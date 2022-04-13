News
Mark Wahlberg reveals he kept ‘Boogie Nights’ prosthetic penis
Deputy murder suspect attempts Illinois jail escape
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. – A Kentucky man awaiting trial for killing an Illinois deputy tried to escape from the Jefferson County, Illinois jail.
Ray Tate, 40, faces murder charges for the December killing of Wayne County Illinois Deputy Sean Riley and charges from a series of carjackings and shootings after the deputy was shot.
Tate made it out of his cell Sunday morning after finding a flaw in the original construction of the Justice Center, he did not escape.
The sheriff is now informing other jails so facilities built in a similar way can address the issue.
Molly Shannon and Whitney Houston’s Catholic schoolgirl ‘SNL’ skit almost didn’t happen
Metro State to host Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Small Business Expo
Eager to showcase the entrepreneurial spirit of their community, the Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce is teaming with the U.S. Small Business Administration to host the inaugural Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Small Business Expo, which will be held May 14 at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.
The full-day job fair, business exhibition and networking event is backed by Wells Fargo as a presenting sponsor, but it’s still looking for additional sponsors, exhibitors and employers to take part.
Speakers and panel discussions with small business owners will be announced closer to the event. Business workshops will focus on how to start a business, marketing, government contracting and certification, among other topics.
John Yang, board chair of the Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce and chief executive officer of Vizion SEO, said in a written statement he wants to bring together community residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations and state and government agencies “to support one another, and also focus on economic development and growth.”
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Metro State, 700 East Seventh St. To register, visit aapibusinessexpo.com.
Terra Co-founder Do Kwon Announces Addition of $100M Worth Bitcoin (BTC)
