Finance
Turkmenistan: World’s Largest Gas Field After Qatar Opens Up to Foreign Investors
Turkmenistan has long been off limits for foreign investors, but the country has seen significant changes in the last few years. Its GDP in 2010 was $41 billion (£27 billion) and a steady growth of 10 per cent, coupled with a growing population of 5.5 million, means investment experts are starting to sit up and take notice.
Central Asia is fast becoming a goldmine for the frontier investor and a big reason for this is the sheer amount of natural resources the area offers. It also sits in a strategic position between the huge economies of India and China, meaning investors can serve these countries at a fraction of the cost. Having the edge on other investors leaves this market relatively untapped and also opens up opportunities that many other experts have missed.
With Kazakhstan holding 99 of the Periodic Table’s 110 elements in mined and mineable reserves, Uzbekistan enjoying the fourth largest gold reserves in the world and Azerbaijan being the first country to have an offshore oil well (way back in 1803), the countries in Central Asia have plenty to offer the frontier investor – and Turkmenistanis no different.
Turkmenistan’s main attraction for potential foreign investors is its gas – the South Yolotan gas field is the second largest in the world. This particular field could power the UK alone for 350 years and provide gas to the whole of Europe for 50 years – a fact that has seen China lend Turkmenistan $3 billion in development funds.
The nation is also the world’s ninth largest cotton producer but gas is what experts say will fuel the country’s burgeoning reputation as a hotbed for investment potential. The Central Asia-China pipeline is the first pipe to bring the area’s gas to China and transports a whopping 40 billion cubic metres every year, but what opportunities does the country hold for investment?
The publicly traded universe is limited and therefore there is plenty of room for new investors – whatever your budget or business plan. As far as compelling opportunities in Turkmenistan, the potential for growth capital and pre-IPO financing are attracting the frontier investor and amid some striking reforms, the markets are opening and the investment landscape is changing significantly.
Recently, a number of countries have tried to woo the powers that be in Turkmenistan as people begin to wake up to the potential this Central Asian state offers. Delegations from India, China, Russia, Iran and the European Union have all travelled to the Turkmen capital Ashgabat to meet with President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and other senior officials, and just as countries spy the investment opportunities so can foreign investors with the funds to follow suit.
Now Turkmenistan is much more accessible and has been opened up to the possibility of a foreign influx, both physically and financially, the country appears to have a bright future. Such a resource-rich country was always going to be attractive to foreign investors but now more doors are opening, it is fast becoming one of the hottest investment properties in the world.
Finance
The Essential Elements of Online Forex Trading One Must Master to Gain Their Financial Independence
After you have completed the preliminary groundwork by acquiring the necessary knowledge needed regarding the Foreign Exchange Markets (Forex) or (FX) and its various aspects through an online trading course. The next step in the process is to understand how the online currency trading system actually works. Online currency trading is in vogue today as individual investors have come to realize that once they have developed their own style of trading the sky is the limit as far as profits are concerned. The earnings are too great and the investment of funds are too large to attempt any guesswork at this point.
The stage is now set for your wild adventure into the unknown world of online currency trading. Where one moment you are sure your are going to be the next Warren Buffet and the next moment your confidence wanes and doubts appear. But, not yet! There are many unsolved potential pitfalls to over come before you start trading. When it comes to forex trading, the platform and trading system on which you’re going to trade is essential. The real task is just beginning as you now need to select the online currency trading software system and online trading platform. The trading software system will provide you the data to base you’re trading decisions on and the online trading platform, which will be supplied by the FX brokerage firm you select, will perform the actual trades.
The first element to investigate is the security features of the trading platforms and the trading systems your are researching. Your Forex software needs to be equipped with a 128 bit SSL encryption that keeps hackers at bay and your vital personal details such as; transaction history, account balance, bank account numbers and other important data safely secured. Some of the companies have left no stone unturned in maintaining a fool-proof security system and offer around the clock technical and maintenance support. In addition, they do daily backups of all information and security protocols to thwart any illegal and unauthorized access. Where as I hope you never find out, other corporations lag behind the competition in this area.
The second stage is to determine the downtime of your FX platform and whether it is able to withstand the demands of twenty four hours a day of the Forex market. I have not seen a brokerage firm which publishes this information. There are two approaches to solving this issue. Before opening a brokerage account email the firm and ask. The next way is to open a demo account with the brokerage firms you are considering and keep the demo account running constantly and see how many times the brokerage firm’s server crashes. The vast majority of the online Forex brokerage companies will offer you a free demo account if you fill out a simple application which does not require you depositing any funds.
The third step is to determine the support level your Forex trading system is offering. After all, what does it matter if your trading platform is functioning correctly, if the software you’re basing your trades on is not perfuming up to specification.
The selection of the Forex trading platform and currency trading system is a quit difficult process since once you start researching the firms offering these products you will find that there are hundreds of them. Each and every one of them is a little different and offers pluses and minuses that must be calculated against each other in an effort to determine which best suits your personal needs and requirements. Once you make your decision on which direction is best for you remember to monitor the elements mentioned above and if problems occur don’t hesitate to make a change immediately. Never forget, that it is your hard earned money we are talking about.
Finance
Crippled By Systemic Problems, China Will Not Surpass U.S. Anytime Soon
Fifteen years from now, China will have more citizens over the age of 65 than America has total population, and that aging of the Chinese people, grievously accelerated by cruel and stupid social policies in the 1950s and 1960s, has already nose-dived into a steep and impossible to manage decline. Further, China lacks the financial resources to cushion this labor shock. When Japan and the United States faced an aging population, these nations had per capita GDP of something over $15,000. China’s per capita GDP today is about $4,000.
Things are not rosy in China, and it’s time for a serious analysis of China’s problems.
Timothy Beardson is a legend among expatriate financial entrepreneurs in Hong Kong. A permanent resident of Hong Kong for many decades, he is the founder of Crosby Financial Holdings, which he incorporated in 1984. Beardson’s vast investment banking empire came to employ 700 staffers in seventeen cities in 14 nations, with operations stretching from Beijing to New York transacting some $20 billion of annual business.
Having accumulated dynastic wealth for himself and his heirs, Timothy Beardson cashed out of Crosby in the late 1990s. Now he has turned to writing, and Yale University Press has just published his Stumbling Giant, The Threats To China’s Future. This is a book no one who is interested in China can afford to ignore, for Beardson speaks with the sort of authority one rarely finds in this part of the world: the authority of one who has worked within the system rather than simply observed it from the halls of a university or newspaper city room.
Beardson’s thesis is easy to put into a single sentence: It is simply that, contrary to much of the hoopla, China will almost certainly not overtake the United States as world’s number one power in the 21st century because it is beset with insurmountable problems.
Though Beardson’s ideas seem to have set off a firestorm in Europe and America, where unfounded myths about Chinese growth and power have been promulgated by the popular media, they will probably not shock any serious observer in Beijing or Hong Kong. Indeed, it is clear to us here in Hong Kong that China is not suffering from any secret or mysterious illness. China’s problems are right out there for anyone to see, and perhaps Beardson’s real point is that no one is looking hard enough to see them.
Here are the main obstacles China faces in the coming decades: The disastrous one-child policy of the Mao period has created a shrinking labor force and an aging population, coupled with a vicious gender disparity that devalues women to an almost unimaginable degree. Meld this with catastrophic environmental degradation, a dangerous environment of radical Islam lurking around its borders, a shrinking supply of clean water, an academic and business culture that seems culturally incapable of real innovation, an utterly inadequate social safety net, a system of government that seems dated and ossified, and a predominantly low-tech economy, and you will quickly appreciate that China is far from becoming a serious economic, military, or cultural rival to Europe or America. On the contrary. China is falling behind.
Yet in the midst of cataloging these shocking weaknesses, Timothy Beardson also manages to paint a realistic and personal picture of China’s magnificent history, integrity as a nation, and significant achievements over the millennia. Having learned his lessons the hard way (by losing money when he was wrong) Beardson is more interested in hard analytical assessments than he is with the sort of pabulum one too often gets in magazines and newspapers.
Perhaps even more devastating than the historical roots of China’s problems is the utter inadequacy of current policy responses. China is infamous for its five-year plans, but in Beardson’s view, no one at the top in the Forbidden City is seriously charting a path out of this forest of problems.
This book is much needed. So many recent articles have heralded the rise of China to global supremacy that many casual observer have started to believe the myth. Beardson smashes these wildly mistaken predictions. China will have to come to terms with its daunting challenges, their sheer weight and number, before it can achieve anything like its alleged ambition to become “Number One.”
The immodest views of China’s impending and spectacular success were perhaps abetted by the 2008 financial collapse, which lead many pundits to suggest that Europe and the United States had peaked and perhaps even hit an inflexion point leading downward, and that China was zooming up not only to catch up but to surpass the West. That’s not going to happen — not today, not tomorrow, not any time in the foreseeable future.
Finance
3 Types of Emails to Automate to Boost Sales, Upsells, and Profits
Email is a powerful marketing tool for any business if you leverage it properly.
A customer’s inbox is a distraction-free zone you’ve been invited into, which gives you the chance to capture their attention with more high-targeted offers than any digital channel.
So it’s no surprise that the effectiveness and ROI of email marketing are incredible. Email is 40 times more valuable at customer acquisition than Facebook and Twitter. And for every $1 spent in email marketing, it generates $44 in ROI.
But as valuable email marketing is, it’s not enough on its own. Effective email marketing is all about automation. Send the right email at the right time to the right prospects and you’ll have lifelong customers who’ll be evangelists for your business.
Here are 3 emails you should automate to boost sales, upsells and profits.
1. The Welcome Email
You’ll have one opportunity to make a good first impression. And if your introduction to a new subscriber isn’t impressive, your follow-up campaigns won’t be either.
Generating three times the transaction and revenue per email than other promotional emails, the welcome email is the head of your email campaigns.
When a visitor takes their time to sign up for your email list, they’re not only agreeing to future newsletters, but they’re giving you access to their inbox. Don’t take their trust lightly. Pace their expectations for what’s to come.
Celebrate new subscribers with fun and friendly welcome emails. For instance, you can offer them unique discounts codes. This will drive sales among prospects who just made a conscious commitment to engage further with your business.
2. The Cart Abandonment Email
Yes, people get distracted. They go online to make a purchase and something diverts their attention. For instance, they get a Facebook notification, their phone rings, there’s a knock on the door… and they abandon their cart without a second thought.
According to a report by Baymard Institute, 69% of e-commerce visitors abandon their shopping cart and 61% name high shipping cost as their reason.
Turn your cart abandoners into customers by addressing shipping costs in follow-up emails.
Can you tell the lifetime value of your customers? Are most of them likely to be regular customers after trying your services? If they are, offer them a “risky” discount so they can afford to take a hit on the front-end. But if your rates are too thin to compete on shipping, ask for feedback.
You will not always convert abandoned cart shoppers, but try to reach out to them to find out why they didn’t complete their purchase. Use their feedback to improve your checkout process.
3. New Product Teaser
When you create alluring and irresistible email campaigns teasing new products, you’ll build anticipation for your new product. This will create a huge amount of support and it will help you achieve your project goals.
Do you have a new product coming into the market soon? Create a teaser campaign to get your subscribers excited about your upcoming launch. This way they’ll stay tuned for more updates and they’re likely to purchase the product once it’s available.
Teaser emails are simple because they only need to spark curiosity, which will keep your audience engaged.
