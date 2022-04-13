News
PJ’s Tavern raising money for employee’s kidney transplant
KIRKWOOD, Mo. – During Tuesday lunch hour at PJ’s Tavern, chef Jesse Randle is doing prep work for an event to help a co-worker.
“With the pandemic, we shut down on Tuesdays to give everybody a little breather,” said Adam Hartig, owner of PJ’s Tavern. “So now that we’re getting at the back end of that, we’ve got a worthy cause to celebrate today. We’re doing a fundraiser for our dear friend Mike Kopp, who’s been an employee here for 22 years, and he’s just coming off a successful liver transplant.”
Kopp began working the front door at PJ’s when he was 15. He soon became a busser and picked every odd job at the restaurant along the way before he was promoted to manager. Over the last few years, Kopp been in need of a liver transplant.
“Our staff is coming into work and we’re donating tips,” Hartig said. “As the owner, I’m going to kick back the profits and participate with the food costs. Hopefully, we’ll get a good turnout and with Mel Hughes coming in to play some live music from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., I think we should be able to turn up some money for him.”
Chef Randle said Kopp was there for him to get him acclimated when the restaurant hired him four years ago. For Randle, it’s time to repay that kindness.
“So, I definitely want to try and do anything I can to help him out whenever I can because we’re friends,” he said.
PJ’s Koppathon fundraiser takes place Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.
St. Paul school district to stop requiring masks
For the first time in over two years, face masks soon will be optional in St. Paul Public Schools.
The school board voted 6-1 on Tuesday to repeal its mask mandate starting Monday and as long as the risk of in-school coronavirus spread is low.
Superintendent Joe Gothard last month recommended the board drop the mask mandate, which applies to students, staff and visitors, in light of a major drop in coronavirus cases and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, the board last month voted 3-2, with two members absent, to keep the mandate in place.
With board members Zuki Ellis and Jeanelle Foster returning on Tuesday, the resolution passed easily. They joined Jim Vue and Jessica Kopp in approving Gothard’s plan to make masks optional for now; Halla Henderson and Chauntyll Allen also voted in favor of the plan, changing their votes from last month.
The CDC now recommends indoor mask wearing only when a county’s new case rate and COVID-19 hospitalizations are high. Today, levels are low in 85 Minnesota counties and medium in two.
Since the CDC guidelines changed in February, many local governments in Minnesota and across the country dropped their mandates.
The St. Paul board’s decision Tuesday leaves just 20 of the nation’s 500 largest school districts – including Minneapolis – still requiring masks, according to the website Burbio.
Mary Langworthy, the district’s health and wellness director, said the district will continue to promote coronavirus vaccination and testing, while also encouraging mask wearing but not requiring it.
Board member Uriah Ward on Tuesday sought to amend the mask resolution to require that staff wear masks while delivering instruction to homebound students. He also tried to change the trigger to reimpose the mandate to a CDC county risk level of medium, instead of high.
Both motions failed on 4-3 votes, with Henderson and Allen joining Ward.
Kopp said she’s confident staff will wear a mask if the student’s family requests it.
Vue, speaking to the broader resolution, said the board has relied on health experts throughout the pandemic.
“We’ve arrived at this point because of those guidelines,” he said. “I strongly recommend that we follow those guidelines.”
The final vote was cheered by a crowd of around 50 people, many of whom attended the meeting with their faces uncovered. Several interrupted throughout the board’s discussion with false claims about COVID-19 or references to their constitutional rights. One stepped forward to declare he was making a citizen’s arrest before retreating to the back of the room when he was ignored.
Newlywed Christina Haack sells freshly purchased oceanfront home for $11.5M
Attorney says Amazon’s negligence led to warehouse collapse during Edwardsville tornado
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An attorney is alleging e-commerce giant Amazon acted with negligence in the deaths of workers when the company’s Edwardsville warehouse was struck by a tornado in December 2021. Six people inside died when the building partially collapsed.
“We have obtained via a Freedom of Information (Act) request of a national structural engineer’s report that indicates the columns in the area where the building collapsed were unanchored, which is a grave violation of the International Building Code,” said Jack Casciato, Clifford Law Offices.
Casciato filed a wrongful death suit against Amazon and several other companies in January on behalf of the family of 26-year-old Austin McEwen, who died inside the Amazon facility. McEwen was an independent contractor working as an Amazon delivery driver.
The attorney said Amazon acted with negligence in construction of the building and a disregard for the lives of workers.
“I mean, how can you have worker working in a building where you know these support columns—or you should know—are not properly anchored and any severe inclement weather, especially in an area that calls itself tornado alley, could cause exactly what happened here to occur and walls to collapse on people,” Casciato said.
An Amazon spokesperson said it’s too soon to know if there were structural deficiencies with the building, and the company is conducting its own investigation into the collapse.
“Our focus continues to be on supporting our team and all those affected by this tragic natural disaster,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said. “Investigators continue to conduct a comprehensive forensic examination of the building and debris — so it’s premature and misleading to suggest there were any structural issues.”
The attorney identified the structural engineer he quoted as being with West County Fire and EMS. FOX 2 reached out to that agency and they said they could not comment because of the litigation. We’ve contacted the city of Edwardsville Public Works Department, which handles building inspections, but have not yet heard back from them.
