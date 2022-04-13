News
Louis C.K. accuser breaks silence on 'bulls–t' Grammy win: 'What is wrong with people?'
Unreported COVID tests mean Minnesota will no longer report positivity rates
Enough negative coronavirus tests are going unreported under new federal guidelines that it is impacting Minnesota’s COVID-19 outbreak metrics, and state health officials will no longer report test-positivity rates.
Starting Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health will stop reporting how many COVID-19 tests are conducted, said Andrea Ahneman, a health department spokeswoman. Additionally, the state will no longer update weekly tests per capita and a delayed test-positivity rate on its “public health risk measures” webpage.
Testing data will be archived in the health department’s weekly COVID-19 report released on Thursday. The state’s latest positivity rate, which is delayed by a week or more to allow for data corrections, is 3.5 percent.
“As the pandemic has evolved, the metrics that we look at to tell us about what is happening with COVID-19 have also evolved. The focus has shifted to monitoring severe disease and impact on the health care system,” Ahneman wrote in an email, noting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publishes community risk levels each week.
Last week, a federal change in reporting rules allowed schools, nursing homes, jails and other facilities that routinely test for infections to only report positive tests to the state.
“COVID-19 is not going away, but we are at a point where it has become less of an imminent threat for many Minnesotans thanks to vaccines and other tools available to us,” Ahneman added. “Our team is remaining vigilant and working hard to ensure that Minnesotans have ongoing access to tools and resources they need.”
The change comes as case numbers are on the uptick, driven by the latest coronavirus subvariant, omicron BA.2. Twin Cities sewage data from the Metropolitan Council shows BA.2 accounts for more than 80 percent of coronavirus genetic material found in metro wastewater.
Minnesota added 1,339 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday — data from multiple days over the weekend. That’s a 23 percent increase from the week before.
Without accurate test-positivity data, the next best measure of the state’s outbreak is likely new cases per capita. That measure stands at about 7.6 cases per 100,000 residents, which falls between the health department’s caution and high-risk thresholds.
The rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths has slowed dramatically since the winter peak that was driven by the original omicron variant.
Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday: a St. Louis County resident in their 80s and a Steele County resident who was more than 100. One resided in long-term care and the other in a private home. Since the pandemic began, about 46 percent of the state’s 12,449 COVID-19 deaths were residents of nursing homes or assisted living.
There are 190 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals including 30 in intensive care. The last time the state recorded this few severe cases was last summer, before the wave caused by the delta variant.
Health officials say vaccines are the best way to avoid a serious illness and to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But protection from vaccines wanes significantly after five months and boosters are recommended to anyone 12 and older.
Fourth shots were recently approved by federal officials for residents 50 and older and those with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness.
Minnesota has administered 9.6 million doses of vaccine including 2.2 million boosters. About 66 percent of the state’s 5.7 million people have completed their initial series of shots, but only 46 percent are up-to-date with all their recommended doses.
Former Pro Bowl pass rusher to visit with Dolphins
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill may not be the last 2021 Kansas City Chief the Miami Dolphins are adding this offseason.
And no, this is not a development with free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu.
Three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Melvin Ingram, who has made his mark in the NFL over nine seasons with the Chargers but found a resurgence late last season with the Chiefs, is coming to Miami for a visit with the Dolphins on Tuesday, a league source confirmed an NFL Network report.
Ingram, who turns 33 later this month, has 55 career sacks between regular season and postseason play since entering the league as a first-round pick in the 2012 draft.
After consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns from 2017 to 2019, Ingram suffered multiple knee injuries in 2020 that cut his final year with the Chargers short and caused him to miss more than half the season. He signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of training camp in 2021, and the Steelers then traded him at the deadline to the Chiefs.
In the second half of the 2021 season in Kansas City, he started six games, making 15 tackles and a sack. He then started all three of the Chiefs’ playoff games, adding five tackles and two postseason sacks.
The Dolphins also showed interest in Ingram, who has a home and trains in South Florida, last offseason and brought him to team facilities for a visit before he inked with Pittsburgh.
Adding Ingram (6-foot-2, 247 pounds) would provide another edge defender that can play defensive end or outside linebacker for the Dolphins defense. He can fit in with fellow versatile edge Jaelan Phillips, who set a Dolphins rookie sack record with 8 ½ last year, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Jerome Baker can also play either as an inside or outside linebacker.
Miami has one of the most blitz-happy defenses in the NFL, often bringing extra linebackers and even safeties in their pass rush, while relying on cornerbacks to play single coverage.
The Dolphins, on Friday, also brought in inside linebacker Reuben Foster for a visit as the team surveys options to bolster its linebacker corps at different spots.
Earlier this offseason, Miami re-signed inside linebackers Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley and Sam Eguavoen, who can also play outside, as well as outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett. The Dolphins also already return linebackers Baker, Phillips, Van Ginkel, Calvin Munson and Darius Hodge.
From chicken sandwiches to cheesecake in milkshakes: Yankees showcase newest ballpark food options
A week and a half after the Mets wined and dined the press by letting them try out the new food at Citi Field, the Yankees had their turn.
The Yankees’ version of the event featured much less pomp and considerably less circumstance, but the food is still likely to leave fans very full and very satisfied when they leave the ballpark.
With celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson on hand to introduce his new additions to the stadium — his restaurant Streetbird is now in Section 112, featuring chicken sandwiches and a Blue, White & Gold milkshake that comes with cheesecake chunks and fresh blueberries — there was an excitement permeating through the stadium’s suite level on Tuesday morning.
“It’s such an honor,” Samuelsson said of having his cooking available at Yankee Stadium. “This is the most iconic stadium in the world. For our chicken to be available here is such a privilege. It’s really emotional for me. I’m part of New York now.”
Streetbird’s Hot Bird Sandwich, a boneless chicken thigh with house made pickles and slaw, was an instant hit. The Streetbird station also offers a new chicken and waffle sandwich served on a cornbread waffle with hot honey.
“It’s delicious,” Samuelsson beamed. “We cook that bird in a very special way. Our chicken and waffle is world famous. It’s just fun to have something here.”
Samuelsson, who is the head chef of Red Rooster in Harlem and host/executive producer of “No Passport Required” on PBS, likened his approach to stadium cooking to a starting pitcher taking the mound for a big game.
“You’re going to make a lot of mistakes,” Samuelsson said. “You’ll throw a lot of bad pitches, but you’ll also have some good ones. It’s the same thing with food. How you cook for (a stadium) is very different than how you would for a traditional restaurant. It’s a different flow, but we have a great team here. We look forward to this season. Let’s hit a home run.”
Unlike the Mets’ extravaganza from a few weeks ago, the Yankees had the added benefit of hosting their event after games had already started, letting them get some feedback on the new options. Matt Gibson, the Yankees’ senior executive chef, spouted nothing but positivity about what he’s seen during the team’s opening games in 2022.
“This year has been great,” Gibson said. “We have some great new partnerships: Marcus Samuelsson, Bobby’s Burgers, Halal Guys. There’s some new stands and some reinvigorated stands. Please eat, don’t leave hungry.”
In addition to Samuelsson’s specialties, the Bobby’s Burgers stand (Section 132) has two new options that can be enjoyed by both carnivores and vegetarians. The Bacon Crunchburger is a classic bacon burger with American cheese, with its titular crunch coming from a layer of potato chips between the patty and top bun. Bobby’s Veggie Burger is made from a chickpea and quinoa patty and topped with mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and Bobby’s Sauce.
A Manhattan staple since 1990, Halal Guys are now expanding their brand to the baseball cathedral in the Bronx. Located in Section 321 and at portable carts in the Great Hall, the Halal Guys stand has beef and chicken gyros, platters with rice, lettuce and tomatoes, and of course the Halal Guys’ signature white sauce and hot sauce.
Other new arrivals to the stadium’s concourse include a very flavorful hot dog from Sumo Dog. Based in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood, chef Jeffrey Lunak’s restaurant created a hot dog with wasabi relish, pickled peppers, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, wasabi furikake and more that can be found in the bleachers at Section 201.
The King’s Hawaiian station in Section 115 is, for a limited time, selling a Korean slider with Bulgogi beef and kimchi that is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Same goes for the Burrata Burger from City Winery (Section 105). A more sophisticated take on the classic ballpark burger, the Burrata Burger combines burrata, pesto, arugula and a cabernet sauvignon and balsamic reduction to create one of the more memorable items on the stadium’s revamped menu.
For as long as there is baseball, there will be ballpark food. While there’s always room for peanuts, Cracker Jack, and soft serve in a plastic helmet, the 2022 version also means non-dairy ice cream, tater tots covered in chili and jalapeno peppers and French fries that come with shaved strip loin.
Paired with Blue Point Brewing’s Pinstripe Pils, the Yankees have no shortage of culinary distractions this year in case things on the field don’t go as planned.
Unreported COVID tests mean Minnesota will no longer report positivity rates
Former Pro Bowl pass rusher to visit with Dolphins
From chicken sandwiches to cheesecake in milkshakes: Yankees showcase newest ballpark food options
