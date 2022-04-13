Louis C.K. accuser breaks silence on ‘bulls–t’ Grammy win: ‘What is wrong with people?’

Enough negative coronavirus tests are going unreported under new federal guidelines that it is impacting Minnesota’s COVID-19 outbreak metrics, and state health officials will no longer report test-positivity rates.

Starting Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health will stop reporting how many COVID-19 tests are conducted, said Andrea Ahneman, a health department spokeswoman. Additionally, the state will no longer update weekly tests per capita and a delayed test-positivity rate on its “public health risk measures” webpage.

Testing data will be archived in the health department’s weekly COVID-19 report released on Thursday. The state’s latest positivity rate, which is delayed by a week or more to allow for data corrections, is 3.5 percent.

“As the pandemic has evolved, the metrics that we look at to tell us about what is happening with COVID-19 have also evolved. The focus has shifted to monitoring severe disease and impact on the health care system,” Ahneman wrote in an email, noting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publishes community risk levels each week.

Last week, a federal change in reporting rules allowed schools, nursing homes, jails and other facilities that routinely test for infections to only report positive tests to the state.

“COVID-19 is not going away, but we are at a point where it has become less of an imminent threat for many Minnesotans thanks to vaccines and other tools available to us,” Ahneman added. “Our team is remaining vigilant and working hard to ensure that Minnesotans have ongoing access to tools and resources they need.”

The change comes as case numbers are on the uptick, driven by the latest coronavirus subvariant, omicron BA.2. Twin Cities sewage data from the Metropolitan Council shows BA.2 accounts for more than 80 percent of coronavirus genetic material found in metro wastewater.

Minnesota added 1,339 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday — data from multiple days over the weekend. That’s a 23 percent increase from the week before.

Without accurate test-positivity data, the next best measure of the state’s outbreak is likely new cases per capita. That measure stands at about 7.6 cases per 100,000 residents, which falls between the health department’s caution and high-risk thresholds.

The rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths has slowed dramatically since the winter peak that was driven by the original omicron variant.

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday: a St. Louis County resident in their 80s and a Steele County resident who was more than 100. One resided in long-term care and the other in a private home. Since the pandemic began, about 46 percent of the state’s 12,449 COVID-19 deaths were residents of nursing homes or assisted living.

There are 190 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals including 30 in intensive care. The last time the state recorded this few severe cases was last summer, before the wave caused by the delta variant.

Health officials say vaccines are the best way to avoid a serious illness and to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But protection from vaccines wanes significantly after five months and boosters are recommended to anyone 12 and older.

Fourth shots were recently approved by federal officials for residents 50 and older and those with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness.

Minnesota has administered 9.6 million doses of vaccine including 2.2 million boosters. About 66 percent of the state’s 5.7 million people have completed their initial series of shots, but only 46 percent are up-to-date with all their recommended doses.