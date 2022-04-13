News
Several St. Louis area school districts cancel classes for severe weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Three school districts already canceled classes today because of the expected storms. Students in the Brooklyn – Lovejoy District 188, East St. Louis District 189, and Venice School District all get the day off.
Check the list of all school closings here.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely today. The St. Louis area is expecting damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy rain Wednesday. Some of the storms may be severe and heavy rainfall is possible this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be in the 70s and should fall into the 50s later today.
Tonight should be windy and much colder. The skies should be partly cloudy with a chance of rain. The weather moves out of the area by midnight. Lows should be in the mid-30s.
The storms could lead to more afternoon school dismissals. Several school districts joined a conference call with the National Weather Service St. Louis office Tuesday afternoon for an in-depth forecast breakdown on the heavy rain, hail, and tornado threat. Schools were encouraged to plan what they might do today.
“We let schools know that this might be a great day to practice those plans. Practice those tornado drills. Practice what you would do in a high-end severe thunderstorm. We’re hopeful that school took that to heart,” said Kevin Deitsch.
Many workers are also back in offices. If possible, working from home is a great option. If not, think about a safe spot in your building where you and your co-workers can wait out the worst of the weather. Do not leave the building as the storms move in.
News
Doyle McManus: The U.S. has a big stake in how the Ukraine war ends; it’s likely to pay a lot of the cost
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its seventh week, shows no sign of abating. Vladimir Putin’s army has abandoned its assault on Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, but is launching a new offensive in the country’s east. Ukraine’s allies, led by the United States and Britain, have stepped up their supplies of tanks and antiaircraft weapons.
But every war must end some day, whether in a victory for one side or a split-the-difference cease-fire. In Washington and other Western capitals, debate has begun over what terms Ukraine and its allies should seek for ending this one — or what goals they should hold out for.
At first glance, the question might appear simple: Ukraine and its allies want Putin to end the invasion and withdraw his troops. But the details get complicated quickly.
Some U.S. and European hawks see the unexpected success of Ukraine’s armed forces as a golden opportunity to cut Putin down to size and teach a lesson to other autocrats, beginning with China’s Xi Jinping.
“The Western objective must be to leave Russia profoundly weakened and militarily crippled … internally divided until the point that an aging autocrat falls from power,” Eliot A. Cohen of Johns Hopkins University, a former official in the George W. Bush administration, wrote recently.
But doves worry about threatening Putin’s survival in power to the point that he might consider using nuclear weapons. And some European leaders, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, have searched for a quick end to the war, if only to reduce the damage to their own economies.
In the middle, President Joe Biden and his aides have settled on what sounds like an elegant solution: endorse whatever outcome is acceptable to Ukraine.
“Our job is to support the Ukrainians,” Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said recently. “They will set the military objectives. They will set the objectives at the bargaining table. … We are not going to define the outcome of this for the Ukrainians. That is up for them to define and us to support them.”
The logic is straightforward: The Ukrainians are doing the fighting and suffering horrendous civilian casualties, so they’ve earned the right to decide what kind of settlement they’re willing to accept.
“As long as the Ukrainians are saying they want to keep fighting, we can’t tell them no,” argued Steven Pifer, a former U.S. ambassador to Kyiv.
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offered Putin terms for a cease-fire last month and included several concessions: He asked for a Russian withdrawal to the lines each army occupied before the Feb. 24 invasion, which would leave several chunks of Ukrainian territory in Russian hands. He said Ukraine would accept neutral status and give up its effort to become a member of NATO. In return, he said, Ukraine would need ironclad security guarantees to prevent another invasion.
Putin’s aides dismissed the offer as inadequate.
That was before the discovery of widespread atrocities against civilians by Russian troops north of Kyiv, which may have hardened Ukraine’s resolve to keep fighting. Zelenskyy has said he would submit the terms of any cease-fire to a referendum.
In any case, deferring to the Ukrainians on terms for ending the war is more complicated than it sounds because the likely terms will require active participation by the United States and its allies.
Take Zelenskyy’s demand for security guarantees. He wants a reliable, binding pledge that if Russia invades again, the United States and its allies will step in with the kind of sanctions and military aid they are supplying now, or more.
“Whether Russia agrees to a settlement or not, Ukraine is going to need security guarantees,” Ivo H. Daalder, a former U.S. ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, told me.
“There’s already an organization that does that, and it’s called NATO…. How is NATO going to say no to membership for Ukraine after all of this has happened?”
Another thorny issue will involve U.S. economic sanctions. In any talks over ending the war, Russia is certain to demand that sanctions be lifted. U.S. officials have said that sanctions relief will be up for discussion, but only after Russian troops are out of Ukraine.
“But that was before Bucha,” Daalder said. “The atrocities have made it much more difficult to contemplate lifting any sanctions.”
If a cease-fire takes hold, the United States will also be expected to play a leading role in helping Ukraine rebuild its armed forces, its economy and its shattered cities.
U.S. and allied support after the war will be just as important as it is now. Putin has invaded Ukraine three times since 2014; if his current offensive falls short, he can be expected to plan a fourth. One goal for U.S. policy should be to deter him from trying again.
The most damaging outcome for Putin would be a Ukraine that can regain its independence, defend its borders and show Russians that democracy can prosper in their part of the world. For anyone seeking to settle scores, that would be the best revenge.
News
ASK IRA: Has play-in round created an easier Heat postseason path?
Q: Ira, I know you didn’t want the Nets in the first round, but Cleveland looked good Tuesday night and didn’t even have their best player, Jarrett Allen. — Michael.
A: First, at this point, including what we saw on Tuesday night in the play-in in Brooklyn, I would say that Darius Garland is the Cavaliers’ best player. That’s not to say that Jarrett Allen isn’t impactful and can’t make a statement in Friday’s home play-in game for Cleveland. But there still is no guarantee that Cleveland makes it to the No. 8 seed to play the Heat in the first round. First, they would have to defeat the winner of Wednesday night’s Hawks-Hornets. And even in Cleveland, I would think Atlanta would have shot behind Trae Young. But, yes, to your point, the Cavaliers would present a challenge with both the height of Allen, Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen, as well as the guile of Garland. As it is, nothing is going to be easy in the Eastern Conference playoffs. But there still might be a easier challenges than having had to face Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Q: Ira, I agree with your article that playing Victor Oladipo in the playoffs is complicated. But I’m afraid that if he doesn’t get significant minutes, we will have wasted an entire year rehabbing him, only to lose him next year to another team. I understand that Erik Spoelstra wants to go with the players that got us here, but Oladipo is way too talented not to be in the regular nine-man playoff rotation. — Greg, Jacksonville.
A: Again, as I attempted to stress in my piece on Victor Oladipo’s latest breakout performance, it is not about fielding the best nine players, but the nine who mesh best. And the concern at this stage, the sole concern, has to be how to best get to the 16 victories required for a championship. You can’t go into the postseason lamenting the work put in with Victor to this stage, or what might happen in free agency. At this point, the only thing that should matter for everyone associated with the Heat is the here and now.
Q: I do not foresee our stars necessarily carrying the team, trying to do more than they typically do (which just leads to higher turnovers). That would throw off everything the team worked on and exhibited all year long. Changing the plan can often lead to failure. Not saying we don’t make adjustments throughout a playoff series, but changing our culture of sharing, providing opportunity, etc., is a recipe for disaster that could lead to a first-round exit and put a damper on all they have achieved this season. — Myles, Coconut Creek.
A: But the Heat rarely won with 11 or 12 components contributing in individual games during the regular season. The depth of the roster paid off over the long haul, with different players producing in different games. The playoffs are different. Each game is essential. And that means getting the most out of your most essential players. That doesn’t mean that a Max Strus or Gabe Vincent or Caleb Martin (or even a Victor Oladipo) can’t have their moments. It just means that Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro had better have plenty of moments.
()
News
PM Kisan Yojana: Coming soon, these farmers will not get money on the 11th installment in the account, why?
PM Kisan Yojana: Coming soon, these farmers will not get money on the 11th installment in the account, why?
There is big news for the farmers waiting for the 11th installment under the PM Kisan Yojana.
The government is verifying the documents of all the farmers and locking the data. As soon as all the process is completed, money will be started in the farmers’ account.
The money of the 11th installment received under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman (PM Kisan) scheme will soon come to the farmers’ account. The central government has completed all its preparations, but this time such farmers will not get the benefit of the scheme whose e-KYC is not complete.
Sources say that in every financial year, the money of the first installment comes in the account of farmers between April 1 and July 31. The 11th installment is to be sent in this same period as well.
In this, Rs 2,000 will come in the account of every farmer. Officials related to the matter say that at present the verification work of the documents of the farmers is going on and their data is being locked.
Money will start coming in the account from April 15
Officials say that in many districts the data will be locked till April 14. After this the process of sending the amount will start. The farmers, whose documents are correct and their verification work has also been completed, will start sending money to their accounts from April 15 or May 15. Last year also, the installment money was deposited in the account of farmers on 15th May itself.
Such farmers will not get money
The government, while paying the 10th installment in January itself, made it clear that farmers would have to do e-KYC to get the next installment. Those farmers whose e-KYC has not been completed, they will not be given the money for the 11th installment.
Not only this, the government has also stopped the facility of online e-KYC through OTP. Now farmers will have to visit the Common Service Center (CSC) to complete their e-KYC.
E-KYC can be done till May 22
It is mandatory for farmers to do e-KYC to take advantage of the scheme, but the government has also fixed a time limit for this. Farmers can get their e-KYC done only till May 22. Even after this, the farmers who do not complete the process will be excluded from the scheme. That is, they will not get the benefit of Kisan PM Yojana in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted recently that under this scheme started in the year 2018, so far 1.82 lakh crore rupees have been sent to the account of 11.30 crore farmers. Although 12.53 crore farmers have registered in the scheme, but 1.23 crore farmers are not being given benefits due to non-completion of all their documents.
The post PM Kisan Yojana: Coming soon, these farmers will not get money on the 11th installment in the account, why? appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Biography for Hollywood Legend Tom Hanks
Several St. Louis area school districts cancel classes for severe weather
GateGrants Releases Q1 Sponsorship Roundup
Resveratrol Vs Acai Berry – Clash of the Anti Aging Titans
Construction Accident Personal Injury Cases
Doyle McManus: The U.S. has a big stake in how the Ukraine war ends; it’s likely to pay a lot of the cost
Ripple’s Defense Lawyer Says Huge Win Following Rejection of SEC’s Motion
ASK IRA: Has play-in round created an easier Heat postseason path?
Mesothelioma’s Convoluted Settlement Issues
Ask Three Important Questions Before Choosing an Auto Accident Lawyer
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas