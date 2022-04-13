Finance
Rebuilding the Tower of Babel – A CEO’s Perspective on Health Information Exchanges
Defining a Health Information Exchange
The United States is facing the largest shortage of healthcare practitioners in our country’s history which is compounded by an ever increasing geriatric population. In 2005 there existed one geriatrician for every 5,000 US residents over 65 and only nine of the 145 medical schools trained geriatricians. By 2020 the industry is estimated to be short 200,000 physicians and over a million nurses. Never, in the history of US healthcare, has so much been demanded with so few personnel. Because of this shortage combined with the geriatric population increase, the medical community has to find a way to provide timely, accurate information to those who need it in a uniform fashion. Imagine if flight controllers spoke the native language of their country instead of the current international flight language, English. This example captures the urgency and critical nature of our need for standardized communication in healthcare. A healthy information exchange can help improve safety, reduce length of hospital stays, cut down on medication errors, reduce redundancies in lab testing or procedures and make the health system faster, leaner and more productive. The aging US population along with those impacted by chronic disease like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and asthma will need to see more specialists who will have to find a way to communicate with primary care providers effectively and efficiently.
This efficiency can only be attained by standardizing the manner in which the communication takes place. Healthbridge, a Cincinnati based HIE and one of the largest community based networks, was able to reduce their potential disease outbreaks from 5 to 8 days down to 48 hours with a regional health information exchange. Regarding standardization, one author noted, “Interoperability without standards is like language without grammar. In both cases communication can be achieved but the process is cumbersome and often ineffective.”
United States retailers transitioned over twenty years ago in order to automate inventory, sales, accounting controls which all improve efficiency and effectiveness. While uncomfortable to think of patients as inventory, perhaps this has been part of the reason for the lack of transition in the primary care setting to automation of patient records and data. Imagine a Mom & Pop hardware store on any square in mid America packed with inventory on shelves, ordering duplicate widgets based on lack of information regarding current inventory. Visualize any Home Depot or Lowes and you get a glimpse of how automation has changed the retail sector in terms of scalability and efficiency. Perhaps the “art of medicine” is a barrier to more productive, efficient and smarter medicine. Standards in information exchange have existed since 1989, but recent interfaces have evolved more rapidly thanks to increases in standardization of regional and state health information exchanges.
History of Health Information Exchanges
Major urban centers in Canada and Australia were the first to successfully implement HIE’s. The success of these early networks was linked to an integration with primary care EHR systems already in place. Health Level 7 (HL7) represents the first health language standardization system in the United States, beginning with a meeting at the University of Pennsylvania in 1987. HL7 has been successful in replacing antiquated interactions like faxing, mail and direct provider communication, which often represent duplication and inefficiency. Process interoperability increases human understanding across networks health systems to integrate and communicate. Standardization will ultimately impact how effective that communication functions in the same way that grammar standards foster better communication. The United States National Health Information Network (NHIN) sets the standards that foster this delivery of communication between health networks. HL7 is now on it’s third version which was published in 2004. The goals of HL7 are to increase interoperability, develop coherent standards, educate the industry on standardization and collaborate with other sanctioning bodies like ANSI and ISO who are also concerned with process improvement.
In the United States one of the earliest HIE’s started in Portland Maine. HealthInfoNet is a public-private partnership and is believed to be the largest statewide HIE. The goals of the network are to improve patient safety, enhance the quality of clinical care, increase efficiency, reduce service duplication, identify public threats more quickly and expand patient record access. The four founding groups the Maine Health Access Foundation, Maine CDC, The Maine Quality Forum and Maine Health Information Center (Onpoint Health Data) began their efforts in 2004.
In Tennessee Regional Health Information Organizations (RHIO’s) initiated in Memphis and the Tri Cities region. Carespark, a 501(3)c, in the Tri Cities region was considered a direct project where clinicians interact directly with each other using Carespark’s HL7 compliant system as an intermediary to translate the data bi-directionally. Veterans Affairs (VA) clinics also played a crucial role in the early stages of building this network. In the delta the midsouth eHealth Alliance is a RHIO connecting Memphis hospitals like Baptist Memorial (5 sites), Methodist Systems, Lebonheur Healthcare, Memphis Children’s Clinic, St. Francis Health System, St Jude, The Regional Medical Center and UT Medical. These regional networks allow practitioners to share medical records, lab values medicines and other reports in a more efficient manner.
Seventeen US communities have been designated as Beacon Communities across the United States based on their development of HIE’s. These communities’ health focus varies based on the patient population and prevalence of chronic disease states i.e. cvd, diabetes, asthma. The communities focus on specific and measurable improvements in quality, safety and efficiency due to health information exchange improvements. The closest geographical Beacon community to Tennessee, in Byhalia, Mississippi, just south of Memphis, was granted a $100,000 grant by the department of Health and Human Services in September 2011.
A healthcare model for Nashville to emulate is located in Indianapolis, IN based on geographic proximity, city size and population demographics. Four Beacon awards have been granted to communities in and around Indianapolis, Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County, Indiana Health Centers Inc, Raphael Health Center and Shalom Health Care Center Inc. In addition, Indiana Health Information Technology Inc has received over 23 million dollars in grants through the State HIE Cooperative Agreement and 2011 HIE Challenge Grant Supplement programs through the federal government. These awards were based on the following criteria:1) Achieving health goals through health information exchange 2) Improving long term and post acute care transitions 3) Consumer mediated information exchange 4) Enabling enhanced query for patient care 5) Fostering distributed population-level analytics.
Regulatory Aspects of Health Information Exchanges and Healthcare Reform
The department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is the regulatory agency that oversees health concerns for all Americans. The HHS is divided into ten regions and Tennessee is part of Region IV headquartered out of Atlanta. The Regional Director, Anton J. Gunn is the first African American elected to serve as regional director and brings a wealth of experience to his role based on his public service specifically regarding underserved healthcare patients and health information exchanges. This experience will serve him well as he encounters societal and demographic challenges for underserved and chronically ill patients throughout the southeast area.
The National Health Information Network (NHIN) is a division of HHS that guides the standards of exchange and governs regulatory aspects of health reform. The NHIN collaboration includes departments like the Center for Disease Control (CDC), social security administration, Beacon communities and state HIE’s (ONC).11 The Office of National Coordinator for Health Information Exchange (ONC) has awarded $16 million in additional grants to encourage innovation at the state level. Innovation at the state level will ultimately lead to better patient care through reductions in replicated tests, bridges to care programs for chronic patients leading to continuity and finally timely public health alerts through agencies like the CDC based on this information.12 The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act is funded by dollars from the American Reinvestment and Recovery Act of 2009. HITECH’s goals are to invest dollars in community, regional and state health information exchanges to build effective networks which are connected nationally. Beacon communities and the Statewide Health Information Exchange Cooperative Agreement were initiated through HITECH and ARRA. To date 56 states have received grant awards through these programs totaling 548 million dollars.
History of Health Information Partnership TN (HIPTN)
In Tennessee the Health Information Exchange has been slower to progress than places like Maine and Indiana based in part on the diversity of our state. The delta has a vastly different patient population and health network than that of middle Tennessee, which differs from eastern Tennessee’s Appalachian region. In August of 2009 the first steps were taken to build a statewide HIE consisting of a non-profit named HIP TN. A board was established at this time with an operations council formed in December. HIP TN’s first initiatives involved connecting the work through Carespark in northeast Tennessee’s s tri-cities region to the Midsouth ehealth Alliance in Memphis. State officials estimated a cost of over 200 million dollars from 2010-2015. The venture involves stakeholders from medical, technical, legal and business backgrounds. The governor in 2010, Phil Bredesen, provided 15 million to match federal funds in addition to issuing an Executive Order establishing the office of eHealth initiatives with oversight by the Office of Administration and Finance and sixteen board members. By March 2010 four workgroups were established to focus on areas like technology, clinical, privacy and security and sustainability.
By May of 2010 data sharing agreements were in place and a production pilot for the statewide HIE was initiated in June 2011 along with a Request for Proposal (RFP) which was sent out to over forty vendors. In July 2010 a fifth workgroup,the consumer advisory group, was added and in September 2010 Tennessee was notified that they were one of the first states to have their plans approved after a release of Program Information Notice (PIN). Over fifty stakeholders came together to evaluate the vendor demonstrations and a contract was signed with the chosen vendor Axolotl on September 30th, 2010. At that time a production goal of July 15th, 2011 was agreed upon and in January 2011 Keith Cox was hired as HIP TN’s CEO. Keith brings twenty six years of tenure in healthcare IT to the collaborative. His previous endeavors include Microsoft, Bellsouth and several entrepreneurial efforts. HIP TN’s mission is to improve access to health information through a statewide collaborative process and provide the infrastructure for security in that exchange. The vision for HIP TN is to be recognized as a state and national leader who support measurable improvements in clinical quality and efficiency to patients, providers and payors with secure HIE. Robert S. Gordon, the board chair for HIPTN states the vision well, “We share the view that while technology is a critical tool, the primary focus is not technology itself, but improving health”. HIP TN is a non profit, 501(c)3, that is solely reliant on state government funding. It is a combination of centralized and decentralized architecture. The key vendors are Axolotl, which acts as the umbrella network, ICA for Memphis and Nashville, with CGI as the vendor in northeast Tennessee.15 Future HIP TN goals include a gateway to the National Health Institute planned for late 2011 and a clinician index in early 2012. Carespark, one of the original regional health exchange networks voted to cease operations on July 11, 2011 based on lack of financial support for it’s new infrastructure. The data sharing agreements included 38 health organizations, nine communities and 250 volunteers.16 Carespark’s closure clarifies the need to build a network that is not solely reliant on public grants to fund it’s efforts, which we will discuss in the final section of this paper.
Current Status of Healthcare Information Exchange and HIPTN
Ten grants were awarded in 2011 by the HIE challenge grant supplement. These included initiatives in eight states and serve as communities we can look to for guidance as HIP TN evolves. As previously mentioned one of the most awarded communities lies less than five hours away in Indianapolis, IN. Based on the similarities in our health communities, patient populations and demographics, Indianapolis would provide an excellent mentor for Nashville and the hospital systems who serve patients in TN. The Indiana Health Information Exchange has been recognized nationally for it’s Docs for Docs program and the manner in which collaboration has taken place since it’s conception in 2004. Kathleen Sebelius, Secretary of HHS commented, “The Central Indiana Beacon Community has a level of collaboration and the ability to organize quality efforts in an effective manner from its history of building long standing relationships. We are thrilled to be working with a community that is far ahead in the use of health information to bring positive change to patient care.” Beacon communities that could act as guides for our community include the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County and the Indiana Health Centers based on their recent awards of $100,000 each by HHS.
A local model of excellence in practice EMR conversion is Old Harding Pediatric Associates (OHPA) which has two clinics and fourteen physicians who handle a patient population of 23,000 and over 72,000 patient encounters per year. OHPA’s conversion to electronic records in early 2000 occurred as a result of the pursuit of excellence in patient care and the desire to use technology in a way that benefitted their patient population. OHPA established a cross functional work team to improve their practices in the areas of facilities, personnel, communication, technology and external influences. Noteworthy was chosen as the EMR vendor based on user friendliness and the similarity to a standard patient chart with tabs for files. The software was customized to the pediatric environment complete with patient growth charts. Windows was used as the operating system based on provider familiarity. Within four days OHPA had 100% compliance and use of their EMR system.
The Future of HIP TN and HIE in Tennessee
Tennessee has received close to twelve million dollars in grant money from The State Health Information Exchange Cooperative Agreement Program.20 Regional Health Information Organizations (RHIO) need to be full scalable to allow hospitals to grow their systems without compromising integrity as they grow.21and the systems located in Nashville will play an integral role in this nationwide scaling with companies like HCA, CHS, Iasis, Lifepoint and Vanguard. The HIE will act as a data repository for all patients information that can be accessed from anywhere and contains a full history of the patients medical record, lab tests, physician network and medicine list. To entice providers to enroll in the statewide HIE tangible value to their practice has to be shown with better safer care. In a 2011 HIMSS editor’s report Richard Lang states that instead of a top down approach “A more practical idea may be for states to support local community HIE development first. Once established, these local networks can feed regional HIE’s and then connect to a central HIE/data repository backbone. States should use a portion of the stimulus funds to support local HIE development.”22 Mr. Lang also believes the primary care physician has to be the foundation for the entire system since they are the main point of contact for the patient.
One piece of the puzzle often overlooked is the patient investment in a functional EHR. In order to bring together all the pieces of the HIE puzzle patients will need to play a more active role in their healthcare. Many patients do not know what medicines they take every day or whether they have a living will. Several versions of patient EHR’s like Memitech’s 911medical id card exist, but very few patients know or carry them.23 One way to combat this lack of awareness is to use the hospital as a catch-all and discharge each patient with a fully loaded USB card via case managers. This strategy also might lead to better compliance with post in patient therapies to reduce readmissions.
The implementation of connecting qualified organizations began earlier this year. To fully support organizations to move toward qualification the Office of National Coordinator for HIE (ONC) has designated regional education centers (TN rec) who assist providers with educational initiatives in areas like HIT, ICD9 to ICD10 training and EMR transition. Qsource, a non-profit health consulting firm, has been chosen to oversee TNrec. To ensure sustainability it is critical that Tennessee build a network of private funding so that what happened with Carespark won’t happen to HIP TN. The eHealth Initiatives 2011Survey Report states that of the 196 HIE initiatives, 115 act independently of federal funding and of those independent HIE’s, break even through operational revenue. Some of these exchanges were in existence well before the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act in 2009. Startup funding from grants is only meant to get the car going so to speak, the sustainable fuel, as observed in the case of Carespark, has to come from value that can be monetized. KLAS research reports that 54% of public HIE’s were concerned about future sustainability while only 35% of private HIE’s shared this concern.
Hospital Implications of HIP TN (A Call to Action)
From a Financial perspective, taking our hospital into the future with EMR and an integrated statewide network has profound implications. In the short term the cost to find a vendor, establish EMR in and outpatient will be an expensive proposition. The transition will not be easy or finite and will involve constant evolution as HIP TN integrates with other state HIE’s. To get a realistic idea of the benefits and costs associated with health information integration. we can look to HealthInfoNet in Portland, ME, a statewide HIE that expects to save 37 million dollars in avoided services and 15 million in productivity reduction. Specific areas of savings include paper or fax costs $5 versus $0.25 electronically, virtual health record savings of $50 per referral, $26 saved per ED visit and $17.41 per patient/year due to redundant lab tests which amounts to $52 million for a population of 3 million patients. In Grand Junction Colorado Quality Health Network lowered their per capita Medicare spending to 24% below the national average, gaining recognition by President Obama in 2009. The Santa Cruz Health Information Exchange (SCHIE) with 600 doctors and two hospitals achieved sustainability in the first year of operation and uses a subscription fee for all the organizations who interact with them. In terms of government dollars available, meaningful use incentives exist to encourage hospitals to meet twenty of twenty five objectives in the first phase (2011-2012) and adopting and implement an approved EHR vendor. ARRA specified three ways for EHR to be utilized to obtain Medicare reimbursement. These include e-prescribing, health information exchange and submission of clinical quality measures. The objectives for phase two in 2013 will expand on this baseline. Implementation of EHR and Hospital HIE costs are usually charged by bed or by the number of physicians. Fees can range from $1500 for a smaller hospital up to $12,000 per month for a larger hospital.
Perhaps the most compelling argument to building a functional Health Information Exchange is patient and community safety. The Healthbridge reduction in disease outbreak detection of 3-5 days is a perfect example of this safety benefit. Imagine the implications in the case of a rampant virus like avian or swine flu. The goal is to avoid a repeat of the 1918 influenza outbreak and ultimately save the lives of our most at risk. Rick Krohn of Healthsense makes the case for a socially responsible HIE that serves those who are chronically ill, uninsured and homeless. As the taxpayers ultimately bear the societal burden for our country’s healthcare coverage, the need to reduce redundancies, increase efficiency and provide healthcare worthy of the United States is imperative. Right now our healthcare is in the Critical Care Unit it’s time to stabilize it through operational excellence starting with our hospital. Let’s rebuild the Tower of Babel and enhance communication to provide our patients the healthcare they deserve!
Finance
White Tea, Fat Burning, and Hormonal Balance – And How they Affect Your Quality of Life
Western cultures are experiencing a rising problem of increased incidence of obesity related diseases including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other diseases of affluence. With the increase in obesity related diseases fat metabolism has been getting greater and greater attention.
Adipose tissue (fat cells) is an endocrine organ that is present throughout our bodies. Fat plays a very important role as the bodies main energy reserve for periods of excess energy and causes fat to be broken down and used as energy. Not only does it regulate energy balance, but hormones secreted by adipose cells are extremely important to boosting metabolic processes, insulin sensitivity, and immune response.
We increase our adipose tissue in mainly two ways: 1) an increase in the size of the fat cells, 2) an increase in the amount of fat cells we have. But, there is only one way to get rid of them, adipogenesis (fat burning). There are several factors that influence the life cycle of an adipose cell, and if we can figure out how to increase the rate of adipogenesis, we can decrease fat stored, helping to reduce the risk of obesity related diseases.
There seems to be an on going debate as to whether polyphenols and xanthines can help increase the rate of adipogeniesis, and thus decrease the life of an adipose cell. With the nature of white tea being one of little processing, it seems to be enriched with the more concentrations of epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) and also methylxanthines (like caffeine) which are active substances showed to speed fat loss when compared to green and black tea.
Researchers in Germany decided to take a look at how a white tea extract effects adipogenesis, and published their results in Nutrition & Metabolism 2009, 6:20. What they found was a decrease in triglyceride accumulation (fat storage) without effecting viability.
Adipose is present both as visceral and subcutaneous fat in the human body. More and more research is being published that indicates tea and its’ bioactive components have direct effect on how we metabolize fat presenting unique opportunities to develop treatments for, and prevent the diseases of Aging by harnessing the power of natural plants.
White tea is the least processed form of tea, and has the highest levels of EGCG, other polyphenols, methylxanthines, and caffeine. In this particular study the white tea extracts were applied directly to the adipose tissue. Now when we consume tea or other tea extracts our digestive systems break down those compounds thus not being absorbed in the quantities of forms that we ingest it. So remember if anyone is citing fat burning effects of a tea extract, make sure their studies were of people ingesting it, and not the extract being applied directly to the fat cells.
So drinking green tea, will have tremendous benefits, and is by far one of the better drink choices you can make, as long as your not adding sugar that is. So do count on drinking tons of white tea and magically losing all your excess fat. If you are consuming large amounts of processed carbs, and not getting the right proportion of other macronutrients to balance your Life Hormone levels you are unlikely to see any benefit from additional cups of tea.
But, if you want to take back control of your life you need to find a nutrition plan that is designed to balance your hormone levels, and begin a fitness program that has been specifically designed to increase testosterone and growth hormone (the main Life Hormones in Women and Men).
Remember, Aging is Ineveitable, but Looking and Feeling Old is Optional.
Finance
Three Popular Plastic Surgery Combination Treatments
Plastic surgery can turn back the hands of time, reverse the signs of aging and help you look and feel young again. In many instances, cosmetic procedures are more effective when performed in combination with complementary surgical procedures. If you want a comprehensive aesthetic makeover, ask your plastic surgeon whether you may be a candidate for a combination plastic surgery treatment.
The benefits of undergoing a combination treatment include a more harmonious post-surgical appearance, a reduced risk of anesthesia complications, a lower anesthesia fee and a single recovery period. This article provides a brief overview of some of the more popular combination plastic surgery treatments: mommy makeover, post-bariatric body contouring and comprehensive facial rejuvenation.
Mommy Makeover
Mommy makeover is a combination of procedures designed to address the unique aesthetic concerns of mothers. Women who have completed one or more pregnancy often have excess skin in the stomach area, stretch marks, stretched and torn abdominal muscles and localized abdominal fat deposits. In addition, the childbearing experience might also affect a woman’s breasts, making them look “deflated.” Unfortunately, even the most stringent exercise and diet regimen cannot correct these aesthetic issues. However, the mommy makeover treatment can be extremely effective in restoring a woman’s pre-pregnancy physique and self-confidence.
Most mommy makeover treatments consist of a stomach procedure, such as liposuction or tummy tuck, and a breast treatment, such as a breast lift procedure (with or without breast implants. A tummy tuck involves the surgical extraction of excess skin and the tightening of the underlying muscles to create a flat, firm stomach. Breast lift entails the elevating of the nipples and removal of tissue to achieve a perkier breast appearance. Depending on the woman’s overall health and personal preferences, these procedures can be performed during a single surgical session or as separate surgical treatments.
Post-Bariatric Body Contouring
Patients who have lost a massive amount of weight through bariatric surgery are often left with folds of excess skin on the lower body. They often consult with plastic surgeons specializing in post-bariatric body contouring about surgical body shaping treatments. Depending on the amount of the excess tissue, the surgeon might recommend a tummy tuck surgery or lower body lift. However, in most cases the surgeons will recommend a combination of procedures, such as tummy tuck in conjunction with liposuction, a thigh lift and buttock lift with butt implants. Patients with saggy skin in the facial area might also benefit from neck lift and facelift procedures. Arm lift is another popular procedure for post-bariatric patients and may be combined with a bra-line back lift for a complete upper body enhancement.
Comprehensive Facial Rejuvenation
Comprehensive facial rejuvenation treatments are popular among men and women desiring to achieve a more youthful, energetic facial appearance. Because a facelift only addresses the signs of aging in the lower face, plastic surgeons often recommend a facelift in combination with procedures for the upper face, such as brow lift and eyelid surgery. Patients with saggy neck skin might also include a neck lift in their facial rejuvenation treatment program. Often, patients who have completed comprehensive facial rejuvenation treatments wish to extend the beautiful results. This goal can be accomplished through procedures such as Botox injections, microdermabrasion and chemical peels.
Finance
Biography for Hollywood Legend Tom Hanks
No one could have envisioned the heights to which actor, writer, director, and producer Tom Hanks would ascend during his lifetime. Hanks is a behemoth in Tinseltown, with a slew of films under his belt and a body of work that has grossed over $4.22 billion at the US box office and a total of $8.5 billion globally. These figures easily land him the title of the highest-grossing box-office star of all time.
Thomas Jeffrey Hanks, better known as Tom, was born on July 9, 1956, in Concord, California, to Amos Hanks, a cook, and Janet Marylyn, a hospital worker. Hanks’ parents divorced when he was very young, after which he lived with his father along with two of his siblings. As a teenager, Hanks was deeply religious and described himself as a “geek” who was “painfully shy.”
Like many actors, he first discovered a passion for his craft by performing in school plays while he attended Skyline High School in Oakland, California. He studied theater at Chabot College in Hayward before transferring to California State University in Sacramento. During his college years, Hanks would often go by himself to local theater houses and watch plays alone. He would go on to learn much about the theater during his stint as an intern at the Great Lakes Theater Festival in Cleveland, Ohio, where he also won his first award for Best Actor from the Cleveland Critics Circle. The award was bestowed for his 1978 role as the villain in the theatrical production of “The Two Gentlemen of Verona.”
In 1979, Hanks made the move to New York City and in 1980, landed a part in “He Knows You’re Alone,” a low-budget horror flick. He also starred in the TV movie “Mazes and Monsters” the same year. In 1981, Hanks landed the lead role in “Bosom Buddies,” an ABC TV series, and made the move to Los Angeles for the part. It was in 1982 that a guest appearance on “Happy Days” would mark a turning point in Hanks’ career. There he met director Ron Howard, who would later contact Hanks while working on “Splash” in 1984. Eventually Hanks was cast in the lead role. “Splash” went on to make a big splash at the box office and would be the break Hanks needed to go mainstream.
Among his other early films are “Bachelor Party” (1984), “Nothing in Common” (1986), and “Big” (1988). Hanks’ career took a dip during this period, which was due largely to the lackluster success of the films that he starred in. In 1989, he saw some success with the dog-themed comedy “Turner & Hooch,” but it wasn’t until he started to take on more dramatic roles that his career really took off.
A string of hits would cement Hanks into the minds of the moviegoing public beginning in 1992 with “A League of Their Own” and 1993’s “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Philadelphia,” a movie that led to Hanks winning his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as a gay lawyer suffering from AIDS.
One of the defining films of Hanks’ career was “Forrest Gump” (1994), a romantic comedy/drama for which Hanks won the Academy Award, People’s Choice Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award-all for Best Actor. To date, Hanks is only the second actor to hold the distinction of winning back-to-back Academy Awards for Best Actor. The only other actor was Spencer Tracy, who won the award in both 1937 and 1938. The film, which was based on Winston Groom’s novel, was North America’s top-grossing film that year, with a theatrical run that netted Paramount Studios more than $677 million and won the title of Best Picture at the Academy Awards that year.
His next role in 1995’s “Apollo 13” would also earn him nine Academy Awards nominations. That same year, he would begin his long-running stint as the voice of Sheriff Woody in the animated Disney/Pixar hit “Toy Story.”
In the following years, Hanks’ most notable works include his performances in “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), “You’ve Got Mail” (1998), “The Green Mile” (1999), and “Cast Away” (2000). He would also put in solid performances in HBO’s miniseries production “Band of Brothers” (2001), “Road to Perdition” (2002), and the family-fun now-classic holiday flick “The Polar Express” (2004). He also starred in two movie productions based on Dan Brown books “The Da Vinci Code” (2006) and “Angels & Demons” (2009). His most recent works include “Toy Story 3” (2010), “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” (2011), and ” Captain Phillips ” (2013).
Hanks was married for nine years to actress Samantha Lewes, and the couple had two children. He is currently married to Rita Wilson, whom he met during his time on “Bosom Buddies,” and the pair has two sons together. Hanks has two grandchildren.
Rebuilding the Tower of Babel – A CEO’s Perspective on Health Information Exchanges
Woman and man shot in stomachs on St. Louis riverfront
Ranking the Ravens’ needs entering the NFL draft, from quarterback to cornerback | ANALYSIS
White Tea, Fat Burning, and Hormonal Balance – And How they Affect Your Quality of Life
Fair St. Louis announces 2022 dates and locations
500 BTC Worth $19,957,591 USD Transferred from Unknown Wallet to Gemini
Chicago Bears Q&A: Will Teven Jenkins or Larry Borom start at left tackle? Does Tavon Young solve the CB issue?
7th pay commission: Check revised rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) to central government employees
Three Popular Plastic Surgery Combination Treatments
First Lady visits Missouri today
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas