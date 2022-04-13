News
Russian Doll Season 2: Natasha Lyonne Boards a 6 Train Time Machine
In 2019, creators Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Pohler gave us Russian Doll, a brilliantly witty “existential adventure show” with a fresh take on the Groundhog Day gimmick. In its first season, impossibly cool walking disaster Nadia (Lyonne) becomes trapped in a time loop that begins at her wild 36th birthday party and ends with her dying a variety of painful deaths. Now, Nadia’s turning 40 and finds herself once again traveling through time, confronting generational trauma, and chasing it all down with a cigarette and a shot of bourbon. This time travel story is more traditional and a little less fun than last season’s perpetual weird night out, but it’s still a treat to spend time with one of modern television’s most interesting characters.
Natasha Lyonne, who pulls double-duty as both star and showrunner, remains the irresistible force behind Russian Doll’s success. Her portrayal of Nadia Vulvokov is a high-wire act in which she balances prestige-drama nuance and sketch-comedy whimsy. After fans and critics fell in love with her last season, a lesser storyteller might allow Nadia to become even more of a delightful punk-rock Muppet, pumping out GIF fodder and catchphrases. There are a few winks at Nadia’s memetic appeal (does she say “What a concept” again? yes, she does), but if anything this season leans in the opposite direction and makes her more difficult to root for. Where she was once the accidental prisoner of some unseen cosmic judge, this time she willingly opts in for a journey back and forth through time and winds up in a mess of her own making. We are reminded often that the time loop purgatory we’ve already witnessed has only done so much to heal her heart and curb her selfishness.
A week before her birthday, Nadia boards a 6 Train that lets her off in the year 1982. This happens purely by accident, but by now she’s barely phased when impossible things occur. After spending a night exploring the Manhattan of 40 years ago, she finds she can take that same train back home to 2022 and travel between the time periods at will. It doesn’t take long for her to decide to use this to her advantage, and she schemes to recover the small fortune that she was meant to inherit before it was squandered by her mother Nora (Chloë Sevigny). It’s not that Nadia is totally in the wrong here; this is, by rights, her money, and it represents more to her than its quarter-million dollar valuation. Growing up with a mother with paranoid schizophrenia took a heavy toll on Nadia, and these 150 gold Krugerrands are merely the most measurable cost that Nora’s illness had on Nadia’s future. She pursues this lost legacy as if acquiring it will make up for everything she’s suffered and give her the life she deserves, but the viewer knows better: the more she meddles with time, the more dangerous her quest appears to be.
Nadia’s bouncing through time also means less of the season is spent around characters who love and enjoy her, which means her bullshit gets tiresome a lot faster. (Again, this seems deliberate.) Not only is she in a more hostile environment for roughly half the season, but her absence is keenly felt by those closest to her in the present. The health of Nadia’s surrogate mother Ruthie (Elizabeth Ashley) is in decline, something that Nadia seems unwilling to confront. Instead of being a comforting presence, Ruthie’s scenes become a reminder of the precious time that Nadia is wasting apart from the life she’s built. Most of the returning characters from Season One have reduced roles, save for Maxine (Greta Lee), who remains a terrific foil for Nadia in small doses. In their place are new faces like Shartlo Copley, who plays perfectly as mustachioed ‘80s dirtbag Chez, and a string of new characters from the old neighborhood.
Nadia’s counterpart, once again, is the tightly-wound Alan (Charlie Barnett), who embarks on his own, separate time-travel adventure. Like Nadia’s, Alan’s journey tempts him to make a critical change to his family history, but his story is fundamentally less interesting and the show never seems terribly invested in it. Separated from Nadia for most of the season, he’s the straight man of a double act with no foil to play against. Last season, both Nadia and Alan’s development was dependent on the other’s influence; on his own, his blandness is just bland, which turns him into an extra appendage. (Speaking of extras, Alan has grown a dorky little mustache, and that I’m very much in favor of.)
If Season Two of Russian Doll is willfully more stressful to watch there is pathos gained in exchange. We get a great deal of added texture to the relationships between Nadia, her mother Nora, and her grandmother Vera (Irén Bordán). Nadia’s heritage as the grandchild of a Holocaust survivor is explored more deeply, as is the way this incomparable trauma is passed down across generations. This season is every bit as thoughtful as the one before it, and has lost none of its visual flair. The scope of the story is broadened in both space and time, and the visits to the grimy New York of 1982 offer a comic contrast to Nadia’s super-hip modern life.
It’s mostly a good thing that this season strikes such a different chord from the last; trying to recapture exactly what made the first season so riveting would likely have been a fool’s errand. Still, if you (like me) are a viewer who couldn’t resist watching all of Russian Doll in one sitting back in 2019, you may find that this season demands more of your patience.
Govt Issued Revised Rates List Of Vegetables And Fruits For Kashmir- Check List Here
Govt Issued Fresh Rates of Vegetables and Fruits For Kashmir- Know Fresh Revised Rate List Here
Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a revised rate list of vegetables and fruits.
Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs has fixed rates for vegetables & fruits to avoid overcharging.
CHECK BELOW IMAGES FOR FULL DETAILS:
The post Govt Issued Revised Rates List Of Vegetables And Fruits For Kashmir- Check List Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
From courtside chaos of bench brouhaha, Heat move on to days of wine and roses
The sky was falling, fists nearly were flying, chaos had engulfed the Miami Heat bench.
“We wanted,” Heat captain Udonis Haslem said on reflection, “to knuckle up.”
Three weeks later, that moment during the third quarter of the March 23 loss to the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena, the raw enmity between Haslem, teammate Jimmy Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra, has come to be viewed through almost an entirely different prism, one that has the Heat in a good place as they prepare for Sunday’s playoff opener, with practice resuming Wednesday.
“A couple of days later,” Haslem said of his relationship with Butler, “we were back drinking wine together.”
To put into perspective how it all has dramatically changed, to the point where the Heat went on a six-game winning streak that solidified their hold on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference they carry into the playoffs, merely consider the Heat’s most recent game at FTX Arena.
There, prior to the start of last Friday’s regular-season home finale, the Heat, even before that night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks began, were assessed a delay-of-game warning.
Why?
Because Haslem and Butler were not done in time with their elaborate pregame handshake.
A party familiar with the background behind that bench-side blowup said it wasn’t as much about falling behind a shorthanded Warriors team lacking Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, as passive-aggression that had been fomenting.
So things were said. Teammates separated. The NBA schedule rolled on.
And, no, no formal team meeting. No airing of the grievances. Reports of team owner Micky Arison or Heat President Pat Riley stepping in were greatly exaggerated.
Instead, Spoelstra reached out four days later to Butler and point guard Kyle Lowry, explained a different direction he wanted to take the lineup and rotation.
The winning streak immediately followed.
“We had,” Spoelstra said when asked to sum up the regular season, “a lot of eventful things, unpredictable events. It really brought this group closer together.”
Ultimately, no reason for gloves to come off.
As Haslem explained on Cari Champion’s podcast, there is enough structure and accountability in the Heat approach to make it possible to quickly move on from such incidents.
“I could have been a little more cool-headed,” Haslem said. “Jimmy could have been a little more cool-headed. But I don’t think neither one of us regret that situation. Because you look at the type of basketball we’re playing now.
“A couple of days later, we were back drinking wine together.”
It reached the point where the incident practically created its own speakers’ tour, including an appearance by Heat center Bam Adebayo on the Old Man and the Three podcast of former NBA player and current ESPN personality JJ Redick.
“It was nothing personal in between the argument,” Adebayo said. “Everybody just sees Spo going at Jimmy, and then Jimmy going at UD, UD going at Jimmy. But you can see the rest of us didn’t overreact. The rest of us was like, ‘All right, this a regular Tuesday. We’ve got to break each other up, let everybody settle down. And then we go on from there.’ “
Adebayo said raw and real carried the Heat through that night, though this season, through the entire Jimmy Butler experience.
“We embrace dudes being themselves and being vocal and bringing that dog mentality every night,” he said. “It can boil over.
“As long as we win, we’re cool. We gonna have discussions. We gonna have disagreements. We gonna have arguments that’s damn near going to be fights, because we all want to win that bad.”
And the thing is, if the Heat’s road through the playoffs lasts the maximum two months needed to get the 16 victories required for a championship, it well could happen again.
“Me and Jimmy got to the point we wanted to knuckle up,” Haslem told Champion, the former ESPN personality. “But that’s brothers. Once again, that’s an everyday thing with the Miami Heat. Me and D-Wade [Dwyane Wade] used to cuss and fuss and just leave it there. And Jimmy took it a step further, but it doesn’t change relationship. It doesn’t change how I feel about Jimmy. It doesn’t change the goal of winning a championship.
“Like I said, we believe in eye-to-eye communication down here. If I have something to say to a man, you say it to that man, and you get past it. Because holding on to it, mumbling with your head down, it don’t get nowhere. So that was a minute and 30 seconds that we had to say what we had to say, and get on to a solution.”
()
Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen sells Near West Side condo for $410,000
Former Chicago White Sox manager and player Ozzie Guillen and his wife, Ibis, in December sold a two-bedroom condominium on the third floor of a Near West Side condo building for $410,000.
Now an in-studio analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, Guillen played for the Sox from 1985 until 1997 and then managed the team from 2004 until 2011, including leading the club to the 2005 World Series title.
Guillen and his wife now live in southwest suburban Homer Glen, where they paid $465,000 in 2020 for a house. The Guillens previously owned a house in the Northwest Side Bucktown neighborhood, where they lived from 2011 until 2020.
However, the couple also owned two multifamily units on the Near West Side. One was a three-bedroom town home, which they owned and lived in from 2003 until 2011, while the other was the condo unit that they just sold.
Located in a six-story brick building that was built in 2000, the two-bedroom condo unit that the Guillens just sold was a unit that they purchased in 2005 for $390,000. They had bought the unit for their children to live in, listing agent Emily Santos of @properties told Elite Street.
Located in an elevator building, the unit has two bathrooms, 11-foot ceilings, polished concrete floors throughout, an open kitchen, a primary en-suite bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a formal dining area. The couple first listed the condo in April 2021 for $445,000 and then cut their asking price to $435,000 in June and then to $415,000 in August before finding a buyer.
The unit had a $7,943 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
