditions and risks are not accepted by any insurance company.
The best response has been benefit policy from Life insurance companies which offer fix term plans for cancer or cardiac disease but for paying the benefit the diagnosis has to be during policy period.
The survivor benefit plans popularly known as critical illness benefit policy pays only when the disease becomes critical particularly in cancer today many cancer cases are diagnosed and treated completely during the early stage and do not become critical hence most claims under the Critical Illness can only be made once disease reached 3rd or 4th stage of manifestation.
Presently schemes for people diagnosed by or surviving these diseases are bare minimum some insurance companies have tried to launch products catering to people with some preexisting condition or survivors but the effort seems halfhearted.
New India assurance have launched Cancer care policies with Indian cancer society and CPAA but both these policies exclude existing cancer patients or Cancer Survivors and only enrol people who have no sign of cancer.
Health Insurance Policies for Cardiovascular Disease Patients:
Start Health and Allied insurance company has launched Star Cardiac care policy for people who have undergone PTCA, CABG within 7 year period prior to the commencement of the coverage under this policy.
Few features of Cardiac Care insurance policy:
There are 2 sections of the policy section 1 is normal health insurance with PED covered after 48 months, 2% limitation on room, doctor fee and nursing charges subject to max of Rs.5000 per day and liability in case of package rates is limited to 80%of package rates.
But section 2 covering giving coverage to known cardiac cases there is no limitation other than SI.
There is a waiting period of 91 days before a person can claim for any complication because of preexisting cardiac condition under this policy
Health Insurance plans for people with diabetes:
In Diabetes space there are two products Diabetes safe from Star Health and Allied insurance company and Energy Health insurance plan from Apollo Munich Health insurance company:
A comparison between the two products is as:
Insurance Company: Star Health Insurance
Product: Diabetes Safe Insurance Plan
Who is covered?
Patients suffering from Type 1 and type 2 diabetes
Number of plan:
2 plans in plan A pre-acceptance medical test must, in plan B no pre-acceptance medical tests
Waiting period: In plan A no waiting period, in plan B 15 months waiting period for coverage of disease related to CV system, Renal System disease of eyes and diabetic peripheral vascular disease, foot ulcers
Family floater option: available,both plans have 2 section one section covers
benefits under family floater and section 2 is specific to diabetes care.
Sum Insured Rs. 300,000, to Rs. 10,00,000
Income Tax Benefit: Under 80(D)
Limitation:
For Cataract the limitations are defined as :
For SI 3-500,000 liability to Rs.20,000 per eye person and Rs. 30,000 per policy period
For SI Rs. 10,00000 liability limited to Rs. 30,000 per eye person and Rs.40,000 for policy period
For diseases of cardio vascular system the limitation are defined as:
For SI 300,000 liability limited to Rs.200,000
For SI 400,000 Liability limited to Rs.250,000
For SI 500,000 liability limited to Rs. 300,000
For SI 10,000,00 liability limited to Rs.400,000
Cost of artificial limbs limited to 10% of SI if amputation is related to diabetes.
Insurance Company: Apollo Munich health insurance co. Ltd
Product : Energy Health Insurance Plan
Who is covered?
Patients suffering from Type 2 diabetes, impaired fasting glucose, impaired glucose tolerance and or Hypertension are covered.
Number of plan: Single plan
Waiting period : No waiting period, day 1 hospitalisation arising out of diabetes and hypertension
Family floater option: No, policy available on individual basis
Sum Insured : Rs. 200,000 to Rs. 10,000,000
Income Tax Benefit : Under 80(D)
Limitation: No limits
VAS (Value added services): Health coach, telephonic consultation, health line, discounts, access to wellness portal that conducts HRA, stores medical record
Optional VAS services: diagnostic monitoring program to monitor and manage health).
Rewards: Discounts on premium and addition benefits on good health management
Hassle-Free Money-Saving Travel Tips
Everyone knows that you can have a wonderful time with family and friends when you go on vacation or travel to a new and distant spot. However, sometimes disaster can arise when things don’t go quite as planned or anticipated. Here are some tips and hints that would help ensure that your getaway is affordable and trouble-free.
AIRFARES
Be flexible. When booking your flight, don’t tell the reservation agent your travel dates up-front. Instead, ask the agent to check every fare for the itinerary you want within a range of dates. Ask for the cheapest fares first. If you’re flexible, you may be able to cut ticket costs.
Buy tickets after midnight on Tuesday in the time zone where the airline is based. Generally, airlines start airfare sales late on Friday, and competing airlines match the lower fares. They stop matching lower fares usually on Monday. Customers who book low fares are given 24 hours to purchase the tickets. All low fares that were booked on Monday but not purchased by midnight Tuesday are available for sale at that time.
HOTELS
Make hotel reservation at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. You’ll have a better chance of getting a low-rate from a front-desk clerk who understands that an unsold room is lost revenue. Call the hotel in the city you wish to visit directly. Don’t call the 800-number – you’re likely to reach a national reservation clerk.
Request weekend rates. At some hotels, weekend rates are one-third of the regular rates. If you plan to stay through the week, ask to have the cheaper weekend rate extended. Make sure that the price you are quoted reflects hidden costs, such as resort fees and taxes.
Consider alternative lodging. Many hostels now offer private rooms for $25.00 to $160.00 a night. For more information, log on to Hostelling International USA at [http://www.huisa.org]. Also, some colleges rent their dorm rooms at reasonable prices during vacation periods.
CRUISES
Book a cruise at the last minute. Frequently, vessels sail with empty berths. Many routes regularly have more berths than passengers. If you’re flexible, you could get great last-minute packages. Check with a travel agent or consolidator. Be aware that cruise lines now charge for extras that were previously included in packages, such as some recreational activities.
RENTAL CARS
Contact the local rental location. Local operators can offer deals to reduce a temporary surplus or base on the local market. If you call the national toll-free number to make a reservation, you may not get the best price or the best car.
Whenever possible, avoid renting at airport lots, which can be more expensive than in-city ones. Compare local and national rates at RentalCars.com. Make sure you pay only for what you want and need. Here are some things to keep in mind when renting a car.
Extra insurance –
Your personal auto insurance may include rentals and the credit card company may provide coverage for damage to rental cars, but these may still not be enough. To maximize your coverage:
– Make sure you have sufficient collision and comprehensive coverage on your auto policy.
– Pay for the rental car with a credit card that provides additional coverage.
– Check for rental car companies that have an agreement with your insurance carrier to provide additional coverage. For example, USAA offers additional coverage for Avis, Budget, and Hertz cars in most locations in the United States.
Spare drivers –
Most companies let another person drive the car for free. But some charge extra for every other person who drives the car, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Ask before you reserve. Breaking the rules could affect your insurance protection. If your spouse has an accident, you may have to pay for the repairs out of your pocket.
Gassing up –
When returning the car, you have the option of filling it up yourself, prepaying for a full tank at a fixed per-gallon rate, or paying a refueling fee when you return with less fuel than you started with. Refueling fees can be extremely high. You might get a better rate if you fill it up yourself.
Return policy
– If at all possible, return it where you picked it up, or be ready to pay more. Drop-off charge is based on the distance between pick up and drop-off point.
Late fees –
Return the car on time. Most rental agencies give you a one-hour grace period, but don’t test it. Returning it late can lead to high overtime charges.
AUTOMOBILE TRIPS
The AAA makes the “summer driving season” sound so compulsory, as if something horrible will happen to you if you don’t clock a certain number of interstate miles by Labor Day. If you love taking road trips, here are some tips to make your trip smoother.
Leave early, stay late. To avoid peak traffic, especially during holidays, leave a day earlier than other travelers, and return a day earlier or a day later.
Plan ahead.
Know your route and have an alternative plan in case of heavy traffic or road closure. Carry a vehicle safety/emergency kit. Make sure your car is in top condition. Long summer travel puts a lot of stress on a car. Get a pre-trip checkup.
Tires should have sufficient treads. If you don’t know what to look for, have a mechanic check the entire width of your tire including the rims.
Brakes should be checked, usually by having a mechanic take off all four wheels. Note the thickness of the brake linings and shoes. The calipers, devices that cause friction as you press the brake pad, and the rubber hydraulic lines should also be checked.
Steering components, such as the front end and steering-related parts, including the ball joints and bushings, should be examined.
Take your time.
“It’s better late than sorry.” Plan extra time and arrive safely. Take breaks for 15 to 20 minutes every few hours and stretch your legs. Don’t forget to drink plenty of fluids. Don’t eat and run. Take a walk after eating to get your blood flowing.
When traveling with children, pack toys, books, games and snacks within reach to keep them occupied. Try a recorded story or sing-along. Also try these two tips. Hang a bag over the back of the front passenger seat to hold toys, bottles, crayons and other favorite items. Give older children maps of the United States and pencils, markers or pens. Then as you drive, they can look
Car Loans – Eligibility and Requirements
Making the most out of car loans
Getting a car loan seems a difficult task if you are in the list of people with bad credit history. If you are tired of rejected car loan applications because of your bad credit then you need to seriously think about car loans specially prepared for people with poor credit. You may wonder how are these specialized car loans are different from those normal car loans? And exactly what they do offer? How do such loans work? Read on to get the answers and more.
Specialized loans for people with bad credit
Traditional money lending institutions approve car loans according to a good credit rating. If a person has bad credit then he/she cannot qualify for a car loan from a local bank, credit organizations like USAA or AAA or financing companies such as Toyota motor credit or Ford Motor Credit. Now everyone needs a vehicle but not everyone can have a perfect credit report. In that case many specialized car loans are designed for people who are facing the problem of bad credit, bankruptcy, foreclosure, repossession, marginal credit or no credit. Most of the time auto dealers lend initial auto loans which are later transferred or sold to a financing company.
Basic requirements to qualify
Applying for such specialized car loans is easy unlike normal car loans which require a high credit score as first eligibility criteria. On the contrary anyone with bad credit can apply for car loans prepared for persons with poor credit. To obtain a car loan all you will need to do is to furnish necessary papers. Your lender will ask to show your valid driver’s license in U.S.A. and your identification proof. You will also need to show proof of your employment with minimum income of $2000 per month. You should be able to obtain car insurance and provide proof of residence and a valid phone number.
Apply with quick and simple online application form
Obtaining a car loan is fairly simple with short application form available online. With the help of the Internet you can work out your car loan process from the comfort of your own home. Simply go online, fill out a short form which is totally free and one hundred percent secure. Your personal data is protected with industry standard security levels and it will be delivered only to leading car loan lenders in your area. Your application for the loan will be approved within minutes and more than one car loan lenders will contact you with personalized quotes for car loans as per your requirements. Compare these quotes and choose a right loan for you.
Do your homework before you apply
Applying for a car loan is easy; but planning for a car loan is as important especially if you have bad credit. First of all, check your credit report and find out problems. Second, determine the budget for your car. Calculate final numbers of car price and monthly payments. Use an online car loan calculator to plan your budget for the car loan. Research online for different options and find out which loan will best fit your needs.
Tips For Finding An Affordable Dental Benefit Insurance Provider
If you are in need of an affordable dental benefit insurance provider, then you may be barking up the wrong tree. The facts are in on dental insurance and the results are not pretty. Understandably, dental insurance does not cover pre-existing dental conditions. This means that if you NEED to see a dentist right away because you are in pain, then you’re out of luck. If things were that way then no one would pay regular premiums, they’d just wait until there was a problem and go to the dentist then.
Major insurance companies like Aetna, Blue Cross, Met Life, Cigna, Delta Dental, etc. can’t make any money that way. Wouldn’t it be convenient if we could just buy homeowner’s insurance AFTER our home burned down? Well, why would you expect a dental insurance company to provide you with care AFTER you’ve already got cavities or need dentures?
This is just one drawback with dental insurance. Besides having to pay the premiums, you must also pay an annual deductible before your insurance will take effect. Yes, there are several seemingly affordable dental benefit insurance providers advertising online, but if they’re not providing any coverage, they can afford to give the policy away!
Read the policy thoroughly, especially in the fine print where it lists the “exclusions”. These are the things that the dental insurance does not cover. After you’ve recovered from the shock and disappointment, I recommend that you go buy a dental discount plan. This is the best way to provide dental care for your family right now.
