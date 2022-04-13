Finance
Use These 5 Killer Strategies to Bring Leads to Your Affiliate Marketing Site
In several previous articles, I have provided several reasons why Affiliate Marketing is an attractive career option for those that understand it and apply their knowledge with a game plan.
It is clear that the startup costs to get into Affiliate Marketing are very small compared to almost any other retail business including a franchise business owner.
These articles have also indicated that while competition is intense at the advertiser level, the Affiliate Marketer is compensated for driving a customer to the merchant that has the best offer at the time.
Based on the knowledge provided in the previous articles, you should be excited about a career as an Affiliate Marketer; however the material provided is only the tip of the iceberg you need to generate success.
The next key knowledge that is needed is where and how to put the links, provided by Affiliates, in the right places on the Internet.
A summary of the 5 killer strategies is presented next. These strategies provide the knowledge necessary to bring highly targeted leads to your web sites, blogs, and social media sites. These leads will arrive with a need for more information or with a decision to order the product or service you offer. A simple click later, money is in your bank account.
It is now time to introduce and provide an overview of the 5 killer strategies. These include: PPC (Pay Per Click) Advertising, CPM (Cost Per thousand) Marketing, Social Media Advertising, Internet Article Marketing, and Free Marketing with SEO (Search Engine Optimization).
An overview of each follows:
PPC Advertising, also called CPC (Cost Per Click) Advertising, is an extremely effective ad tool for the Affiliate Marketing business. Never before in advertising history could you:
– target a prospect so effectively;
– tailor what the prospect see to their precise interests;
– take the prospect to the precision location of the offer tailored to their interests;
– pay only when the prospect takes the action that you want;
– measure results, right down to cost per conversion, with a high degree of accuracy;
– set an automated budget that is not exceeded even though ads are running 24x7x365.
In PPC, you are bidding against competitor advertisors for clicks on the keywords or phrases you want.
Next is CPM which stands for Cost Per Thousand (where M is the Roman numeral for 1,000).
The major difference in PPC and CPM is that CPM advertisers pay for their ad to be seen whether it is clicked on or not. Since PPC allows us to only spend money if we actually get a lead to a site, why would we want pay even if they lead did not click on the adv?
The main reason is that a vast number of great web sites do not allow PPC marketing and only take CPM ads for display. If the sites have traffic numbers, we need to make our offers by running our ads on these websites.
Social Media Advertising is the next killer strategy and is referred to as advertising turned upside-down. The printing press was considered big however it can not hold a candle to Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Communication has taken a step that’s measured in light years and when communication changes or evolves, marketing and advertising does the same; it is just communication for business.
Advertising on these social channels is targeted because it is directed at our friends and using the power of the network, our friend’s friends. It reaches them, not when they are rushing around and doing other activities, but when they are at their computer and choose to visit the social media site. The chance of our ad reaching our target is much better than when they are distracted. Plus, while others in traditional marketing are spending millions to reach thousands, we are spending thousands to reach millions.
The next killer strategy is Internet Article Marketing. With billions of pages of text on the web, you might think that adding more would be just one drop in a deep well, never to be seen again. Well, that is not the case. It is all about relevance and linking with a lead typing in a search phrase to find something and having the search engines serve up your copy which may be your article, a post on your blog, or your ad.
Some of this marketing is free and some costs money but most of it falls into these two types:
– Writing articles for sites which aggregate them by subject matter and author.
– Pay per blog post to get your sites promoted.
The last killer strategy is Free Marketing with SEO. The previous 4 killer strategies are the fastest and most targeted way to reach your audience and generate income. Since Internet Marketing is a business and not a get-rich-quick scheme, you need to use Free Marketing with SEO to spend less (than the previous strategies) and increase visitors and generate income. If you learn SEO, create (and stick to) a SEO plan, and continue with article writing and blog posting, you can cut your PPC and CPM expenses because your leads will be coming from free links instead of paid links.
Many searchers understand how the PPC system works and indicate they will not click on paid ads. They believe they can get more relevant information from a search result that had to compete for the page rank based on content rather than budget.
The key to higher page ranking comes from understanding and using these simple SEO steps:
– optimize a web site or landing page for no more than two or three key phrases.
– use the key phrase(s) in places like the title, site description, and first sentence.
– Write and upload articles to directories with a link back to a page with a key phrase.
– Get your page and link mentioned in other sites and blogs as many times as possible.
The 5 killer strategies presented above will drive traffic to your Affiliate Marketing website so that your profit margins rise dramatically. The beauty of Affiliate Marketing is that everyone wins when the lead provided by the Internet takes the called for action and becomes a customer.
Finance
Tips To Finding Your YouTube Influencer
Influencer Marketing, the process of identifying, engaging and supporting the folks who create the promotion which has the most impact on your brand, products, and services. Influencers are likely to be customers because they also testify what you are promoting, or, we could also call them as recommenders of your products and services, because introduce and recommend your product to the crowd or their audiences. So, choosing the right influencer is essential.
The growth of Social media has a huge impact on the growth of influencer marketing. I can say, YouTube is one of those huge social media places where we can get the right and effective influencer for your brand, YouTube Influencers has their different promoted products from different brands, in different and according to the niche that they are in. This social media has 100 hours of video uploaded per minute and six billion hours of views per month, this social media is a really huge place that is right for your business. This means that YouTube is to be highly considered when it comes to marketing your product.
YouTube Influencers compared than mainstream celebrities are more popular among teens, largely in the U.S., Companies are now recognizing the pros of investing in YouTube Influencers and their marketing power. There are some ways you can find, identify and connect with YouTube Influencers to associate on your brand campaign:
Multi-Channel Networks. A lot of talent management agencies who can recruit YouTube Influencers that could help set up your brand campaign. Some of these companies reach out to network of YouTube channels, finds available talent, helping to target the best influencers which fit your brand and making deals on your brand.
Sometimes, channel owners won’t get back to you directly, especially for those larger channels, so sometimes, you will think that agencies are the way to connect with the desirable talents, but, there is a disadvantage in it, often agencies do not intensely understand the nature and specific needs of your brands, which ends up to give you offer of partnerships with popular channels, which are not suitable for your brand or is not your bet.
Influencer Platforms. Using platforms that act as a Virtual Marketplace for connecting brands and influencer is an another excellent solution. Just like an outsourcing platform UpWork, they are very similar to each other, the difference is, UpWork gives the people an opportunity to submit and get proposals from freelancers, these influencer platforms allow brands to drop-down their expectations for campaigns and receive proposals directly from influencers.
Reach The Talents Directly. Brands could possibly connect to Influencers directly on YouTube. Most of YouTube Influencers publish their business emails in their channel’s “about” page, there is also “send a message” box available. If you do not hear back from the channel owner, you could follow up through other sources such as Facebook Twitter and Instagram. YouTube talents are receiving hundreds or even thousands of emails daily, so your email could not easily get noticed or might be placed in the spam folder.
Measure the Results. If you have found the right YouTube Influencer, plan the performance evaluations, put tracking in place. Track the campaign CPA and CPC by measuring clicks and conversions, but you need to create tracking links. Ask the influencer to use your tracking link within the video description and video annotations. You might want the link to look clean so it is recommended to use URL Shorteners.
Finance
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To Affiliate Marketing
Affiliate marketing is one of the most popular ways to earn money online for beginners to the internet business world and for experts as well. Affiliate marketing means you (the marketer) promote other people or companies’ products by directing buyers to their website and receive commissions whenever a sale is made.
If you’re looking for a legit and effective way to earn online, then go the affiliate marketing route. Here is a quick ‘hitchhikers’ guide to affiliate marketing success.
1. Choose the niche – Before you begin, look for a topic that you can stick with for a long time. Whether the niche is on travel, electronics, books, health, or even your expertise, make sure it could also satisfy the needs of your readers, regardless of whether they’re looking for information or products. As much as possible, pick only one niche to promote for each campaign you start to avoid confusing your audience and yourself.
2. Find affiliate programs – You can choose to find a product to promote first, which would also decide the niche you enter, but if you decide on a niche first, the next step is to find products or offers to promote that are targeted to that niche. There is an abundance of affiliate programs that are easy to find and join for free. Just search around for products that seem suitable and then check their website to see if they have an affiliate program. You’ll want to register with a few different affiliate programs so you have a bit of a portfolio. Choose companies with good reputations, such as Commission Junction, Amazon or Clickbank.
3. Build your affiliate site – Once you have your niche, and affiliate programs in mind, it’s time to build the actual website. I love building affiliate websites using the free blogging software called WordPress. Include product reviews, tips or tutorials about the niche, insights about the product or other helpful information that readers are looking for. To ensure you have online presence, perform keyword research whenever you write an article or feature a specific product. Make sure to include your affiliate links to products you wish to sell in the content (articles, videos, images). The special affiliate links you get from your affiliate accounts track all your commissions – so it’s very important that you use them and don’t modify them, or you won’t get paid!
4. Spread the word – Your goal is to make people visit your affiliate website. To encourage traffic to a new website, you can use traffic generation techniques, such as submitting to article directories, commenting on other blogs, creating videos and uploading to video sharing sites, making accounts on social networks, and many more. Those new to affiliate marketing should probably learn all about the techniques that require no monetary investment first, before you go deeper into advertising your site with paid ads.
5. Build a list – One of the most important parts of affiliate marketing is building an e-mail list of the visitors to your site. You can do this by having a free newsletter, offering a free report, or coming up with other incentives to get subscribers. For example, one marketer who has a Halloween costume affiliate site offers to send his subscribers discount coupons regularly. The only thing he asks for in return is to join his newsletter subscription. Not only does a list serve as an excellent way to advertise, it’s also a good way to interact to your market.
If you’re new to affiliate marketing, you can earn a substantial amount by promoting hot selling products the right way. Follow the steps above, work hard and you’ll surely be on the way to earning commissions regularly.
Finance
Internet Marketing 101 – A Beginner’s Guide to Web Marketing, SEO, Social Media & Mobile Marketing
In the current economic client, many businesses are focusing on efforts that contribute to high ROI (return on investment). High overhead departments and marketing campaigns are getting slashed as managers tighten their belts. This emphasis on “low costs, high returns” can mean a shift in focus away from traditional marketing & sales efforts (such as maintaining an army of reps out in the field) and towards interactive marketing campaigns. By interactive marketing, I’m referring to the collective group of newer, “next-gen” techniques such as search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click or cost-per-click (PPC or CPC, respectively) advertising, email and newsletter marketing, social media marketing, and mobile marketing.
So why is this industry one of the few currently experiencing growth? It’s simple, really – when done correctly, interactive marketing provides some of the lowest-cost, highest-yield returns. By and large, this is because of a) the ability to accurately & precisely target the segments that will generate the most revenue and b) the immense amount of data that can be used to track, analyze, and refine the campaign(s). These two factors (combined with the relatively low overhead of running most of these campaigns) are why the web marketing sector is still growing.
But for folks that have limited experience with these marketing techniques, choosing the right avenue to reach potential customers can be pretty overwhelming. By forgoing research and strategy, many companies end up choosing tactics that won’t work because they simply do not fit the firm’s objectives – in fact, sometimes folks forget to even define these objectives!
Below is a quick run-down of the biggest names in web, search, and mobile marketing. Many companies apply these jointly, but the ones that are successful know what to expect from each campaign. If you’re just jumping into the stormy seas of interactive marketing, read on – you’ll get a brief description and some examples of what you can accomplish with each technique, if applied successfully.
1. Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Search engine optimization is a comprehensive technique to move a website “up” in search engine results pages for certain queries or phrases. The vast majority of search users never move past the first page of results (usually 10 listings) – for example, Coca-Cola being listed on the 4th page of results for the search “best soda pop” would obviously limit their reach & visibility to potential customers. SEO work involves, among many other things, making a site simultaneously user-friendly and “search engine friendly.” Use caution! Some firms or individuals offering SEO services often make guarantees or promises that seem too good to be true – choose wisely.
Ideal for:
- Businesses seeking high visibility & credibility in the minds of potential customers
- Companies attempting to gain long-term visibility, especially in a highly competitive market
- Firms interested in being viewed as an authoritative source in their field or industry
- Can be deployed on both national and regional scales
2. Pay-per-click/cost-per-click (PPC or
CPC
)
Pay-per-click (also called “PPC” or “CPC” for cost-per-click) advertising is based around sponsored links to your site that typically appear alongside “natural” or “organic” search results in search engines such as Google and Yahoo. These links can consist of a few lines of text, or can include images and even video. Companies bid on which search queries they would like their ads to appear, and are charged every time a user clicks on the ad and arrives at their site – hence the “pay per click” name. However, this relatively simple bidding system can get very expensive when inexperienced advertisers bid on the wrong keywords or don’t craft their ads properly.
Ideal for:
- Quickly gaining visibility near the top of search engine results pages.
- Seasonal products or time-sensitive campaigns where SEO may not be effective
- Like SEO, can target customers on a national level, down to an individual city
- Often used in conjunction with SEO services to extend reach
3. Email Marketing, E-Newsletter Marketing
Email marketing & opt-in electronic newsletters boast some of the highest purchase rates amongst online shoppers. When customers make a purchase or visit your site and sign up for your company’s newsletter, you immediately have a highly-interested segment of potential customers. By harnessing graphic-rich messages, dynamic content and advanced segmenting tools, newsletters can deliver the right content to the right people. The best email management tools boast extremely high deliverability rates and provide a great deal of power & flexibility while still remaining extremely user-friendly.
Ideal for:
- Businesses that want to engage customers and encourage repeat purchases
- Maintaining “top of mind” in potential customers
- Companies that want brand consistency and close contact with subscribers
- Low cost, high returns – but building up a subscriber list can take time, especially if there’s no incentive to sign up
4. Social Media / Social Network Marketing
First, some numbers:
- MySpace boasts over 200 million users – greater than the population of Russia or Brazil
- It’s not just for college kids – currently, Facebook’s fastest growing demographic is the 35 – 55 age group.
- An amazing 120,000 blogs are created per day
As everyone knows, community-driven sites like YouTube, Twitter, & Digg have exploded in popularity lately – these user-focused sites, and many others, are referred to as “social networks” or “social media,” and they’ve become an important part of maintaining a cohesive and strong brand identity on the internet. Many companies tend to farm out one person to create a Facebook page or LinkedIn account, but few understand the strategy or techniques behind operating a successful social networking campaign.
Most users of social network sites are very internet-savvy, and can spot a sales pitch a mile off – and, thanks to the open community-based format on most sites, they’ll let you and everyone else know what they think of it. Because of the personal aspect of social sites (it’s THEIR profile, THEIR friends and peers, and they’ve probably spent time & effort building those two things up), many users will resent what they see as a company trying to “cash in” on something that’s so close to them. This is the reason why so many companies fail at constructing a popular, successful social media presence – they lack the entertaining content, the conversational one-on-one element, or just generally push people too hard to buy. It ain’t a used car lot, folks!
While it may take a while to see an impact on the bottom line, many companies know that their current customers and millions of prospects use these sites; this is an invaluable and low-cost link to market research & customer feedback.
Ideal for:
- Businesses seeking to build and/or maintain their reputation across the internet
- Helping move customers from simply being a user of your product to an advocate (the brand is internalized, becomes part of their lifestyle & personality)
- Maintaining direct contact with current customers – this connection to the market provides research, ideas, opportunities, and challenges
- Attracting new customers and brand followers
- Firms willing to invest time into becoming part of a community by offering interesting, exciting, or usable content
5. Mobile Marketing, SMS / Text Message Marketing
As the two worlds of desktop computing and mobile device converge, businesses are taking advantage of consumers’ “need it now” usage of cell phones & smart phones. SMS or text campaigns can alert subscribers of special offers or deals, or provide reminders, news, or other information sent directly to cell phones. Like social network marketing, companies can build brand identity with contests & games, or gather market data by allowing subscribers to vote for their favorite products. A strategic approach to this effort (encompassing mobile site design, mini-site design, mobile-friendly PPC advertising, and SMS campaign management) can ensure that your customer base receives the right information and message.
Ideal for:
- Attracting customers through the use of easily-digestible, informative or entertaining content
- Maintaining contact with interested subscribers via a SMS or text campaign
- Promoting user-friendliness to encourage purchases (IE, a grocery store offering a mobile site where users can shop, choose items, then pick up in-store)
- Businesses wanting to promote brand awareness, credibility, and close connection to customers
6. Comparison Shopping Engines / Online Malls
This is usually a form of pay-per-click, but it’s unique enough to warrant it’s own number. Sites like pricegrabber.com, nextag.com, or Yahoo! Shopping are often referred to as shopping engines, online malls, or price comparison sites. Typically, these sites are not retailers, but aggregators – that is, they accept product listings from multiple retailers and direct visitors to those specific sites, usually charging the retailers using a pay-per-click model. Different shopping engines target different product segments and demographics, so picking the right ones can be difficult. Additionally, most sites require retailers to submit their product listings via a specialized template file – and, of course, each site requires a different format! Search engine optimization tactics can also come into play here, in order to have your products highly ranked in each site’s internal search results.
Ideal for:
- Established online retailers looking to broaden their reach through a new outlet
- Expanding visibility using an existing site with a demographically similar customer base, and is already trusted by a number of repeat visitors
- Obtaining highly qualified traffic through product listings in extremely specific categories
This should give a broad level overview of the different options available for newer, technology-focused marketing efforts. And remember – decide your objectives first, THEN implement the strategy!
Use These 5 Killer Strategies to Bring Leads to Your Affiliate Marketing Site
Bank FD Alert! If you have an account in this bank, then know that the interest on fixed deposits has decreased by 0.4% – check quickly
Aaron Hicks, Yankees hope first homer is a sign of things to come for healthy outfielder
MeT predicts thunderstorm, hailstorm in Baramulla, central Kashmir in next 1-2 hours
Tips To Finding Your YouTube Influencer
Gillian Anderson hoped Bill Clinton would call her after ‘intimate’ meeting
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To Affiliate Marketing
SIP Investment Tricks: Know these three hit formulas of SIP in Mutual Fund, there will never be any loss
11 Love Affairs Of Ranbir Kapoor Before He Met Alia Bhatt
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas