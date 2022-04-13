Connect with us

Kim Kardashian claims she’d ‘never seen’ ‘SNL’ before hosting

Published

1 min ago

on

Why our editors are obsessed with Glossier You perfume: Our review
Florissant man gets life for killing supervisor after being fired

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Florissant man gets life for killing supervisor after being fired
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 54-year-old Florissant man will spend the remainder of his life in prison after admitting to killing his boss in January 2021 after being fired from his job.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Christopher Owens appeared in circuit court Wednesday morning and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. As part of a plea agreement, Owens was immediately sentenced to life plus 15 years.

Owens said he shot and killed Brantley Tate on Jan. 26, 2021, outside the Marygrove Child Center in the 2700 block of Mullanphy Road. Police found Tate in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Tate was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Tate was 60.

Investigators identified Owens as the suspected shooter and took him into custody a short time later.

Tate and Owens were employed together at Marygrove and that Tate was Owens’ immediate supervisor. Just days earlier, Owens walked off the job and was fired. He shot Tate in retaliation after coming back to retrieve his personal items from the office.

Tate’s family, including his widow, stepdaughters, and son, testified at Wednesday’s plea hearing.

“Brant was the kindest and most generous man I have ever known, and he loved me so much,” Tate’s widow said. “My heart mostly hurts that he died before he could teach our son everything a man is supposed to know.”

One stepdaughter told the court she still has nightmares about the murder and finds herself occasionally trying to call her stepdad when she’s working on her home “because he didn’t get to teach me everything either.” His other stepdaughter, who appeared via videoconferencing, said Tate’s murder was pointless before adding, “I will be angry for the rest of my life.”

Tate’s son, who is preparing to graduate high school, lamented he won’t get to hear his dad say he’s proud of him ever again.

Blizzard in North Dakota, possible tornado in SE Minnesota

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Blizzard in North Dakota, possible tornado in SE Minnesota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A possible tornado tore up a small Minnesota town and a blizzard forced the closure of the North Dakota Capitol, schools and roads, as spring storms wreaked havoc across the Upper Midwest.

The National Weather Service said the unconfirmed tornado took the roofs off houses, destroyed grain bins, snapped power lines and lifted a house off its foundation in Taopi, Minnesota, late Tuesday.

Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said dispatchers began getting calls from residents trapped in their damaged homes not long after a tornado warning siren sounded at 10:30 p.m. There were no reports of serious injuries. Weather service crews were assessing damage in Taopi Wednesday.

The North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck, along with scores of schools, government offices and roads, remained closed Wednesday as a blizzard continued to bear down on the state.

A blizzard warning remained in effect through Thursday. Up to 2 feet of snow was forecast for western and central North Dakota. The blizzard warning extended into eastern Montana and the northwestern corner of South Dakota.

“This is nutso,” Karley Gosch said as she braved the strong winds and pelting snow in Mandan, North Dakota.

Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Jamestown, a distance of about 260 miles, remained closed because of treacherous conditions.

Bismarck and Mandan public schools were closed Wednesday, along with numerous colleges and universities.

‘Intimate’ Jennifer Lopez documentary after Ben Affleck engagement to debut

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Why our editors are obsessed with Glossier You perfume: Our review
