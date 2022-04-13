St. Paul school district to stop requiring masks

For the first time in over two years, face masks soon will be optional in St. Paul Public Schools.

The school board voted 6-1 on Tuesday to repeal its mask mandate starting Monday and as long as the risk of in-school coronavirus spread is low.

Superintendent Joe Gothard last month recommended the board drop the mask mandate, which applies to students, staff and visitors, in light of a major drop in coronavirus cases and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the board last month voted 3-2, with two members absent, to keep the mandate in place.

With board members Zuki Ellis and Jeanelle Foster returning on Tuesday, the resolution passed easily. They joined Jim Vue and Jessica Kopp in approving Gothard’s plan to make masks optional for now; Halla Henderson and Chauntyll Allen also voted in favor of the plan, changing their votes from last month.

The CDC now recommends indoor mask wearing only when a county’s new case rate and COVID-19 hospitalizations are high. Today, levels are low in 85 Minnesota counties and medium in two.

Since the CDC guidelines changed in February, many local governments in Minnesota and across the country dropped their mandates.

The St. Paul board’s decision Tuesday leaves just 20 of the nation’s 500 largest school districts – including Minneapolis – still requiring masks, according to the website Burbio.

Mary Langworthy, the district’s health and wellness director, said the district will continue to promote coronavirus vaccination and testing, while also encouraging mask wearing but not requiring it.

Board member Uriah Ward on Tuesday sought to amend the mask resolution to require that staff wear masks while delivering instruction to homebound students. He also tried to change the trigger to reimpose the mandate to a CDC county risk level of medium, instead of high.

Both motions failed on 4-3 votes, with Henderson and Allen joining Ward.

Kopp said she’s confident staff will wear a mask if the student’s family requests it.

Vue, speaking to the broader resolution, said the board has relied on health experts throughout the pandemic.

“We’ve arrived at this point because of those guidelines,” he said. “I strongly recommend that we follow those guidelines.”

The final vote was cheered by a crowd of around 50 people, many of whom attended the meeting with their faces uncovered. Several interrupted throughout the board’s discussion with false claims about COVID-19 or references to their constitutional rights. One stepped forward to declare he was making a citizen’s arrest before retreating to the back of the room when he was ignored.