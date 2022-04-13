Finance
Top Tips to Improve Insurance Agency Email Delivery
Business of all types can benefit from a well run email marketing initiative. Today however, they must take extra precautions to ensure they maintain a high quality sender reputation to optimize delivery, and improve conversions. Review these top tips and make sure your organization is following all of them:
Ping Test Emails
Always ping test your emails prior to your initial campaign, especially if it is an older list, a trade show list, or a prospect list. And once ping tested, never use failed ping tested emails.
No Longer At
Monitor your autoreplies and remove no longer at and retired immediately after every campaign. These email responses must be closely reviewed, as the autoreply can come for a source that is different from the actual email that should be removed.
Consistency & Frequency
The consistency and frequency of your email campaigns is important in maintaining a positive sender reputation. ISPs attempt to create and evaluate the email marketing history for your domain. The more consistent you are, and the more reasonable you are with your frequency, the more likely you are to create a solid reputation as a sender. That assumes you are following the other tips listed herein.
Avoid/Diminish Complaints
Lots of complaints will spell lots of trouble for your sender reputation and domain. The best way to avoid complaints is to limit campaign frequency (every two weeks for most general campaigns is a good rule of thumb), honor opt-outs immediately, focus on quality content and collateral, and restrict “sales” pitches.
Avoid Spam Traps (Honeypots)
Spam traps, sometimes referred to as honeypots, are email addresses specifically created to catch email from marketers who don’t follow email best practices. The traps target marketers who are scraping email addresses from the web or are simply blasting emails using poor quality lists. Sufficient “catches” by spam traps can result in low deliverability or even domain blacklisting.
Use Relevant, Educational Content
“Buy my stuff and save money now”! If your content is salesy, spammy and irrelevant, your sender reputation will be adversely impacted, and it will happen quickly. Try to make your content relevant and educational. Changing regulations, industry innovation, important news of the day, and educational webinars are going to be better received than an invitation to buy your products or services.
Email marketing is both an art and a science, and is increasing in complexity and deliverability nuance. It can be a great lead generator when properly used, or a waste of time and money when used with an email “blast” mentality. Insurance agency marketers lacking the time or resources to accomplish this type of initiative can outsource their campaigns to a proficient insurance agency marketing firm.
Why Donegal Car Insurance Is the Best
The Donegal Insurance Group traces its beginnings way back to the birth of the Donegal and Conoy Mutual Fire Insurance Company in 1889. It all started in Marietta, Pennsylvania when the area farmers decided to form the company to protect themselves preemptively from losing their properties in fire incidents and the potential impact that is sure to follow, especially the financial aspect of that impact. As time passed by, they changed its name to the Donegal Mutual Insurance Company. And one of the products it offered to the buying public is the Donegal car insurance.
Bodily injury and property damage liability is the main coverage provided by Donegal car insurance policies. It also includes a vehicle’s physical damage coverage. The bodily injury liability accommodates coverage for any legal responsibilities and obligations in the case of accidents that caused any kind of injury to other drivers, their pedestrians and passengers. The property damage liability coverage on the other hand, provides protection for unfortunate accidents that damages other people’s properties. And if ever that accident will involve any legal costs, especially defense, then it will also be covered as well. There is also a certain type of coverage intended for any uninsured individual, even the underinsured. The uninsured and/or underinsured coverage will protect that customer and his or her immediate family members from the costs of the injury in the event of an accident that was caused by a motorist not insured or those underinsured.
There are also other attractive features included in its auto insurance policies:
- They offer good student discounts.
- The Donegal insurance system can account for high chargeable accident thresholds
- They also offer different programs regarding first accident forgiveness. This means that Donegal Insurance will not raise your insurance rate after the first at-fault accidents.
- Excellent drivers are entitled extra edge discounts.
- PACE protector endorsement program.
The car insurance policies offered by Donegal have various options to help you get the best out of your coverage. There’s also a collision coverage that handles the repair costs of your vehicle that is damaged by the other party in an accident. Another type, the “other than collision” coverage is offered particularly in cases like fire, theft, vandalism, glass breakage and other known perils.
You also have the option to add coverage for the towing of your disabled car and other labor charges, and a rental reimbursement coverage to handle payment of the rented car cost in the event of a vehicular loss. You can also save on Donegal’s insurance coverage if your car possesses passive seatbelt restraints and air bags. It would also be ideal if you have anti-theft devices and anti-lock brakes in your car. You can be qualified for credits with these. There are also other wonderful discounts that you can enjoy if you car pool and if you have undergone a driver’s education class. Save additional money as you avail the multi-car discount program. You can qualify if you have more than once insured car. Now you can see why the Donegal car Insurance is the best.
Tips on Buying Mexican Car Insurance Before Your Upcoming Trip
If you are planning on visiting Mexico either for a short trip, or an extended stay, and you will be operating a vehicle in this country; then you may want to consider investing in Mexican car insurance. There are different legal systems in place in Mexico, when compared to the United States; and some significant difference in insurance coverage’s that are offered for drivers. When buying a plan for an upcoming trip to Mexico, it is usually best to purchase a short term policy online before entering the country; to avoid any potential issues.
Research Liability Differences- One of the major differences with car insurance in Mexico compared to the United States is the difference in liability issues between the two countries. According to the civil law in Mexico; there is no liability for any type of emotional distress pain or suffering for those who are in an automobile accident. This means that insurance claims only covers property damage and bodily injury; items that are determined strictly and easily based on their actual cash value. This is important information to know, should you ever be in an accident.
Purchase Separate Legal Aid Coverage- When inside Mexico, there is no liability coverage to pay for your legal defense, should you get in an accident and need to go to court. Typically, there is an option to add legal aid coverage to your policy.
Be Aware of Mexican Accident Laws- When deciding whether or not to get Mexican car insurance; remember, if you are in an accident, the country’s law requires your vehicle to be held within the nation’s borders until all damages are paid off. With this in mind, make sure that your policy will cover the cost of bail, or add an additional coverage first.
Buy a Short Term Policy Online- Don’t wait to purchase auto insurance until you arrive in Mexico, you can purchase short term travel policies online before your trip. While you purchase your online policy; make sure you also purchase a car permit.
Collect the Proper Paperwork First- When you enter into the country, you will legally need to have both Mexican car insurance and a car permit for Mexico, especially once outside the ‘border sector’ of the country. When driving in the country, the insurance claim, title holder and driver all must be owned by the same person. In order to obtain a temporary car permit, you will need your drivers license, registration, ID, major credit card and some type of immigration form.
Consider Auto Insurance Through Your Car Rental Company- Many travelers will decide to rent a car in Mexico after they have crossed the border. Your car rental company will likely be able to offer you high quality coverage. However, if you want to get liability coverage, you will have to get this separately from a licensed provider.
Learn the Difference in Deductibles- Deductibles in the United States are different than deductibles in Mexico. Typically with auto insurance in Mexico, there are two different types of deductibles. First there is the physical damage deductible, that is usually about 2% of the value of the vehicle; with a a minimum of $500. There is also theft deductible that is usually 5% of the vehicle’s value with a minimum of $1,000. With the differences in typically deductibles; it is important for drivers to be well informed of what their deductibles will cover.
Look for Medical Evacuation and Plane Tickets Home- If you are worried about a potential accident impacting your trip; consider adding medical evacuation coverage. This will pay for air or land ambulance services. You can also add coverage to cover the cost of your plane tickets to the US or Canada, should an accident render you unable to leave.
Vehicle Repair- As a visitor to the country of Mexico, drivers will want to find out if they are allowed to repair their vehicle in their home country, whether the US or Canada. Otherwise, those who are in accidents may have to get their repairs done in Mexico. Not all insurance companies offer this service, but some who specialize in travel insurance will have this option.
Auto policies differ from country to country; but as a responsible driver, it is always smart to know your coverage options. If you should find yourself in an accident, you can feel confident knowing that your Mexican auto insurance can help keep you covered. Your insurance policy may have a number that you can call,or you can call Mexico’s version of 911 (066) in case of an accident, for assistance.
Essential Things To Look For In A Good Health Insurance Plan
If you’ve recently decided to go shopping online for your next health insurance plan there are a few items of interest that you should really become aware of in order to get the most out of your health insurance coverage. With many of today’s insurance plans looking familiar the only real differences may rest in the coverage, rates or premiums, deductible amounts and prescription fulfillments. It’s important that you know how to distinguish between a good health insurance plan and a bad one. The tips provided in this informative article will help you accomplish that task.
Probably the best place to start is with the actual benefits that are offered in the health care plan you are currently thinking about purchasing or are researching online. Although almost every plan provides routine medical coverage it’s always a good idea to check and see what else may be offered or covered. Don’t let any additional fees or hidden costs appear out of nowhere and be leery of fees that may be due based on the doctor or health care professional you choose as your primary health care provider. Don’t hesitate or be afraid to call the health insurance provider or company in order to speak with one of their service agents in order to clarify any points of interest that you may be concerned with or have questions about. Remember it’s your health and your money that is being dealt with.
For many folks the idea of a physical exam or health screening leaves an unpleasant taste in their mouth. Unfortunately, many of the more popular health insurance provides require a pre-medical screening as a requirement before signing up for their health insurance plan or service. The health insurance companies do this as a precaution in order to determine if you have any pre-existing chronic medical conditions that may end up costing them a lot of money in associated health care costs in the future. If this stipulation bothers you then you may want to avoid using these health insurance providers and choose a company that doesn’t require a physical before rendering coverage to you.
Make sure and double check the fine print in order to determine if there are any restrictions that can be placed against you or any additional fees or costs that you will have to absorb if you require any medical attention from a health care specialist such as a nutritionist or cardiologist. Be especially wary of any health care plan that meets your initial price budget because it may not actually allow you the opportunity to see the doctors that you truly require in order to stay healthy.
Unlike indemnity health care plans (which were once immensely popular) today’s more common health coverage plans are based around an HMO or health maintenance organization which basically means the insurance company provides you a list of hospitals and doctors to choose from as opposed to letting you pick your own primary health care provider outside of the health care network.
Finally make sure that you completely understand the prescription drug policy portion of your health care insurance policy. Find out if you are able to use name brand prescription drugs or if you are regulated into only using generic drugs. Other minor feature to look for in a good health insurance plan include coverage for any vision or eye related consults and any type of dental coverage.
Finding the right health insurance plan for you or your family may seem difficult at first but the task truly can be easy with our simplified tips outline in this short but informative article on health insurance coverage.
