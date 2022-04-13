Finance
Malawi Aleke Banda No More – Cancer
Malawi Veteran politician Aleke Banda has died yesterday in South Africa after a long battle with lymphatic leukemia cancer for the past four years. Aleke who was born on September 19, 1939 died at Morningside Clinic in Johannesburg following a stroke.
He was diagnosed with cancer in 2006 and since then he was in and out of hospital in SA, receiving treatment. Banda, a veteran of Malawi’s fight against colonialism as well as single party, spent over 50 years in politics and public service. According to Aleke’s brother Dikani, the date when the remains of the late Aleke Banda will be thrown home as well as burial arrangements will be made shortly.
Meanwhile both state president Dr Bingu wa Mutharika and former leader Dr Bakili Muluzi have sent their condolences to the bereaved family. Aside from being a former president of People Progressive Party (PPM) and Nkhata-bay central parliamentarian, Aleke was also the chairperson of Nation Publications Limited.
He was one of the first and youngest ministers in Kamuzu Banda cabinet. During Muluzi’s era, he served as cabinet minister for Finance, Education and Agriculture.
Many will rember Aleke Banda as once of the people that fought for democracy in the country when the late Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda ranted about him as a liar in many of his political campaigns against referendum in 1993. ”Aleke Banda is a lier ndi wabodza lankuniza”. He was a hero for malawi politics and economy. May his soul rest in peace – Malawi Voice
No Budget? No Problem!
During this recession, how many times have you heard your channel partners voice phrases like, “We just don’t have the budget for that right now.” or “It’s a great idea but let’s try it in six months when we have the budget for it”? When times are tough and businesses are searching for ways to survive hard economic times, they are not going to spend precious dollars on new ideas, products or promotions. They may love the idea, but are too scared to pull the trigger. So they use the ol’ “It’s not in the budget right now” line. Hearing this over and over again can break you. It’s your job as a Super VAR to not let it.
One way to overcome this obstacle is to work with your channel partners to develop ideas and solutions that benefit all of you – and utilize just a fraction of each of your budgets. Instead of approaching your customer with your service or solution that is solely your own, imagine how that customer will feel with a whole team working on solutions that will better his business? The value of that alone is going to win points with your customer and he, in turn, will have solutions to provide to his end-user.
There are two elements at work here: the first being the push-back you’re receiving from your customer because of budget constraints; and the second becomes a product of the first – how to supply the solutions within your customer’s constraints.
First, to address the push-back from your customer, focus on the value of what you have to offer. You know you should no longer be selling your products – you should be selling solutions that your customers crave. Yes, your products are a part of those solutions. But just because a printer zips out 15 pages a minute or the ink lasts longer than a trip to the moon and back doesn’t mean that those features will solve your customer’s problems! If you are able to demonstrate to your customers that they are buying solutions that will ultimately save them money to their bottom line, they will understand why your services are valuable – and find the money in the budget to utilize you. You are changing their perception and therefore changing the way they look at their budget in the process.
Once you’ve convinced your customer of the value of what you have to offer, how do you provide this solution in the most economical way possible? Leverage your channel partners. Like never before, it is now critical that you work with your channel partners in your marketing efforts to provide valuable products, services, and solutions. Talk to your customers. Find out their needs. What are they willing to spend their budget on, and what, if they had more money, do they wish they could sell? It’s the latter you want to hone in on. What are your customers dreaming about providing to their end-users that would make work more productive and fiscally successful in warehouses, hospitals, nursing homes, or large industrial companies? If a warehouse manager doesn’t know where his inventory is or his counts are continually off, what solutions can you provide him – with your team of channel partners – to bring his warehouse asset management into the twenty-first century?
Now turn to your channel partners. How can you solve this together? Does one partner offer exceptional service plans on an automated asset management system that you sell? Perhaps another partner can provide various payment options to space out the expense within your customer’s budget. Can you work with your channel partners to combine some of your marketing budgets to in turn offer more value to one collective program or service that will benefit all of you – and offer it to your customer at a fraction of the cost because of the partnerships involved? Do you have more than one partner that offers a discount? And when you combine all those discounts, will it offer incredible savings for your customers? The key here is to look for creative ways to work together with your channel partners. You all have your strengths. Bringing all of those strengths together makes you a powerful VAR who clearly has deep resources. Customers notice this. Your vendors will be impressed. As you find creative ways to get past the push-back of budget constraints, look for end-to-end solutions for your customers, not just quick fixes or a patchwork fix. You are the solutions provider. Lead the charge for your customers, and with your channel partners, to find the best solutions – together.
Significant Moves of Banking Industry Towards Better Service Delivery
Banking industry has saw significant growth in terms of business levels. It has expanded its capacity and extended its muscles to the widest horizons. It is now preparing for new challenges and tides that can shape the future of communities and economies. Unquestionably, this sector is experiencing growth and exceptional development because of its globalized rights and ability to do at distant locations. This has also given it the ability to scale new heights of services and banking applications. In fact, it is penetrating into the deeper levels of societies for border coverage.
Today, banking sector has categorized suffice into its network of branches, which has enabled it for offering multi delivery channels. This has raised the customers’ expectations as well as improved the quality of customer service. Maintaining a value-added and sustained emphasis on the comprehensive quality of customer service is the main goal of banks. Banks and financial institutions are supporting their internal architecture of delivery and aligning its research wings and strategies to harness the potential breed of customers. They are not only focusing on building and strengthening relationships with their customers, but also helping them in venturing new endeavors.
They are continuously looking towards greater coördination, collaboration, technology adoption, banking technology enhancement and vendor management. In fact, they are collaborating for precision-based technology and business process re-engineering. They are not only simplifying their lengthy processes, but also making them customer friendly. Most banking and financial institutions are putting their traditional strategies on hold and improve them for better working efficiency.
Today, banks are musing on some of the most eminent factors such as:
1. Next generation of security risks
2. Leading a secure migration to mobile technology
3. More digital-exposure
4. Intervention of new technology horizon
5. Better business compliance
6. Solid IT investment
7. Mobile banking
8. Wealth management
A couple of years back, all these initiatives were not possible. But, today, these all are possible because of greater dominance of technological transformation. It has provided new wings to the banks and allowed them for offering unique value propositions. As a result, there was real growth in industrial sector, banking and finance sector, insurance sector and business field.
In more accurate terms, banks are going social and technology-centered with customers in mind. They are constantly exploring new wider technological perspectives for better service delivery and unique, inspiring products. In this way, they will satiate rising customers and community demands.
History of the Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal is an international daily published newspaper. Named after the popular financial district in New York, the first publication was in 1889 by Dow Jones & Company. Charles Dow, Edward Jones and Charles Bergstresser founded the establishment in 1882. Prior to being published in 1889 under its current title, the newspaper began as a smaller publication known as Customer’s Afternoon Letter. After the New York Stock Exchange was formed in 1792, the majority of business and financial news were spread by mere rumor. However, one of the first objectives of the Wall Street Journal was to enhance the way this news was dispersed. For this reason, even the earliest editions of the newspaper featured a section then known as the Jones ‘Average’ which offered a premiere listing of bond prices and stock indexes on the NYSE.
Gaining its notoriety for covering financial news and international business of a broad caliber, the Wall Street Journal was initially distributed via telegraph. However, when it was purchased by Clarence Barron in 1902 the circulation quickly grew to around 50,000 by the end of the 1920s and has massively grown every since. Amazingly, the Barron family would maintain control until 2007 when the Woodworths family took over. Although its ownership has changed throughout the years; Today, it is the largest circulation newspaper in the United States.
One genuine way the circulation has remained at the top can greatly be attributed to the launch of the Wall Street Journal Online in 1996. This online version of the popular newspaper quickly became one of the largest news sites on the Internet. Over the years, publishers of the Wall Street Journal have incorporated other prominent features to maintain its large following. Although it began as a newspaper known for providing state of the art financial and business news. The paper went on to offer new and intriguing elements such as articles, features and opinions dedicated to technology, sports, the arts, real estate, careers, life & style sections among other favorable specialties. However, one of the most attractive features that has remained over time is its long standing convention of providing complete tables of all financial activity and stock market profiles in a consistent order.
In late 2007, the newspaper’s publisher Dow Jones & Company was acquired by Robert Murdoch’s News Corporation. In this acquisition, Asian and European editions were added to the Pulitzer Prize winning publication. The Wall Street Journal is one of the most influential and respected news publications of all times and its popularity continues to grow.
No Budget? No Problem!
Significant Moves of Banking Industry Towards Better Service Delivery
