News
The crowd goes wild for Pamela Anderson in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway
News
Photos on day 48: Ukraine takes stock as attacks continue
As Russia gears up for a major offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, Ukrainians took stock Tuesday of the death and destruction the war has wrought.
A man mourned his 82-year-old mother, who died in a retirement home due to sorely deteriorated conditions in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where the mayor said 403 bodies had been found. Nearby, as another funeral took place, a woman held one hand to her chest while clutching a portrait of Dmytro Stefienko, a 32-year-old civilian killed during the war, with the other.
Elsewhere in Bucha, forensic investigators investigating allegations of war crimes gathered at the site of a mass grave, a gold-domed church looming in the background. Volunteers in white biohazard suits loaded bodies into a truck.
Meanwhile in Kharkiv, Ukrainian firefighters scrambled to put out fires after Russian shelling destroyed a culinary school near the city’s airport.
News
Nestor Cortes delivers for Yankees as Bombers bounce back to beat Blue Jays, 4-0
Nestor Cortes did what Nasty Nestor does. He got outs. The Yankees fifth starter, the quirky left-hander who baffled hitters with different deliveries and quick pitches just to try and stick with the team, has grown into one of the team’s most reliable pitchers as a starter or a reliever.
Tuesday night was no different. He dealt 4.1 scoreless innings against the dangerous Blue Jays lineup and the Yankees bounced back for a 4-0 win at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Hicks, playing left field for the first time since 2017, hit his first home run and helped snap two straight losses for the Yankees (3-2).
Cortes scattered three hits, did not walk a batter and struck out five in his season debut. In 14 starts last season, Cortes pitched to a 3.07 ERA. Out of the bullpen he had a 2.29 ERA.
Once known for his quirky deliveries, Cortes has made a place for himself in the Yankees rotation and bullpen just because he is effective.
“I think his confidence has grown and again his experience has grown and he understands that he has an arsenal that is capable of getting big league hitters out at a really high level and as a starter,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So yeah, I think I think we’ve, again, a young man that’s grown in his craft and in his confidence, he still has the gimmicks, he still does the hesitations and the drop downs and that’s all part of it.
“And I think because he’s athletic enough to do that kind of stuff, it’s something that works for him. I don’t know necessarily that he’s toned it down. It’s still a part of his mix, but I don’t think there’s any question that his experience and his confidence has continued to grow and know that he has what it takes to get these guys out regardless.”
Cortes said that comes from being a low-round draft pick who was fighting every day to not get released. The Cuban native knows that was key to his learning to be an effective pitcher and even this spring, assured a spot on the big league roster, Cortes came into camp thinking he just had to get outs to stick with the club.
“I was a 36th rounder, I’m 5-10 and throw 90 miles per hour,” Cortes said. “For me, it was like, living day by day trying not to get released. I signed in 2013 and the first three or four years were like, ‘I need to prove myself’ And even then, like, I had my second, third and fourth year were really good, but it’s still coming into fifth year. Like, I couldn’t take things lightly and I couldn’t think about developing pitches. My five years in the minors were “get outs, get outs, get outs’ That’s my mentality.”
()
News
Luis Robert excels in the field, at the plate and on the basepaths in the Chicago White Sox’s 3-2 win in the home opener
Luis Robert raced to the wall, attempting to track down Jesse Winker’s long fly in the third inning Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Chicago White Sox center fielder was well aware of his surroundings.
“Before the catch, I was aware of the wall,” Robert said through an interpreter. “And then, when you know that, you’re able to adjust. It’s not going to take you by surprise. I was aware of where the wall was, and I was aware on the play.”
Robert jumped, made the catch and crashed into the wall. The splendid play saved at least one run.
Robert also displayed his talents at the plate and on the bases, leading the Sox to a 3-2 victory against the Seattle Mariners in the home opener in front of a sellout crowd of 36,948.
He gave the Sox a lead with a solo homer in the sixth. He reached on a walk in the eighth, stole second and third and scored what turned out to be an important insurance run.
“Being able to do that in the home opener is something that is special,” Robert said, “and hopefully it is something I can carry through the whole season.”
If the first four games are any indication, Robert is going to have a fantastic season.
He has at least one hit in every game. He had two hits, including an RBI double, in Friday’s opener in Detroit. He singled twice and scored Saturday and had a single and two runs Sunday.
Robert’s two stolen bases Tuesday give him four on the season.
“He does everything well,” Sox closer Liam Hendriks said.
Tuesday’s catch came at a critical time. The Sox trailed by a run and the Mariners were threatening with runners on first and second and one out.
“He definitely tracks some stuff down there,” said starter Vince Velasquez, who allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks in four innings. “It’s very comforting as a pitcher to know that there’s a lot of ground that’s going to be covered.”
Robert didn’t think twice about the wall.
“When you’re on the field, you don’t think about that,” he said. “When you are on the field, you just think of doing your job.”
The Sox tied the game in the third, and Robert gave them the lead with his first home run of the season off starter Matt Brash.
“He had a very good performance,” Robert said of Brash, who allowed two runs and struck out six in 5⅓ innings in his big-league debut. “He executed very well. The second time through, we were able to decipher his pitches and how he was working us. And then from there, we were able to create some runs.”
Robert’s homer to right-center went an estimated 408 feet and had an exit velocity of 110.4 mph, according to MLB Statcast.
“He showed a lot of why he’s so special,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “What so impressed me, he showed it last year when he came back after missing all that time, he really took good at-bats.
“We punched out a lot (nine times Tuesday), we chased a lot of tough breaking balls and he laid off a bunch. The progress he’s making with controlling that strike zone, for a young hitter it’s really impressive.”
Robert’s walk leading off the eighth set the stage for more excitement. He put himself in scoring position by stealing second. And then he moved 90 feet closer to home by swiping third.
“It was my decision (to steal third),” Robert said. “It was perfectly set up for me. I was checking (reliever Diego Castillo’s) timing the two pitches before that, and I just thought it was perfect timing for me to take off.”
With José Abreu remaining on first, the second stolen base gave the Sox runners on the corners with one out. Eloy Jiménez grounded to short. The Mariners got the force at second, but Jiménez beat the throw to first. Robert scored on the play, stretching the lead to 3-1.
Jiménez has at least one RBI in each of the first four games.
The Mariners scored once in the ninth against Hendriks, but the closer struck out Mitch Haniger with two on and two outs for his first save. Reynaldo López picked up the win, striking out two in 1⅔ scoreless relief innings, as the Sox won their third straight.
()
The crowd goes wild for Pamela Anderson in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway
Florida No Fault Auto Insurance Facts For Minimum Requirements
Photos on day 48: Ukraine takes stock as attacks continue
Nestor Cortes delivers for Yankees as Bombers bounce back to beat Blue Jays, 4-0
Luis Robert excels in the field, at the plate and on the basepaths in the Chicago White Sox’s 3-2 win in the home opener
Using Disposable Nappies
Govt College for Women Srinagar Recruitment 2022 — Salary 22,000
Wild frustrate Connor McDavid, runaway with 5-1 win over Oilers
Cheap Student Auto Insurance
In Rio, rescue dogs watch out for their rescuers
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch