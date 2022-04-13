Finance
Improving Your Profits on Trading Binary Options
Binary option is a financial instrument that can use you to gain large profit within less than hour. In the recent months we hear more and more about trading binary options and people how are using this financial instrument are reporting large profits; the main reasons for that are the simplicity of trading and the possibility to gain 75% within less than 1 hour.
In you don’t know what binary options are, the name itself should tell you something about the meaning of binary options, like in the binary code that uses only 2 digits “0” and “1” in trading binary options you have only 2 options:
1. Prediction that the price of an underlying asset will go up: This is called binary call option.
2. Prediction that the price of an underlying asset will go down: This is called binary put option.
The fact that trader has only 2 options “Call Option” or “Put Option” makes things much more simple, a trader don’t have to predict which asset will provide him the best profit or how much it will go up or go down, what he have to predict id only the direction of the asset market price, in other words he have to predict if the price market of a certain commodity, stock, index or currency will go up or go down during the time passes between the time he bought the option and it’s expiry time (in most assets traders can choose from hourly expiration time and daily expiration time.)
Another different thing that make binary options such a popular financial instrument is the huge payoff, when trading binary options the profit you get upon a successful prediction is 75%, that’s tremendously high comparing to other forms of investment as Forex.
So as for the main question how do you improve you chances to predict if the price of an asset will go up or down?
One of the most important rules in trading binary options is choosing the assent for your investment, the more you know about the asset, the most likely for you to be able to predict its direction, try to read some information about the asset before buying an option. Learning about the company background and sector will teach you a lot about what might happen in the next trading day or hour.
Another thing that might be helpful is reading past charts, but you had to be careful about it because sometimes things change pretty fast, even a stock the fall by 5% in a day, might go up again if there is a reason for that and sometimes even without any particular reason.
One more important thing you can do is to read financial news; websites like the “Yahoo Finance”, “CNN Money” and “Financial Times” can give you a good analysis of the market, this will help predict if the direction is up or down.
Another source of information can be binary options trading sites, in some sites like GlobalOption.com you can find a daily tips that would help you with your prediction.
Venturing Into the Middle East
In recent years, the Middle East (particularly the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC)) has become a magnet for international companies in pursuit of growth opportunities due to internal and external factors. Within the Middle East, mass investments have been made across all industry sectors, including healthcare, transportation and real estate. Furthermore, the Middle East has seen changes such as the deregulation of State-owned monopolies and the privatization of government-owned companies. Further adding to the appeal of investing in the Middle East is the lack of growth in Western economies, in addition to the accession of some Arab countries to the World Trade Organization (WTO), which makes it easier to do business in the region.
Companies with a presence in the Middle East have an advantage over newcomers as not only are they best placed to grab new opportunities, they are familiar with the system. However, this is not to say that newcomers cannot be just as successful; they too have an advantage in that they can bring something new to the market.
In spite of the change in rules and regulations for investing, there is still a need for local partners, as in-depth knowledge of the marketplace, customers, laws, etc. is paramount. An ideal partner would be a company that has prior experience with international companies in the relevant sector(s) and not simply a commercial agency or local representative. Western governmental organizations and agencies can also aid the introduction of Western companies into the Middle East through the provision of market data, matchmaking and the opportunity to participate in exhibitions.
Middle Eastern governments strive to attract foreign direct investors in support of national objectives, such as supporting diversification efforts, technology transfer, self-sufficiency, creating job opportunities and ultimately supporting the national economy at large. Preference may be given to companies who agree to make their products locally and use locally rendered services. Some Middle Eastern governments offer incentives to foreign companies to attract foreign direct investment, including the provision of industrial land, feedstock and low-cost energy.
Pursuing business in the Middle East may feel like you are taking a big leap, as the business culture is very different to that of the West. However, this is true of conducting business in any other continent and an appreciation of how things operate will make the experience both exciting and rewarding. It is worth mentioning that connections, whether they are through business or family, are vital when conducting business in the Middle East. This further highlights the need for having a partner who is already well established in the region.
Some of the key challenges that newcomers may face include:
- Understanding the business culture and market dynamics
- Securing customers’ trust and confidence
- Setting up local operations
- Attracting skilled talent, particularly considering the new legislation for workforce nationalization
- Addressing the high-level of competition, especially in commodity areas, and the need to have clear differentiators
In order to ensure smooth entry into the Middle Eastern market, businesses need to do their homework. Primarily, they need to understand the region of interest from multiple perspectives (cultural, legal, political, economic, etc.) and should aim to build alliances with well-established national players/market experts. It is essential to visit the target region at least a few times in order to meet potential partners and conduct the necessary checks before making any contractual commitments. Extreme care needs to be taken in your business dealings; be weary of scrupulous businessmen or companies who claim they can do miracles.
For an effective and problem-free market entrance, one must have:
- A full understanding of the target market, in addition to customers’ expectations and demands
- A clearly defined product with after-sales support that is available locally
- A clearly defined business model
- Willingness to transfer technology and invest in the local economy
- A well-established and credible local partner with a proven track record
- A clear exit strategy
Short-term engagements are highly discouraged as the market favors those investing in the long term (and who aim to become local).
It is highly advisable to refrain from making any large investments or engaging in any legally binding joint ventures before testing the market. It is best to adopt a step-wise approach with calculated risk. Once committed, remember that getting in can be straightforward, but getting out can be more of a challenge.
Turkmenistan: World’s Largest Gas Field After Qatar Opens Up to Foreign Investors
Turkmenistan has long been off limits for foreign investors, but the country has seen significant changes in the last few years. Its GDP in 2010 was $41 billion (£27 billion) and a steady growth of 10 per cent, coupled with a growing population of 5.5 million, means investment experts are starting to sit up and take notice.
Central Asia is fast becoming a goldmine for the frontier investor and a big reason for this is the sheer amount of natural resources the area offers. It also sits in a strategic position between the huge economies of India and China, meaning investors can serve these countries at a fraction of the cost. Having the edge on other investors leaves this market relatively untapped and also opens up opportunities that many other experts have missed.
With Kazakhstan holding 99 of the Periodic Table’s 110 elements in mined and mineable reserves, Uzbekistan enjoying the fourth largest gold reserves in the world and Azerbaijan being the first country to have an offshore oil well (way back in 1803), the countries in Central Asia have plenty to offer the frontier investor – and Turkmenistanis no different.
Turkmenistan’s main attraction for potential foreign investors is its gas – the South Yolotan gas field is the second largest in the world. This particular field could power the UK alone for 350 years and provide gas to the whole of Europe for 50 years – a fact that has seen China lend Turkmenistan $3 billion in development funds.
The nation is also the world’s ninth largest cotton producer but gas is what experts say will fuel the country’s burgeoning reputation as a hotbed for investment potential. The Central Asia-China pipeline is the first pipe to bring the area’s gas to China and transports a whopping 40 billion cubic metres every year, but what opportunities does the country hold for investment?
The publicly traded universe is limited and therefore there is plenty of room for new investors – whatever your budget or business plan. As far as compelling opportunities in Turkmenistan, the potential for growth capital and pre-IPO financing are attracting the frontier investor and amid some striking reforms, the markets are opening and the investment landscape is changing significantly.
Recently, a number of countries have tried to woo the powers that be in Turkmenistan as people begin to wake up to the potential this Central Asian state offers. Delegations from India, China, Russia, Iran and the European Union have all travelled to the Turkmen capital Ashgabat to meet with President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and other senior officials, and just as countries spy the investment opportunities so can foreign investors with the funds to follow suit.
Now Turkmenistan is much more accessible and has been opened up to the possibility of a foreign influx, both physically and financially, the country appears to have a bright future. Such a resource-rich country was always going to be attractive to foreign investors but now more doors are opening, it is fast becoming one of the hottest investment properties in the world.
The Essential Elements of Online Forex Trading One Must Master to Gain Their Financial Independence
After you have completed the preliminary groundwork by acquiring the necessary knowledge needed regarding the Foreign Exchange Markets (Forex) or (FX) and its various aspects through an online trading course. The next step in the process is to understand how the online currency trading system actually works. Online currency trading is in vogue today as individual investors have come to realize that once they have developed their own style of trading the sky is the limit as far as profits are concerned. The earnings are too great and the investment of funds are too large to attempt any guesswork at this point.
The stage is now set for your wild adventure into the unknown world of online currency trading. Where one moment you are sure your are going to be the next Warren Buffet and the next moment your confidence wanes and doubts appear. But, not yet! There are many unsolved potential pitfalls to over come before you start trading. When it comes to forex trading, the platform and trading system on which you’re going to trade is essential. The real task is just beginning as you now need to select the online currency trading software system and online trading platform. The trading software system will provide you the data to base you’re trading decisions on and the online trading platform, which will be supplied by the FX brokerage firm you select, will perform the actual trades.
The first element to investigate is the security features of the trading platforms and the trading systems your are researching. Your Forex software needs to be equipped with a 128 bit SSL encryption that keeps hackers at bay and your vital personal details such as; transaction history, account balance, bank account numbers and other important data safely secured. Some of the companies have left no stone unturned in maintaining a fool-proof security system and offer around the clock technical and maintenance support. In addition, they do daily backups of all information and security protocols to thwart any illegal and unauthorized access. Where as I hope you never find out, other corporations lag behind the competition in this area.
The second stage is to determine the downtime of your FX platform and whether it is able to withstand the demands of twenty four hours a day of the Forex market. I have not seen a brokerage firm which publishes this information. There are two approaches to solving this issue. Before opening a brokerage account email the firm and ask. The next way is to open a demo account with the brokerage firms you are considering and keep the demo account running constantly and see how many times the brokerage firm’s server crashes. The vast majority of the online Forex brokerage companies will offer you a free demo account if you fill out a simple application which does not require you depositing any funds.
The third step is to determine the support level your Forex trading system is offering. After all, what does it matter if your trading platform is functioning correctly, if the software you’re basing your trades on is not perfuming up to specification.
The selection of the Forex trading platform and currency trading system is a quit difficult process since once you start researching the firms offering these products you will find that there are hundreds of them. Each and every one of them is a little different and offers pluses and minuses that must be calculated against each other in an effort to determine which best suits your personal needs and requirements. Once you make your decision on which direction is best for you remember to monitor the elements mentioned above and if problems occur don’t hesitate to make a change immediately. Never forget, that it is your hard earned money we are talking about.
