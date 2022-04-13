Finance
Resveratrol Vs Acai Berry – Clash of the Anti Aging Titans
In the Blue corner, packed solid with Anti Oxidants is the current anti aging heavy weight champion of the world, acai berry, aka ‘the purple punch’. In the Red corner the up and coming young hopeful, the resveratrol cruncher, sensation of the decade!
Who will win the battle of the Anti Aging Titans?
A question I’m sure a lot of people would like answered. But will we ever really know the truth behind these power houses of nature?
The body is an extremely complex organism – trying to find answers to our health, weight and aging problems with any one nutrient is, let’s face it, a futile quest! One reason most diets don’t work. They are based on simplistic equations generally involving calories, carbohydrates and fat intake, encouraging people to do reckless things to their body in order to shed a few pounds! The truth is, nature is crying out that we should consume more complex carbohydrates.
Although all the hype about Resveratrol and Acai Berry is not unfounded their story can’t be told in isolation. After all there are many other gifts of nature with anti aging properties (wheat grass, barley, Aloe Vera, Goji, Pomegranate, grape seeds to name a few) and many other minor players that allow the so called miracle workers to do their job. The body is a system that nature understands better than any scientist, doctor or nutritionist.
The single most important thing we can do to fight the aging process is to switch to a diet based on unprocessed plant foods. Packaged in the way nature intended I can almost hear them crying out to be eaten. It is not an accident that fruits and vegetables of bright colors are packed with anti oxidants!
Putting all our faith in one miracle nutrient is really not the answer – we improve our odds of longevity by taking ‘all’ nature has to offer and that includes the Acais and Resveratrols of this world.
Before we embark on the latest fad diet we’d all do well to take on board these important considerations!
Well, how about it then? Can a winner really be chosen for the title of greatest anti ager?
I doubt it because each benefits us in different ways. Resveratrol, common in grapes, may be able to activate the anti aging gene but probably has little effect if everything else about our lifestyle is in contradiction. Acai Berries have many powerful anti-oxidants (some of which are also present in grapes and their seeds) but then so do many other products of nature. My advice would be to combine the wonderful properties of these anti aging titans with everything else nature has to offer.
Construction Accident Personal Injury Cases
Federal and state laws require that the general contractor on a construction site keep it reasonably safe. Nevertheless, most construction work is inherently dangerous, and construction accidents are among the most expensive of personal injury cases. Nearly 200,000 construction workers are injured on the job ever year in the U.S.
Even if a subcontractor is found to be at fault for an accident, the general contractor is also usually held partially responsible. This is because it is the controlling contractor’s job to oversee all activities of subcontractors on the site. The general contractor is also responsible for hiring workers who are properly trained (or training them), maintaining equipment in good working order, warning workers and anyone near the construction site of potential hazards, and regularly checking to make sure that safety and OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) regulations are being followed. In the case of a mechanical failure due to poor design or faulty manufacturing, however, the company that built the machine might be found to be primarily at fault.
If the injured party is a union or non-union employee on the construction site, workers’ (sometimes called workman’s) compensation insurance will pay for the damages-even if worker error is found to be the cause of the accident. All 50 states have some form of “work comp” available, although the specifics vary. Work comp rules apply between an employee and employer, but if a product manufacturer, for example, is found to be partially at fault for the accident, those rules do not apply in a claim against that manufacturer.
In most states, the worker can file a separate personal injury lawsuit against a third party like the aforementioned product manufacturer. Others who might be held responsible for a construction accident include architects, subcontractors, riggers, engineers, and suppliers of equipment or services such as electricity.
In New York, for example, a special Scaffolding Law was passed to ensure that workers can bring personal injury lawsuits against property owners and contractors when an accident occurs on scaffolding and related equipment. If OSHA, which is a division of the Department of Labor, determines that a contractor has violated safety regulations, it may also fine the company a certain amount of money per injury.
If a worker receives a settlement from workers’ compensation insurance and then an additional settlement from a separate personal injury lawsuit related to the same injury, the workers’ compensation insurance company may require that some of its settlement funds be paid back. This is called a “lien” on the settlement amount. In other words, workers are not allowed to sue several parties and receive unlimited funds for injuries in excess of their injury expenses. However, when the injuries are severe enough and perhaps cause permanent disability, substantial settlements are often awarded. This is justified, of course, if the injury could have been prevented and the employee can never work again.
Some common types of construction accidents include:
Crane or forklift accidents
Truck accidents
Scaffold accidents
Nail gun accidents
Defective ladders
Explosions or fires
Exposed or faulty electrical wiring
Injuries caused by safety code or OSHA violations
Highway construction accidents
Tunnel accidents
Roofing accidents
Nail gun and other power tool malfunctions or misuse
Tile accidents (ceiling or wall)
Faulty stairs
Elevator or escalator accidents
Toxic fumes
Chemical burns
Building collapses/structure failure
Slips/trips and falls
Uncovered holes
Drowning accidents
Welding accidents
Flying debris
Machinery malfunctions
Missing safety equipment
Falling objects
Heavy lifting
Inadequate training
Even though the types of accidents that can happen on a construction site appear to be endless, OSHA has named its “fatal four” types of injuries that are responsible for 60% of construction worker deaths. They are: falls, electrocutions, injuries from being struck by an object, and injuries from being caught in-between objects.
How Do Construction Accident Cases Work?
When an accident occurs, it is imperative that the scene is preserved so that the cause can be investigated. If items are moved or machinery is repaired, the integrity of the investigation is compromised. If the accident is serious enough, OSHA is called and dispatches its own investigators. Any witnesses to the accident must be questioned as soon as possible while the facts are fresh in their minds. The investigators will also take photographs, examine construction site records, check machinery, collect air samples if toxic fumes are believed to be involved in the accident, and use instruments to take readings, when necessary.
Of course, workers are not always the people injured by construction sites. Pedestrians walking by a site are also sometimes injured by falling debris and other hazards. If road work is involved, improperly marked construction can cause auto accidents. If there are people living within a building where construction is taking place, they might be injured by an accident on site, such as an explosion or a fallen ceiling. Children have also been known to wander onto construction sites, becoming injured in the process.
If a non-worker is injured, these cases do not fall under the rules of workers’ compensation and must be brought as regular personal injury lawsuits. Workers’ compensation and personal injury cases for construction accidents often pay for damages such as:
• Medical bills
• Lost wages from missed work
• Loss of the ability to perform normal daily activities
• Pain and suffering (this is not allowed in all states)
• Wrongful death-financial compensation to the family of someone who was killed in a construction accident
On the employee’s behalf, lawyers sometimes negotiate workers’ compensation settlements with the employer’s insurance company. If a third-party-meaning someone other than the employee and employer-is deemed responsible in full or in part for the accident, a worker would then become the plaintiff in the third-party lawsuit.
The plaintiff/injured party-whether a worker for the general contractor or a non-worker-should hire an attorney to assist with the case, as these accidents can involve a number of complicated elements. Lawyers who are accustomed to handling construction site accidents have a rolodex of experts to call upon who can evaluate the situation and provide reports to support the employee’s account of the incident. These reports would then hopefully help the lawyer negotiate a larger settlement amount for the plaintiff-the person who suffered injuries.
Mesothelioma’s Convoluted Settlement Issues
A case of mesothelioma causes a patient and his family a lot of pain and suffering but since there is no real gauge of measuring the damage done by this disease, the amount given as settlement varies from case to case and from one state to another depending upon their amendments and legislations.Starting a lawsuit is an expensive affair and it could affect the sufferer and their respective family greatly; the sufferer may be able to get assistance with the cost of the lawsuit, any medical treatment and other such expenses affecting the sufferer.
The lawsuit will work on the basis that the sufferer of mesothelioma did not know they were coming into regular and sustained contact with the asbestos. This can then lead to illness and possibly death. With their lives being cut short considerably; then the companies should compensate accordingly to this; based on lost earnings and further compensation to the family of the sufferer if they died through the condition if asbestosis. The main factor that determines the settlement money received by a patient, apart from the damage caused to them by it, is the political atmosphere and state under which the mesothelioma settlement was agreed upon.
When a lot of lawsuits were being filed In the 80’s and the 90’s the political climate in the U.S was mostly favorable to mesothelioma patients rather than the companies.Recently, however, the overall political climate has shifted. A reform bill in Georgia whereby the onus is on the plaintiff to provide all possible evidence showing that the problems was indeed causes by exposure to asbestos and another in Texas which makes neutral medical tests for asbestos related diseases obligatory can serve as examples.
The two reform bills were signed after realization that both lawyers and patients were exploiting mesothelioma lawsuits and making exaggerated claims but when it comes down to genuine cases of mesothelioma there are no problems.The settlement amount, as stated above, varies from state to state and region to region. In the south, it is estimated that most mesothelioma cases are settled for around one million. No generalizations, however, can be made on the amount of settlement money since each lawsuit is independent and the amount of settlement is dependent on the case itself.
Mesothelioma settlements can vary from anywhere between a few thousand dollars to a million. An average amount for these settlements is difficult to estimate since each case is different. There have even been cases of mass settlement where several people filed a lawsuit and ended up receiving just a few dollars each. The legitimacy of the accusations, the damage to the patient and whether or not the defendant was negligent are the three factors that help determine the final settlement amount.
The settlement could also depend, to a certain extent, on previous cases as courts have a tradition of referring to them before making their final decision.If someone finds themselves to be suffering from asbestosis or someone they know is, then they need to seek legal advice as soon as possible; time is of the essence.
Ask Three Important Questions Before Choosing an Auto Accident Lawyer
Aside from carelessness, driving in the influence of alcohol/drugs, and the rising trend of texting or talking through mobile phones while driving, the amount of traffic is also one of the top reasons behind the increasing number of road accidents occur every year in America. As reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that whereas in 2018, the number of auto accidents was nearly 12 million, the figure shows a steep increase despite that strict federal and state legal rules are in place.
When it comes to auto accidents, you might be injured by a motorcycle collide, car accident, or even meet a severe catastrophe due to a truck crash on the highways. Thankfully, people who encounter an auto accident nowadays are relatively aware of their entitlement to appeal for a personal injury claim. In the process, you should go for a legal personality specializing as an auto accident lawyer to evaluate the merit of the case, gather evidences, ask the party at-guilt for a settlement, or enter into a court case to get you reimbursed for your suffering, pain, and losses by the offender.
However, when on the lookout for a professional auto accident lawyer, the process of hunting may appear quite challenging due to their mushroom growth. As questioning is a sensible way to reach the desired attorney, consider asking 3 following questions, and locate the right professional.
1. Have you handled an auto accident case similar to mine before?
No matter, whether you’re in consultancy with a specialized auto accident lawyer, it’s worth questioning whether or not he/she has handled such a PI case earlier. A noteworthy point is that while an injury caused by a motorcycle or car typically make the owner or its driver liable by law, when it comes to a huge truck crash, the responsibility of injury may involve a series of parties from its driver to the owner of the truck, the company manufactured it or its yearly maintenance service provider.
Typically that makes the case extremely complex as well as multifaceted handling which appears to be an uphill task for a general car accident lawyer. Secondly, depending on the cause of the accident, be it DUI, common negligence of the driver or because of the horrible road condition, the liability and sentencing may differ which even involve the local municipal authorities who are responsible to maintain the roadways. If this question makes the lawyer look timid to answer, consider it as a red flag and skip for someone else.
2. How long it’ll take to resolve my case?
Depending on the settings of each case and the role of the defending party, some cases may run longer than others. The timeframe to resolve the case depends on particular circumstances once it begins and starts moving. While affirming the time surely is a bit challenging but, an experienced auto accident lawyer can provide you a general idea regarding how long the process can continue even in the first consultancy session after listening to the details of the injury case. Finally, providing an assurance or so-called ‘guaranteed’ (often practiced by tricky attorneys to attract you) outcome within a schedule is not possible.
3. What is the likelihood that my case will advance to the courtroom?
In reality, all legal matters have now been fairly complex. That is why; a knowledgeable auto accident lawyer prefers to go out-of-court settlement and accordingly do their utmost to sit for negotiation with the party at-guilt or an insurance company which concludes faster, easier, and in a hassle-free way.
Nevertheless, the things depend on the mindset of the opponent part in terms of accepting the responsibly as well as the amount of compensation as finally negotiated between by your lawyer and a defense lawyer or an insurance appraiser. If the opponent is not prepared for their accountability or wants to pay very poor settlement money, there is no other option for your lawyer to enter into a lawsuit. Finally, they take your option before advancing in litigation.
Akopyan Law Firm’s experienced lawyers focusing on cases related to personal injury, employment law, wrongful termination, sexual harassment, car and auto accidents in Burbank, Glendale, Hollywood Hills, La Canada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Los Angeles, Northridge, Panorama City, San Fernando, Studio City, Sun Valley, Sunland, Sylmar, Tarzana, Toluca Lake, Tujunga, Valley Glen, Valley Village, and Van Nuys. To know more, visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/.
