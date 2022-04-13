News
Mets Notebook: Taijuan Walker lands on injured list; Edwin Diaz rejoins team in Philly; Trevor May is day-to-day
PHILADELPHIA — Taijuan Walker landed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder bursitis.
Though Walker will miss multiple starts, fans shouldn’t be too worried about his trip to the IL because it has to do, at least in part, with the Mets wanting to stretch the right-hander out.
Walker exited his first start of the year Monday against the Phillies after just two innings with pain in his right shoulder. It was his second straight shortened outing due to a physical issue, and as such, he has amassed just 3.1 innings combined over his last two starts.
He also dealt with knee soreness in spring training, which resurfaced following surgery on his right knee in January. Walker, moments after his Tuesday morning MRI in New York, tweeted: “Everything is all good!”
Mets manager Buck Showalter said, once he’s healthy, the team will send Walker to the minors for a rehab start to get his pitch count up before he returns to the rotation. The skipper didn’t rule out the possibility that Walker will need just one rehab outing, versus at least two. If the righty can stretch out up to four innings in his rehab start, Showalter indicated that will be enough for Walker to come off the injured list.
As for who will replace Walker in the rotation, Showalter stopped short of committing to a starter.
Southpaw David Peterson is the obvious choice, since he piggybacked Walker on Monday and turned in four scoreless innings against a tough Philly lineup. Peterson would also remain on regular rest if he replaced Walker in the rotation. His first opportunity to do so will be on Sunday at Citi Field against the Diamondbacks.
DIAZ RETURNS
Edwin Diaz joined the Mets in Philly on Tuesday after spending three days in Puerto Rico on the bereavement list. He learned his grandfather passed away on Friday during the Mets’ game against the Nationals. Diaz said his grandfather had been sick.
“We were really close,” Diaz said. “All his grandsons were really close to him. He was a great grandfather with us. That’s why me, my brother, came back to Puerto Rico to spend time with my grandmother.”
The Mets closer threw off flat ground on Monday so his routine was not all that impacted by his travel to Puerto Rico.
“I’m happy to be back with the team,” he said. “I flew to Puerto Rico to spend that time with my family. But we are back. So ready to roll.”
MAY IS DAY-TO-DAY
Trevor May underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning that showed a “very very low-grade triceps strain,” the reliever said. He added: “Which makes a lot of sense.”
May was unconcerned about his arm issue on Monday night, moments after he left his relief outing in the eighth inning against the Phillies alongside a trainer, because it’s a soreness he has apparently dealt with previously in his career.
May said he is day-to-day, and no one has approached him about a potential IL stint.
“Last night I wasn’t worried,” May said. “So now we know. Just day-to-day. Got some anti-inflammatories to get in there. Usually that stuff works pretty well. Just going to take a day off from throwing and go from there.”
May is unlikely to be available on Tuesday and Wednesday, so the Mets will be playing down a man in the bullpen in their final two games against the Phillies. They hope Tylor Megill, Tuesday’s starter, and Max Scherzer, Wednesday’s starter, will provide enough length that the bullpen can be used minimally.
BROOKLYN
Mets manager Buck Showalter opened his Tuesday afternoon press conference by recognizing the victims in Brooklyn’s subway shooting.
“We’re all aware of what’s going on back in our city,” Showalter said. “Our hearts are with everybody, and prayers. It’s awful. Just awful. It doesn’t need something like that to put it in perspective. Our sympathy goes out to everybody involved. It’s in our thoughts. It’s certainly a topic of conversation in our clubhouse. Needed to be said.”
How long will Wild continue their rotation in the goal?
Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot are never going to willingly give up the crease. Both veteran goaltenders are far too competitive for that.
Not surprisingly, though, they have co-existed wonderfully since Wild general manager Bill Guerin acquired Fleury a few weeks ago in a blockbuster move at the trade deadline.
Though coach Dean Evason has instituted a rotation of sorts in each of the past 11 games — Talbot got the start against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center — neither goaltender has complained about it.
“It’s been good,” Fleury said. “Obviously more rest time and stuff. Sometimes we get into a groove when we play a lot. But I feel like the schedule is so busy that it won’t feel like too long in between games.”
How long will Wild continue their rotation between the pipes? That remains to be seen.
The Wild have 10 games left in the regular season with three sets of back-to-back games — on April 16-17, April 21-22 and April 28-29. It’s almost a guarantee that Fleury and Talbot will split those back-to-backs, which will likely leave some questions as to which goaltender will start Game 1 of the playoffs.
Not that either Fleury or Talbot are thinking too far ahead.
“We have a lot of hockey to play,” Talbot said. “We want to continue to do what we’ve been doing lately and continue to build our game heading into the playoffs.”
SCOREBOARD WATCHING
Neither the Wild nor the St. Louis Blues are going to catch the Colorado Avalanche (52-14-6, 110 points) for the Central Division crown. It’s pretty much impossible.
Thus, the Wild (44-21-6, 94 points) and the Blues (42-20-10, 94 points) appear to be on a crash course to meet in the first round of the playoffs. That’s sure to be a hotly contested series, which means home-ice advantage will be of utmost importance for both teams.
Asked if the Wild locker room has been keeping a collective eye on out-of-town scores, Ryan Hartman said the only time he looks is if the Wild lose a game.
“I’ve never really looked after we win,” Hartman said. “If we do our job, we don’t have to worry about anything else.”
INJURY UPDATE
Jon Merrill (upper-body injury) and Nic Deslauriers (lower-body injury) are continuing to progress through the recovery process. While neither player suited up for the game against the Oilers, it is like both will accompany the Wild on the upcoming road trip.
Meanwhile, Matt Dumba (upper-body injury) is getting closer to rejoining his teammates for practice. He has been skating on his own over the past week or so.
“That’s a real positive,” Evason said. “I don’t know what his status is going to be as far as coming on the road or if he’ll stay and skate with (skating coach Andy Ness) here. We haven’t quite dialed that in yet.”
Luis Robert homers and scores twice as the Chicago White Sox win their home opener 3-2 against the Seattle Mariners
Luis Robert did it all in Tuesday’s home opener for the Chicago White Sox.
He made a splendid leaping catch to save a run in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners. He broke a tie with a line-drive home run in the sixth. And he stole two bases on the way to scoring an insurance run in the eighth as the Sox beat the Mariners 3-2 in front of a sellout crowd of 36,948 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Reynaldo López struck out two in 1⅔ scoreless relief innings for the victory as the Sox won their third straight.
The Mariners struck first with a solo homer by Eugenio Suárez with one out in the second against Sox starter Vince Velasquez.
The Mariners threatened in the third as Velasquez issued consecutive one-out walks. Jesse Winker hit a long fly to center, and Robert raced back, jumped and caught the ball as he crashed into the wall. Mitch Haniger popped out to shortstop Tim Anderson to end the inning.
Mariners starter Matt Brash retired the first seven hitters in his big-league debut, striking out Robert and José Abreu in the first.
Second baseman Josh Harrison became the first Sox baserunner, reaching on a walk with one out in the third. Catcher Reese McGuire followed with a single to right.
With runners on the corners, Tim Anderson grounded to shortstop J.P. Crawford. Instead of a possible inning-ending double play, Crawford couldn’t field the ball cleanly and everyone was safe. Harrison scored on the play to tie the game.
Velasquez allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks in four innings.
The Mariners had runners on first and second with two outs in the fifth when López replaced Bennett Sousa. López struck out Haniger to keep the game tied.
Robert put the Sox ahead with his first home run of the season. It went an estimated 408 feet and had an exit velocity of 110.4 mph, according to MLB Statcast.
Manager Tony La Russa has described Robert as a “six-tool” player.
“I’m not sure how you describe the sixth, but he has one more than the five-tool guys,” La Russa said during spring training.
Robert’s skills have been on full display in the first four games.
He has at least one hit in every game. He had two hits, including an RBI double, in Friday’s opener in Detroit. He singled twice and scored Saturday and had a single and two runs Sunday.
Robert walked and stole second and third in the eighth inning Tuesday, giving him four steals on the season.
The Sox outfield came through again in the seventh when Eloy Jiménez made a nice leaping catch near the left-field wall to rob Luis Torrens. López tipped his cap in appreciation.
Aaron Bummer replaced López and got around two walks with two strikeouts in the seventh. Kendall Graveman struck out one in a scoreless eighth.
Robert’s two stolen bases came in handy in the bottom of the inning. With one out and runners on the corners, Jiménez grounded to short. The Mariners got the force at second, but Jiménez beat the throw to first. Robert scored on the play, stretching the lead to 3-1.
Sox closer Liam Hendriks allowed a run on three hits but struck out three in the ninth for his first save.
Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old boy in St. Louis County
RIVERVIEW, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy, whose father allegedly took him after assualting a family member in St. Louis County.
Police said 27-year-old Tony Lee Washington displayed a handgun and then took his son, Tajz Washington, around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane in Riverview. He drove away in a red Lincoln sedan with heavy window tints.
Both the boy and his father were wearing black T-shirts and camoflage pants.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 immediately or the Riverview Police Department at 314-868-9130.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
