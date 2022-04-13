Finance
Three Popular Plastic Surgery Combination Treatments
Plastic surgery can turn back the hands of time, reverse the signs of aging and help you look and feel young again. In many instances, cosmetic procedures are more effective when performed in combination with complementary surgical procedures. If you want a comprehensive aesthetic makeover, ask your plastic surgeon whether you may be a candidate for a combination plastic surgery treatment.
The benefits of undergoing a combination treatment include a more harmonious post-surgical appearance, a reduced risk of anesthesia complications, a lower anesthesia fee and a single recovery period. This article provides a brief overview of some of the more popular combination plastic surgery treatments: mommy makeover, post-bariatric body contouring and comprehensive facial rejuvenation.
Mommy Makeover
Mommy makeover is a combination of procedures designed to address the unique aesthetic concerns of mothers. Women who have completed one or more pregnancy often have excess skin in the stomach area, stretch marks, stretched and torn abdominal muscles and localized abdominal fat deposits. In addition, the childbearing experience might also affect a woman’s breasts, making them look “deflated.” Unfortunately, even the most stringent exercise and diet regimen cannot correct these aesthetic issues. However, the mommy makeover treatment can be extremely effective in restoring a woman’s pre-pregnancy physique and self-confidence.
Most mommy makeover treatments consist of a stomach procedure, such as liposuction or tummy tuck, and a breast treatment, such as a breast lift procedure (with or without breast implants. A tummy tuck involves the surgical extraction of excess skin and the tightening of the underlying muscles to create a flat, firm stomach. Breast lift entails the elevating of the nipples and removal of tissue to achieve a perkier breast appearance. Depending on the woman’s overall health and personal preferences, these procedures can be performed during a single surgical session or as separate surgical treatments.
Post-Bariatric Body Contouring
Patients who have lost a massive amount of weight through bariatric surgery are often left with folds of excess skin on the lower body. They often consult with plastic surgeons specializing in post-bariatric body contouring about surgical body shaping treatments. Depending on the amount of the excess tissue, the surgeon might recommend a tummy tuck surgery or lower body lift. However, in most cases the surgeons will recommend a combination of procedures, such as tummy tuck in conjunction with liposuction, a thigh lift and buttock lift with butt implants. Patients with saggy skin in the facial area might also benefit from neck lift and facelift procedures. Arm lift is another popular procedure for post-bariatric patients and may be combined with a bra-line back lift for a complete upper body enhancement.
Comprehensive Facial Rejuvenation
Comprehensive facial rejuvenation treatments are popular among men and women desiring to achieve a more youthful, energetic facial appearance. Because a facelift only addresses the signs of aging in the lower face, plastic surgeons often recommend a facelift in combination with procedures for the upper face, such as brow lift and eyelid surgery. Patients with saggy neck skin might also include a neck lift in their facial rejuvenation treatment program. Often, patients who have completed comprehensive facial rejuvenation treatments wish to extend the beautiful results. This goal can be accomplished through procedures such as Botox injections, microdermabrasion and chemical peels.
Biography for Hollywood Legend Tom Hanks
No one could have envisioned the heights to which actor, writer, director, and producer Tom Hanks would ascend during his lifetime. Hanks is a behemoth in Tinseltown, with a slew of films under his belt and a body of work that has grossed over $4.22 billion at the US box office and a total of $8.5 billion globally. These figures easily land him the title of the highest-grossing box-office star of all time.
Thomas Jeffrey Hanks, better known as Tom, was born on July 9, 1956, in Concord, California, to Amos Hanks, a cook, and Janet Marylyn, a hospital worker. Hanks’ parents divorced when he was very young, after which he lived with his father along with two of his siblings. As a teenager, Hanks was deeply religious and described himself as a “geek” who was “painfully shy.”
Like many actors, he first discovered a passion for his craft by performing in school plays while he attended Skyline High School in Oakland, California. He studied theater at Chabot College in Hayward before transferring to California State University in Sacramento. During his college years, Hanks would often go by himself to local theater houses and watch plays alone. He would go on to learn much about the theater during his stint as an intern at the Great Lakes Theater Festival in Cleveland, Ohio, where he also won his first award for Best Actor from the Cleveland Critics Circle. The award was bestowed for his 1978 role as the villain in the theatrical production of “The Two Gentlemen of Verona.”
In 1979, Hanks made the move to New York City and in 1980, landed a part in “He Knows You’re Alone,” a low-budget horror flick. He also starred in the TV movie “Mazes and Monsters” the same year. In 1981, Hanks landed the lead role in “Bosom Buddies,” an ABC TV series, and made the move to Los Angeles for the part. It was in 1982 that a guest appearance on “Happy Days” would mark a turning point in Hanks’ career. There he met director Ron Howard, who would later contact Hanks while working on “Splash” in 1984. Eventually Hanks was cast in the lead role. “Splash” went on to make a big splash at the box office and would be the break Hanks needed to go mainstream.
Among his other early films are “Bachelor Party” (1984), “Nothing in Common” (1986), and “Big” (1988). Hanks’ career took a dip during this period, which was due largely to the lackluster success of the films that he starred in. In 1989, he saw some success with the dog-themed comedy “Turner & Hooch,” but it wasn’t until he started to take on more dramatic roles that his career really took off.
A string of hits would cement Hanks into the minds of the moviegoing public beginning in 1992 with “A League of Their Own” and 1993’s “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Philadelphia,” a movie that led to Hanks winning his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as a gay lawyer suffering from AIDS.
One of the defining films of Hanks’ career was “Forrest Gump” (1994), a romantic comedy/drama for which Hanks won the Academy Award, People’s Choice Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award-all for Best Actor. To date, Hanks is only the second actor to hold the distinction of winning back-to-back Academy Awards for Best Actor. The only other actor was Spencer Tracy, who won the award in both 1937 and 1938. The film, which was based on Winston Groom’s novel, was North America’s top-grossing film that year, with a theatrical run that netted Paramount Studios more than $677 million and won the title of Best Picture at the Academy Awards that year.
His next role in 1995’s “Apollo 13” would also earn him nine Academy Awards nominations. That same year, he would begin his long-running stint as the voice of Sheriff Woody in the animated Disney/Pixar hit “Toy Story.”
In the following years, Hanks’ most notable works include his performances in “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), “You’ve Got Mail” (1998), “The Green Mile” (1999), and “Cast Away” (2000). He would also put in solid performances in HBO’s miniseries production “Band of Brothers” (2001), “Road to Perdition” (2002), and the family-fun now-classic holiday flick “The Polar Express” (2004). He also starred in two movie productions based on Dan Brown books “The Da Vinci Code” (2006) and “Angels & Demons” (2009). His most recent works include “Toy Story 3” (2010), “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” (2011), and ” Captain Phillips ” (2013).
Hanks was married for nine years to actress Samantha Lewes, and the couple had two children. He is currently married to Rita Wilson, whom he met during his time on “Bosom Buddies,” and the pair has two sons together. Hanks has two grandchildren.
Resveratrol Vs Acai Berry – Clash of the Anti Aging Titans
In the Blue corner, packed solid with Anti Oxidants is the current anti aging heavy weight champion of the world, acai berry, aka ‘the purple punch’. In the Red corner the up and coming young hopeful, the resveratrol cruncher, sensation of the decade!
Who will win the battle of the Anti Aging Titans?
A question I’m sure a lot of people would like answered. But will we ever really know the truth behind these power houses of nature?
The body is an extremely complex organism – trying to find answers to our health, weight and aging problems with any one nutrient is, let’s face it, a futile quest! One reason most diets don’t work. They are based on simplistic equations generally involving calories, carbohydrates and fat intake, encouraging people to do reckless things to their body in order to shed a few pounds! The truth is, nature is crying out that we should consume more complex carbohydrates.
Although all the hype about Resveratrol and Acai Berry is not unfounded their story can’t be told in isolation. After all there are many other gifts of nature with anti aging properties (wheat grass, barley, Aloe Vera, Goji, Pomegranate, grape seeds to name a few) and many other minor players that allow the so called miracle workers to do their job. The body is a system that nature understands better than any scientist, doctor or nutritionist.
The single most important thing we can do to fight the aging process is to switch to a diet based on unprocessed plant foods. Packaged in the way nature intended I can almost hear them crying out to be eaten. It is not an accident that fruits and vegetables of bright colors are packed with anti oxidants!
Putting all our faith in one miracle nutrient is really not the answer – we improve our odds of longevity by taking ‘all’ nature has to offer and that includes the Acais and Resveratrols of this world.
Before we embark on the latest fad diet we’d all do well to take on board these important considerations!
Well, how about it then? Can a winner really be chosen for the title of greatest anti ager?
I doubt it because each benefits us in different ways. Resveratrol, common in grapes, may be able to activate the anti aging gene but probably has little effect if everything else about our lifestyle is in contradiction. Acai Berries have many powerful anti-oxidants (some of which are also present in grapes and their seeds) but then so do many other products of nature. My advice would be to combine the wonderful properties of these anti aging titans with everything else nature has to offer.
Construction Accident Personal Injury Cases
Federal and state laws require that the general contractor on a construction site keep it reasonably safe. Nevertheless, most construction work is inherently dangerous, and construction accidents are among the most expensive of personal injury cases. Nearly 200,000 construction workers are injured on the job ever year in the U.S.
Even if a subcontractor is found to be at fault for an accident, the general contractor is also usually held partially responsible. This is because it is the controlling contractor’s job to oversee all activities of subcontractors on the site. The general contractor is also responsible for hiring workers who are properly trained (or training them), maintaining equipment in good working order, warning workers and anyone near the construction site of potential hazards, and regularly checking to make sure that safety and OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) regulations are being followed. In the case of a mechanical failure due to poor design or faulty manufacturing, however, the company that built the machine might be found to be primarily at fault.
If the injured party is a union or non-union employee on the construction site, workers’ (sometimes called workman’s) compensation insurance will pay for the damages-even if worker error is found to be the cause of the accident. All 50 states have some form of “work comp” available, although the specifics vary. Work comp rules apply between an employee and employer, but if a product manufacturer, for example, is found to be partially at fault for the accident, those rules do not apply in a claim against that manufacturer.
In most states, the worker can file a separate personal injury lawsuit against a third party like the aforementioned product manufacturer. Others who might be held responsible for a construction accident include architects, subcontractors, riggers, engineers, and suppliers of equipment or services such as electricity.
In New York, for example, a special Scaffolding Law was passed to ensure that workers can bring personal injury lawsuits against property owners and contractors when an accident occurs on scaffolding and related equipment. If OSHA, which is a division of the Department of Labor, determines that a contractor has violated safety regulations, it may also fine the company a certain amount of money per injury.
If a worker receives a settlement from workers’ compensation insurance and then an additional settlement from a separate personal injury lawsuit related to the same injury, the workers’ compensation insurance company may require that some of its settlement funds be paid back. This is called a “lien” on the settlement amount. In other words, workers are not allowed to sue several parties and receive unlimited funds for injuries in excess of their injury expenses. However, when the injuries are severe enough and perhaps cause permanent disability, substantial settlements are often awarded. This is justified, of course, if the injury could have been prevented and the employee can never work again.
Some common types of construction accidents include:
Crane or forklift accidents
Truck accidents
Scaffold accidents
Nail gun accidents
Defective ladders
Explosions or fires
Exposed or faulty electrical wiring
Injuries caused by safety code or OSHA violations
Highway construction accidents
Tunnel accidents
Roofing accidents
Nail gun and other power tool malfunctions or misuse
Tile accidents (ceiling or wall)
Faulty stairs
Elevator or escalator accidents
Toxic fumes
Chemical burns
Building collapses/structure failure
Slips/trips and falls
Uncovered holes
Drowning accidents
Welding accidents
Flying debris
Machinery malfunctions
Missing safety equipment
Falling objects
Heavy lifting
Inadequate training
Even though the types of accidents that can happen on a construction site appear to be endless, OSHA has named its “fatal four” types of injuries that are responsible for 60% of construction worker deaths. They are: falls, electrocutions, injuries from being struck by an object, and injuries from being caught in-between objects.
How Do Construction Accident Cases Work?
When an accident occurs, it is imperative that the scene is preserved so that the cause can be investigated. If items are moved or machinery is repaired, the integrity of the investigation is compromised. If the accident is serious enough, OSHA is called and dispatches its own investigators. Any witnesses to the accident must be questioned as soon as possible while the facts are fresh in their minds. The investigators will also take photographs, examine construction site records, check machinery, collect air samples if toxic fumes are believed to be involved in the accident, and use instruments to take readings, when necessary.
Of course, workers are not always the people injured by construction sites. Pedestrians walking by a site are also sometimes injured by falling debris and other hazards. If road work is involved, improperly marked construction can cause auto accidents. If there are people living within a building where construction is taking place, they might be injured by an accident on site, such as an explosion or a fallen ceiling. Children have also been known to wander onto construction sites, becoming injured in the process.
If a non-worker is injured, these cases do not fall under the rules of workers’ compensation and must be brought as regular personal injury lawsuits. Workers’ compensation and personal injury cases for construction accidents often pay for damages such as:
• Medical bills
• Lost wages from missed work
• Loss of the ability to perform normal daily activities
• Pain and suffering (this is not allowed in all states)
• Wrongful death-financial compensation to the family of someone who was killed in a construction accident
On the employee’s behalf, lawyers sometimes negotiate workers’ compensation settlements with the employer’s insurance company. If a third-party-meaning someone other than the employee and employer-is deemed responsible in full or in part for the accident, a worker would then become the plaintiff in the third-party lawsuit.
The plaintiff/injured party-whether a worker for the general contractor or a non-worker-should hire an attorney to assist with the case, as these accidents can involve a number of complicated elements. Lawyers who are accustomed to handling construction site accidents have a rolodex of experts to call upon who can evaluate the situation and provide reports to support the employee’s account of the incident. These reports would then hopefully help the lawyer negotiate a larger settlement amount for the plaintiff-the person who suffered injuries.
