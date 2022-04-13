Finance
Treasury Single Account (TSA): What Every Nigerian Must Know
Introduction
The Nigerian Government has decided to engage banking procedures that constitute a significant feature for a well-organized management and control of government’s financial resources. To this end, the need to design banking procedures that minimize the cost of ‘government-borrowing’ and maximize the opportunity cost of cash resources has become most paramount to ensure that all cash received is available for timely settlement of government’s expenditures and payments. Before TSA, the Nigerian Government operated a disjointed system of receipts and payments which, naturally, would make it extremely difficult to ascertain an amalgamated position of the nation’s financial resources. As a result of these, the government lacks a central financial control of its financial resources as well as lacks the ability to execute its budget without borrowing even while huge government financial resources lay idle in accounts of spending Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in various deposit money banks.
TSA is an indispensable tool for consolidating and managing government’s cash resources in order to minimize borrowing costs associated with fragmented government banking procedures. The institution of TSA is currently the preferred option of public financial management reform agenda globally.
TSA is an amalgamated structure of government bank accounts that ensures a consolidated view of government cash resources through a set of principles. The principles of ‘unity of cash’ and ‘unity of treasury’ are the most basic foundation a good TSA must have. TSA is a set of linked bank accounts through which all government receipt and payment transactions are made, allowing for complete and timely information on government cash resources. The Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) is expected to facilitate a real-time daily balance update. A government unable to effectively control its cash resources will be faced with the multiple problems of its institutional deficiencies.
The Benefits of TSA
The main object of operating a TSA is monetary and budgetary and this is to ensure an efficient and effective collection, consolidation and control of government cash resources. The consolidation of cash resources through a TSA arrangement makes possible government cash management by eliminating unnecessary borrowing costs. In the presence of TSA, idle cash resources are easily aggregated and utilized to the benefit of the Government’s developmental goals. Asides from monetary and budgetary management benefits of the TSA, there are other objectives for setting up TSA which include:
1. Minimizing operations costs during budget execution:
a. especially by controlling the delay in the remittance of all government revenues by the collecting agents
b. making prompt payments of government expenses
2. Easing reconciliation of Government financial data and records
3. Efficient control and monitoring of Government funds allocated to various MDAs
4. Providing superior coordination and implementation of Government monetary policy
Because the Central Bank is the Banker to Government, the custody of the TSA must therefore be with the Central Bank. With especial regards to revenue collections, the government banking procedures may consist of several bank accounts which can be maintained with commercial banks but the cash balances in all such government accounts should be cleared daily and swept to the TSA which is the main treasury account at the Central Bank. Locating the TSA at the Central Bank offers advantages including:
1. With the Central Bank acting as clearing house for government operations, the segregated obligations and responsibilities of all participating banks (the Central Bank of Nigeria and various Commercial Banks) serve as clear-cut policies for banking procedures
2. Limitation of government credit risk exposure and providing safety for government cash deposits
3. Government liquidity is efficiently management through the Central Bank’s coordination of government’s cash profile alongside governments debt obligations
4. Government banking procedures become more prompt and cost-effective
Features of a well structured TSA
Draining surplus cash liquidity from Commercial Banks through the open market operations in order to prevent reckless advance of credits by Commercial Banks imposes costs on the Central Bank. To prevent this and several other problems, a good TSA must have the following features:
1. A unified structure for government banking procedures that improves Government’s ability to monitor cash flows (in and out of the main-TSA and sub-TSAs)
2. An electronic Banking platform that ensures real-time fungibility of all cash irrespective of the end use by distinguishing individual cash transactions for control and reporting purposes, yet allow for interchangeability with other funds of the same type through the accounting system thereby creating a system of cash management alongside a transaction level control
3. The consolidation of government cash resources becomes comprehensive and encompasses all government cash
4. Accessing and operating the TSA mainly dependent upon institutional structures and payment settlement systems
Conclusion
Should there be need to engage Commercial Banks in the operation of the TSA in Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) playing the lead role while maintaining the TSA must ensure that government’s retail banking transactions are performed effectively and efficiently by the commercial banks that shall in turn guarantee all federal government entities (MDAs) and their transactions are well captured. Autonomous government entities, social security funds, trust funds, extra-budgetary funds, loans from donor agencies and multilateral organisations must also be encompassed by the TSA. It is important to extend the operations of the TSA to the other levels of government (State and Local) through the use of sub-TSAs and where this is not possible, every State or Local government must be compelled to institute TSA at their own level of government.
Malawi Aleke Banda No More – Cancer
Malawi Veteran politician Aleke Banda has died yesterday in South Africa after a long battle with lymphatic leukemia cancer for the past four years. Aleke who was born on September 19, 1939 died at Morningside Clinic in Johannesburg following a stroke.
He was diagnosed with cancer in 2006 and since then he was in and out of hospital in SA, receiving treatment. Banda, a veteran of Malawi’s fight against colonialism as well as single party, spent over 50 years in politics and public service. According to Aleke’s brother Dikani, the date when the remains of the late Aleke Banda will be thrown home as well as burial arrangements will be made shortly.
Meanwhile both state president Dr Bingu wa Mutharika and former leader Dr Bakili Muluzi have sent their condolences to the bereaved family. Aside from being a former president of People Progressive Party (PPM) and Nkhata-bay central parliamentarian, Aleke was also the chairperson of Nation Publications Limited.
He was one of the first and youngest ministers in Kamuzu Banda cabinet. During Muluzi’s era, he served as cabinet minister for Finance, Education and Agriculture.
Many will rember Aleke Banda as once of the people that fought for democracy in the country when the late Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda ranted about him as a liar in many of his political campaigns against referendum in 1993. ”Aleke Banda is a lier ndi wabodza lankuniza”. He was a hero for malawi politics and economy. May his soul rest in peace – Malawi Voice
No Budget? No Problem!
During this recession, how many times have you heard your channel partners voice phrases like, “We just don’t have the budget for that right now.” or “It’s a great idea but let’s try it in six months when we have the budget for it”? When times are tough and businesses are searching for ways to survive hard economic times, they are not going to spend precious dollars on new ideas, products or promotions. They may love the idea, but are too scared to pull the trigger. So they use the ol’ “It’s not in the budget right now” line. Hearing this over and over again can break you. It’s your job as a Super VAR to not let it.
One way to overcome this obstacle is to work with your channel partners to develop ideas and solutions that benefit all of you – and utilize just a fraction of each of your budgets. Instead of approaching your customer with your service or solution that is solely your own, imagine how that customer will feel with a whole team working on solutions that will better his business? The value of that alone is going to win points with your customer and he, in turn, will have solutions to provide to his end-user.
There are two elements at work here: the first being the push-back you’re receiving from your customer because of budget constraints; and the second becomes a product of the first – how to supply the solutions within your customer’s constraints.
First, to address the push-back from your customer, focus on the value of what you have to offer. You know you should no longer be selling your products – you should be selling solutions that your customers crave. Yes, your products are a part of those solutions. But just because a printer zips out 15 pages a minute or the ink lasts longer than a trip to the moon and back doesn’t mean that those features will solve your customer’s problems! If you are able to demonstrate to your customers that they are buying solutions that will ultimately save them money to their bottom line, they will understand why your services are valuable – and find the money in the budget to utilize you. You are changing their perception and therefore changing the way they look at their budget in the process.
Once you’ve convinced your customer of the value of what you have to offer, how do you provide this solution in the most economical way possible? Leverage your channel partners. Like never before, it is now critical that you work with your channel partners in your marketing efforts to provide valuable products, services, and solutions. Talk to your customers. Find out their needs. What are they willing to spend their budget on, and what, if they had more money, do they wish they could sell? It’s the latter you want to hone in on. What are your customers dreaming about providing to their end-users that would make work more productive and fiscally successful in warehouses, hospitals, nursing homes, or large industrial companies? If a warehouse manager doesn’t know where his inventory is or his counts are continually off, what solutions can you provide him – with your team of channel partners – to bring his warehouse asset management into the twenty-first century?
Now turn to your channel partners. How can you solve this together? Does one partner offer exceptional service plans on an automated asset management system that you sell? Perhaps another partner can provide various payment options to space out the expense within your customer’s budget. Can you work with your channel partners to combine some of your marketing budgets to in turn offer more value to one collective program or service that will benefit all of you – and offer it to your customer at a fraction of the cost because of the partnerships involved? Do you have more than one partner that offers a discount? And when you combine all those discounts, will it offer incredible savings for your customers? The key here is to look for creative ways to work together with your channel partners. You all have your strengths. Bringing all of those strengths together makes you a powerful VAR who clearly has deep resources. Customers notice this. Your vendors will be impressed. As you find creative ways to get past the push-back of budget constraints, look for end-to-end solutions for your customers, not just quick fixes or a patchwork fix. You are the solutions provider. Lead the charge for your customers, and with your channel partners, to find the best solutions – together.
Significant Moves of Banking Industry Towards Better Service Delivery
Banking industry has saw significant growth in terms of business levels. It has expanded its capacity and extended its muscles to the widest horizons. It is now preparing for new challenges and tides that can shape the future of communities and economies. Unquestionably, this sector is experiencing growth and exceptional development because of its globalized rights and ability to do at distant locations. This has also given it the ability to scale new heights of services and banking applications. In fact, it is penetrating into the deeper levels of societies for border coverage.
Today, banking sector has categorized suffice into its network of branches, which has enabled it for offering multi delivery channels. This has raised the customers’ expectations as well as improved the quality of customer service. Maintaining a value-added and sustained emphasis on the comprehensive quality of customer service is the main goal of banks. Banks and financial institutions are supporting their internal architecture of delivery and aligning its research wings and strategies to harness the potential breed of customers. They are not only focusing on building and strengthening relationships with their customers, but also helping them in venturing new endeavors.
They are continuously looking towards greater coördination, collaboration, technology adoption, banking technology enhancement and vendor management. In fact, they are collaborating for precision-based technology and business process re-engineering. They are not only simplifying their lengthy processes, but also making them customer friendly. Most banking and financial institutions are putting their traditional strategies on hold and improve them for better working efficiency.
Today, banks are musing on some of the most eminent factors such as:
1. Next generation of security risks
2. Leading a secure migration to mobile technology
3. More digital-exposure
4. Intervention of new technology horizon
5. Better business compliance
6. Solid IT investment
7. Mobile banking
8. Wealth management
A couple of years back, all these initiatives were not possible. But, today, these all are possible because of greater dominance of technological transformation. It has provided new wings to the banks and allowed them for offering unique value propositions. As a result, there was real growth in industrial sector, banking and finance sector, insurance sector and business field.
In more accurate terms, banks are going social and technology-centered with customers in mind. They are constantly exploring new wider technological perspectives for better service delivery and unique, inspiring products. In this way, they will satiate rising customers and community demands.
