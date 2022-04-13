News
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Receivers
The South Florida Sun Sentinel continues its 10-part series looking at the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft (April 28-30) with receivers. This is one of the deepest positions in the 2022 draft, but the caliber of the top-end receivers doesn’t match last year’s class, which was highlighted by Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. However, there could be quite a few third-day gems the Dolphins could select with either their late third-round pick or their fourth-round selection to develop for the future.
Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson
Wilson is explosive at the line of scrimmage, and has the initial quickness to create separation in press coverage. He leaps and high-points the ball with ease and has the hand-eye coordination to track off-the-mark throws. What he needs to do is prove he’s a downfield receiver who can occupy a safety. If he can’t, then he’ll become a possession receiver and not an X receiver in the NFL.
Arkansas’ Treylon Burks
Burk’s size (6-3, 225), speed and physicality set him apart from most of the receivers in this draft because it allows him to impose his will against smaller cornerbacks. His game is similar to Titans receiver A.J. Brown, which indicates that he could become a dynamic slot receiver, and a gadget player as a rookie.
Alabama’s Jameson Williams
Williams used his one season at Alabama to prove he’s an explosive playmaker, a receiver who possesses both the run-after-catch ability to get extra yards, and the speed to take the top off a defense. The fact he tore his ACL in the national championship game this year means he could spend the first half of the 2022 season rehabbing and working to regain his speed.
Ohio State’s Chris Olave
The Buckeyes have been churning out route-running savants because of their position coach Brian Hartline, who spent most of his career in the NFL with the Dolphins, and Olave is the next Buckeye in line to become a Day 1 starter. Olave, who scored 35 touchdowns in his four seasons, is a smooth route runner who is excellent at adjusting to off-target throws.
USC’s Drake London
London is a multi-sport athlete who uses his basketball skill set to high-point balls. He’s big (6-foot-5), has strong hands and flashes excellent body control. Problem is, he’s not a refined route runner and needs to be coached up in the NFL. His film is hard to evaluate because he benefitted from a ton of free release playing in the Pac-12.
Best of the Rest
Penn State’s Jahan Dotson might be the most sure-handed receiver in this draft. He could develop into a true No. 1 playmaker in the right offense. Alabama’s John Metchie III is a catch-and-run threat who manufactures tough yardage. Georgia’s George Pickens, Purdue’s David Bell, North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, Miami’s Charleston Rambo, SMU’s Danny Gray and Reggie Roberson Jr. all have the talent to become NFL starters.
Class Grade: B+
Considering receiver is the deepest position in this watered-down 2022 draft class it’s hard to be critical of the talent available. Especially when we consider that receivers selected in the later rounds — if not undrafted — routinely thrive in the NFL. Often times it’s about finding the right fit for the offensive system, and this draft is filled options. There are speedsters who stretch the field. Slot receivers who have a knack for getting open, route-running specialist and big-body types. It all comes down to what a team is looking for.
Teams in need
This is the type of draft where a team might select a receiver even though they don’t need one because of how weak this draft class is overall. The Jets, Patriots, Packers, Bears, Browns, Colts, Falcons, Lions, Titans, 49ers, and Chiefs would benefit from taking one early. The Raiders, Cardinals, Commanders, Cowboys and Chargers might select one in the later rounds to supplement their already solid receiver units.
Dolphins’ focus
With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson and Mike Gesicki (a tight end, who mostly served as a slot receiver the past three seasons) the Dolphins have enough frontline receivers on the roster. What the Dolphins lack is a youngster to develop because Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr. have each had their development stalled for one reason or another. Adding another receiver to this unit could be beneficial, especially if he possesses some skills as a returner.
Previously addressed
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Quarterbacks
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Running backs
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Offensive linemen
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Tight ends
()
News
Gilbert Gottfried honored at ‘Aladdin’ on Broadway: ‘Thank you for your voice’
News
Heat’s first two playoff games to be Sunday, Tuesday at FTX Arena | Full schedule
The Miami Heat still lack an opponent for their first-round NBA playoff series, but they now at least have a schedule.
The NBA early Wednesday released the dates for the Heat’s opening best-of-seven series, including initial games at FTX Arena on Sunday and Tuesday.
The only times included in the league’s initial release were that the Heat’s series opener will be Sunday at 1 p.m., with Game 4 of the series on the road to be a week from Sunday at 7 p.m.
The Heat will play the team the secures the No. 8 playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, which will be decided Friday.
The Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers remain in contention for that spot.
The Heat’s opening-round best-of-seven schedule:
Game 1: Sunday, 1 p.m. FTX Arena, TNT
Game 2: Tuesday, Time TBA, FTX Arena
Game 3: Friday, at No. 8, Time TBA, ESPN.
Game 4: Sun. April 24, at No. 8, 7 p.m. TNT
Game 5*: Tue. April 26, FTX Arena, Time TBA
Game 6*: Thu. April 28, at No. 8, Time TBA
Game 7*: Sat. April 30, FTX Arena, Time TBA, TNT
* — If necessary
(All games available in South Florida on Bally Sports Sun, except any picked up by ABC).
()
News
Woman and man shot in stomachs on St. Louis riverfront
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting early this morning on the St. Louis riverfront. Shortly after 12:30 am someone shot a man and woman along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard near the Poplar Street Bridge.
The woman was shot in the stomach. She was unconscious and not breathing when taken to the hospital. The man was also shot in the stomach.
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Receivers
Gilbert Gottfried honored at ‘Aladdin’ on Broadway: ‘Thank you for your voice’
Marketing Strategy – Change Before You Have To
Heat’s first two playoff games to be Sunday, Tuesday at FTX Arena | Full schedule
Rebuilding the Tower of Babel – A CEO’s Perspective on Health Information Exchanges
Woman and man shot in stomachs on St. Louis riverfront
Ranking the Ravens’ needs entering the NFL draft, from quarterback to cornerback | ANALYSIS
White Tea, Fat Burning, and Hormonal Balance – And How they Affect Your Quality of Life
Fair St. Louis announces 2022 dates and locations
500 BTC Worth $19,957,591 USD Transferred from Unknown Wallet to Gemini
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch