The crowd goes wild for Pamela Anderson in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway

Luis Robert raced to the wall, attempting to track down Jesse Winker’s long fly in the third inning Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Chicago White Sox center fielder was well aware of his surroundings.

“Before the catch, I was aware of the wall,” Robert said through an interpreter. “And then, when you know that, you’re able to adjust. It’s not going to take you by surprise. I was aware of where the wall was, and I was aware on the play.”

Robert jumped, made the catch and crashed into the wall. The splendid play saved at least one run.

Robert also displayed his talents at the plate and on the bases, leading the Sox to a 3-2 victory against the Seattle Mariners in the home opener in front of a sellout crowd of 36,948.

He gave the Sox a lead with a solo homer in the sixth. He reached on a walk in the eighth, stole second and third and scored what turned out to be an important insurance run.

“Being able to do that in the home opener is something that is special,” Robert said, “and hopefully it is something I can carry through the whole season.”

If the first four games are any indication, Robert is going to have a fantastic season.

He has at least one hit in every game. He had two hits, including an RBI double, in Friday’s opener in Detroit. He singled twice and scored Saturday and had a single and two runs Sunday.

Robert’s two stolen bases Tuesday give him four on the season.

“He does everything well,” Sox closer Liam Hendriks said.

Tuesday’s catch came at a critical time. The Sox trailed by a run and the Mariners were threatening with runners on first and second and one out.

“He definitely tracks some stuff down there,” said starter Vince Velasquez, who allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks in four innings. “It’s very comforting as a pitcher to know that there’s a lot of ground that’s going to be covered.”

Robert didn’t think twice about the wall.

“When you’re on the field, you don’t think about that,” he said. “When you are on the field, you just think of doing your job.”

The Sox tied the game in the third, and Robert gave them the lead with his first home run of the season off starter Matt Brash.

“He had a very good performance,” Robert said of Brash, who allowed two runs and struck out six in 5⅓ innings in his big-league debut. “He executed very well. The second time through, we were able to decipher his pitches and how he was working us. And then from there, we were able to create some runs.”

Robert’s homer to right-center went an estimated 408 feet and had an exit velocity of 110.4 mph, according to MLB Statcast.

“He showed a lot of why he’s so special,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “What so impressed me, he showed it last year when he came back after missing all that time, he really took good at-bats.

“We punched out a lot (nine times Tuesday), we chased a lot of tough breaking balls and he laid off a bunch. The progress he’s making with controlling that strike zone, for a young hitter it’s really impressive.”

Robert’s walk leading off the eighth set the stage for more excitement. He put himself in scoring position by stealing second. And then he moved 90 feet closer to home by swiping third.

“It was my decision (to steal third),” Robert said. “It was perfectly set up for me. I was checking (reliever Diego Castillo’s) timing the two pitches before that, and I just thought it was perfect timing for me to take off.”

With José Abreu remaining on first, the second stolen base gave the Sox runners on the corners with one out. Eloy Jiménez grounded to short. The Mariners got the force at second, but Jiménez beat the throw to first. Robert scored on the play, stretching the lead to 3-1.

Jiménez has at least one RBI in each of the first four games.

The Mariners scored once in the ninth against Hendriks, but the closer struck out Mitch Haniger with two on and two outs for his first save. Reynaldo López picked up the win, striking out two in 1⅔ scoreless relief innings, as the Sox won their third straight.

()