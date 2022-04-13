News
Kyrie Irving lights up Barclays Center despite challenge of playing during Ramadan: ‘To play an NBA game like that? He’s different’
Kyrie Irving would like to keep it private.
Ramadan for him is a spiritual journey to be shared exclusively between himself and God. So when basketball fans on social media refer to him as “Ramadan Kyrie” between April 1 and May 1, Irving appreciates the recognition, but it’s a sacred period of time.
“It’s the protection I feel for my brothers and sisters that are doing the same with me,” he said after the Nets’ play-in victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. “It’s a blessing to be able to do it and still be able to perform.”
But the question only intensifies as Irving’s game improves. How is a professional athlete playing an up-and-down game like basketball supposed to survive — let alone thrive — during these conditions?
Those who observe Ramadan do not eat or drink while the sun is up. The sun, for example, rose sometime around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday and didn’t set until 7:30 p.m. The Nets had an early tipoff on Tuesday at 7 p.m., which meant Irving — who would usually be spotted eating fruit and drinking water on his first trip to the bench — couldn’t consume anything until the second quarter.
Yet somehow, his focus was sharpened. Irving didn’t miss until his 12th shot. He finished the game 12-of-15 from the field for 34 points to go with 12 assists. It was as if he never missed a step, as if he had eaten the perfect pregame meal.
“Everybody who does Ramadan and is playing through it, you’ve gotta commend them while they’re going through it,” said Irving’s superstar teammate Kevin Durant. “That’s tough to do, especially when you have a job like this. So many people [are] sacrificing to get closer to a higher power, I respect that.
“But to play an NBA game like that? The last week or so? That shows that he’s a different human being. Hopefully he keeps it up. He was great tonight.”
Irving isn’t alone. At least not in NBA history. Ex-Knicks and Celtics big man Enes Kanter is Muslim and plays while fasting for Ramadan. NBA legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also observed Ramadan while playing NBA games. Both logged some of their best performances during the period of fasting.
For Irving, the day starts earlier than 5:35 in the morning. He has to go through his routine and make sure to fuel his body before the sun rises. As an added curveball, the sun rises earlier and sets later every passing day for the month of April.
“It’s not easy by any stretch of the imagination,” he said on Tuesday. “So, you can’t really take any moment for granted during the day. I don’t really have time or the attention to give. I come in here and I just pay attention to the details and remind myself that I’m breathing and that’s enough.”
For Irving, there is an increased sense of gratitude.
“It really simplifies life,” he said. “And puts it in a greater perspective.”
Whether or not he can sustain perfect or near-perfect shooting remains to be seen. In the 14 regular-season games he played during Ramadan last season (April 12 to May 12), Irving averaged 25.9 points and 6.7 assists on 47% shooting from the field, 39% shooting from three and 95.5% shooting from the foul line. In the 38 games he played before Ramadan, he averaged 27.6 points and six assists on 51% shooting from the field, 39.8% shooting from downtown and 90.7% shooting from the foul line.
Ramadan, however, isn’t about basketball or shooting efficiency or advanced metrics. It’s about one’s own spiritual journey with God, a journey that extends well outside of the workplace.
“I just have respect for all you guys [media] in here, and everyone who came into the arena, and being able to show up and play well,” said Irving. “The day starts at 5:35 in the morning or even before that. You can’t really think about being hungry or anything like that. It’s just a fun journey. I’m enjoying it. Again, I’m not alone at this.”
A heart named ‘Tank’ saves life of superintendent in O’Fallon, Illinois
O’FALLON, Ill. — A school superintendent in the Metro East said she owes her life to a new friend that she calls “Tank.”
It’s been11 months since Darcy Benway, the Superintendent of O’Fallon Township High School District 203, underwent heart transplant surgery.
“When I was transplanted, I made a vow that I was going to remember my donor,” she said. “So, I named my heart ‘Tank.’ It seemed like we had just been through a war together. Tank seemed appropriate.”
Benway, 57, has been a superintendent in O’Fallon for 15 years — but her 14th year was nearly her last.
Last spring, the healthy and fit mother of two and former collegiate champion swimmer at the University of Kansas was working from a Barnes-Jewish Hospital bed, connected to a machine working in the place of her dying heart.
Dr. Joel Schilling, the medical director of Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Transplant Center’s heart program, put her on the transplant list after medications failed to correct a rare, deadly form of heart inflammation called Giant Cell Myocarditis.
“She was able to get her heart within three days of listing, which was important because she was on a very temporary support system, which doesn’t last but a week or two at most to keep someone alive,” Schilling said.
After the six-hour surgery, the medical team gave Benway a read-out of Tank beating inside of her. They let her listen through a stethoscope.
“It was,” Dr. Benway said, pausing to hold back tears, “probably the best sound I ever heard in my life at that point.”
The Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Transplant Center’s heart program is the only heart transplant center in the St. Louis region and one of nation’s busiest.
“To see folks come from as close to death as you can possibly be and then six months later, they’re living a normal life. That’s pretty amazing to witness. It’s part of the blessing of getting to do what I do,” Schilling said.
The medical team performs 40-50 heart transplants and sustains life in another 50 plus heart patients through the use of mechanical devices every year, Schilling said.
Benway, who grew up in Edwardsville, is now training to resume 5K runs and planning for her son’s wedding this summer thanks to Tank.
“’Tank and I now do everything together,” she smiled. “I would not be sitting here talking to you today if it weren’t for Tank. I wouldn’t be here.”
Benway called the Washington University and Barnes-Jewish medical team her “angels.”
“When she told me that was the name all I could do was smile,” Schilling said. “I said that’s a great name for this heart. Let’s keep Tank going well into the future.”
Benway called her donor her hero.
“I know that person was a separate and distinct individual from who I am, who is now a part of me,” Benway said. “They’re heroes. They are the miracles that make like happen for so many people. We need more people to be organ donors. There’s a lot of people waiting.”
She has no information about the donor. She granted an interview to FOX 2 News on one condition: that we share organ donor websites to encourage more people to give the gift of life.
To become an organ donor or simply get more information, visit: www.barnesjewish.org/donatelife or www.organdonor.gov.
Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell deliver as Timberwolves beat Clippers to reach playoffs
Karl-Anthony Towns put forth perhaps his worst game as a professional Tuesday at Target Center. The big man scored just 11 points on 3 for 11 shooting, committing four turnovers before fouling out after just 24 minutes of action.
He went to the bench after picking up foul No. 6 with 7 minutes, 30 seconds to play, and Minnesota down seven.
And the Wolves won anyway.
D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards delivered inspired efforts, taking over the game offensively at various points in the contest, particularly down the stretch, to lead Minnesota to a thrilling 109-104 victory over the Clippers in a play-in game that seals the No. 7 seed in the playoffs for the Timberwolves.
Minnesota will meet the Grizzlies in Game 1 of its first-round series Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Memphis, in what will be just the Wolves’ second playoff appearance since 2004.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch noted the importance and value of putting his young team in big-game situations and seeing what it could do.
The Wolves have played in intense, packed houses this year against good teams, but there’s something to be said about doing it in the postseason, with everything on the line. That was Target Center on Tuesday, a packed house against a really good team with massive implications on the line.
It was an all-out battle between two teams of similar caliber. It was physical, it was emotional, it was intense.
And Minnesota was up for the challenge against a team that was in the Western Conference Finals just a year ago.
The Wolves locked in defensively in the fourth quarter with everything on the line, making the Clippers’ lives difficult. On the other end, Edwards and Russell exploded, with Edwards delivering a massive jam and Russell hitting a pullup triple in transition.
Patrick Beverley held off Reggie Jackson for a rebound with 3 minutes, 30 seconds to play. A foul was called on Jackson, and Beverley instantly flexed to the crowed to bring an already electric crowd to max volume.
Leading by one with 2:30 to play, Edwards connected on a step back triple over Paul George to build Minnesota’s advantage back up to four. The next possession, Russell hit a pullup jumper to improve the edge to six.
Russell — who’d struggled down the stretch run of the regular season — finished with 29 points, while Edwards led the way with 30. They were the two best players on the floor, regardless of team.
The younger Wolves were up to the challenge, too. Naz Reid made timely plays down low. Jaden McDaniels defended George — who scored 17 points in the third quarter to put the Clippers up six at the end of three — with vigor.
Towns noted Tuesday morning he felt a sense of confidence, knowing the trust he had in his teammates. He probably didn’t know exactly how much he’d rely on them. On a night when Minnesota’s alpha wolf didn’t come to play, everyone else did.
Towns received the “MVP” chants early in the contest, but at the end, as he was drilling a pair of free-throws to put Minnesota up five with 39 seconds to play, it was Edwards who was receiving the star treatment from the crowd.
He took over the show.
Some players seem to be built for the bright lights, the big stage, the toughness and grit of playoff basketball.
Edwards established Tuesday that he’s one of them.
Now the nation knows what fans in Minnesota have seen for quite some time — a truly special players sports a No. 1 jersey for the Timberwolves.
He’ll again take center stage Saturday at the site of his next act — Memphis, in the real playoffs.
State Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-35E at Grand Avenue in St. Paul
Interstate 35E south at Interstate 94 in St. Paul was closed for an extended time after a fatal crash on Tuesday night, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
The crash happened on I-35E south at Grand Avenue about 9:45 p.m.
The State Patrol planned to release additional information later.
