Prominent Exchange Coinbase Being Accused of Insider Trading

Published

1 min ago

on

Prominent Exchange Coinbase Being Accused of Insider Trading
  • An ETH wallet that made significant purchases of tokens and sent them to Coinbase.
  • Many questioned the integrity of the exchange’s listings.

On several occasions, Coinbase has shown that its listings significantly impact the market. Several examples of tokens listed on the platform generate big profits. Others, however, questioned the integrity of the exchange’s listings and backed the narrative advanced by those who sided with them. Since last week, the exchange has accepted several cryptocurrencies. However, others disputed this claim because most of the assets were reported to be fraudulent ventures.

Several digital assets have been listed on Coinbase, a US-based crypto exchange, in a blog post emphasizing the move towards more openness. However, after Cobie, a well-known member of the crypto Twitter community, revealed the listings, things took a new direction. After discovering an ETH wallet that made significant purchases of tokens and sent them to Coinbase less than 24 hours later, Cobie took to Twitter.

Mere Coincidence or Insider Trading

Even though this may have been dismissed as a mere coincidence, the user had only acquired tokens that Coinbase had previously identified as interesting. People began to suspect Coinbase of insider trading after seeing its public trading history.

Indexed [NDX], Kromatika [KROM], DappRadar [RADAR], RAC [RAC], DFX Token [DFX], and Paper [PAPER] were among the assets acquired by the wallet. The user spent at least $20k on PAPER and at least $88k on KROM.

A rush of identical tweets bolstered this claim of Coinbase insider trading, which Twitter users started to flood with. Another user had discovered additional coins. Before the disclosure, a linked address was said to have acquired XYO, FOX, and RGT.

Related Topics:
Shiba Inu Metaverse Goes Live With Early Access to Buy Land Open

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Shiba Inu Metaverse Goes Live With Early Access to Buy Land Open
  • The website has a filter and a drop-down menu to browse different plot sections.
  • WhaleStats stated that the whale hauled in tokens worth a whopping $20 million.

SHIB the Metaverse’s ‘land bid event’ is already happening, with preferential access to Leash holders who have locked their holdings. The holders may now do so to inspect, bid, and acquire land in the Shiba Inu Metaverse.

The auction will take place over three days, with over 35,000 pieces of property up for grabs. At this point, we anticipate all plots to sell out by the end of the sale. Anxieties have been running high as investors wait for their chance to buy a piece of land in Metaverse, dubbed the “future of the internet”.

However, many individuals have uploaded images of the bidding process and the location of the Metaverse on their social media accounts. For example, the ‘Defense Valley’ is the name of a plot of land that a user plans to buy. The website has a filter and a drop-down menu to browse different plot sections.

Aside from that, following the three-day “land auction event,” all Metaverse’s plots will be available for viewing, bidding, and purchasing by anybody. In the following days, there will be roughly 66,000 plots available for purchase.

Whales Buying in Bulk

An Ethereum whale called ‘BlueWhale0073’ acquired 775 billion SHIB tokens only a few hours before the Metaverse announcement. WhaleStats stated that the whale hauled in tokens worth a whopping $20 million. Additionally, whales acquired $7.5 million worth of tokens only one day before Robinhood revealed its plans to list Shiba Inu. Currently, SHIB is surging up the indexes and exuding a very positive outlook.

Foresight Ventures Guided Early-Stage Builders on Their Web3 Journey as Bitcoin 2022 Sponsor

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Foresight Ventures Guided Early-Stage Builders on Their Web3 Journey as Bitcoin 2022 Sponsor
More than 30,000 crypto enthusiasts flocked to Miami for industry’s flagship annual conference

Bitcoin 2022 in Miami was a rousing success as expected, with tens of thousands of crypto enthusiasts and industry luminaries descending on the city for the annual event, and Foresight Ventures was there for every thrilling moment as an event sponsor.

Foresight Ventures had a number of goals it set out to achieve during the conference, including forming new partnerships and playing a part in guiding the next generation of Web3 companies toward success. These goals were all met and exceeded, and the firm has advanced a number of its biggest priorities around finding the next major Web3 disruptors.

Foresight Ventures sponsored one of the conference’s most highly anticipated events, Nolcha Shows: NFT Edition, powered by Tron DAO, a one-of-a-kind event featuring extraordinary and diverse artwork presented through creative programming, engaging activities, and captivating entertainment.

Nolcha Shows featured a dizzying array of NFT art, large-scale sculptures, photography, and paintings by artists including Beeple, Yiying Lu, Zevi G, Kfir Moyal, Mateus, Jason Skeldon, Lawrence Leyderman and more. The event also featured a number of launches and NFT marketplaces, including Courtyard, BitKeep, ChainGuardians, and APENFT. During the show, Foresight hosted an investor meetup with Illust Space, Zebec Protocol, Yield App,Bitget, and many others.

Foresight Ventures also sponsored the Grand Ballroom Seatdrop, through which it built partnerships with some of the top Bitcoin projects poised to deliver some of the industry’s most in-depth research reports over the next quarter. The firm connected with Yale Blockchain’s incubator lead and will be running a hackathon with a group of Yale based startups to empower the student developer community.

Last but not least, Foresight Ventures participated in Cheetah Mining’s investor mixer, helping host more than 100 crypto investors across Bitcoin, Layer2, NFT and Metaverse, etc

The massive annual expo is attended by some of the industry’s biggest names, and each day packed with speakers, meetups, and deep-dives gives way to a series of after-parties that continue the celebration late into the night. It was a whirlwind of an event, but Foresight Ventures made some meaningful inroads with industry peers and will have even more partnerships and event sponsorships to announce in the near future.

MappedSwap is giving away more than 800,000 MST this April

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

MappedSwap is giving away more than 800,000 MST this April
Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 13th April, 2022, Chainwire

MappedSwap, a decentralized, on-chain cross-margin trading swap exchange built on Eurus Blockchain is launching a promotional campaign from April 13th to May 12th. During the campaign period, the exchange plans to give out more than 800,000 MST tokens, as well as provide referral and staking rebates in MST to campaign participants. The move goes in line with an unprecedented boom of the global cryptocurrency market, which currently soars over an unfathomable 2 trillion dollars capitalization.

MappedSwap also has plans to lower the barrier to entry for new users and referrers to earn MST during this campaign. Furthermore, its community will be able to margin trade at 10x leverage, thereby boosting trading and earning possibilities. The team behind the exchange highlights that referrals are an important part of the campaign and should allow all participants to improve individual earnings by sharing their very own referral code.

MappedSwap campaign in detail
Making an entrance into this market is MappedSwap Protocol, an on-chain cross-margin trading swap exchange built on Eurus Blockchain, a layer-one, decentralized, and secure inter-transfer network based on an Ethereum side-chain.

To put this growth into perspective, one of the key objectives of April’s campaign is to attract users to stake MST for additional returns. In order to earn MST, users have to either trade, stake or refer, and when the referred users trade, the link owner will also earn MST.

The MappedSwap campaign will be split into two parts, each with its own separate budget and tasks:

  • Campaign one is capped at 600,000MST, which will be evenly distributed among 50,000 users.
  • The second campaign boasts a budget of 200,000MST, dedicated to 20 top traders.

According to the team, users that don’t make it to the top 20 but complete the required tasks, will still be able to bag 550MST and 5USDM. Note that the number of such applications is limited and will be assorted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For the uninitiated, a decentralized exchange (DEX) is a type of cryptocurrency exchange designed to facilitate direct peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transactions. It happens securely between two existing user wallets, without the need for an intermediary. Hence, on MappedSwap, users can swap, earn, and build on the leading decentralized crypto trading protocol. The DEX allows users to earn up to 80% of stake and referral rewards, all done without the participation of any centralized bodies.

MappedSwap is an invite-only stake and referral online protocol, so if you do not have a referral code, all you need to do is to trade or stake in MappedSwap to get one.

MappedSwap Services
MappedSwap provides its users with true freedom of being decentralized, and an exciting array of DEX services. Designed with the highest technical specifications and standards in mind, the exchange provides its users with exclusive services and tools, including:

  • Leverage the difference using up to 10x loan to trade and return the loan within the hour before loan interest kicks in.
  • Enjoy one of the lowest slippage tolerance of less than 0.1% across the blockchain industry. 
  • High liquidity of 3 Billion USD for a major trading pair, BTC/USD.
  • two seconds short transactions on Eurus.

Additionally, all new users get a free 0.1 EUN that covers about 100 free transactions on the Eurus network. This applies to only new wallet addresses connected through MappedSwap to help users trade and stake for free.

About MappedSwap

MappedSwap Protocol is a decentralized, on-chain cross-margin trading swap exchange built on Eurus Blockchain.

For more information on MappedSwap and April Campaign: 

Website: https://www.mappedswap.io 

More than 800,000 MST campaign: https://www.mappedswap.io/promotion 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mappedswap 

Telegram: https://t.me/mappedswapofficial

Contacts

