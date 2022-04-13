News
Luis Robert excels in the field, at the plate and on the basepaths in the Chicago White Sox’s 3-2 win in the home opener
Luis Robert raced to the wall, attempting to track down Jesse Winker’s long fly in the third inning Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Chicago White Sox center fielder was well aware of his surroundings.
“Before the catch, I was aware of the wall,” Robert said through an interpreter. “And then, when you know that, you’re able to adjust. It’s not going to take you by surprise. I was aware of where the wall was, and I was aware on the play.”
Robert jumped, made the catch and crashed into the wall. The splendid play saved at least one run.
Robert also displayed his talents at the plate and on the bases, leading the Sox to a 3-2 victory against the Seattle Mariners in the home opener in front of a sellout crowd of 36,948.
He gave the Sox a lead with a solo homer in the sixth. He reached on a walk in the eighth, stole second and third and scored what turned out to be an important insurance run.
“Being able to do that in the home opener is something that is special,” Robert said, “and hopefully it is something I can carry through the whole season.”
If the first four games are any indication, Robert is going to have a fantastic season.
He has at least one hit in every game. He had two hits, including an RBI double, in Friday’s opener in Detroit. He singled twice and scored Saturday and had a single and two runs Sunday.
Robert’s two stolen bases Tuesday give him four on the season.
“He does everything well,” Sox closer Liam Hendriks said.
Tuesday’s catch came at a critical time. The Sox trailed by a run and the Mariners were threatening with runners on first and second and one out.
“He definitely tracks some stuff down there,” said starter Vince Velasquez, who allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks in four innings. “It’s very comforting as a pitcher to know that there’s a lot of ground that’s going to be covered.”
Robert didn’t think twice about the wall.
“When you’re on the field, you don’t think about that,” he said. “When you are on the field, you just think of doing your job.”
The Sox tied the game in the third, and Robert gave them the lead with his first home run of the season off starter Matt Brash.
“He had a very good performance,” Robert said of Brash, who allowed two runs and struck out six in 5⅓ innings in his big-league debut. “He executed very well. The second time through, we were able to decipher his pitches and how he was working us. And then from there, we were able to create some runs.”
Robert’s homer to right-center went an estimated 408 feet and had an exit velocity of 110.4 mph, according to MLB Statcast.
“He showed a lot of why he’s so special,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “What so impressed me, he showed it last year when he came back after missing all that time, he really took good at-bats.
“We punched out a lot (nine times Tuesday), we chased a lot of tough breaking balls and he laid off a bunch. The progress he’s making with controlling that strike zone, for a young hitter it’s really impressive.”
Robert’s walk leading off the eighth set the stage for more excitement. He put himself in scoring position by stealing second. And then he moved 90 feet closer to home by swiping third.
“It was my decision (to steal third),” Robert said. “It was perfectly set up for me. I was checking (reliever Diego Castillo’s) timing the two pitches before that, and I just thought it was perfect timing for me to take off.”
With José Abreu remaining on first, the second stolen base gave the Sox runners on the corners with one out. Eloy Jiménez grounded to short. The Mariners got the force at second, but Jiménez beat the throw to first. Robert scored on the play, stretching the lead to 3-1.
Jiménez has at least one RBI in each of the first four games.
The Mariners scored once in the ninth against Hendriks, but the closer struck out Mitch Haniger with two on and two outs for his first save. Reynaldo López picked up the win, striking out two in 1⅔ scoreless relief innings, as the Sox won their third straight.
()
News
Govt College for Women Srinagar Recruitment 2022 — Salary 22,000
Govt College for Women Srinagar Recruitment 2022, check details
JavaScript must be enabled to use this feature.
Govt College for Women Srinagar Recruitment 2022 with Salary 22,000/-
Govt. College for Women, Srinagar Recruitment 2022 with Salary of 22,000, is hiring candidates for the following positions, candidates can apply.
Applications are invited for the following position to work in DST-CURIE sponsored research project (DST/CURIE-PG/2022/67) sanctioned for a period of three years.
Vacancy details of Govt College for Women Srinagar Recruitment 2022:
Name of Post: Research Assistant
Name of Project: Theoretical and Experimental Studies on Oscillatory Chemical Reactions – An attempt towards Correlating Biological Phenomena.
Salary details: Rs.22,000/- per month (consolidated) initially for one year, extendable up to 2nd and 3rd year depending upon the progress of the RA.
Govt College for Women Srinagar Recruitment 2022 – Eligibility criteria for Govt. College for Women, Srinagar Recruitment 2022:
The candidates must have M.Sc. Chemistry or a related field (with 55% and above). Preference will be given to candidates having higher qualifications like NET/GATE or equivalent or any research experience and having basic computer knowledge for programming. The upper age limit is 28 years.
Where to apply for Govt. College for Women, Srinagar Recruitment 2022:
Application as per the format along with self-attested photocopy of mark sheets, certificates and supportive documents should reach within 21 days from date of advertisement to Dr. Nadeem Bashir, Postgraduate Department of Chemistry, Govt. College for Women Nawakadal Srinagar-190002, J&K. Email: [email protected]
Candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned posts can check all the details through the notification mentioned below.
Govt College for Women Srinagar Recruitment 2022 || IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification and Application Format: CLICK HERE
Official Website:
The post Govt College for Women Srinagar Recruitment 2022 — Salary 22,000 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Wild frustrate Connor McDavid, runaway with 5-1 win over Oilers
In a matchup with a couple of the highest scorers in the league — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl — the Wild knew understood the assignment heading into the game against the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center.
“They have special players that we have to be aware of,” coach Dean Evason said. “We have to be very careful when they are on the ice.”
The other strategy? Just run McDavid and Draisaitl off the ice.
As much as the Wild frustrated the Oilers with an impressive defensive effort, they earned the 5-1 win largely because of an offensive eruption.
Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman both scored a pair of goals, Freddy Gaudreau chipped in with a goal, and Cam Talbot finished with xx saves to improve to 9-0-2 in his past 11 starts.
The dominance started shortly after puck drop as Gaudreau pushed the Wild in front 1-0 early in the first period with a patient play to beat Mikko Koskinen in close. From there, the Wild started to torment McDavid whenever he hopped over the boards, with Jonas Brodin essentially shadowing him for most of the night.
That paved the way for the second period where the Kevin Fiala helped the Wild stretch the lead to 2-0 thanks to a pretty pass from Matt Boldy. Not long after that, Fiala made it 3-0 with a wrist shot from an impossible angle.
With the game already well in hand at that point, especially considering how well the Wild were defending, Ryan Hartman made it 4-0 after a brilliant play by Kirill Kaprizov to get him the puck.
The rest of the game was nothing more than a formality as the Wild got another goal from Hartman to make it 5-0 d before Draisaitl finally scored for the Oilers to finalize the score at 5-1.
As the game wound to a close, Evander Kane crushed Kaprizov with a crosscheck after the whistle.
Not surprisingly, the Wild took exception, with Hartman flying in to drop the gloves with Kane. That was enough to get both players 10-minute misconducts. As both players headed toward their respective locker rooms, Hartman shouted some not-so-nice words to Kane followed by a not-so-nice gesture.
News
In Rio, rescue dogs watch out for their rescuers
RIO DE JANEIRO — In Rio de Janeiro, two rescue dogs have turned local mascots and budding online influencers after joining their rescuers’ ranks, wooing their growing audience, one bark at a time.
Corporal Oliveira, a dog with short brown hair thought to be around four years old, turned up one morning in 2019 at a police station on Rio’s Governador Island, injured and weak.
“I gave him food, water. It took a while for him to get used to me,” said Cpl. Cristiano Oliveira, the officer who took the dog under his wing and later gave him his name. But within a few days, Corporal Oliveira – the furry animal – started following his new master around the precinct. Oliveira has since joined another precinct, but the dog never left.
Corporal Oliveira has his own Instagram profile with more than 45,000 fervent followers, always hungry for more photos and videos of their mascot in his trademark police uniform, standing on top of police armoured vehicles, motorcycles or sticking his little head out of a regular patrol car’s window. He even has a miniature toy firearm attached to his uniform.
A dozen miles from there, in the leafy and leftist neighborhood of Laranjeiras, another rescue dog has turned mascot.
Caramello – a name inspired by the colour of his fur – has been residing at the fire brigade that found him injured across the iconic Sugarloaf mountain ever since he was rescued nearly a year ago. During that time, the 11-year-old dog has amassed some 27,000 followers.
Older, and slightly less adventurous then Corporal Oliveira, Caramello’s online efforts have focused on drawing attention to a wide range of good causes and campaigns.
He has used his newly found clout to promote awareness around cancer, or to encourage donations for victims of natural disasters such as the recent deadly landslides in Petropolis. He’s also helped other rescue dogs or cats find new homes.
“Caremello is a real digital influencer,” said Maj. Fabio Contreiras, from the Catete Fire Brigade, one of Rio de Janeiro’s oldest.
But with fame, comes burden. And the dogs’ fans are demanding.
“Sometimes I have too much work. I go a week without posting and people complain: ‘Where is (Corporal) Oliveira? Has he gone missing?’,” jokes Oliveira, the police officer in charge of the dog’s social media. He can get more than 200 messages in one day. Sometimes, he just has to tell them: “He’s on holiday!”
Luis Robert excels in the field, at the plate and on the basepaths in the Chicago White Sox’s 3-2 win in the home opener
Using Disposable Nappies
Govt College for Women Srinagar Recruitment 2022 — Salary 22,000
Wild frustrate Connor McDavid, runaway with 5-1 win over Oilers
Cheap Student Auto Insurance
In Rio, rescue dogs watch out for their rescuers
In Cuba, crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs
Tylor Megill dazzles in second-straight shutout start, Mets even series in Philly
What Can Happen When You Don’t Have Dental Insurance
Chicago Cubs’ vision is playing out early: Seiya Suzuki’s power and effective pitching from offseason signings
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch