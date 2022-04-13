Polkadot Price Analysis: April 13

- DeFi platform Oraichain uses unique AI-based features and methods for its initial use case.
Let us look at the top 3 projects with market capitalization between $10M-$20M as per CryptoDep.
Oraichain Token (ORAI)
To facilitate the development of new decentralized applications that use the latest advances in artificial intelligence (AI), Oraichain has been built as a data oracle platform. This is the first AI-powered oracle to revolutionize the AI, DeFi, and Blockchain sectors. These networked ecosystems accelerate the development of Web3, DeFi, corporate, and academic applications. DeFi platform Oraichain uses unique AI-based features and methods for its initial use case, yAI.finance.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Oraichain Token price today is $8.56 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,065,829 USD. Oraichain Token is down 1.45% in the last 24 hours.
Dotmoovs (MOOV)
Dotmoovs aims to alter the way sports perform completely. It has created an artificial intelligence program to grade sports moves and tricks from a smartphone video. Investing in the platform will allow players to monetize their expertise.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Dotmoovs price today is $0.029386 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,635,648 USD. Dotmoovs is up 15.26% in the last 24 hours.
Kylin (KYL)
The Kylin Data Oracle, Kylin Data Analytics, and the Kylin Data Marketplace are all part of Kylin Networks for Web 3.0 data infrastructure solution, which uses Polkadot and Polkadot Substrate 2.0 Off-Chain Workers. Analytical tools for data warehouses are included in Kylin Data Analytics. It extracts important data finds, patterns, and interpretations and eventually implements low-cost monetization functions for the general public.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Kylin price today is $0.067614 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $442,195 USD. Kylin has been up 6.45% in the last 24 hours.