Use These 5 Killer Strategies to Bring Leads to Your Affiliate Marketing Site

In several previous articles, I have provided several reasons why Affiliate Marketing is an attractive career option for those that understand it and apply their knowledge with a game plan.

It is clear that the startup costs to get into Affiliate Marketing are very small compared to almost any other retail business including a franchise business owner.

These articles have also indicated that while competition is intense at the advertiser level, the Affiliate Marketer is compensated for driving a customer to the merchant that has the best offer at the time.

Based on the knowledge provided in the previous articles, you should be excited about a career as an Affiliate Marketer; however the material provided is only the tip of the iceberg you need to generate success.

The next key knowledge that is needed is where and how to put the links, provided by Affiliates, in the right places on the Internet.

A summary of the 5 killer strategies is presented next. These strategies provide the knowledge necessary to bring highly targeted leads to your web sites, blogs, and social media sites. These leads will arrive with a need for more information or with a decision to order the product or service you offer. A simple click later, money is in your bank account.

It is now time to introduce and provide an overview of the 5 killer strategies. These include: PPC (Pay Per Click) Advertising, CPM (Cost Per thousand) Marketing, Social Media Advertising, Internet Article Marketing, and Free Marketing with SEO (Search Engine Optimization).

An overview of each follows:

PPC Advertising, also called CPC (Cost Per Click) Advertising, is an extremely effective ad tool for the Affiliate Marketing business. Never before in advertising history could you:

– target a prospect so effectively;

– tailor what the prospect see to their precise interests;

– take the prospect to the precision location of the offer tailored to their interests;

– pay only when the prospect takes the action that you want;

– measure results, right down to cost per conversion, with a high degree of accuracy;

– set an automated budget that is not exceeded even though ads are running 24x7x365.

In PPC, you are bidding against competitor advertisors for clicks on the keywords or phrases you want.

Next is CPM which stands for Cost Per Thousand (where M is the Roman numeral for 1,000).

The major difference in PPC and CPM is that CPM advertisers pay for their ad to be seen whether it is clicked on or not. Since PPC allows us to only spend money if we actually get a lead to a site, why would we want pay even if they lead did not click on the adv?

The main reason is that a vast number of great web sites do not allow PPC marketing and only take CPM ads for display. If the sites have traffic numbers, we need to make our offers by running our ads on these websites.

Social Media Advertising is the next killer strategy and is referred to as advertising turned upside-down. The printing press was considered big however it can not hold a candle to Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Communication has taken a step that’s measured in light years and when communication changes or evolves, marketing and advertising does the same; it is just communication for business.

Advertising on these social channels is targeted because it is directed at our friends and using the power of the network, our friend’s friends. It reaches them, not when they are rushing around and doing other activities, but when they are at their computer and choose to visit the social media site. The chance of our ad reaching our target is much better than when they are distracted. Plus, while others in traditional marketing are spending millions to reach thousands, we are spending thousands to reach millions.

The next killer strategy is Internet Article Marketing. With billions of pages of text on the web, you might think that adding more would be just one drop in a deep well, never to be seen again. Well, that is not the case. It is all about relevance and linking with a lead typing in a search phrase to find something and having the search engines serve up your copy which may be your article, a post on your blog, or your ad.

Some of this marketing is free and some costs money but most of it falls into these two types:

– Writing articles for sites which aggregate them by subject matter and author.

– Pay per blog post to get your sites promoted.

The last killer strategy is Free Marketing with SEO. The previous 4 killer strategies are the fastest and most targeted way to reach your audience and generate income. Since Internet Marketing is a business and not a get-rich-quick scheme, you need to use Free Marketing with SEO to spend less (than the previous strategies) and increase visitors and generate income. If you learn SEO, create (and stick to) a SEO plan, and continue with article writing and blog posting, you can cut your PPC and CPM expenses because your leads will be coming from free links instead of paid links.

Many searchers understand how the PPC system works and indicate they will not click on paid ads. They believe they can get more relevant information from a search result that had to compete for the page rank based on content rather than budget.

The key to higher page ranking comes from understanding and using these simple SEO steps:

– optimize a web site or landing page for no more than two or three key phrases.

– use the key phrase(s) in places like the title, site description, and first sentence.

– Write and upload articles to directories with a link back to a page with a key phrase.

– Get your page and link mentioned in other sites and blogs as many times as possible.

The 5 killer strategies presented above will drive traffic to your Affiliate Marketing website so that your profit margins rise dramatically. The beauty of Affiliate Marketing is that everyone wins when the lead provided by the Internet takes the called for action and becomes a customer.