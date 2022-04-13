News
Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
By JIM MUSTIAN, JENNIFER PELTZ, MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO
NEW YORK (AP) — A gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off a smoke grenade and fired a barrage of at least 33 bullets in a rush-hour subway train, shooting at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and trying to track down the renter of a van possibly connected to the violence.
A scene of horror unfolded as frightened commuters ran from the train as others limped out of it. At least one rider collapsed on the platform.
“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS. Smoke poured out of the train car as the door opened, he added.
Five people were in critical condition but expected to survive. At least 29 in all were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation and other conditions, according to hospitals.
The gunfire erupted on a train that pulled into a station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, about a 15-minute ride from Manhattan and predominantly home to Hispanic and Asian communities.
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack was not being investigated as terrorism, but that she was “not ruling out anything.” The shooter’s motive was unknown.
Authorities found a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun at the scene, along with extended magazines, a hatchet, both detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, a black garbage can, a rolling cart, gasoline and key to a U-Haul van, Chief of Detectives James Essig said.
He said the key led investigators to the van renter, who they said has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin. Authorities were looking for him, but Essig stressed that it wasn’t yet clear whether the man was linked to the shooting.
Investigators believe the weapon jammed, preventing the suspect from continuing to fire, the officials said. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has completed an urgent trace to identify the gun’s manufacturer, seller and initial owner.
The officials said authorities zeroed in on a person of interest after the credit card used to rent the van was found at the shooting scene.
The attack unnerved a city on guard about a rise in gun violence and the ever-present threat of terrorism. It left some New Yorkers jittery about riding the nation’s busiest subway system and prompted officials to increase policing at transportation hubs from Philadelphia to Connecticut.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced last fall that it had put security cameras in all 472 subway stations citywide, saying they would put criminals on an “express track to justice.” But at the station where the train arrived, the cameras apparently weren’t working.
MTA system chief Janno Lieber told TV interviewers he didn’t know why the cameras malfunctioned. But he said police had “a lot of different options” from cameras elsewhere on the subway line to get a glimpse of the shooter.
One rider’s video, shot through a closed door between subway cars, shows a person in a hooded sweatshirt raising an arm and pointing at something as five bangs sound. In another video, smoke and people pour out of a subway car, some limping.
“Someone call 911!” a person shouts.
Other video and photos from the scene show people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the platform — some amid what appear to be small puddles of blood — and another person on the floor of a subway car.
Rider Juliana Fonda, a broadcast engineer at WNYC-FM, told its news site Gothamist that passengers from the car behind hers started banging on the connecting door.
“There was a lot of loud pops, and there was smoke in the other car,” she said. “And people were trying to get in and they couldn’t, they were pounding on the door to get into our car.”
As police searched for the shooter, Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers to be vigilant.
“This individual is still on the loose. This person is dangerous,” the Democrat said at a news conference just after noon. “This is an active shooter situation right now in the city of New York.”
Fire and police officials had responded to reports of an explosion, but Sewell said at the press conference that there were no known explosive devices. Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy said.
After people streamed out of the train, quick-thinking transit workers ushered passengers to another train across the platform for safety, Lieber, the MTA chairman, noted.
High school student John Butsikaris was riding the other train when he saw a conductor urging everyone to get in. He thought it might be a mundane problem until the next stop, when he heard screams for medical attention and his train was evacuated.
“I’m definitely shook,” the 15-year-old told The Associated Press. “Even though I didn’t see what happened, I’m still scared, because it was like a few feet away from me, what happened.”
No transit workers were physically hurt, according to their union.
In Menlo, Iowa, President Joe Biden praised “the first responders who jumped in action, including civilians, civilians, who didn’t hesitate to help their fellow passengers and tried to shield them.”
Adams, who is isolating following a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, said in a video statement that the city “will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual.”
New York City has faced a spate of shootings and high-profile bloodshed in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January, when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.
Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime — especially on the subways — a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols. It wasn’t immediately clear whether officers were already inside the station when the shootings occurred.
Danny Mastrogiorgio of Brooklyn had just dropped his son off at school when he saw a crush of panicked passengers, some wounded, running up the stairway at the 25th Street station. At least two had visible leg injuries, he said.
“It was insane,” he told the AP. “No one knew exactly what was going on.”
___
Balsamo reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Karen Matthews, Julie Walker, Deepti Hajela, Michelle L. Price and David Porter in New York contributed to this report.
News
Ramsey County officials: Don’t close St. Joe’s mental health beds
In a letter to the chief executive officer of Fairview Health Services, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell and Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher object to Fairview’s planned closure of adult inpatient mental health beds at St. Joseph’s Hospital in downtown St. Paul.
The letter, issued Tuesday to Fairview CEO James Hereford hours before a Minnesota Department of Health hearing on the proposal, also was signed by Trista MatasCastillo, chair of the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.
The four said they had “serious and timely concerns” with the closure or relocation of the 40 mental health beds from St. Joe’s this summer. They further asked that the plan be suspended “until an adequate plan is in place to provide for the safety and wellbeing of individuals with metal health symptoms and the community.”
They noted that finding adult inpatient mental health beds is already extremely difficult, and losing one-third of the adult inpatient mental health beds in the city and county will be a further blow to an already tenuous system. They are concerned more patients will end up on the street or in jail.
“As partners who encounter those with mental illness daily in our community, our law enforcement and correctional officers and civil commitment attorneys struggle to meet the safety and legal needs of those in crisis as well as the community,” the letter reads. “Having a local and stable mental health care facility partnership is critical to our success in managing these challenging and dynamic needs.”
Fairview officials said they’ve met dozens of times with individual members of the Ramsey County board, the St. Paul City Council and others and not heard strong objection.
“We were blindsided by the letter after having more than 60 meetings with either people on the letter or their staff,” said Joe Campbell, a spokesman for Fairview, on Tuesday. “It raises the question, why are we hearing about this on the eve of a legislative hearing, and not during one of those meetings?”
ST. JOE’S HOSPITAL CLOSING, WELLNESS HUB OPENING
St. Joe’s — which opened in 1853 — has lost some $65 million annually in recent years, forcing the healthcare network to reexamine its costs and service model even before patient slowdowns during the pandemic added another financial blow.
Fairview has largely relocated traditional hospital services there, closing its emergency room and most medical services in late 2020, in advance of a planned health and wellness hub at the same location. That includes a planned community clinic for the uninsured and underinsured.
Fairview officials also plan a 144-bed adult mental health facility at the former Bethesda Hospital near downtown St. Paul, which still needs state legislative approval but could potentially open by 2023.
Aimee Jordan, a Fairview spokesperson, said federal Medicare reimbursement to mental health providers has been “abysmal,” and other health networks have shied away from increasing capacity as a result.
Allina and HealthPartners were invited to participate in Fairview’s joint venture with Acadia Healthcare at Bethesda but both health networks declined, she said. After St. Joseph’s closes, M Health Fairview will have approximately 170 staffed mental health beds in its system.
Around the time the adult mental health facility was announced last year, MatasCastillo penned an email to a Fairview executive indicating she was “happy to hear that we will have more mental health beds in the region.”
PLANS FOR MORE MENTAL HEALTH BEDS AT U, REGIONS
Before the Bethesda facility opens, Fairview plans to add 20 inpatient mental health beds at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Regions Hospital in downtown St. Paul also plans to add 20 inpatient adult mental health beds.
“The solution here we’re working toward is a net increase in dozens of mental health beds in the state of Minnesota,” Campbell said. In the interim, “there will be a net neutral impact, with us adding 20 beds and Regions adding 20 beds.”
In their letter, Axtell, Fletcher, MatasCastillo and Choi noted that Acadia Healthcare has drawn scrutiny for not accepting Medicare payments as part of mental health partnerships in other states, raising the ire of many mental health advocates. Fairview officials have said they do not plan to turn away anyone for inability to pay, but they’ve released limited details on their payment model.
News
Minnesota’s state veterinarian resigns to take same post in native South Dakota
The Minnesota state veterinarian is resigning to take the same post in her home state of South Dakota.
Beth Thompson, who also is Minnesota’s Board of Animal Health executive director, announced she is resigning from her position effective May 8, according to a Tuesday news release.
Assistant director Linda Glaser will serve as interim Minnesota state veterinarian beginning May 9, according to the release.
Thompson is departing as Minnesota and other states are battling an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial poultry flocks. In Minnesota, nearly 1.4 million birds in 28 flocks have been infected.
“When the state veterinarian position opened up in my home state earlier this year, I decided to apply and see where things went,” Thompson said. “I was offered the position earlier this month and accepted this opportunity to be closer to family and friends. Although I’m departing amidst the HPAI outbreak, our response is strong, and I leave this agency in very capable hands.”
Thompson notified the Board of Animal Health members Tuesday during the board’s quarterly meeting.
The board will announce an application period for the position in the coming weeks.
News
Obituary: Washington County Administrator Jim Schug, 72, was a ‘100-percent class act’
After Washington County Commissioner Gary Kriesel was elected in 2004, one of his first sit-down meetings was with then-Washington County Administrator Jim Schug.
Kriesel got to watch Schug interact with employees that day, and “I honest to God thought that I had gone to work for PBS,” he said. “I expected somebody to start singing, ‘It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood,’ I mean, he reminded me so much of Mr. Rogers. I never knew an administrator or someone in public office who had a demeanor like that – just so respectful of people and a 100-percent class act.”
Schug, who served as Washington County Administrator from 1994 to 2012, died April 5 from complications of Lewy body dementia at his home in Mahtomedi. He had been diagnosed a few years ago with the disease that leads to worsening mental and physical complications. He was 72.
Schug’s “greatest strength was his kindness and caring, followed very closely by his gift of humor and storytelling,” said Washington County Administrator Kevin Corbid, who was mentored by Schug. “Everyone who worked with him learned so much from listening to him and watching how he carried himself and made decisions.”
During his 17-year tenure as the county’s chief administrator, Schug helped guide the county through a population increase of 80 percent. He oversaw several major construction projects, including the expansion of the Washington County Courthouse in Stillwater, the construction of the county’s service centers in Forest Lake and Cottage Grove and the completion of the R.H. Stafford Library in Woodbury.
But what Schug valued most “was the services we provided to the residents of the county who were most in need,” Corbid said. “He cared about people — those who we served and those who worked for the county providing the service.”
Schug grew up in Chaska and attended Guardian Angels Catholic School. During high school, he worked as a caddy at the Hazeltine Golf Course and was selected to be Hazeltine’s first recipient of the Chick Evans Scholarship for caddies, said his wife, Connie Schug. Evans Scholars receive a full four-year tuition and housing scholarship.
“He always was service oriented,” Connie Schug said. “He loved people, and he always wanted to bring out the best in everyone.”
After getting a bachelor’s degree in social welfare from the University of Minnesota in 1971, Schug took a year off to travel in Europe and Scandinavia, where he worked as a goat herder in Norway for three months.
In 1973, Schug married Connie Eissler; the couple had three daughters.
Schug got his start in county government in 1974, when he was hired as a social worker for Crow Wing County in Brainerd, Minn. After six years, he moved to Redwood Falls, Minn., to work as director of social services in Redwood County.
Schug and his family moved to Stillwater in 1986 when he got the job as community-services director in Washington County. He was named county administrator in 1994, beating out 120 other applicants in a nationwide search.
“He was one of the most thoughtful people I have ever known,” Kriesel said. “You had to be careful not to let his soft-spoken nature fool you, he was a no-nonsense type of guy. He had 100-percent respect from the employees in the organization – from the bottom all the way to the top. People just had great respect and love for that man.”
Many of his famous “Schug-isms” lived on after he left Washington County. “The office still uses wisdom from Jim to mentor new staff,” said Don Theisen, former director of public works. “The best is when you are discussing an issue with the County Board. He always said, ‘If you’re explaining, you ain’t gaining.”
Daughter Emily Hedquist said her father was “kind and caring and took great interest in us and in everything we did and in everyone in our lives.”
“He made everyone feel important,” said Hedquist, who lives in Mahtomedi. “At his core was a love of public service and people and community. He was dedicated to making the world a better place – in big and small ways. He was so good at bringing people together in ways that they could work through difficult and challenging issues. Everyone felt that they were being heard and listened to.”
Schug is survived by his wife, Connie; daughters Emily Hedquist, Mary Young and Anna Clayton, and seven grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Stillwater, with visitation one hour prior to the service in the church atrium. A private interment will take place at a later date.
Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Ramsey County officials: Don’t close St. Joe’s mental health beds
Minnesota’s state veterinarian resigns to take same post in native South Dakota
Why Do People Buy Pet Tents?
Obituary: Washington County Administrator Jim Schug, 72, was a ‘100-percent class act’
Sedalia, Missouri man sentenced in murder-for-hire plot
What You Need To Understand To Invest In Real Estate
Ben Simmons ‘still has a lot more markers to meet’ before making debut, says Steve Nash
Yankees Notebook: Pitchers can’t hear PitchCom signals over Stadium’s two-strike alert
Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry says he plans to run for re-election
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch