Mastercard Applies 15 Trademarks, All Towards Metaverse and NFT!
- Matsercard applies for 15 trademarks.
- The two circles, and ‘Priceless’ taglines included.
- All these filings are towards their race into Metaverse and NFTs.
Nothing to be surprised in the current world, with everyone jumping into the Metaverse and Non Fungible Token (NFT) race. One of the world’s most used and predominant payment platforms, Mastercard has always enticed itself into the crypto industry for a long time.
With one of the most daring steps, the Mastercard has officially applied for patent rights of 15 different attributes. All these 15 attributes clearly depict the dashing entry of Mastercard into the NFT and Metaverse sector.
The 15 Application Fillings
Accordingly, the US Patent and Trademark has received 15 applications from the payment and finance giant Mastercard. All these 15 applications are all based upon various attributes of the firm. This includes the Mastercard Logo, the ‘Priceless’ tagline and also the two red and yellow circles.
In spite of all this, the team from Mastercard states that all these are solely towards their further development all linked with digital assets and the digital world. Moreover, all their applications clearly depict their strategic move towards the Metaverse and the NFT sector.
And so, they agree and reveal their certain plans including promoting payment methods in Metaverse to be allahabad depicted with Mastercard upon the virtual world. Apart from all this, Mastercard has previously deployed about 500 employees to promote cryptocurrency as well as NFTs. In addition, Mastercard has previously even enabled payment services for NFTs upon the new NFT platform sector of Coinbase too.
The competition is quite expected to be severe with the American Express and the Visa, all making their own application filings for their own trademarks, all targeted for the same purpose though.
SHIB Shoots up 35% Upon Listing in Robinhood!
- SHIB gets listed upon the Robinhood trading platform.
- Surges a massive 35% within 24 hours.
- High trend for SHIB reflects the near future.
It’s been quite a time since Shiba Inu (SHIB) has witnessed such surges. The last time SHIB had a good upwards graph was on 6th,February 2022, almost two months back. This is only upon taking into consideration the daily 24 hours surges.
In such terms, on 12th April, 2022, SHIB hit a massive 35% increase just within 24 hours, reaching a high price of $0.00003. Upon analysis, it is highly evident that the major reason for such surge up for the SHIB goes to its listing in the global trading platform, Robinhood.
The Surge and Further On
The dog-meme based coin and the direct rival to the first meme coin, the Dogecoin (DOGE), got listed by Robinhood, one of the most prominent global trading platforms, based in America. As a result of this listing, the SHIB moved up rapidly reaching a high of 35%, within just 24 hours.
SHIB being one of the most remarkable crypto for the year 2021, has not seen to the elats half of what it underwent in 2021. This is not exceptional only for SHIB, but for the majority of cryptos. As this is the direct result of its listing in Robinhood, the high tide is expected to remain for a period.
Moreover, the Robinhood platform has about 10 million users and accounts active spread all over the world. With many ups and downs throughout the year 2021, Robinhood is indeed all geared up for the year 2022, with the launch of its own wallet.
And so, in a notion to expand itself, it has also accepted numerous altcoins throughout 2022. There’s no doubt why SHIB surged up immediately after the listing. Indeed, this has been the same way for the prominent crypots like the Bitcoin (BTC) and the Ethereum (ETH), while they got listed on Robinhood.
Ethereum Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 13
- On April 13, the bullish ETH price analysis is at $3530.
- ETH’s bearish market price analysis for April 13, 2022, is $2930.
- Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on April 13, 2021, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum was the first cryptocurrency to introduce smart contract functionality. This meant developers could build applications and other cryptocurrencies on its ecosystem. It is the engine behind much of the booming decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) market.
Furthermore, Ethereum developers have been promising massive upgrades to the network to take it from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-stake (PoS). Moreover, not all the updates have been timely.
Furthermore, Ethereum’s first-mover advantage can’t be underestimated. Developers are used to its programming language, and the system has been well and truly battle-tested, which builds confidence. The Ethereum network is heavily congested, and gas fees can be prohibitively high.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis
ETH price analysis on April 13, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
A descending channel, a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. More so, the descending channel pattern, also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
Moreover, the lower line identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.
Currently, the price of ETH is $3024.86. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $3530 and the buy level of ETH is $3135. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $2930.
Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average
The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) shown in the chart below.
Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, ETH’s price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and it has a high chance of moving above the 50-MA level. Possibly, ETH can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Number Of Active Entities Remain In Bear Market Channel
Data shows the number of active Bitcoin entities has been steadily going up, but the growth pattern still remains in the bear market channel.
Number Of Active Bitcoin Entities Continues To Remain In Bear Market Channel
As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the number of active BTC entities has observed a persistent user growth recently.
The “number of active entities” is an indicator that tells us about the number of daily active users on the Bitcoin network.
An entity here refers to a collection of addresses held by a single investor, so the number of entities isn’t the same as the total number of addresses on the network.
When the value of this indicator rises, it means more holders are making trades right now. A sharp growth can suggest a large number of new investors are ushering into the Bitcoin market.
On the other hand, decreasing values of the metric implies interest around the crypto is diminishing as investors go dormant.
Related Reading | On-chain Data Suggests Bitcoin Miners Were Behind The Selloff
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the number of active Bitcoin entities over the past several years:
Looks like the metric has observed some growth recently | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 15, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the number of active Bitcoin entities has been steadily going up in recent weeks.
However, the value of the metric is still within a range that the report refers to as the “bear market channel.” As the name suggests, the indicator is usually inside this range during bearish periods where a persistent user growth is observed, but nothing too explosive.
During the bull market hype, on the contrary, the number of active entities usually shows a very rapid rise. But near the peak, the indicator also crashes down sharply.
Related Reading | Price Of Bitcoin Retreats Under $42,000 As Enthusiasm From Miami Event Fizzles
Recently, the trend has been that of a sharp growth in the Bitcoin active entities, but as pointed out earlier, the current value is still at the upper end of the bear market channel
Nonetheless, the report notes that any expansion here would mean the indicator will finally escape this range, something that could prove to be constructive for the price of the coin.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $40.4k, down 14% in the past week. Over the last month, the crypto has gained 3% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the past five days.
Bitcoin seems to have plunged down over the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
