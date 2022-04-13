Connect with us

Blockchain

Inside LBank’s Bitcoin Miami Exhibition, Sponsorship, and Satellite Event

Published

34 seconds ago

on

Inside LBank’s Bitcoin Miami Exhibition, Sponsorship, and Satellite Event
Global crypto exchange, LBank, joined Bitcoin Miami 2022 as a first-time sponsor and exhibitor, attracting more than 500 attendees to their satellite event, and announcing their many ambitions in the United States. 

As one of the biggest crypto events in the US, Bitcoin Miami 2022 gathered over 35,000 attendees, making it the biggest Bitcoin gathering to date. LBank exhibited at the conference for the first time promoting its products and services in person and sharing with the world some of its future plans for the US. 

LBank COO, Shantnoo Saxsena, shared in an interview his opinion on what an event like bitcoin Miami represents, “The crypto industry is all about difference. As you can see this is the same old bull that we’ve seen always, but this bull is 2.0 which makes it so graceful and wonderful” Saxsena says. The 2.0 version bull signals the advent of a new era of crypto dominance and a new way of global growth. LBank wishes to support this trend by spreading crypto to more corners of the world, with its newest stop in Miami. 

On April 6th, LBank hosted a successful satellite event for further talk and socializing after the main conference. The event, named “Chill and Chat with LBank”, was delighted to host more than 500 attendees from all across the industry. LBank CMO, Kaia Wang, said, “we we’re so glad to have so many people join us and we’ve certainly made a lot of new friends.”

Miami seems to be only the first stop for LBank in the US. LBank is shown to be a sponsor for Coindesk Consensus 2022, which will be hosted in mid-June. When asked if LBank will be an exhibitor at consensus, staff told us that LBank has a lot planned for consensus, planning not only to be an exhibitor but also to host a speaking session. 

You may be thinking: what’s in store for LBank in America? LBank has traditionally been a strong player in the UAE, with a major office in the crypto-friendly city of Dubai, but 2022 will see a lot of new activity in the US. “We see great potential in the US. Miami really welcomed us with open arms and we are more than excited about Austin (where Coindesk Consensus will be hosted).” A representative said, “we hope to further establish our presence in the US and Europe. Many think LBank is a new company because we are not very well known in the US. In fact, we are one of the older players in the game with 7 years under our belt. We hope to expand in the US within the next few years and you will certainly be seeing a lot more from us.” 

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l   Telegram

 Twitter

l   Facebook

l   Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Prominent Exchange Coinbase Being Accused of Insider Trading

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Prominent Exchange Coinbase Being Accused of Insider Trading
Exchange News
  • An ETH wallet that made significant purchases of tokens and sent them to Coinbase.
  • Many questioned the integrity of the exchange’s listings.

On several occasions, Coinbase has shown that its listings significantly impact the market. Several examples of tokens listed on the platform generate big profits. Others, however, questioned the integrity of the exchange’s listings and backed the narrative advanced by those who sided with them. Since last week, the exchange has accepted several cryptocurrencies. However, others disputed this claim because most of the assets were reported to be fraudulent ventures.

Several digital assets have been listed on Coinbase, a US-based crypto exchange, in a blog post emphasizing the move towards more openness. However, after Cobie, a well-known member of the crypto Twitter community, revealed the listings, things took a new direction. After discovering an ETH wallet that made significant purchases of tokens and sent them to Coinbase less than 24 hours later, Cobie took to Twitter.

Mere Coincidence or Insider Trading

Even though this may have been dismissed as a mere coincidence, the user had only acquired tokens that Coinbase had previously identified as interesting. People began to suspect Coinbase of insider trading after seeing its public trading history.

Indexed [NDX], Kromatika [KROM], DappRadar [RADAR], RAC [RAC], DFX Token [DFX], and Paper [PAPER] were among the assets acquired by the wallet. The user spent at least $20k on PAPER and at least $88k on KROM.

A rush of identical tweets bolstered this claim of Coinbase insider trading, which Twitter users started to flood with. Another user had discovered additional coins. Before the disclosure, a linked address was said to have acquired XYO, FOX, and RGT.

Continue Reading

Blockchain

Shiba Inu Metaverse Goes Live With Early Access to Buy Land Open

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Shiba Inu Metaverse Goes Live With Early Access to Buy Land Open
  • The website has a filter and a drop-down menu to browse different plot sections.
  • WhaleStats stated that the whale hauled in tokens worth a whopping $20 million.

SHIB the Metaverse’s ‘land bid event’ is already happening, with preferential access to Leash holders who have locked their holdings. The holders may now do so to inspect, bid, and acquire land in the Shiba Inu Metaverse.

The auction will take place over three days, with over 35,000 pieces of property up for grabs. At this point, we anticipate all plots to sell out by the end of the sale. Anxieties have been running high as investors wait for their chance to buy a piece of land in Metaverse, dubbed the “future of the internet”.

However, many individuals have uploaded images of the bidding process and the location of the Metaverse on their social media accounts. For example, the ‘Defense Valley’ is the name of a plot of land that a user plans to buy. The website has a filter and a drop-down menu to browse different plot sections.

Aside from that, following the three-day “land auction event,” all Metaverse’s plots will be available for viewing, bidding, and purchasing by anybody. In the following days, there will be roughly 66,000 plots available for purchase.

Whales Buying in Bulk

An Ethereum whale called ‘BlueWhale0073’ acquired 775 billion SHIB tokens only a few hours before the Metaverse announcement. WhaleStats stated that the whale hauled in tokens worth a whopping $20 million. Additionally, whales acquired $7.5 million worth of tokens only one day before Robinhood revealed its plans to list Shiba Inu. Currently, SHIB is surging up the indexes and exuding a very positive outlook.

Continue Reading

Blockchain

Foresight Ventures Guided Early-Stage Builders on Their Web3 Journey as Bitcoin 2022 Sponsor

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Foresight Ventures Guided Early-Stage Builders on Their Web3 Journey as Bitcoin 2022 Sponsor
More than 30,000 crypto enthusiasts flocked to Miami for industry’s flagship annual conference

Bitcoin 2022 in Miami was a rousing success as expected, with tens of thousands of crypto enthusiasts and industry luminaries descending on the city for the annual event, and Foresight Ventures was there for every thrilling moment as an event sponsor.

Foresight Ventures had a number of goals it set out to achieve during the conference, including forming new partnerships and playing a part in guiding the next generation of Web3 companies toward success. These goals were all met and exceeded, and the firm has advanced a number of its biggest priorities around finding the next major Web3 disruptors.

Foresight Ventures sponsored one of the conference’s most highly anticipated events, Nolcha Shows: NFT Edition, powered by Tron DAO, a one-of-a-kind event featuring extraordinary and diverse artwork presented through creative programming, engaging activities, and captivating entertainment.

Nolcha Shows featured a dizzying array of NFT art, large-scale sculptures, photography, and paintings by artists including Beeple, Yiying Lu, Zevi G, Kfir Moyal, Mateus, Jason Skeldon, Lawrence Leyderman and more. The event also featured a number of launches and NFT marketplaces, including Courtyard, BitKeep, ChainGuardians, and APENFT. During the show, Foresight hosted an investor meetup with Illust Space, Zebec Protocol, Yield App,Bitget, and many others.

Foresight Ventures also sponsored the Grand Ballroom Seatdrop, through which it built partnerships with some of the top Bitcoin projects poised to deliver some of the industry’s most in-depth research reports over the next quarter. The firm connected with Yale Blockchain’s incubator lead and will be running a hackathon with a group of Yale based startups to empower the student developer community.

Last but not least, Foresight Ventures participated in Cheetah Mining’s investor mixer, helping host more than 100 crypto investors across Bitcoin, Layer2, NFT and Metaverse, etc

The massive annual expo is attended by some of the industry’s biggest names, and each day packed with speakers, meetups, and deep-dives gives way to a series of after-parties that continue the celebration late into the night. It was a whirlwind of an event, but Foresight Ventures made some meaningful inroads with industry peers and will have even more partnerships and event sponsorships to announce in the near future.

Continue Reading

