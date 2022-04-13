Newlywed Christina Haack sells freshly purchased oceanfront home for $11.5M

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An attorney is alleging e-commerce giant Amazon acted with negligence in the deaths of workers when the company’s Edwardsville warehouse was struck by a tornado in December 2021. Six people inside died when the building partially collapsed.

“We have obtained via a Freedom of Information (Act) request of a national structural engineer’s report that indicates the columns in the area where the building collapsed were unanchored, which is a grave violation of the International Building Code,” said Jack Casciato, Clifford Law Offices.

Casciato filed a wrongful death suit against Amazon and several other companies in January on behalf of the family of 26-year-old Austin McEwen, who died inside the Amazon facility. McEwen was an independent contractor working as an Amazon delivery driver.

The attorney said Amazon acted with negligence in construction of the building and a disregard for the lives of workers.

“I mean, how can you have worker working in a building where you know these support columns—or you should know—are not properly anchored and any severe inclement weather, especially in an area that calls itself tornado alley, could cause exactly what happened here to occur and walls to collapse on people,” Casciato said.

An Amazon spokesperson said it’s too soon to know if there were structural deficiencies with the building, and the company is conducting its own investigation into the collapse.

“Our focus continues to be on supporting our team and all those affected by this tragic natural disaster,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said. “Investigators continue to conduct a comprehensive forensic examination of the building and debris — so it’s premature and misleading to suggest there were any structural issues.”

The attorney identified the structural engineer he quoted as being with West County Fire and EMS. FOX 2 reached out to that agency and they said they could not comment because of the litigation. We’ve contacted the city of Edwardsville Public Works Department, which handles building inspections, but have not yet heard back from them.