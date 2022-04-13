Finance
The Essential Elements of Online Forex Trading One Must Master to Gain Their Financial Independence
After you have completed the preliminary groundwork by acquiring the necessary knowledge needed regarding the Foreign Exchange Markets (Forex) or (FX) and its various aspects through an online trading course. The next step in the process is to understand how the online currency trading system actually works. Online currency trading is in vogue today as individual investors have come to realize that once they have developed their own style of trading the sky is the limit as far as profits are concerned. The earnings are too great and the investment of funds are too large to attempt any guesswork at this point.
The stage is now set for your wild adventure into the unknown world of online currency trading. Where one moment you are sure your are going to be the next Warren Buffet and the next moment your confidence wanes and doubts appear. But, not yet! There are many unsolved potential pitfalls to over come before you start trading. When it comes to forex trading, the platform and trading system on which you’re going to trade is essential. The real task is just beginning as you now need to select the online currency trading software system and online trading platform. The trading software system will provide you the data to base you’re trading decisions on and the online trading platform, which will be supplied by the FX brokerage firm you select, will perform the actual trades.
The first element to investigate is the security features of the trading platforms and the trading systems your are researching. Your Forex software needs to be equipped with a 128 bit SSL encryption that keeps hackers at bay and your vital personal details such as; transaction history, account balance, bank account numbers and other important data safely secured. Some of the companies have left no stone unturned in maintaining a fool-proof security system and offer around the clock technical and maintenance support. In addition, they do daily backups of all information and security protocols to thwart any illegal and unauthorized access. Where as I hope you never find out, other corporations lag behind the competition in this area.
The second stage is to determine the downtime of your FX platform and whether it is able to withstand the demands of twenty four hours a day of the Forex market. I have not seen a brokerage firm which publishes this information. There are two approaches to solving this issue. Before opening a brokerage account email the firm and ask. The next way is to open a demo account with the brokerage firms you are considering and keep the demo account running constantly and see how many times the brokerage firm’s server crashes. The vast majority of the online Forex brokerage companies will offer you a free demo account if you fill out a simple application which does not require you depositing any funds.
The third step is to determine the support level your Forex trading system is offering. After all, what does it matter if your trading platform is functioning correctly, if the software you’re basing your trades on is not perfuming up to specification.
The selection of the Forex trading platform and currency trading system is a quit difficult process since once you start researching the firms offering these products you will find that there are hundreds of them. Each and every one of them is a little different and offers pluses and minuses that must be calculated against each other in an effort to determine which best suits your personal needs and requirements. Once you make your decision on which direction is best for you remember to monitor the elements mentioned above and if problems occur don’t hesitate to make a change immediately. Never forget, that it is your hard earned money we are talking about.
Crippled By Systemic Problems, China Will Not Surpass U.S. Anytime Soon
Fifteen years from now, China will have more citizens over the age of 65 than America has total population, and that aging of the Chinese people, grievously accelerated by cruel and stupid social policies in the 1950s and 1960s, has already nose-dived into a steep and impossible to manage decline. Further, China lacks the financial resources to cushion this labor shock. When Japan and the United States faced an aging population, these nations had per capita GDP of something over $15,000. China’s per capita GDP today is about $4,000.
Things are not rosy in China, and it’s time for a serious analysis of China’s problems.
Timothy Beardson is a legend among expatriate financial entrepreneurs in Hong Kong. A permanent resident of Hong Kong for many decades, he is the founder of Crosby Financial Holdings, which he incorporated in 1984. Beardson’s vast investment banking empire came to employ 700 staffers in seventeen cities in 14 nations, with operations stretching from Beijing to New York transacting some $20 billion of annual business.
Having accumulated dynastic wealth for himself and his heirs, Timothy Beardson cashed out of Crosby in the late 1990s. Now he has turned to writing, and Yale University Press has just published his Stumbling Giant, The Threats To China’s Future. This is a book no one who is interested in China can afford to ignore, for Beardson speaks with the sort of authority one rarely finds in this part of the world: the authority of one who has worked within the system rather than simply observed it from the halls of a university or newspaper city room.
Beardson’s thesis is easy to put into a single sentence: It is simply that, contrary to much of the hoopla, China will almost certainly not overtake the United States as world’s number one power in the 21st century because it is beset with insurmountable problems.
Though Beardson’s ideas seem to have set off a firestorm in Europe and America, where unfounded myths about Chinese growth and power have been promulgated by the popular media, they will probably not shock any serious observer in Beijing or Hong Kong. Indeed, it is clear to us here in Hong Kong that China is not suffering from any secret or mysterious illness. China’s problems are right out there for anyone to see, and perhaps Beardson’s real point is that no one is looking hard enough to see them.
Here are the main obstacles China faces in the coming decades: The disastrous one-child policy of the Mao period has created a shrinking labor force and an aging population, coupled with a vicious gender disparity that devalues women to an almost unimaginable degree. Meld this with catastrophic environmental degradation, a dangerous environment of radical Islam lurking around its borders, a shrinking supply of clean water, an academic and business culture that seems culturally incapable of real innovation, an utterly inadequate social safety net, a system of government that seems dated and ossified, and a predominantly low-tech economy, and you will quickly appreciate that China is far from becoming a serious economic, military, or cultural rival to Europe or America. On the contrary. China is falling behind.
Yet in the midst of cataloging these shocking weaknesses, Timothy Beardson also manages to paint a realistic and personal picture of China’s magnificent history, integrity as a nation, and significant achievements over the millennia. Having learned his lessons the hard way (by losing money when he was wrong) Beardson is more interested in hard analytical assessments than he is with the sort of pabulum one too often gets in magazines and newspapers.
Perhaps even more devastating than the historical roots of China’s problems is the utter inadequacy of current policy responses. China is infamous for its five-year plans, but in Beardson’s view, no one at the top in the Forbidden City is seriously charting a path out of this forest of problems.
This book is much needed. So many recent articles have heralded the rise of China to global supremacy that many casual observer have started to believe the myth. Beardson smashes these wildly mistaken predictions. China will have to come to terms with its daunting challenges, their sheer weight and number, before it can achieve anything like its alleged ambition to become “Number One.”
The immodest views of China’s impending and spectacular success were perhaps abetted by the 2008 financial collapse, which lead many pundits to suggest that Europe and the United States had peaked and perhaps even hit an inflexion point leading downward, and that China was zooming up not only to catch up but to surpass the West. That’s not going to happen — not today, not tomorrow, not any time in the foreseeable future.
3 Types of Emails to Automate to Boost Sales, Upsells, and Profits
Email is a powerful marketing tool for any business if you leverage it properly.
A customer’s inbox is a distraction-free zone you’ve been invited into, which gives you the chance to capture their attention with more high-targeted offers than any digital channel.
So it’s no surprise that the effectiveness and ROI of email marketing are incredible. Email is 40 times more valuable at customer acquisition than Facebook and Twitter. And for every $1 spent in email marketing, it generates $44 in ROI.
But as valuable email marketing is, it’s not enough on its own. Effective email marketing is all about automation. Send the right email at the right time to the right prospects and you’ll have lifelong customers who’ll be evangelists for your business.
Here are 3 emails you should automate to boost sales, upsells and profits.
1. The Welcome Email
You’ll have one opportunity to make a good first impression. And if your introduction to a new subscriber isn’t impressive, your follow-up campaigns won’t be either.
Generating three times the transaction and revenue per email than other promotional emails, the welcome email is the head of your email campaigns.
When a visitor takes their time to sign up for your email list, they’re not only agreeing to future newsletters, but they’re giving you access to their inbox. Don’t take their trust lightly. Pace their expectations for what’s to come.
Celebrate new subscribers with fun and friendly welcome emails. For instance, you can offer them unique discounts codes. This will drive sales among prospects who just made a conscious commitment to engage further with your business.
2. The Cart Abandonment Email
Yes, people get distracted. They go online to make a purchase and something diverts their attention. For instance, they get a Facebook notification, their phone rings, there’s a knock on the door… and they abandon their cart without a second thought.
According to a report by Baymard Institute, 69% of e-commerce visitors abandon their shopping cart and 61% name high shipping cost as their reason.
Turn your cart abandoners into customers by addressing shipping costs in follow-up emails.
Can you tell the lifetime value of your customers? Are most of them likely to be regular customers after trying your services? If they are, offer them a “risky” discount so they can afford to take a hit on the front-end. But if your rates are too thin to compete on shipping, ask for feedback.
You will not always convert abandoned cart shoppers, but try to reach out to them to find out why they didn’t complete their purchase. Use their feedback to improve your checkout process.
3. New Product Teaser
When you create alluring and irresistible email campaigns teasing new products, you’ll build anticipation for your new product. This will create a huge amount of support and it will help you achieve your project goals.
Do you have a new product coming into the market soon? Create a teaser campaign to get your subscribers excited about your upcoming launch. This way they’ll stay tuned for more updates and they’re likely to purchase the product once it’s available.
Teaser emails are simple because they only need to spark curiosity, which will keep your audience engaged.
Book Summary: Guide to Investing in Gold and Silver – Written by Michael Maloney
This is a great education book about real money. Mike reviews sound money principles that have lasted throughout human history. One thing is consistent and that is Gold and Silver are real money. In today’s world of fiat currencies, Gold and Silver are tools you can use to preserve and protect your wealth. Mike reviews the differences between currencies, real money and fiat money. Fiat currency is basically paper money not backed by anything. We will go into some detail on why this is dangerous and the average investor should at least understand the significance of debased money and bloated fiat currencies. With the 2008 economic meltdown along with Ireland, Greece and other bankrupt countries, we as small investors need to be educated so we can protect ourselves.
Why is this important to me?
This is important because the greatest wealth transfer is happening right now and that transfer is moving away from America and not toward us. This needs to be a priority if you want to protect yourself and your family.
Several things are happening but 90% of the general public does not truly understand it. This is understandable because of the noise between the political bobble heads on CNN and Fox News diverts the real issues. The real issue is this – The Federal Reserve is a private institution that is not regulated and not audited. They control the financial system. These guys are the quintessential king makers running the country in the background. Thomas Jefferson was admittedly against a central bank in the United States. For more information on this subject, you can listen to Ron Paul. He is the congressmen from Texas that is all over this stuff.
The big swings that we have seen from the Internet boom to the housing bust have been a direct result of the Fed. Not many people know this and some will bitch that this is wrong. The Fed has been keeping the interest rates artificially low which spawned the bloated housing market. The relaxed debt to equity and the financial instruments of mass destruction known as CDO’s & MBS’s and other weapons nearly killed the country. Financial education is needed for us little guys to have a chance. Read this book to get your eyes opened. One thing that is not being said in main stream media and is more potent than Terrorism is the following: If the dollar is lost as the world’s reserve currency then our total standard of living will reduce by a minimum of 25%. Right now it is already tough for 85% of American families. Another wealth transfer could put the last nail in the coffin. Get educated.
There is a ton of information in Mike’s book. The history of currency debasement is outlined from every major empire including Persian, Greek, Roman, British and now American. Currency debasement, inflation and taxation are the wealth stealers. If your money is a candle then taxes and inflation are the flames burning at both ends.
1. Ingenuity – I am not a doom and gloom person. I believe in the strength and resolve of the American people. This still does not hinder the fact that we all need to be educated and the only way to change is from the bottom up. There is no way top down government can benefit the country in this light. It is the iron horse ingenuity of the American people that will solve our financial issues.
2. Gold and Silver – Gold has been money for over 5,000 years. Its redheaded step sister Silver has also been known as money. The ratio between the two has been historically 16-1. I have personally seen that spread in the last year go from 80 to 1 down to 30 to 1 and it is back up to about 40 to 1. What this means is that you can by 40 ounces of silver for 1 ounce of gold. Thus silver is $35 per once and Gold is $1,500 per ounce. Now – reality check. Warren Buffett does not invest in Gold. If you have been following any of my book summaries then you know I am a Buffett fan so let’s look at this. Basically Buffett says that if he owned all the Gold in the world then he would have a 67 foot cube of gold (height, width, length for you beginning math majors). He could polish it and kiss it and sleep on top of it. Instead of the gold cube he could have half of the farm land in the U.S. plus 7 Exxon Mobiles plus a trillion dollars in cash. He would rather take the latter as I would. Basically Buffett is arguing that Gold has NO UTILITY. I agree with him. Silver on the hand is different. Buffett has owned silver in the past and still may own some. Silver does have utility because it is used in Cell phones, computers, smart devices and medical gadgets. This is why I love Silver as a means of savings.
3. Cash Flow vs. Capital Gains – We do not want to fall into the great fool theory and invest in Capital Gains. Well in true contradictory fashion, Silver is a capital gains investment. Anyway you need to look at all of you investments in a synergistic approach. This means that we want investments to spit off cash flow but we also want our savings to increase. Robert Kiyosaki states that savers are losers. Translated this means that if you hold onto dollars then you are losing because of inflation and currency debasement. Thus you can hold your savings in Silver.
Now let’s chat about holding “real money” as a wealth life preserver. Note: Get educated, I am not saying go out and invest in silver and gold today. I am saying get educated. I do personally invest in Silver and will continue to do so but it is a very volatile so you need to educate yourself. Also, I am not a financial planner and don’t give advice so please do your own homework. My goal is to simply help you with that homework.
1. Mountain of Debt – This book was written in 2007 BEFORE the subprime crash. Even then the U.S. was buried in a mountain of debt. Since then, the money supply has been TRIPLED by the Fed. Thus that Mountain just became Mount Everest. This happened in the last 3 years and that is why the dollar is at an all-time low in 2011.
2. Unfunded Liabilities – Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid……… These unfunded liabilities along with the mountain of debt just magnify the problem. When you give something to somebody and then try to take it away, all hell breaks loose. Take a look at GM. They had to go into bankruptcy, get a government bailout and renege on all their unfunded liabilities in order to survive. They are now doing pretty well but the little guy lost their pensions and medical care. Get educated my friends. Do not let other people manage your money… The same will happen to the U.S. with the unfunded liabilities. Start planning NOW.
3. Derivatives – We touched on this earlier but in a nutshell here is what happened in the subprime meltdown. Around 100 people sat in rooms and decided to sell MBS (Mortgage backed securities) to investors. The problem was they wrapped up crap and sprayed it with perfume and sold it as triple A rated instruments. The ratings agencies and the leadership of these companies should be prosecuted. What happened was that a 1-2% move in values could wipe out the companies because the Leverage was so deep. These guys were leveraging billions to make tens of millions. There are too many zeros for that to work in the long run. As we know now, it didn’t.
To summarize, what does all this mean? This book and others like it will help you take control of your own destiny. It is recommended that you should hold 10% of your assets outside the financial system. This means that there is no counter party risk. When you put all your money in the bank and there is a run on the bank and it fails, the bank is the counter party. Holding physical gold and silver as real money eliminates the counter party risk.
I hope you have found this short summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit. Habits form in as little as 21 days.
One thing you can take away from this book is GET EDUCATED. Please open your eyes and spend a few minutes per day educating yourself. You will be happy you did.
