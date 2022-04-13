News
MeT predicts thunderstorm, hailstorm in Baramulla, central Kashmir in next 1-2 hours
Srinagar, April 13 (GNS): Weatherman predicted chances of thunderstorm with hailstorm most at Gulmarg, Baramulla and Central Kashmir in next 1 to 2 hours.
“Multiple thunderstorm cells developed over Gulmarg, Baramulla and Central Kashmir. (There are) chances of thunderstorm with Hailstorm most likely over above areas during next 1-2 hours from now,” MeT office said in a statement to GNS. (GNS)
Gillian Anderson hoped Bill Clinton would call her after ‘intimate’ meeting
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
By WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Joe Biden has now said Russia’s war in Ukraine amounts to “genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”
“Yes, I called it genocide,” he told reporters in Iowa on Tuesday shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington. “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”
Last week, Biden stopped short of saying Russia’s actions amounted to genocide.
At an earlier event Tuesday in Menlo, Iowa, addressing spiking energy prices caused by the war, Biden had implied that he thought Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine, but offered no details. Neither he nor his administration announced new consequences for Russia or assistance to Ukraine following Biden’s public assessment.
Biden’s comments drew praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had encouraged Western leaders to use the term to describe Russia’s invasion of his country. French President Emmanuel Macron declined to take his rhetoric that far in comments Wednesday.
“I am prudent with terms today,” Macron said. “Genocide has a meaning. The Ukrainian people and Russian people are brotherly people. It’s madness what’s happening today. It’s unbelievable brutality and a return to war in Europe. But at the same time I look at the facts, and I want to continue to try the utmost to be able to stop the war and restore peace. I’m not sure if the escalation of words serves our cause.”
Macron said it’s been established that the Russian army has committed war crimes in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy praised with Biden’s assessment.
“True words of a true leader @POTUS,” he tweeted Tuesday. “Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities.”
A United Nations treaty, to which the U.S. is a party, defines genocide as actions taken with the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”
Past American leaders often have dodged formally declaring bloody campaigns such as Russia’s in Ukraine as genocide, hesitating to trigger an obligation that under international convention requires signing countries to intervene once genocide is formally identified. That obligation was seen as blocking President Bill Clinton from declaring Rwandan Hutus’ killing of 800,000 ethnic Tutsis in 1994 as genocide, for example.
Biden said it would be up to lawyers to decide if Russia’s conduct met the international standard for genocide, as Ukrainian officials have claimed, but said “it sure seems that way to me.”
“More evidence is coming out literally of the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine, and we’re only going to learn more and more about the devastation and let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies,” he said.
Just last week Biden said he did not believe Russia’s actions amounted to genocide, just that they constituted “war crimes.”
During a trip to Europe last month, Biden faced controversy for a nine-word statement seemingly supporting regime change in Moscow, which would have represented a dramatic shift toward direct confrontation with another nuclear-armed country. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said of Putin.
He clarified the comments days later, saying: “I was expressing the moral outrage that I felt toward this man. I wasn’t articulating a policy change.”
Miller reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Ellen Knickmeyer contributed to this report.
SIP Investment Tricks: Know these three hit formulas of SIP in Mutual Fund, there will never be any loss
SIP Tricks: It is very important to take care of time to earn good profits by investing in mutual funds through SIP (Systematic Investment Plan). Despite the volatility of the market, if one keeps investing a fixed amount every month, then the net asset value in his mutual fund keeps on increasing. Let us know some special tricks of investing in
New Delhi : If you understand the tricks of SIP in mutual funds, then it will take no time for you to become a millionaire. If you invest by the special formula mentioned here, then you can get an amount of more than 10 crores by investing 30 years. For this, you have to adopt these three superhit formulas of mutual funds. Let us know these formulas.
Before investing in mutual funds through SIP (Systematic Investment Plan), keep one thing in mind that time is a very important contributor in this. Despite the volatility of the market, if one keeps investing a fixed amount every month, then the net asset value in his mutual fund keeps on increasing. That is, in this way you can collect a huge fund.
1. First Formula of Investment
Investment advisor Balwant told that there are special formulas for investing in mutual funds. The first formula is 15*15*15. According to this formula, if a person invests 15 thousand rupees every month at the rate of 15 percent return for 15 years, then he will have a fund of about Rs 1.02 crore. That is, this formula will make you rich quickly.
2. Second Formula of Investment
The second formula for investment is 15*15*30. Under this formula, if a person invests 15 thousand rupees every month for 30 years at the rate of 15 percent return, then he will get a fund of Rs 10.51 crore. During this, he will invest Rs 54 lakh and the return will increase to Rs 9.97 crore.
Always keep one thing in mind that the more SIP a person does in mutual funds for a longer period of time, the more benefit he will get. However, every person should earn returns by making such investments according to his convenience and duration and income.
Delay of five years can cause big loss
If an investor starts investing at the age of 30, then it also has a big impact. Let us understand this by calculation.
Assume that the age of the investor is 30 years at the time of starting the investment. The investor invests Rs 5000 every month for 25 years. In such a situation, on the basis of an average return of 12 percent, at the time of maturity, he gets a total amount of Rs 84,31,033. At this time the age of that investor will be 55 years.
If that investor had started investing in SIP at the age of 25, then the entire period would have been 30 years. That is, the investment would have been for 30 years instead of 25 years. According to the record of the last 10 years, SIPs have given an average return of 15 percent. But if we look here also on the basis of 12 percent return on average, then at the time of maturity, he will get a total amount of Rs 1,52,60,066.
But if this investor had invested from the age of 25, he would have got Rs 68 lakh (Rs 68,29,033) which he did not get because of starting the investment at the age of 30.
Top 10 Mutual Funds on Refund Basis and their Returns
1. SBI Small Cap Mutual Fund : 20.04 percent
2. Nippon India Small Cap Mutual Fund Scheme : 18.14 percent
3. Invesco India Midcap Mutual Fund Scheme : 16.54 percent
4. Kotak Emerging Equity Mutual Fund Scheme : 15.95 percent
5. DSP Midcap Mutual Fund Scheme: 15.27 percent
(Disclaimer: Before making any kind of investment, consult the experts. Businessleague News does not advise you for any kind of investment.)
