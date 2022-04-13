Finance
Know More About Surety Bonds to Secure Your Business
The surety bonds are a means of promising to pay a party a specific amount in case the principal is unable to meet his obligations. This obligation can be in the form of making payments or fulfilling a contract. In order to protect the party against losses in case of failing to meet the obligations, these are purchased.
Not only in situations of failing to fulfill an obligation but also in case when proper performance in case of fiduciary duties is not offered, surety bond are a way of protection. Let us understand about it with the help of examples. Whenever an individual purchases any product or goods, the first thing that comes into his mind is the product cost. This factor is applicable on bonds too. When buying bonds, several factors need to be kept in mind like strength of the bond from finance point of view, agency services that is underwriting bond. One also needs to think about the possibility for additional credit for surety.
As a business owner, it is imperative that he understands bond, its various types and its benefits to stay safe and secure while conducting a business. The first and foremost that one must understand about a surety bond is the way these are different from insurance. The bonds are created to act as a guarantee for the principal that he or she will act with complete honesty, integrity and financial responsibility and the law of contract will be complied with without fail. These days, more and more companies are going for Surety bonds to judge compliance with a wide spectrum of laws that are followed in a sector. After deciding to go for surety bonds, the next step is to look for an appropriate carrier.
This will ensures that the business is safe and secure. A surety bond provider used by a business owner should be National certified surety bond producer. Before finalising a company, one must also check the rating or score of the company lest it has a poor financial history. Such companies offer bonds that are subpar. To avoid this situation, the specific letter grade that is provided by the company should be checked and analysed. One can be doubly sure about the surety bond provider by checking about the same in the Federal Treasury List.
The companies that are acceptable by the Federal Government are reflected in this list. In the first year, usually the first premium of the bond is fully earned. That means that in case if the bond is cancelled after its issuance, there will be no refund paid. Before a payment is made, it is important to check whether the bond is acceptable to him. When it comes to purchasing or maintaining surety bonds, the legal regulations regarding the same are quite strict. Surety bond are non-negotiable manner of conducting business in many of the companies and industries today due to increase in insecurities surrounding the business. Thus, a decision about surety bonds must be taken after giving it a lot of thought as after all, it is about the security of your business.
What Type Of Life Insurance Is Best?
Life Insurance (though it shouldn’t be) is to this day a very controversial issue. There seems to be a lot of different types of life insurance out there, but there are really only two kinds. They are Term Insurance and Whole Life (Cash Value) Insurance. Term Insurance is pure insurance. It protects you over a certain period of time. Whole Life Insurance is insurance plus a side account known as cash value. Generally speaking, consumer reports recommend term insurance as the most economical choice and they have for some time. But still, whole life insurance is the most prevalent in today’s society. Which one should we buy?
Let’s talk about the purpose of life insurance. Once we get the proper purpose of insurance down to a science, then everything else will fall into place. The purpose of life insurance is the same purpose as any other type of insurance. It is to “insure against loss of”. Car insurance is to insure your car or someone else’s car in case of an accident. So in other words, since you probably couldn’t pay for the damage yourself, insurance is in place. Home owners insurance is to insure against loss of your home or items in it. So since you probably couldn’t pay for a new house, you buy an insurance policy to cover it.
Life insurance is the same way. It is to insure against loss of your life. If you had a family, it would be impossible to support them after you died, so you buy life insurance so that if something were to happen to you, your family could replace your income. Life insurance is not to make you or your descendants rich or give them a reason to kill you. Life insurance is not to help you retire (or else it would be called retirement insurance)! Life insurance is to replace your income if you die. But the wicked ones have made us believe otherwise, so that they can overcharge us and sell all kinds of other things to us to get paid.
How Does Life Insurance Work?
Rather than make this complicated, I will give a very simple explanation on how and what goes down in an insurance policy. As a matter of fact, it will be over simplified because we would otherwise be here all day. This is an example. Let’s say that you are 31 years old. A typical term insurance policy for 20 years for $200,000 would be about $20/month. Now… if you wanted to buy a whole life insurance policy for $200,000 you might pay $100/month for it. So instead of charging you $20 (which is the true cost) you will be overcharged by $80, which will then be put into a savings account.
Now, this $80 will continue to accumulate in a separate account for you. Typically speaking, if you want to get some of YOUR money out of the account, you can then BORROW IT from the account and pay it back with interest. Now… let’s say you were to take $80 dollars a month and give it to your bank. If you went to withdraw the money from your bank account and they told you that you had to BORROW your own money from them and pay it back with interest, you would probably go clean upside somebody’s head. But somehow, when it comes to insurance, this is okay
This stems from the fact that most people don’t realize that they are borrowing their own money. The “agent” (of the insurance Matrix) rarely will explain it that way. You see, one of the ways that companies get rich, is by getting people to pay them, and then turn around and borrow their own money back and pay more interest! Home equity loans are another example of this, but that is a whole different sermon.
Deal or No Deal
Let us stick with the previous illustration. Let us say the one thousand 31 year olds ( all in good health) bought the aforementioned term policy (20 years, $200,000 dollars at $20/month). If these people were paying $20/month, that is $240 per year. If you take that and multiply it over the 20 year term then you will have $4800. So each individual will pay $4800 over the life of the term. Since one thousand individuals bought the policy, they will end up paying 4.8 million in premiums to the company. The insurance company has already calculated that around 20 people with good health (between the ages of 31 and 51) will die. So if 20 people pass away, then the company will have to pay out 20 x $200,000 or $4,000,000. So, if the company pays out $4,000,000 and takes in $4,800,000 it will then make a $800,000 profit.
This is of course OVER simplifying because a lot of people will cancel the policy (which will also bring down the number of death claims paid), and some of those premiums can be used to accumulate interest, but you can get a general idea of how things work.
On the other hand, let’s look at whole life insurance. Let us say the one thousand 31 year olds (all in good health) bought the aforementioned whole life policy ($200,000 dollars at $100/month). These people are paying $100/month. That is $1200 per year. If the average person’s lifespan (in good health people) goes to 75, then on average, the people will pay 44 years worth of premiums. If you take that and multiply it by $1200 you will get $52,800. So each individual will pay $52,800 over the life of the policy. Since one thousand individuals bought the policy, they will end up paying 52.8 million in premiums to the company. If you buy a whole life policy, the insurance company has already calculated the probability that you will die. What is that probability? 100%, because it is a whole life (till death do us part) insurance policy! This means that if everyone kept their policies, the insurance company would have to pay out 1000 x $200,000 = $2,000,000,000) That’s right, two billion dollars!
Ladies and gentleman, how can a company afford to pay out two billion dollars knowing that it will only take in 52.8 million? Now just like in the previous example, this is an oversimplification as policies will lapse. As a matter of fact, MOST whole life policies do lapse because people can’t afford them, I hope you see my point. Let’s take the individual. A 31 year old male bought a policy in which he is suppose to pay in $52,800 and get $200,000 back? There no such thing as a free lunch. The company somehow has to weasel $147,200 out of him, JUST TO BREAK EVEN on this policy! Not to mention, pay the agents (who get paid much higher commissions on whole life policies), underwriters, insurance fees, advertising fees, 30 story buildings… etc, etc.
This doesn’t even take into account these variable life and universal life policies that claim to be so good for your retirement. So you are going to pay $52,800 into a policy and this policy will make you rich, AND pay you the $200,000 death benefit, AND pay the agents, staff and fees? This has to be a rip off.
Well, how could they rip you off? Maybe for the first five years of the policy, no cash value will accumulate (you may want to check your policy). Maybe it’s misrepresenting the value of the return (this is easy if the customer is not knowledgeable on exactly how investments work). Also, if you read my article on the Rule of 72 you can clearly see that giving your money to someone else to invest can lose you millions! You see, you may pay in $52,800 but that doesn’t take into account how much money you LOSE by not investing it yourself! This is regardless of how well your agent may tell you the company will invest your money! Plain and simple, they have to get over on you somehow or they would go out of business!
How long do you need life insurance?
Let me explain what is called The Theory of Decreasing Responsibility, and maybe we can answer this question. Let’s say that you and your spouse just got married and have a child. Like most people, when they are young they are also crazy, so they go out and buy a new car and a new house. Now, here you are with a young child and debt up to the neck! In this particular case, if one of you were to pass away, the loss of income would be devastating to the other spouse and the child. This is the case for life insurance. BUT, this is what happens. You and your spouse begin to pay off that debt. Your child gets older and less dependent on you. You start to build up your assets. Keep in mind that I am talking about REAL assets, not fake or phantom assets like equity in a home (which is just a fixed interest rate credit card)
In the end, the situation is like this. The child is out of the house and no longer dependent on you. You don’t have any debt. You have enough money to live off of, and pay for your funeral (which now costs thousands of dollars because the DEATH INDUSTRY has found new ways to make money by having people spend more honor and money on a person after they die then they did while that person was alive). So… at this point, what do you need insurance for? Exactly… absolutely nothing! So why would you buy Whole Life (a.k.a. DEATH) Insurance? The idea of a 179 year old person with grown children who don’t depend on him/her still paying insurance premiums is asinine to say the least.
As a matter of fact, the need for life insurance could be greatly decreased and quickly eliminated, if one would learn not to accumulate liabilities, and quickly accumulate wealth first. But I realize that this is almost impossible for most people in this materialistic, Middle Classed matrixed society. But anyway, let’s take it a step further.
Confused Insurance Policies
This next statement is very obvious, but very profound. Living and dying are exact opposites of each other. Why do I say this? The purpose of investing is to accumulate enough money in case you live to retire. The purpose of buying insurance is to protect your family and loved ones if you die before you can retire. These are two diametrically opposed actions! So, if an “agent” waltzes into your home selling you a whole life insurance policy and telling you that it can insure your life AND it can help you retire, your Red Pill Question should be this:
“If this plan will help me retire securely, why will I always need insurance? And on the other hand, if I will be broke enough later on in life that I will still need insurance, then how is this a good retirement plan?”
Now if you ask an insurance agent those questions, she/he may become confused. This of course comes from selling confused policies that do two opposites at once.
Norman Dacey said it best in the book “What’s Wrong With Your Life Insurance”
“No one could ever quarrel with the idea of providing protection for one’s family while at the same time accumulating a fund for some such purpose as education or retirement. But if you try to do both of these jobs through the medium of one insurance policy, it is inevitable that both jobs will be done badly.”
So you see, even though there are a lot of new variations of whole life, like variable life and universal life, with various bells and whistles (claiming to be better than the original, typical whole life policies), the Red Pill Question must always be asked! If you are going to buy insurance, then buy insurance! If you are going to invest, then invest. It’s that simple. Don’t let an insurance agent trick you into buying a whole life policy based on the assumption that you are too incompetent and undisciplined to invest your own money.
If you are afraid to invest your money because you don’t know how, then educate yourself! It may take some time, but it is better than giving your money to somebody else so they can invest it for you (and get rich with it). How can a company be profitable when it takes the money from it’s customers, invests it, and turns around and gives it’s customers all of the profits?
And don’t fall for the old “What if the term runs out and you can’t get re-insured trick”. Listen, there are a lot of term policies out there that are guaranteed renewable until an old age (75-100). Yes, the price is a lot higher, but you must realize that if you buy a whole life policy, you will have been duped out of even more money by the time you get to that point (if that even happens). This is also yet another reason to be smart with your money. Don’t buy confused policies.
How much should you buy?
I normally recommend 8-10 times your yearly income as a good face amount for your insurance. Why so high? Here is the reason. Let’s say that you make $50,000 per year. If you were to pass away, your family could take $500,000 (10 times $50,000) and put it into a fund that pays 10 percent (which will give them $40,000 per year) and not touch the principle. So what you have done is replaced your income.
This is another reason why Whole Life insurance is bad. It is impossible to afford the amount of insurance you need trying to buy super high priced policies. Term insurance is much cheaper. To add to this, don’t let high face values scare you. If you have a lot of liabilities and you are worried about your family, it is much better to be underinsured than to have no insurance at all. Buy what you can manage. Don’t get sold what you can’t manage.
Making Car Insurers Compete For Your Business Will Save You Money!
Car insurance is a fact of life that no one can avoid but, armed with a reputable list of car insurers can make your task of finding the best deal on your auto policy a whole lot easier.
Shopping for car insurance does require some homework but fortunately, that homework can be a breeze when you do it online. A quick search will easily uncover the best and most reputable insurance companies in your area. You may even get a discount just for shopping online. That’s a good start!
One thing to beware of when doing your online research – if you find a site that recommends the “top 3” insurance companies, do not take their word for it. Research each company on your own.
Quite often, people build web sites and chose the top paying car insurance affiliate programs to represent. That means that the companies they are recommending are paying them a commission to get your business. These companies may not necessarily offer you the cheapest rates but they are peddled as “the best” because the they are the most profitable for the web site owner.
Discounts offered by the individual insurance companies can vary wildly and are based on personal circumstances of the driver taking out the policy. So, before you start comparing quotes, consider the criteria they look for and prepare a list of possible items that may qualify you for the most discounts.
Here is a short list of things that can save you money when looking for cheap car insurance:
- Practical cars will be cheaper that sporty cars.
- A good credit score will help keep your premium down.
- Requesting higher deductibles, will lower your costs substantially.
- Estimating a lower annual mileage will also save you money.
- A car equipped with safety features will get a better rate.
- Having completed defensive driving courses will help.
- Of course, a clean driving record is a must for cheaper rates.
Armed with that knowledge, visit one of the many online sites that allow you to compare quotes instantly or visit the individual sites of the most reputable car insurers. There are many out there to choose from but, to get you started here are perhaps 10 of the best:
- Esurance – “Save Some Green”
- Geico – “Just 15 minutes can save you 15 percent or more on your car insurance”
- Progressive – “Name Your Price”
- State-Farm – “Like a good neighbor State-Farm is there”
- All State – “You’re In Good Hands With Allstate”
- Liberty Mutual – “Helping people live safer, more secure lives”
- A.A.A – Trust A.A.A for Travel, Automotive Services, Insurance, and More.
- Nationwide – “The Vanishing Deductible”
- 21st Century Insurance – “Protection is our Profession”
- American Family Insurance – “Strong, growing and friendly”
Don’t shop by price alone, ask you friends and family for recommendations. Often the best testament to a company’s policies and customer service is through word of mouth!
Remember, many companies offer discounts that are not advertised. Present your discount “wish list” and ask questions! Car insurers will compete for your business and when they do, you save money!
Why Medicare Supplement Insurance Is A Good Choice When Medicare Is Not Enough
If you find that Medicare alone leaves you to pay for too many of your health care needs, what can you do to cover more of your medical expenses? Both Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans can be used to supplement basic Part A and Part B Medicare benefits, which are also known as Original Medicare.
Both types of plans will help you with Medicare’s deductibles and co-pay charges. Only Medicare Advantage Plans now cover prescription drugs, though. If you have Original Medicare and a Medigap Plan, you can also add a Prescription Drug Plan known as Medicare Part D. Whether you prefer Medicare Advantage Plans or Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans to manage your prescription costs, be aware that not all plans cover all prescriptions. Be certain your medications are covered before you enroll in any plan.
Medicare Supplement Insurance Has Fewer Restrictions On Your Choice Of Doctors
One of the main differences between Advantage and Medigap Plans involves your freedom to select a doctor. Medicare Supplement Plans let you choose any doctor or hospital that accepts Medicare. Advantage Plans typically provide care through HMOs that limit your choice of doctors to a network. You won’t be restricted in situations where you need emergency or urgent care, though. If you need a specialist who is considered “out-of-network” for non-emergency or non-urgent care, the lack of coverage might deprive you of care that is critical for your condition.
Medicare Advantage Plans Are Not Standardized
A second major difference between these two types of coverage deals with standardization of benefits. Medigap Insurance has been standardized into 10 benefit packages and each combination of benefits is designated by letter. For example, Medigap Plan F has the most benefits and the benefits will always be the same regardless of whether your Plan F is provided by Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, etc.
Medicare Advantage Plans are not standardized so you need to ask more questions and be sure you understand the rules that apply to each individual plan. Different Advantage Plans may require you to follow different rules and plans may pay for different prescription drugs.
Sticking With One Plan May Cost You More In The Long Run
Most people would prefer to shop for ways to increase their health care coverage once and be done with it, but that’s a costly strategy. The plans that are available do change from year to year. For example, Medigap coverage dropped a few plans and added two new packages in the low-premium range in 2010. If you don’t look at new plans when they come to market, you could miss opportunities to expand your coverage or lower your premiums.
Even if you’re not interested in Medicare Advantage Plans right now, you might want to take a second look in the near future. Health care reform is adding incentives for these plans to improve the care they offer. The plans with high service quality ratings will be receiving government bonuses as a reward. While few Medicare Advantage Plans currently have superior ratings, this is expected to improve with the availability of bonus awards. Plus, these plans sometimes offer the least expensive way to supplement your Medicare benefits.
