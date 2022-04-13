News
North Dakota aims to draw Bitcoin miners with promise of world’s ‘cleanest crypto’
BISMARCK — North Dakota has a new sales pitch for out-of-state investors: a home for the “cleanest crypto on the planet.”
That was the mantra at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, where two state Department of Commerce representatives traveled last week to talk with prospective investors in the world of digital currencies. A $35,000 trip, the commerce department said it intended to yield a return of 20,000% or more from the Miami conference.
A combination of cold, dry weather and cheap electricity costs are attracting a growing number of data center operators to North Dakota. At the same time, government leaders have touted the state as an emerging hub for these energy-intensive server farms, some of which mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and others.
Commerce Commissioner James Leiman said the state’s cryptocurrency pitch is part of a broader effort to diversify an economy largely dependent on commodity markets like oil and agriculture. While the state has so far announced around $3 billion of crypto investment, Leiman said his department is close to sealing investments from another $3 billion worth of projects, including several investors that state officials planned to meet with in Miami.
Data center projects have not received any state funding in North Dakota to this point, Leiman said, though Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus said tax exemptions are available in some cases for technological equipment like servers, routing systems and computer software.
“These engagements, this branding and this awareness is paying off in dividends,” said Leiman, who added that North Dakota has the right resources, infrastructure and tax structure to “plant the flag” as producer of “the cleanest barrel of oil” and the world’s “cleanest crypto.”
But as North Dakota leaders put in a push to lure more cryptocurrency investment, one state energy official said he is wary of the trade-offs that more data centers could require, while some experts on digital currencies questioned the state’s ability to marry its climate goals with crypto mining.
In January, Gov. Doug Burgum and two Montana companies unveiled a massive, $1.9 billion data center near Williston that developers billed as the largest of its kind in the world. Crypto companies are building data centers near Jamestown and Grand Forks . And Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy, which is in the process of buying North Dakota’s largest coal-fired power plant , has said it intends to deploy a data center as part of the purchase, though the company has not provided specifics on that plan.
The state’s data center sector could also be expanding soon. The developer of the 700 megawatt data center near Williston, FX Solutions President Richard Tabish, said that project is one part of a mammoth 1.6 gigawatts of data centers that his company is pursuing in other parts of the state.
Leiman said his department is looking to double or triple the $3 billion of crypto mining investment in North Dakota. Among the assets pitched by state officials at the Miami Bitcoin conference, Leiman said, was the Cold War-era, pyramid-shaped missile silo complex in the northeastern North Dakota town of Nekoma. Commerce department officials want to see the decommissioned site retrofitted into a large-scale data center.
Mining crypto — a process in which specialized computers solve increasingly challenging mathematical puzzles to unlock currency — requires vast amounts of energy. Once it reaches full-tilt, the Williston facility, operated by Atlas Power, is expected to draw significantly more energy than any city in North Dakota. According to the analytic website Digiconomist , a single Bitcoin transaction requires 2,112 kilowatt hours of electricity, equivalent to the 72 days of power consumption in an average U.S. household.
Due in part to these high-powered operations, North Dakota Transmission Authority Director John Weeda said he has “mixed emotions” about the expanding data center sector in North Dakota.
Calls about crypto projects have dropped off as the volatile Bitcoin markets have fallen in recent months, Weeda said. He added that North Dakota has a limited supply of around-the-clock electricity generation, and data centers will be competing for energy with industrial projects that could provide more jobs and direct benefits to established industries. A slate of projects that have applied for or received state funding through a recently established energy fund are among the state’s high priority developments with large energy demands of their own, Weeda said.
“I would hate to see us not be able to do those if we’re overcommitted to something we’re less sure about,” he said.
Dale Haugen, general manager at Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative, which will be supplying power to the Williston data center, said he’s not concerned about limited electric generation in his area. North Dakota exports more electricity than it uses, he noted, and there should be ample room on the grid for both data centers and other energy-intensive projects. Mountrail-William Electric recruited the 700 megawatt data center to Williston, and they are courting three more data center projects to the area, Haugen said.
Still, Tabish, developer of the Atlas Power data center, said he believes his company has already “tied up the lion’s share” of electric generation in several regions of North Dakota with its 1.6 gigawatts in data center projects.
And while Tabish stressed that FX Solutions relies on high-caliber equipment and plans to remain in North Dakota for the long term, he also warned of the “hit-and-run” strategies of some crypto miners. It’s not uncommon for crypto mining “energy hunters” to swoop in to tap a cheap energy supply, before abandoning an area when the finances don’t pan out, Tabish said.
Because of the vast amounts of energy required to create digital currencies, crypto mining has drawn criticism from environmentalists who see the process as feeding fossil fuel generation and unnecessarily driving planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.
Some companies have looked for more environmentally sustainable ways to mine cryptocurrencies and have touted climate friendly goals. At the announcement of the Williston data center in January, Atlas Power President Kevin Washington said his company aims to become “the largest cryptocurrency company in the world with a carbon neutral footprint.”
North Dakota offers several advantages to companies looking to sustainably mine digital currencies, Leiman said. Data centers can locate near power plants in North Dakota, allowing for more efficient transmission of electricity, and some smaller crypto mining operations in the Bakken oil fields are running off excess natural gas that otherwise would have been burned directly into the atmosphere.
Ongoing efforts to capture the greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel-powered sources in North Dakota are also key to the state’s pathway to clean crypto mining, Leiman said. Those carbon capture ambitions are central to Burgum’s target of achieving statewide carbon neutrality by 2030.
But carbon carbon capture technology has so far been sparsely used globally, and it remains untested at the scale needed to put a dent into North Dakota’s emissions. Some experts on the energy consumption of cryptocurrencies said they are doubtful that North Dakota will be able to scale up crypto currency mining without increasing its output of planet-warming emissions.
Joshua Rhodes, a research associate at the University of Texas’ Webber Energy Group, said local tax revenues and a limited number of technical jobs are among the economic benefits that data centers can bring to an area. The higher demands on the power grid may also require utility companies to build new power generation facilities, spurring additional jobs and economic growth, he said.
Still, Rhodes, who has consulted for a Bitcoin company looking for cleaner ways to mine crypto, said powering data centers without increasing emissions requires a number of specific steps. Unless a data center is contracting for 100% renewable power, it will no doubt drive higher emissions, he said.
Haugen said Basin Electric would be serving the Atlas Power data center with a mix of generation types, which could vary between wind, coal and natural gas depending on the day.
Jonathan Koomey, formerly a researcher at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory who has spent several decades studying the electricity use of information technology, said that, if a data center is taking its power straight off the grid, without contracting for clean power or building out its own renewable generation, it’s likely to drive higher emissions.
Koomey also warned against opaque actors in the crypto world who are liable to pick up and leave an area once conditions no longer fit their needs. Though data centers can provide some jobs and knock-on economic boosts, Koomey said the risks of volatile crypto markets and miners’ large energy demands can come back to bite a community.
“Just because they have a big money flow and some private benefits that get people to support the project, doesn’t mean that the project has benefits for all of North Dakota,” he said.
Twins prospect Royce Lewis: ‘I just need a whole season, healthy, under my belt’
When Carlos Correa signed a three-year, 105.3 million contract with the Twins on March 19, it was quickly assumed this would be a short stay for the all-star shortstop.
The deal contains player opt-out clauses after each of the first two seasons, and although the deal is the largest in Twins history, Correa is clearly betting that with a healthy productive 2022, he will have a chance to make more elsewhere in 2023.
But if Correa decides to stay more than a year, well, that’s OK with Royce Lewis, the Twins’ heir apparent shortstop who was set to make his St. Paul debut in the Saints’ home opener Tuesday at CHS Field.
“I’m not a guy that’s going to come in and be stuck up if I don’t play shortstop,” Lewis said before the Saints’ scheduled 6:37 p.m. against Indianapolis.
And if Correa does, in fact, use that first opt-out to cash in elsewhere, well, that might work out for the Twins, too, because despite a few bad breaks, Lewis is playing the part of a No. 1 overall draft pick.
After not playing in a real game since 2019, the top pick in the 2017 amateur draft entered Tuesday’s game hitting .333 with three doubles, a home run and a team-high seven RBIs for the Twins’ Triple-A club — his first at this level.
“He’s held his own pretty well so far,” manager Toby Gardenhire said.
When the 2020 minor league season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lewis was part of the Twins’ alternative camp at CHS Field, but that was limited to drills and limited simulated games. Early in spring training last season, he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during an infield drill and, after surgery, missed the entire season.
But Lewis appears too happy about playing real games to worry about lost time. The Saints’ six games last week in Louisville were his first since the 2019 Arizona Fall League, where he hit .353 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 22 games and was named Most Valuable Player of the prestigious prospects league. He estimates he hadn’t had a year away from physical activity since he was about 3 years old. Physically, he feels better than ever.
“I don’t need any rest,” Lewis said. “I’m going to be lobbying to play every single day.”
The majors are always full of good players who started their careers as shortstops and found most, if not all, of their playing time elsewhere — Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco and his predecessor Brian Dozier come to mind. But Lewis appears to be on track to make the leap at his lifelong position. He certainly looks the part of a modern shortstop, 6-foot-2 and a solid 200 pounds.
“I think he’s a shortstop. I think he’s somebody who can do it,” said Gardenhire, who was Lewis’ Single-A coach in Fort Myers in 2019. “But again, it’s all going to be team-dependent. If Carlos Correa’s up there for the next couple of years and they all the sudden call (Lewis) up, then maybe he’s not playing shortstop because they’re not going to move Carlos Correa.”
Still, there are no current plans to play him elsewhere.
Lewis hasn’t lost the plot. He knows that a team that can grab a player like Correa has to do it, and the veteran of the past five American League Championships Series has been in consistent contact, “Helping me out, giving me tips, texting me back and forth.”
Lewis also understands that while he is the organization’s best in-house option at short, he has never played a season above Double-A and that in the Twins’ perfect world, there won’t be a place for him to get the major league at-bats to make his callup worth it — for him or the team.
“I want to be a guy who’s big-league ready and stays there,” he said. “… that’s ultimately my goal, and the Twins are doing a great job of doing that and priming me for those goals.
“Then also, I just need to get a whole season, healthy, under my belt, get at-bats. It’s been a while.”
Mets Notebook: Taijuan Walker lands on injured list; Edwin Diaz rejoins team in Philly; Trevor May is day-to-day
PHILADELPHIA — Taijuan Walker landed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder bursitis.
Though Walker will miss multiple starts, fans shouldn’t be too worried about his trip to the IL because it has to do, at least in part, with the Mets wanting to stretch the right-hander out.
Walker exited his first start of the year Monday against the Phillies after just two innings with pain in his right shoulder. It was his second straight shortened outing due to a physical issue, and as such, he has amassed just 3.1 innings combined over his last two starts.
He also dealt with knee soreness in spring training, which resurfaced following surgery on his right knee in January. Walker, moments after his Tuesday morning MRI in New York, tweeted: “Everything is all good!”
Mets manager Buck Showalter said, once he’s healthy, the team will send Walker to the minors for a rehab start to get his pitch count up before he returns to the rotation. The skipper didn’t rule out the possibility that Walker will need just one rehab outing, versus at least two. If the righty can stretch out up to four innings in his rehab start, Showalter indicated that will be enough for Walker to come off the injured list.
As for who will replace Walker in the rotation, Showalter stopped short of committing to a starter.
Southpaw David Peterson is the obvious choice, since he piggybacked Walker on Monday and turned in four scoreless innings against a tough Philly lineup. Peterson would also remain on regular rest if he replaced Walker in the rotation. His first opportunity to do so will be on Sunday at Citi Field against the Diamondbacks.
DIAZ RETURNS
Edwin Diaz joined the Mets in Philly on Tuesday after spending three days in Puerto Rico on the bereavement list. He learned his grandfather passed away on Friday during the Mets’ game against the Nationals. Diaz said his grandfather had been sick.
“We were really close,” Diaz said. “All his grandsons were really close to him. He was a great grandfather with us. That’s why me, my brother, came back to Puerto Rico to spend time with my grandmother.”
The Mets closer threw off flat ground on Monday so his routine was not all that impacted by his travel to Puerto Rico.
“I’m happy to be back with the team,” he said. “I flew to Puerto Rico to spend that time with my family. But we are back. So ready to roll.”
MAY IS DAY-TO-DAY
Trevor May underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning that showed a “very very low-grade triceps strain,” the reliever said. He added: “Which makes a lot of sense.”
May was unconcerned about his arm issue on Monday night, moments after he left his relief outing in the eighth inning against the Phillies alongside a trainer, because it’s a soreness he has apparently dealt with previously in his career.
May said he is day-to-day, and no one has approached him about a potential IL stint.
“Last night I wasn’t worried,” May said. “So now we know. Just day-to-day. Got some anti-inflammatories to get in there. Usually that stuff works pretty well. Just going to take a day off from throwing and go from there.”
May is unlikely to be available on Tuesday and Wednesday, so the Mets will be playing down a man in the bullpen in their final two games against the Phillies. They hope Tylor Megill, Tuesday’s starter, and Max Scherzer, Wednesday’s starter, will provide enough length that the bullpen can be used minimally.
BROOKLYN
Mets manager Buck Showalter opened his Tuesday afternoon press conference by recognizing the victims in Brooklyn’s subway shooting.
“We’re all aware of what’s going on back in our city,” Showalter said. “Our hearts are with everybody, and prayers. It’s awful. Just awful. It doesn’t need something like that to put it in perspective. Our sympathy goes out to everybody involved. It’s in our thoughts. It’s certainly a topic of conversation in our clubhouse. Needed to be said.”
()
How long will Wild continue their rotation in the goal?
Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot are never going to willingly give up the crease. Both veteran goaltenders are far too competitive for that.
Not surprisingly, though, they have co-existed wonderfully since Wild general manager Bill Guerin acquired Fleury a few weeks ago in a blockbuster move at the trade deadline.
Though coach Dean Evason has instituted a rotation of sorts in each of the past 11 games — Talbot got the start against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center — neither goaltender has complained about it.
“It’s been good,” Fleury said. “Obviously more rest time and stuff. Sometimes we get into a groove when we play a lot. But I feel like the schedule is so busy that it won’t feel like too long in between games.”
How long will Wild continue their rotation between the pipes? That remains to be seen.
The Wild have 10 games left in the regular season with three sets of back-to-back games — on April 16-17, April 21-22 and April 28-29. It’s almost a guarantee that Fleury and Talbot will split those back-to-backs, which will likely leave some questions as to which goaltender will start Game 1 of the playoffs.
Not that either Fleury or Talbot are thinking too far ahead.
“We have a lot of hockey to play,” Talbot said. “We want to continue to do what we’ve been doing lately and continue to build our game heading into the playoffs.”
SCOREBOARD WATCHING
Neither the Wild nor the St. Louis Blues are going to catch the Colorado Avalanche (52-14-6, 110 points) for the Central Division crown. It’s pretty much impossible.
Thus, the Wild (44-21-6, 94 points) and the Blues (42-20-10, 94 points) appear to be on a crash course to meet in the first round of the playoffs. That’s sure to be a hotly contested series, which means home-ice advantage will be of utmost importance for both teams.
Asked if the Wild locker room has been keeping a collective eye on out-of-town scores, Ryan Hartman said the only time he looks is if the Wild lose a game.
“I’ve never really looked after we win,” Hartman said. “If we do our job, we don’t have to worry about anything else.”
INJURY UPDATE
Jon Merrill (upper-body injury) and Nic Deslauriers (lower-body injury) are continuing to progress through the recovery process. While neither player suited up for the game against the Oilers, it is like both will accompany the Wild on the upcoming road trip.
Meanwhile, Matt Dumba (upper-body injury) is getting closer to rejoining his teammates for practice. He has been skating on his own over the past week or so.
“That’s a real positive,” Evason said. “I don’t know what his status is going to be as far as coming on the road or if he’ll stay and skate with (skating coach Andy Ness) here. We haven’t quite dialed that in yet.”
