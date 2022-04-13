News
How long will Wild continue their rotation in the goal?
Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot are never going to willingly give up the crease. Both veteran goaltenders are far too competitive for that.
Not surprisingly, though, they have co-existed wonderfully since Wild general manager Bill Guerin acquired Fleury a few weeks ago in a blockbuster move at the trade deadline.
Though coach Dean Evason has instituted a rotation of sorts in each of the past 11 games — Talbot got the start against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center — neither goaltender has complained about it.
“It’s been good,” Fleury said. “Obviously more rest time and stuff. Sometimes we get into a groove when we play a lot. But I feel like the schedule is so busy that it won’t feel like too long in between games.”
How long will Wild continue their rotation between the pipes? That remains to be seen.
The Wild have 10 games left in the regular season with three sets of back-to-back games — on April 16-17, April 21-22 and April 28-29. It’s almost a guarantee that Fleury and Talbot will split those back-to-backs, which will likely leave some questions as to which goaltender will start Game 1 of the playoffs.
Not that either Fleury or Talbot are thinking too far ahead.
“We have a lot of hockey to play,” Talbot said. “We want to continue to do what we’ve been doing lately and continue to build our game heading into the playoffs.”
SCOREBOARD WATCHING
Neither the Wild nor the St. Louis Blues are going to catch the Colorado Avalanche (52-14-6, 110 points) for the Central Division crown. It’s pretty much impossible.
Thus, the Wild (44-21-6, 94 points) and the Blues (42-20-10, 94 points) appear to be on a crash course to meet in the first round of the playoffs. That’s sure to be a hotly contested series, which means home-ice advantage will be of utmost importance for both teams.
Asked if the Wild locker room has been keeping a collective eye on out-of-town scores, Ryan Hartman said the only time he looks is if the Wild lose a game.
“I’ve never really looked after we win,” Hartman said. “If we do our job, we don’t have to worry about anything else.”
INJURY UPDATE
Jon Merrill (upper-body injury) and Nic Deslauriers (lower-body injury) are continuing to progress through the recovery process. While neither player suited up for the game against the Oilers, it is like both will accompany the Wild on the upcoming road trip.
Meanwhile, Matt Dumba (upper-body injury) is getting closer to rejoining his teammates for practice. He has been skating on his own over the past week or so.
“That’s a real positive,” Evason said. “I don’t know what his status is going to be as far as coming on the road or if he’ll stay and skate with (skating coach Andy Ness) here. We haven’t quite dialed that in yet.”
Luis Robert homers and scores twice as the Chicago White Sox win their home opener 3-2 against the Seattle Mariners
Luis Robert did it all in Tuesday’s home opener for the Chicago White Sox.
He made a splendid leaping catch to save a run in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners. He broke a tie with a line-drive home run in the sixth. And he stole two bases on the way to scoring an insurance run in the eighth as the Sox beat the Mariners 3-2 in front of a sellout crowd of 36,948 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Reynaldo López struck out two in 1⅔ scoreless relief innings for the victory as the Sox won their third straight.
The Mariners struck first with a solo homer by Eugenio Suárez with one out in the second against Sox starter Vince Velasquez.
The Mariners threatened in the third as Velasquez issued consecutive one-out walks. Jesse Winker hit a long fly to center, and Robert raced back, jumped and caught the ball as he crashed into the wall. Mitch Haniger popped out to shortstop Tim Anderson to end the inning.
Mariners starter Matt Brash retired the first seven hitters in his big-league debut, striking out Robert and José Abreu in the first.
Second baseman Josh Harrison became the first Sox baserunner, reaching on a walk with one out in the third. Catcher Reese McGuire followed with a single to right.
With runners on the corners, Tim Anderson grounded to shortstop J.P. Crawford. Instead of a possible inning-ending double play, Crawford couldn’t field the ball cleanly and everyone was safe. Harrison scored on the play to tie the game.
Velasquez allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks in four innings.
The Mariners had runners on first and second with two outs in the fifth when López replaced Bennett Sousa. López struck out Haniger to keep the game tied.
Robert put the Sox ahead with his first home run of the season. It went an estimated 408 feet and had an exit velocity of 110.4 mph, according to MLB Statcast.
Manager Tony La Russa has described Robert as a “six-tool” player.
“I’m not sure how you describe the sixth, but he has one more than the five-tool guys,” La Russa said during spring training.
Robert’s skills have been on full display in the first four games.
He has at least one hit in every game. He had two hits, including an RBI double, in Friday’s opener in Detroit. He singled twice and scored Saturday and had a single and two runs Sunday.
Robert walked and stole second and third in the eighth inning Tuesday, giving him four steals on the season.
The Sox outfield came through again in the seventh when Eloy Jiménez made a nice leaping catch near the left-field wall to rob Luis Torrens. López tipped his cap in appreciation.
Aaron Bummer replaced López and got around two walks with two strikeouts in the seventh. Kendall Graveman struck out one in a scoreless eighth.
Robert’s two stolen bases came in handy in the bottom of the inning. With one out and runners on the corners, Jiménez grounded to short. The Mariners got the force at second, but Jiménez beat the throw to first. Robert scored on the play, stretching the lead to 3-1.
Sox closer Liam Hendriks allowed a run on three hits but struck out three in the ninth for his first save.
Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old boy in St. Louis County
RIVERVIEW, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy, whose father allegedly took him after assualting a family member in St. Louis County.
Police said 27-year-old Tony Lee Washington displayed a handgun and then took his son, Tajz Washington, around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane in Riverview. He drove away in a red Lincoln sedan with heavy window tints.
Both the boy and his father were wearing black T-shirts and camoflage pants.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 immediately or the Riverview Police Department at 314-868-9130.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Willson Contreras sees a lack of consistency in punishment for the Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers feud
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras wants to see more consistency.
Consistency both in how Major League Baseball treats players frequently getting hit by pitches and in how it hands down punishment. Contreras often has been at the center of animosity that has boiled over at times in the Cubs’ recent history with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Right-hander Keegan Thompson is appealing the three-game suspension he received Monday after MLB determined he intentionally hit Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen during the top of the eighth inning Saturday at Wrigley Field. The sequence resulted in benches clearing and Thompson getting ejected.
As a result of the ruling that Thompson purposefully hit McCutchen, Cubs manager David Ross was fined and suspended one game, which he served during Tuesday’s 2-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bench coach Andy Green filled in for Ross. Managers cannot appeal suspensions.
Thompson, who also was fined, is available to pitch until a ruling on his appeal.
The Brewers hit three Cubs batters Saturday before McCutchen was on the other end of Thompson’s pitch. Contreras was again among the players drilled — the 12th time in the last four years the Brewers have hit him, including twice in last weekend’s season-opening three-game series.
Dating to his debut season in 2016, Contreras has been hit by 15 pitches against the Brewers.
“If I was Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani that get hit 15 times by one team, MLB would be suspending pitchers from North to South,” Contreras told the Tribune on Tuesday. “To protect players they have to do something about it. I can say that was the end of it, but that doesn’t mean (the Brewers are) going to stop going in on guys and hitting guys.”
Contreras is frustrated there hasn’t been similar punishment for the Brewers hitting Cubs batters so often over the last few years. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Brewers have hit the Cubs 40 times in 51 games — more than any other big-league team, according to Stathead. The St. Louis Cardinals are closest, getting drilled 28 times in 48 games against the Brewers.
Cubs pitchers have hit Brewers hitters 33 times in that span, one more than the Cincinnati Reds have hit the Brewers and two more than the Pirates.
“If we know that a pitcher doesn’t have the right command to go in on guys, we’re not going to put somebody’s health at risk because of erratic command,” Contreras said. “It’s kind of tough seeing only one side getting (suspended).”
Thompson is the second Cubs pitcher to get punished in the last year for throwing at a Brewers hitter. Reliever Ryan Tepera received a three-game suspension, reduced to two games after an appeal, for throwing behind Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff last April. Tepera’s instance also occurred during a game in which Contreras was hit by a pitch.
Ross took a diplomatic stance on Thompson’s suspension amid the brouhaha between the division rivals.
“There’s rules in place that we don’t have a whole lot of control of and some things that make you upset, and you can get mad about it or you can understand what’s the point of wasting my energy on something I can’t control,” Ross said. “Rules are rules. We’re going to continue to try to win ballgames and look out for our group and try to protect us as best we can and keep competing at the highest level.”
Injury updates
Right-hander Alec Mills continues to progress from a lower back strain. Mills threw 77 pitches Sunday and was slated to throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Arizona.
Mills is eligible to come off the injured list Thursday, but there is no timetable for his return. The Cubs want to see how he comes out of his side session before determining his next steps.
The Cubs were optimistic during camp that shortstop Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder inflammation) would not need much time to build up, perhaps requiring a minimum IL stint. However, it’s not clear when Simmons will be ready to join the team.
Simmons threw across the field at the team’s complex in Arizona on Tuesday, Ross said, and is feeling better every day.
“He feels it’s a positive, but we’re starting to ramp up the intensity,” Ross said. “So that’ll get the best feedback the next couple days.”
Left-hander Wade Miley (left elbow inflammation) played catch again Tuesday, getting to more than 100 feet. He will continue to increase the distance, likely to 120 feet next, and if everything goes well, Miley could throw off a mound soon.
