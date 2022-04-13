News
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant power Nets past Cavs in play-in game to secure 7th seed and date with Celtics
For three quarters, the Nets gave the fans what they wanted.
A victory for a championship contender is supposed to feel dominant. It’s supposed to feel effortless. It’s supposed to remove any shadow of a doubt as to which of the two competing teams is better.
A victory for a championship contender should almost feel unopposed.
And for three quarters, the Nets looked like an unopposed title fighter, punching down on much lesser competition in an eventual 115-108 win over Cleveland to clinch the Eastern Conference’s No. 7 seed. They ripped the Cavaliers to shreds early and then allowed Tuesday’s play-in game to turn into a familiar game of hot potato.
First it was Kyrie Irving’s turn to eat, then it was Kevin Durant’s, then Andre Drummond or Bruce Brown.
And then the wheels fell off midway through the third quarter. The Nets built a 22-point lead, then watched the Cavaliers chop into that lead.
Twenty. Seventeen. Fourteen. Twelve. The Cavaliers cut the Nets’ lead all the way down to six with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
But the Nets have been here before. In fact, they’ve been here more times than Durant would prefer.
Blown leads are almost intertwined into the fabric of the Nets’ DNA. They build leads, take their feet off the gas, then ramp it up — no pun intended — when the game gets too close.
It happened when they blew an 18-point lead against the Indiana Pacers, when they blew a 17-point lead against the Houston Rockets, when the league-worst Pistons turned a 10-point Nets lead into a 12-point advantage of their own, and it happened in last week’s matchup against the Cavaliers.
The Nets led by 17 at the end of the first quarter and found themselves in a tie game in the fourth quarter before pulling away to win by 11.
The only thing different on Tuesday night were the stakes.
A loss on Tuesday would have been devastating. It would have sent the Nets from a solidified matchup against the second-seeded Boston Celtics into a win-or-go-home consolation showdown against the winner of the No. 9-10 game between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.
A loss, however, would have been par from the course. This is who the Nets are. They might play with their food, and it might not always be pretty, but they handle business when it matters most.
That’s because they’re led by two players who’ve won it all before, and a cool, calm and collected head coach in Steve Nash, who might not be the best tactician among his peers, but continues to keep this team striving for incremental improvement on a nightly basis.
Irving made each of his first 11 shots and finished with 34 points on 12-of-15 shooting to go with 10 assists. Durant shot 9-of-16 from the field for 25 points and 11 assists. The duo became the first pair of Nets teammates to record 20-plus points and 10-plus assists since Derrick Coleman and Rumeal Robinson back in 1993.
And they continue to keep this team on the right path, even when the going gets tough, even in the face of adversity, even when another team’s run looks like it might swing the momentum out of their favor.
More importantly, the victory reaffirms the belief that this Nets team can turn on the jets when they need to, that they can flip the switch from a team ostensibly cruising through the regular season to one ready to power through the post-season and potentially upset a higher-seeded opponent.
The Nets can’t afford many missteps against the Celtics. Boston is home to the league’s best defense. It’s home to Jayson Tatum, an outright star who hung 54 points on the Nets the last time these two teams met. It’s home to Marcus Smart, a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year. And it’s home to Ime Udoka, one of Nash’s former assistants who has become a Coach of the Year candidate by turning the Celtics into an Eastern Conference juggernaut.
But the Nets have something most other teams don’t. They have Durant and Irving, two shoo-in Hall of Famers who double as two of the best scorers in NBA history. And they have experience with their backs against the wall, because in a way, they’ve been playing urgent, desperate basketball for the past two months.
Chris Finch sees similarities between this year’s Timberwolves and teams from his past
The Timberwolves made a massive leap this season, doubling their regular season win total from a year ago to finish with the seventh-best record in the NBA’s Western Conference.
Such jumps are rare from one season to the next, but Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has been a part of a couple of similar ilk.
Finch was an assistant coach in Houston when the Rockets won 34 games during the 2010-11 season, then spiked to 45 wins the following season to reach the playoffs.
“A team just trying to take its first step forward, figuring it out,” Finch said. “I think that’s a really good comp.”
That was just the beginning of Houston’s run. Two seasons later, the Rockets were in the Western Conference finals.
Finch said this season also feels like what he experienced in Denver. Finch was on the Nuggets’ bench during the 2016-17 campaign, when Denver rose from irrelevance to win 40 games. A year after that, the Nuggets were in Game 82 with the Timberwolves.
That led to an eventual Western Conference finals berth in 2020.
That’s Finch’s plan for this season, too. That this taste of success leads to consistent feasts in the coming years.
“Obviously we’re really, really excited. Ten games over .500,” Finch said. “Got a chance to get into the playoffs – which no one would’ve predicted at the start of the season, really. Except for our guys in the locker room. They talked about it on Day 1, so credit to them. It’s a good first step.”
Just the first of many to come.
“This needs to be the foundation of what we’re trying to build, and regardless of what happens from here, we’ve got a lot of things that we’ve learned about ourselves, places that we need to go and get better and things we need to do better,” Finch said. “That’s the exciting part.”
BEVERLEY’S ADVICE
Patrick Beverley was asked what his advice was to his teammates ahead of this potential postseason push and the emotions that come with it.
“Emotion is going to be there,” admitted the veteran guard, who, unlike his teammates, is oozing with postseason experience. “Crowd is going to be electric, obviously. My biggest thing I told the guys, just don’t change anything.”
Literally, nothing. Stick to your routine, no matter what it is.
“If you like to go to movies before a game, stay with your routine. If you like to drink a couple beers before the game, stay with your routine,” Beverley said.
… Beers?
“Don’t try to re-invent the wheel,” Beverley said. “That was my takeaway from it.”
FINE
Beverley was fined $25,000 for his ejection late in the second quarter of Minnesota’s loss to Chicago in the regular season finale on Sunday at Target Center, the NBA announced.
The ejection was officially for “improper conduct toward a game official.”
Nets push past Cavs, move out of Heat’s half of East playoff bracket; Heat open playoffs 1 p.m. Sunday
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets won’t be the Miami Heat’s concern in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
With Tuesday night’s 115-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in a play-in game at Barclays Center, the Nets secured the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and will face the No. 2 Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven opening round of the playoffs, starting Sunday at TD Garden.
The Cavaliers fell into Friday’s winner-take-all game for the No. 8 seed against the winner of Wednesday night’s No. 10 Charlotte Hornets at No. 9 Atlanta Hawks. Cleveland will host Friday’s game, with the winner to face the Heat starting Sunday at FTX Arena.
The Heat, in their half of the East bracket, now cannot face the Nets, Celtics, No. 3. Milwaukee Bucks or No. 6 Chicago Bulls until the Eastern Conference finals.
The NBA announced Tuesday that the Heat’s playoff opener will be 1 p.m. Sunday at FTX Arena, against either the Hawks, Hornets or Cavaliers, meaning a quick turnaround for the winner of Friday’s decisive play-in game.
The winner of the Heat’s opening-round series against the Cavaliers, Hawks or Hornets will play the winner of the opening-round series between the No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers and No. 5 Toronto Raptors in the East semifinals.
The Heat have been idle since Sunday’s road loss to the Orlando Magic, resuming practice Wednesday at FTX Arena.
The Heat went 3-1 against the Nets this season, losing the lone game when the Nets had both Irving and Durant available.
Against the Cavaliers, Irving closed with 34 points Tuesday night, Durant 25, with former University of Miami player Bruce Brown adding 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Brooklyn.
Before winning Grammys, Jon Batiste sat for a famed North Dakota photographer
BISMARCK — Jon Batiste was the big winner at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, taking home five statues.
He took home another prize the previous week after a visit to a Bismarck artist.
The New York-based musician sat for photographer Shane Balkowitsch in his Nostalgic Wet Plate Studio on March 29.
“He wanted to break away from city life and come to North Dakota,” the photographer says.
Batiste was in the area visiting the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation to hear traditional Indian drummers, Balkowitsch says. Tribal members arranged for Batiste to visit the photo studio as they wanted to give Batiste something special to commemorate his visit. They also gave the musician a star quilt, which he is seen wrapped in in one of the photos.
Balkowitsch has been active creating wet plate portraits of American Indians for years. In 2019, the year she became one of the first Native American women elected to Congress, Deb Haaland sat for him. Haaland is now the Secretary of the Interior, the first Native American to serve in the Cabinet.
Balkowitsch has donated some of his plates to the North Dakota State Historical Society.
“When you give things away out into the world, you get something back and you really appreciate it,” he said.
Batiste arrived at the studio later in the day, prompting the photographer to rearrange his lights rather than utilize natural light from his big windows. Still, he was able to capture three images of the musician on glass plates.
In wet plate photography, an image is recorded on glass instead of film. The process was started around 1850 and utilizes a glass plate coated with a collodion, a sensitive, syrupy solution, then exposed inside the camera and developed, all within about 20 minutes.
The result of the longer exposure creates a clear image with high resolution and no grain or pixels.
In videos captured by Balkowitsch’s colleague, Chad Noland, Batiste is visibly thrilled watching the plates develop.
“That’s deep,” the pianist exclaims.
“If I can get them in the front door of the studio, get them into the process, I’m going to win them over,” Balkowitsch says, calling wet plate “the most glorious photographic process man ever invented.”
He captured Batiste’s image on three distinct plates — one going to the musician, one to be donated to the New Orleans Jazz Museum, and one to be given to the North Dakota State Historical Society.
For one of the photos, Batiste was seated at Balkowitsch’s daughter Alyvia’s electric piano.
“Without an instrument, it’s hard to make a statement about a musician,” Ballkowitsch says. “Throughout the shoot he was serenading everyone. He can’t be in a room with a piano without playing the piano.”
Balkowitsch has since had a little plaque made and screwed into the piano marking the date Batiste played it.
“It was a fabulous little thing,” Balkowitsch says.
Just days later, the family stayed up until the end of the Grammys on April 3 to cheer on Batiste, who closed the show by winning Album of the Year for “We Are.”
“That’s always going to be something special,” Balkowitsch says, adding that it was a good experience for his three daughters to show how someone who had been in their studio one day was winning the highest musical honors in front of a national audience a few days later.
The day after the Grammys, Balkowitsch posted that he would sell 100 prints of a Batiste image for $50 each, with proceeds going to the American Indian College Fund, a fundraising effort he has done in the past.
The photographer will be in Fargo later this month when the Fargo Theatre screens “Balkowitsch,” a documentary about him, on April 29. Directed by Gregory DeSaye and Chelsy Ciavarella, the film looks at the artist, his process and some of his higher-profile shoots.
In 2016, he shot photos during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, and in 2019 he photographed climate activist Greta Thunberg during her visit to Standing Rock Reservation. One of the images of Thunberg, called “Standing For Us All,” was to be displayed as a mural in Bismarck, but plans were canceled after threats of vandalism. The piece was instead installed in downtown Fargo, where it was vandalized and then restored.
“Balkowitsch” was to be highlighted during the 2020 Fargo Film Festival, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The photographer is excited to finally bring it to Fargo.
“We’re excited to see it in the theater,” he says.
The artist invited Allan Demaray, a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikira tribe of Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, to play flute before the movie, and Balkowitsch will answer questions after the screening of the hourlong movie.
- What: “Balkowitsch” documentary screening
- When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 29
- Where: Fargo Theatre
- Info: Tickets are $10
