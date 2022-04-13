News
Luis Robert homers and scores twice as the Chicago White Sox win their home opener 3-2 against the Seattle Mariners
Luis Robert did it all in Tuesday’s home opener for the Chicago White Sox.
He made a splendid leaping catch to save a run in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners. He broke a tie with a line-drive home run in the sixth. And he stole two bases on the way to scoring an insurance run in the eighth as the Sox beat the Mariners 3-2 in front of a sellout crowd of 36,948 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Reynaldo López struck out two in 1⅔ scoreless relief innings for the victory as the Sox won their third straight.
The Mariners struck first with a solo homer by Eugenio Suárez with one out in the second against Sox starter Vince Velasquez.
The Mariners threatened in the third as Velasquez issued consecutive one-out walks. Jesse Winker hit a long fly to center, and Robert raced back, jumped and caught the ball as he crashed into the wall. Mitch Haniger popped out to shortstop Tim Anderson to end the inning.
Mariners starter Matt Brash retired the first seven hitters in his big-league debut, striking out Robert and José Abreu in the first.
Second baseman Josh Harrison became the first Sox baserunner, reaching on a walk with one out in the third. Catcher Reese McGuire followed with a single to right.
With runners on the corners, Tim Anderson grounded to shortstop J.P. Crawford. Instead of a possible inning-ending double play, Crawford couldn’t field the ball cleanly and everyone was safe. Harrison scored on the play to tie the game.
Velasquez allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks in four innings.
The Mariners had runners on first and second with two outs in the fifth when López replaced Bennett Sousa. López struck out Haniger to keep the game tied.
Robert put the Sox ahead with his first home run of the season. It went an estimated 408 feet and had an exit velocity of 110.4 mph, according to MLB Statcast.
Manager Tony La Russa has described Robert as a “six-tool” player.
“I’m not sure how you describe the sixth, but he has one more than the five-tool guys,” La Russa said during spring training.
Robert’s skills have been on full display in the first four games.
He has at least one hit in every game. He had two hits, including an RBI double, in Friday’s opener in Detroit. He singled twice and scored Saturday and had a single and two runs Sunday.
Robert walked and stole second and third in the eighth inning Tuesday, giving him four steals on the season.
The Sox outfield came through again in the seventh when Eloy Jiménez made a nice leaping catch near the left-field wall to rob Luis Torrens. López tipped his cap in appreciation.
Aaron Bummer replaced López and got around two walks with two strikeouts in the seventh. Kendall Graveman struck out one in a scoreless eighth.
Robert’s two stolen bases came in handy in the bottom of the inning. With one out and runners on the corners, Jiménez grounded to short. The Mariners got the force at second, but Jiménez beat the throw to first. Robert scored on the play, stretching the lead to 3-1.
Sox closer Liam Hendriks allowed a run on three hits but struck out three in the ninth for his first save.
()
News
Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old boy in St. Louis County
RIVERVIEW, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy, whose father allegedly took him after assualting a family member in St. Louis County.
Police said 27-year-old Tony Lee Washington displayed a handgun and then took his son, Tajz Washington, around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane in Riverview. He drove away in a red Lincoln sedan with heavy window tints.
Both the boy and his father were wearing black T-shirts and camoflage pants.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 immediately or the Riverview Police Department at 314-868-9130.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
News
Willson Contreras sees a lack of consistency in punishment for the Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers feud
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras wants to see more consistency.
Consistency both in how Major League Baseball treats players frequently getting hit by pitches and in how it hands down punishment. Contreras often has been at the center of animosity that has boiled over at times in the Cubs’ recent history with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Right-hander Keegan Thompson is appealing the three-game suspension he received Monday after MLB determined he intentionally hit Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen during the top of the eighth inning Saturday at Wrigley Field. The sequence resulted in benches clearing and Thompson getting ejected.
As a result of the ruling that Thompson purposefully hit McCutchen, Cubs manager David Ross was fined and suspended one game, which he served during Tuesday’s 2-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bench coach Andy Green filled in for Ross. Managers cannot appeal suspensions.
Thompson, who also was fined, is available to pitch until a ruling on his appeal.
The Brewers hit three Cubs batters Saturday before McCutchen was on the other end of Thompson’s pitch. Contreras was again among the players drilled — the 12th time in the last four years the Brewers have hit him, including twice in last weekend’s season-opening three-game series.
Dating to his debut season in 2016, Contreras has been hit by 15 pitches against the Brewers.
“If I was Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani that get hit 15 times by one team, MLB would be suspending pitchers from North to South,” Contreras told the Tribune on Tuesday. “To protect players they have to do something about it. I can say that was the end of it, but that doesn’t mean (the Brewers are) going to stop going in on guys and hitting guys.”
Contreras is frustrated there hasn’t been similar punishment for the Brewers hitting Cubs batters so often over the last few years. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Brewers have hit the Cubs 40 times in 51 games — more than any other big-league team, according to Stathead. The St. Louis Cardinals are closest, getting drilled 28 times in 48 games against the Brewers.
Cubs pitchers have hit Brewers hitters 33 times in that span, one more than the Cincinnati Reds have hit the Brewers and two more than the Pirates.
“If we know that a pitcher doesn’t have the right command to go in on guys, we’re not going to put somebody’s health at risk because of erratic command,” Contreras said. “It’s kind of tough seeing only one side getting (suspended).”
Thompson is the second Cubs pitcher to get punished in the last year for throwing at a Brewers hitter. Reliever Ryan Tepera received a three-game suspension, reduced to two games after an appeal, for throwing behind Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff last April. Tepera’s instance also occurred during a game in which Contreras was hit by a pitch.
Ross took a diplomatic stance on Thompson’s suspension amid the brouhaha between the division rivals.
“There’s rules in place that we don’t have a whole lot of control of and some things that make you upset, and you can get mad about it or you can understand what’s the point of wasting my energy on something I can’t control,” Ross said. “Rules are rules. We’re going to continue to try to win ballgames and look out for our group and try to protect us as best we can and keep competing at the highest level.”
Injury updates
Right-hander Alec Mills continues to progress from a lower back strain. Mills threw 77 pitches Sunday and was slated to throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Arizona.
Mills is eligible to come off the injured list Thursday, but there is no timetable for his return. The Cubs want to see how he comes out of his side session before determining his next steps.
The Cubs were optimistic during camp that shortstop Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder inflammation) would not need much time to build up, perhaps requiring a minimum IL stint. However, it’s not clear when Simmons will be ready to join the team.
Simmons threw across the field at the team’s complex in Arizona on Tuesday, Ross said, and is feeling better every day.
“He feels it’s a positive, but we’re starting to ramp up the intensity,” Ross said. “So that’ll get the best feedback the next couple days.”
Left-hander Wade Miley (left elbow inflammation) played catch again Tuesday, getting to more than 100 feet. He will continue to increase the distance, likely to 120 feet next, and if everything goes well, Miley could throw off a mound soon.
()
News
Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
By JIM MUSTIAN, JENNIFER PELTZ, MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO
NEW YORK (AP) — A gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off a smoke grenade and fired a barrage of at least 33 bullets in a rush-hour subway train, shooting at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and trying to track down the renter of a van possibly connected to the violence.
A scene of horror unfolded as frightened commuters ran from the train as others limped out of it. At least one rider collapsed on the platform.
“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS. Smoke poured out of the train car as the door opened, he added.
Five people were in critical condition but expected to survive. At least 29 in all were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation and other conditions, according to hospitals.
The gunfire erupted on a train that pulled into a station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, about a 15-minute ride from Manhattan and predominantly home to Hispanic and Asian communities.
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack was not being investigated as terrorism, but that she was “not ruling out anything.” The shooter’s motive was unknown.
Authorities found a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun at the scene, along with extended magazines, a hatchet, both detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, a black garbage can, a rolling cart, gasoline and key to a U-Haul van, Chief of Detectives James Essig said.
He said the key led investigators to the van renter, who they said has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin. Authorities were looking for him, but Essig stressed that it wasn’t yet clear whether the man was linked to the shooting.
Investigators believe the weapon jammed, preventing the suspect from continuing to fire, the officials said. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has completed an urgent trace to identify the gun’s manufacturer, seller and initial owner.
The officials said authorities zeroed in on a person of interest after the credit card used to rent the van was found at the shooting scene.
The attack unnerved a city on guard about a rise in gun violence and the ever-present threat of terrorism. It left some New Yorkers jittery about riding the nation’s busiest subway system and prompted officials to increase policing at transportation hubs from Philadelphia to Connecticut.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced last fall that it had put security cameras in all 472 subway stations citywide, saying they would put criminals on an “express track to justice.” But at the station where the train arrived, the cameras apparently weren’t working.
MTA system chief Janno Lieber told TV interviewers he didn’t know why the cameras malfunctioned. But he said police had “a lot of different options” from cameras elsewhere on the subway line to get a glimpse of the shooter.
One rider’s video, shot through a closed door between subway cars, shows a person in a hooded sweatshirt raising an arm and pointing at something as five bangs sound. In another video, smoke and people pour out of a subway car, some limping.
“Someone call 911!” a person shouts.
Other video and photos from the scene show people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the platform — some amid what appear to be small puddles of blood — and another person on the floor of a subway car.
Rider Juliana Fonda, a broadcast engineer at WNYC-FM, told its news site Gothamist that passengers from the car behind hers started banging on the connecting door.
“There was a lot of loud pops, and there was smoke in the other car,” she said. “And people were trying to get in and they couldn’t, they were pounding on the door to get into our car.”
As police searched for the shooter, Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers to be vigilant.
“This individual is still on the loose. This person is dangerous,” the Democrat said at a news conference just after noon. “This is an active shooter situation right now in the city of New York.”
Fire and police officials had responded to reports of an explosion, but Sewell said at the press conference that there were no known explosive devices. Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy said.
After people streamed out of the train, quick-thinking transit workers ushered passengers to another train across the platform for safety, Lieber, the MTA chairman, noted.
High school student John Butsikaris was riding the other train when he saw a conductor urging everyone to get in. He thought it might be a mundane problem until the next stop, when he heard screams for medical attention and his train was evacuated.
“I’m definitely shook,” the 15-year-old told The Associated Press. “Even though I didn’t see what happened, I’m still scared, because it was like a few feet away from me, what happened.”
No transit workers were physically hurt, according to their union.
In Menlo, Iowa, President Joe Biden praised “the first responders who jumped in action, including civilians, civilians, who didn’t hesitate to help their fellow passengers and tried to shield them.”
Adams, who is isolating following a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, said in a video statement that the city “will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual.”
New York City has faced a spate of shootings and high-profile bloodshed in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January, when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.
Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime — especially on the subways — a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols. It wasn’t immediately clear whether officers were already inside the station when the shootings occurred.
Danny Mastrogiorgio of Brooklyn had just dropped his son off at school when he saw a crush of panicked passengers, some wounded, running up the stairway at the 25th Street station. At least two had visible leg injuries, he said.
“It was insane,” he told the AP. “No one knew exactly what was going on.”
___
Balsamo reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Karen Matthews, Julie Walker, Deepti Hajela, Michelle L. Price and David Porter in New York contributed to this report.
Luis Robert homers and scores twice as the Chicago White Sox win their home opener 3-2 against the Seattle Mariners
Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old boy in St. Louis County
Willson Contreras sees a lack of consistency in punishment for the Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers feud
How To Sell Funny Pictures Online
Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Ramsey County officials: Don’t close St. Joe’s mental health beds
Minnesota’s state veterinarian resigns to take same post in native South Dakota
Why Do People Buy Pet Tents?
Obituary: Washington County Administrator Jim Schug, 72, was a ‘100-percent class act’
Sedalia, Missouri man sentenced in murder-for-hire plot
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch