Finance
Low Cost Auto Insurance – The Correct Strategy To Find One
When you begin thinking about getting a low cost auto insurance policy, the first thing you must do is decide on the mode through which to procure it. Will you get it from a company having a physical location or from an online one? Well everybody has his or her own view on the matter. In addition, no doubt, both modes have advantages & disadvantages. However, online method is definitely a convenient way to procure any kind of product or services, including insurance. The range and facilities of Internet are unmatchable. The convenience of searching exponentially increases the probability of you finding better offers. Therefore, the method we suggest is to do it online.
Go Online
First step to find low cost policy is to begin your search online. Remember, before you begin looking for low cost policy, you must have sufficient knowledge of the subject. Otherwise, you won’t be able to know whether you are getting apples when you have paid for apples or something else, let alone finding economical offers. And when it comes to acquiring knowledge, Internet is the best place to be. By entering a keyword in any of search engines, you can get information on all aspects of Insurance. You will even have access to the frequently asked questions.
Once you have gained enough knowledge on the subject, you should begin visiting websites of different companies. For optimum results, you must obtain quotes from at least 10 companies. Having obtained these quotes, you can draw comparisons. The best way to compare the offers is to note down the salient points of each offer in the same order including, of course, the cost. Thereafter, it will be quite easy for you to find out the best among them.
Avail The Discounts
When you browse the Net for collecting information on auto insurance, remember to learn as much as you can about the discounts that are available. Here’s a broad description of various discounts offered on different policies.
Women drivers, especially young ones, are often offered discounts because of their relative low involvement in accidents. Besides this, students who enroll for recognized courses in driving are offered discounts. Discounts are also offered to people based on the distance driven. That is to say people who drive lesser miles than most drivers generally are given concession in premium. Further, people who drive safely get concessions on insurance policies. How safely you drive is ascertained by using two methods. The first is to check your driving record. People who are habitual defaulters must remain prepared to face high costs. Another method some companies use is to install trip-sensing devices.
Summing up, two things play important role in getting you low cost auto insurance. First is sensible browsing and second is insensible driving.
Effect of Driver’s Age on Insurance Rates of Personal and Commercial Auto Insurance Policies
The insurance business world is one of the very few places where age can be used to distinguish between citizens based on their age. Insurers assess different charges for different people depending on their age. If you are a 16 year person and you feel that you are going to be getting a healthier premium than your 22 year old buddy because you are better committed than him or her then you are making a wrong analysis.
Insurers tabulate their insurance charges using ‘brackets’ or categories of consumers grouped together with certain common elements. These classes could differ based on a number of factors like age, marital status, gender, area, consumer credit rating etc. This essay is partial in its extent to the age element.
Young Operators Groups:
Below Age 18: This is the age category where insurance price is the at record high. People in this age group pay as much as 175% to 225% more than mature operators. Since no one below age 18 will get a CDL, any operator below the age of 18 driving a motor vehicle that has business coverage may be risking declination of coverage in the event of an insurance claim.
Age 18 Years to 20 Years: Individuals are still classified as young drivers, and they still have to pay greater prices than mature drivers, though their premiums are much less than the previous bracket. At age 18 individuals can possess their CDL. Most insurers that may consider them will not even look at there insurance submission for policies that require interstate setup coverage. Companies that allow them to be on a business policy will restrict their insurance coverage to intrastate activities.
Age 21 to 24: This is the last bracket in the classification of youthful drivers. Insurance premiums for private insurance begin to stabilize with most insurance companies, when compared with prices served to mature operators. Age 21 years is where many commercial insurance companies start to accept commercial auto insurance applicants with interstate bearing. All companies will put in special price extra charge for commercial operators under age 21 years, and some insurance companies may require a specific period of expertise like 12 to 24 months of experience to look into them for insurance coverage.
Mature Operators:
Age 25 years to 69 years: A large number of insurance companies impose very similar prices for this age category, although a small number of insurance carriers begin to charge small build up in their premiums beyond age 60 years. Age does not seem to be important for this class.
Old Drivers:
Over Age 70 Years: Unfortunately the insurance place is the once where the status of discounting senior citizens work in reverse. Senior citizens are surcharged in auto insurance. There are important studies made by insurance companies and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration- NHTSA www.nhtsa.gov that suggest that individuals over age 70 years begin to lead to more traffic accidents. For that reason, insurance companies take certain measures to implement the right rate with the appropriate medical reports from them. Most business polices do not cover operators above age 71 or 72 years. On the individual insurance level, almost all companies stop selling newer polices for customers beyond 76 years of age, and other companies make the insurance price very excluding.
What else can be done to decrease the influence of age on premiums? There is not much that old and young drivers can do. Young operators and older operators are leading to more highway accidents, relatively speaking, and they must simply pay the price for that. Many insurance carriers accept good student discounts for younger student operators, and other companies may permit occasional operator status on their policy. For older drivers, making sure that you have the correct medical record that shows the physical and mental functionality of the old person to drive the car is wanted to give to the insurance representative. The absence of that note to be provided in timely manner may end in ceasing the policy which might be complex to replace with another company afterwards.
Why Workers Comp Fraud Doesn’t Pay
Ask any business owner and he or she will tell you that insurance is not just about commercial general, professional, and employee liability or property coverage. Generally, it is legally mandatory for a business to acquire workers compensation coverage so that employees will be able to claim benefits in the event they incur a work related injury.
So, it’s a fact – workers comp is an important factor in any company’s insurance portfolio.
The problem lies when a worker files a fraudulent claim. And, unfortunately, it happens fairly often. But contrary to what many believe, workers comp fraud does not just impact businesses and bosses, and the employees that go about life in a totally honest manner, it also affects the faker. File a fake workers comp claim and you risk losing your job, spending time behind bars, and paying expensive fines. Trust those in the industry: crime – as it relates to workers comp – surely does not pay!
Below you will find some examples of employees that thought they could earn some bucks while fooling the system. In the long run, the hoax turned on them.
Fake Workers Comp Claim – True Scenarios
1. Marc was employed as a gardener. One day, he slipped and fell on the job. Complaining about associated pain that rendered him unable to work any longer, Marc submitted a workers comp claim. The process went rather smooth and it did not take long for Marc to begin receiving his disability benefits. Unbeknownst to Marc, however, the insurance company was after his tracks. After viewing surveillance video showing Marc actively doing gardening work for two other properties, Marc was called to task. Not only would the disability checks be curtailed, but he was sentenced to four months of jail time and ordered to pay over $39,000 in fines.
2. Jack complained about injuries he incurred at work. He said the resulting back pains made it impossible to continue his employment. Jack told the attending doctor that he had not experienced any pains prior to his work injuries. It didn’t take long for the insurance to offer proof that Jack was lying about his inability to work. The surveillance camera caught him working as a landscaper in the family business following the claim he made, resulting in a 3-year prison term and a $14,500 fine.
3. Sarah filed a workers comp claim after she received injuries to her back and leg while walking up a slope at the business’s outdoor facilities. When filing, Sarah failed to reckon with the ability of the insurance company’s investigation department. The department’s thorough work uncovered the true nature of the injuries: the injuries had been incurred before the date given on the claim and so were the discussions fellow employees had with her about them. Sarah was given 120 days jail time, plus 5 years of probation, plus a fine of $28,000!
Health Insurance Coverage for Cancer Survivors or Cardiac and Diabetes Patients in India
Introduction:
The basic health indices in India have widely improved since we became independent in 1947, the average life expectancy has gone up, the infant mortality rates and maternal mortality rates have improved a lot but we still have a long way to go before we achieve developed or European standards.
These improvements happened because of improvement in education, sanitation, health care facilities and increase in disposable income resulting in general improvements in living standards across the board.
Today we are producing more cereals, pulses, fruits, poultry, fish and also consuming more as a result the availability of protein in our diet has improved very much resulting in taller and healthier Indians.
But along with increase in disposable income and increasing living standards there is increase in consumption of alcohol, tobacco, red meat and fatty foods.
The increase in affluence and affordability of new technological gizmos has made us more sedentary and dependent even for smallest and easiest of the job; today we tend to use mobile phone from the comforts of our home to contact grocer, pharmacist, maid, electrician, mechanic, etc.
And instead of walking to nearest convenience store, we tend to use vehicle and instead of walking or cycling for moving-around in our neighbourhood we take motorised vehicle.
Many of us will have trouble remembering last time we walked a distance to catch an auto rickshaw or taxi today we tend to book taxi and it picks us up from our door step.
Which along with unresponsive or indifferent civic management has resulted in unplanned development across most of the urban centres where availability of potable water, sanitation services are under stress along with increased and unmanaged vehicular, industrial, ground, noise pollution.
In 2012 GOI with Indian council of medical research released an updated definition of overweight and revised the figures to:
If BMI (Body Mass Index) is between 18-22.9kg/m2 person is of normal weight
If BMI is 23-24.9kg/m2 the person is overweight.
If BMI is more than 25 kg/m2 the person is OBESE.
In 21st century obesity has taken epidemic proportion in India and more than 5% of population comes under definition of OBESE.
While studying of 22 SNP ( single nucleotide polymorphism) near to MC4-R-gene, scientist have identified a SNP 12970134 to be mostly associated with waist circumference. In this study nearly 2000 people of Indian origin participated and this SNP was found to be most prevalent in this group.
Hence genetically we are predisposed towards abdominal obesity and this is one of the biggest morbidity factor behind diabetes type 2 and cardio vascular disease.
Globally 3-5 million deaths are because of obesity, 3.9% years of life lost and 3.9% of years lost to disability adjusted life years.
All the above has increased the number of Indians suffering from non-communicable lifestyle induced diseases like Cancers,Cardiac Vascular diseases, Diabetes, Hypertension, Mental Illness, breathing disorders like Asthma etc.
What is the disease burden for non-communicable prevalent disease like cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in India? (Reference: Background papers on Burden of disease in India published by National commission on macroeconomics and health)
The figures for Diabetes, CVD (Cardio vascular disease) and cancers are alarming and the biggest percentage of new cases are being reported from Urban areas and the younger men and women are as vulnerable as middle aged men.
Diabetes:
India is projected to become diabetes capital of the globe, it is estimated that in 2015 approximately 4.6 crore Indians were diabetic.
The prevalence is estimated as:
In 30-39 years age group around 6% of population is estimated to be diabetic.
In 40-49 years age group around 13% of population is estimated to be diabetic.
In 70+ years age group around 20% of population is estimated to be diabetic.
Diabetes has been recognised as one of the major contributing factor towards increase in numbers of Cardio Vascular Disease (CVD) patients in India.
Cardiovascular Disease (CVD):
It is estimated that around 6.4 crore Indians had one or the other condition which can be classified as CVD.
Coronary Heart Disease is a mix of conditions that include Acute Myocardial Infraction, Angina Pectoris, Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) and inflammatory heart disease.
It is increasing in rural areas it is estimated to effect 13.5% of rural population in age group 60-69 years.
More and more cases of CVD are being diagnosed among young adult in age group 40 and above.
Cancers:
It is estimated that nearly 10 Lakh new cancers wold have been diagnosed in 2016 and 670,000 deaths were expected because of cancer in 2016.
Across the globe Cancers account for 5.1% of disease burden and 9% of all death, in India cancers account for 3.3% of disease burden and 9% of all deaths.
Response of health insurance companies towards the increased disease burden:
Looking at the large number of people being diagnosed and being affected by increased disease burden, it is a fact that all these diseases or conditions are rejected as preexisting conditions and risks are not accepted by any insurance company.
The best response has been benefit policy from Life insurance companies which offer fix term plans for cancer or cardiac disease but for paying the benefit the diagnosis has to be during policy period.
The survivor benefit plans popularly known as critical illness benefit policy pays only when the disease becomes critical particularly in cancer today many cancer cases are diagnosed and treated completely during the early stage and do not become critical hence most claims under the Critical Illness can only be made once disease reached 3rd or 4th stage of manifestation.
Presently schemes for people diagnosed by or surviving these diseases are bare minimum some insurance companies have tried to launch products catering to people with some preexisting condition or survivors but the effort seems halfhearted.
New India assurance have launched Cancer care policies with Indian cancer society and CPAA but both these policies exclude existing cancer patients or Cancer Survivors and only enrol people who have no sign of cancer.
Health Insurance Policies for Cardiovascular Disease Patients:
Start Health and Allied insurance company has launched Star Cardiac care policy for people who have undergone PTCA, CABG within 7 year period prior to the commencement of the coverage under this policy.
Few features of Cardiac Care insurance policy:
There are 2 sections of the policy section 1 is normal health insurance with PED covered after 48 months, 2% limitation on room, doctor fee and nursing charges subject to max of Rs.5000 per day and liability in case of package rates is limited to 80%of package rates.
But section 2 covering giving coverage to known cardiac cases there is no limitation other than SI.
There is a waiting period of 91 days before a person can claim for any complication because of preexisting cardiac condition under this policy
Health Insurance plans for people with diabetes:
In Diabetes space there are two products Diabetes safe from Star Health and Allied insurance company and Energy Health insurance plan from Apollo Munich Health insurance company:
A comparison between the two products is as:
Insurance Company: Star Health Insurance
Product: Diabetes Safe Insurance Plan
Who is covered?
Patients suffering from Type 1 and type 2 diabetes
Number of plan:
2 plans in plan A pre-acceptance medical test must, in plan B no pre-acceptance medical tests
Waiting period: In plan A no waiting period, in plan B 15 months waiting period for coverage of disease related to CV system, Renal System disease of eyes and diabetic peripheral vascular disease, foot ulcers
Family floater option: available,both plans have 2 section one section covers
benefits under family floater and section 2 is specific to diabetes care.
Sum Insured Rs. 300,000, to Rs. 10,00,000
Income Tax Benefit: Under 80(D)
Limitation:
For Cataract the limitations are defined as :
For SI 3-500,000 liability to Rs.20,000 per eye person and Rs. 30,000 per policy period
For SI Rs. 10,00000 liability limited to Rs. 30,000 per eye person and Rs.40,000 for policy period
For diseases of cardio vascular system the limitation are defined as:
For SI 300,000 liability limited to Rs.200,000
For SI 400,000 Liability limited to Rs.250,000
For SI 500,000 liability limited to Rs. 300,000
For SI 10,000,00 liability limited to Rs.400,000
Cost of artificial limbs limited to 10% of SI if amputation is related to diabetes.
Insurance Company: Apollo Munich health insurance co. Ltd
Product : Energy Health Insurance Plan
Who is covered?
Patients suffering from Type 2 diabetes, impaired fasting glucose, impaired glucose tolerance and or Hypertension are covered.
Number of plan: Single plan
Waiting period : No waiting period, day 1 hospitalisation arising out of diabetes and hypertension
Family floater option: No, policy available on individual basis
Sum Insured : Rs. 200,000 to Rs. 10,000,000
Income Tax Benefit : Under 80(D)
Limitation: No limits
VAS (Value added services): Health coach, telephonic consultation, health line, discounts, access to wellness portal that conducts HRA, stores medical record
Optional VAS services: diagnostic monitoring program to monitor and manage health).
Rewards: Discounts on premium and addition benefits on good health management
