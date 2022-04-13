News
How Keval Shah Scaled His SEO Agency Inbound Pursuit to 7-Figures
Paid Advertisement by Inbound Pursuit
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.
It’s easy to look at a thriving business and assume they’ve always had it figured out. But, that’s very rarely the case. After all, every venture starts somewhere. And making your venture a success is all about doing the little things consistently and relentlessly — even if the results aren’t representative of the time and energy you’re putting in.
That was the case for Keval Shah — founder of Inbound Pursuit, a 7-figure SEO agency that focuses on delivering custom-built campaigns for their e-commerce clients rather than cookie-cutter strategies.
But how did he get here? What were the little things Keval did to scale his SEO agency to 7-figures?
Let’s take a look.
Relentless Dedication to His Goals
With service-based businesses, in particular, it’s all too easy to give up early after not seeing results. You send out a few hundred cold emails — or LinkedIn connection requests — and yet, you’re still struggling to get clients.
Might as well throw in the towel and put your energy into a new project, right? Wrong.
According to Keval, it’s paramount that you keep pushing forward even when things don’t appear to be going so well.
“When you’re first starting out it’s really easy to give up when you’re not seeing immediate results”, explains Keval, “But it’s pretty typical for things to start slow. I would say that you should expect that — expect to be putting in a whole lot of work with close to no return for a while. It took me several months to close my first client. Then another 7-months to hit $10k/month. And then another year after that before I felt like I had hit my stride and was running an actual business. These things take time. But if you don’t have the patience and dedication to see it through, you’ll have a hard time succeeding in the business world.”
Keval’s relentless dedication to his craft and his goals served him well: A little under 3 years ago, Keval had no clients. Now? His agency has over 50 clients on retainer with more and more businesses booking calls with him to reserve an onboarding spot.
Focus On Client Results First, Growth Second
What good is client acquisition if you can’t get them to stick around for the long haul? If you’re constantly chasing new clients to offset a high churn rate, your business will never scale. You’ll be stuck treading water — a slow death for any service-based agency.
That’s why, according to Keval, one of the most important things you can do to scale a service-based business is to focus on client results first and growth second.
“I’m obsessed with client results,” says Keval, “I treat all of my client sites like they’re my own. I personally spend time custom-building each of my client’s campaigns, so they’re put in the best possible position to see organic traction. I then regularly monitor progress to make sure their campaigns trend in the right direction and ultimately begin generating organic traffic. And by doing that — by making results your focus, you actually end up making client acquisition 10x easier.”
Those results you achieve allow you to publish case studies and gather positive testimonials, which improves your business’s reputation and notoriety. And those clients who you generated results for become your #1 fan, recommending your services to other business owners in their network.
Focusing on client results creates one giant positive feedback loop that ends up growing your business anyways.
Invest in Ongoing Coaching and Mentorship
If you aren’t continuing to learn and get better at what you do, you’re falling behind. This is especially true in the SEO space where algorithm shifts can change the effectiveness of strategies.
That’s why Keval makes it a point to invest in ongoing SEO coaching and mentorship from some of the smartest, most experienced SEOs in the game.
“To be the best, you have to learn from the best,” says Keval, “It doesn’t matter how good you think you are, any master of his or her craft knows that the learning process never ends. And if you’re not constantly learning and getting better, you’re doing yourself and your clients a massive disservice.”
This has allowed Keval to ensure he’s implementing the most up-to-date SEO strategies for his clients, and achieving the best results possible.
“That’s what separates Inbound Pursuit from most SEO agencies,” says Keval, “We don’t have strict, cookie-cutter processes that we abide by. Obviously, we have a general framework of strategies that work. But because we’re not so process oriented, it’s easy for us to quickly make adjustments and pivot our strategies towards what’s working best today. And that’s important because SEO is always changing.”
Build an Authentic Network
They say it’s all about who you know, and in the agency space, that couldn’t be more true. Keval accredits much of his success to building real connections with clients, service-based business owners and others in the SEO industry.
As a result, Keval has quickly built-up a reputation as the go-to SEO person amongst his vast network. That means that when someone in his network stumbles upon someone in need of SEO — whether it be a client, a friend, or an acquaintance — they are quick to refer them to Keval and Inbound Pursuit.
Having a network to send you leads is incredibly helpful if you are planning on scaling your business, so focus on building real connections with people (people can tell when you’re being fake) — it will pay incredible dividends in the future.
Build a Rockstar Team
Building real connections is important, but perhaps even more important is building the right team.
While Keval certainly started his agency as a solopreneur, he didn’t get to 7-figures alone. At a certain point, he realized he needed the right people on his team to help make his vision a reality.
He worked tirelessly to build a rockstar team that allowed him to spend less time in the trenches, and more time on higher level tasks. This also freed up some of his time so he could actually enjoy what he’s built.
Because at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about. Your goals should be ever growing, but it’s also important to enjoy the fruits of your labor.
News
Chicago White Sox place Lucas Giolito and AJ Pollock on the IL, recalling Jimmy Lambert and Anderson Severino
The Chicago White Sox remain cautiously optimistic that pitcher Lucas Giolito will miss only two starts.
The team placed the right-hander on the injured list with an abdominal strain, one of four moves the Sox announced before Tuesday’s home opener against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Right fielder AJ Pollock also went on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, with a strained right hamstring that occurred Saturday.
The Sox recalled pitchers Jimmy Lambert and Anderson Severino from Triple-A Charlotte. Lambert is in line to start Thursday’s series finale against the Mariners.
Giolito’s IL stint is retroactive to Saturday. The injury occurred in Friday’s season opener in Detroit. He left after four scoreless innings.
“It was just like this one weird thing,” Giolito said Tuesday. “The super frustrating part is I was preparing, preparing, preparing all offseason long, spring training and then the first game I have this little weird injury.
“Best way to describe it is extremely frustrating, but with each day that’s passed, I’ve felt better and better. I really don’t think that it’s a big deal. Unfortunately, I’ve just got to let it heal up. That’s the way it goes sometimes.”
Pollock suffered his injury Saturday after leading off the third with a single. He is 4-for-7 with a double, RBI and run in two games.
“He is back in Arizona for the birth of a child,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday. “We knew that obviously he wasn’t going to play Sunday after needing to leave Saturday’s game with what would have been a paternity leave. He was going to be away from us for five games.
“Not necessarily knowing how he is going to feel on Day 6 and wanting to err on the side of caution, we thought putting him on the IL is probably the more prudent move.”
Lambert went 1-1 with a 6.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts in four games (three starts) for the Sox last season. He allowed one run on one hit in three innings Thursday for Charlotte against Norfolk.
“When you’re going back and forth between Triple A and the big leagues, you never know if you’re going to get that opportunity again,” Lambert told the Tribune. “So definitely don’t take it for granted. Definitely feels good to be back.
“I just want to continue to build on what I was doing last year. It starts with health. Being able to take the ball whenever they ask.”
Lambert, 27, described his spring as a “little slow.”
“I threw a couple of times, mainly because I had COVID and I was a little bit behind going into spring,” he said. “But it was good, it was healthy. I threw the ball pretty well. Just want to continue to build off that.”
The 27-year-old Severino, who has no major-league experience, gives the Sox another left-handed option out of the bullpen.
“Anderson was a little behind due to a visa issue so he didn’t quite get the full spring,” Hahn said. “He came in not too dissimilar from Bennett Sousa as one of our young lefties we were excited to see in camp. Anderson’s experience in spring was a little uneven because of his late arrival perhaps.
“But the stuff is there: plus fastball, slider, real nice mix to keep guys off balance and dominate an AB. We’ll see what he has to offer.”
()
News
Miley Cyrus’ birth chart: The sexy ‘wrecking ball’ is the life of the ‘party’
News
Kevin Durant explains ‘not fair’ reason Joel Embiid might lose MVP
Kevin Durant said Joel Embiid deserves the MVP. He’s doubtful he’ll win it, though, because the Sixers center is not as likable as the two other leading candidates.
“There’s a lot of players that’s been controlled by their narrative,” Durant said. “Some of it has been because of the player and some of it has been about the perception other people have about that player. In Joel’s case, more people just like Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and (Nikola) Jokic.
“It’s as simple as that. His personality, his story I guess. As a basketball player, if people look at just the game and what is on the floor,” Durant continued, “then narrative and who you are and your personality, that stuff doesn’t really matter or shouldn’t matter. Joel, they probably just like those guys better. It’s not fair. But that’s how it goes at time. If I had a vote, I would choose Joel.”
The media has already submitted its votes for MVP and it should be a tight race between the three frontcourt All-Stars. Jokic, who led the latest ESPN media straw poll, won the award last year. He averaged 27 points with 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists while carrying a shorthanded Nuggets squad to the West’s sixth-seed.
Antetkounmpo, who already owns two MVPs, averaged 29.9 points with 11.6 boards for the East’s third-seed. Embiid, gunning for his first MVP, led the NBA in scoring at 30.6 points with 11.7 rebounds for the fourth-seeded Sixers.
Durant said Embiid’s empty MVP trophy case should be another reason to give him the nod, and the threshold for back-to-back awards — as Jokic could accomplish and Embiid already did — should carry a higher threshold.
“I feel like if you are going to win back to back MVPS, it should be like Steph Curry. His first MVP, he averaged 23 points and seven rebounds. His next one, he stepped up such an enormous level (averaged 30.1 points for a 73-win team),” Durant said. “If you are going to get two in a row, you can’t duplicate the same thing you did the year before. That’s just how I feel. … To win two in a row you have to do something way bigger than the year before. I think back-to-back MVPS are special and the season you have to have team-wise and individual-wise, all has to come together to win back-to-back. I feel like Jokic had an incredible season but Joel season was just as good, if not better.”
Durant has his own case for a second MVP, albeit separated from his first by eight years, after lifting Brooklyn through a chaotic season into the play-in tournament. He averaged 29.9 points — and the Nets were 35-19 with him in the lineup — but the 33-year-old said he understands why he’s not in the conversation with xx missed games.
If he never wins again, however, Durant will go down as one of the greatest ever without multiple MVPs.
“There’s a lot of what ifs. In this game, if such and such didn’t get hurt, they would’ve have won this. If it bounced a different way, they wouldn’t be looked at this way,” Durant said. “There’s a lot of ‘what ifs.’ I felt I played at a level where I got better throughout the season and my teammates played well off of me and I played well off of them. I felt like I came in and approached every day like a most valuable player. That’s good enough for me.”
Nets coach Steve Nash, who won back-to-back MVPs for the Suns about 15 years ago, said it’s not an indictment on Durant’s legacy.
“It’s just the way it is. It’s circumstantial. It’s the time. The year. The story. The narrative,” Nash said. “My best year was the third year (in 2007) and Dirk Nowitzki got MVP. Every year there’s a case for someone else, so it’s not a linear thing where the best player gets it every year. It’s always how does the season go? How many games did they miss? Who else had an exceptional year? What’s the narrative? So it’s one of those things that’s not linear.”
()
How Keval Shah Scaled His SEO Agency Inbound Pursuit to 7-Figures
All You Need to Know About 2 Wheeler Loan Finance
Chicago White Sox place Lucas Giolito and AJ Pollock on the IL, recalling Jimmy Lambert and Anderson Severino
Miley Cyrus’ birth chart: The sexy ‘wrecking ball’ is the life of the ‘party’
Know the Client, Do the Plan
Why Does My Health Insurance Want Me To Fill Out A Form After I’ve Been Injured In An Accident?
Kevin Durant explains ‘not fair’ reason Joel Embiid might lose MVP
Keegan Thompson and David Ross suspended for the Chicago Cubs pitcher intentionally hitting Andrew McCutchen
SHIB Shoots up 35% Upon Listing in Robinhood!
Gilbert Gottfried dead, celebs mourn death of comedian: ‘What a gift’
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch