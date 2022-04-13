Vikings star Justin Jefferson is going to get paid. He’s fine waiting his turn

Justin Jefferson went down to Miami this offseason to train at House of Athlete like he always does. He followed from afar as the Vikings revamped their leadership, hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager, then Kevin O’Connell as head coach.

As things slowly started to fall into place, Jefferson couldn’t wait to get back to Minnesota.

“I didn’t want to stay on vacation for too long,” Jefferson said on Tuesday afternoon at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. “It was really just about getting back into that grind mode. I was so anxious to get back knowing that Coach KO was coming into the building.”

As if getting to play for an offensive mastermind like O’Connell wasn’t motivation enough, Jefferson also watched some of his peers get massive pay days.

Davante Adams signed a 5-year, $141.25 million contract ($28.25 million average annual value) with the Las Vegas Raiders. Tyreek Hill signed a 4-year, $120 million contract ($30 million average annual value) with the Miami Dolphins. Stefon Diggs signed a a 4 year, $96 million contract ($24 million average annual value) with the Buffalo Bills. Heck, even a middle-tier 96 like Christian Kirk signed a 4-year, $72 million contract ($18 million average annual value) with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Naturally, the market is going to continue to move in the coming years, meaning Jefferson could be in line for an unprecedented deal once his rookie contract expires.

Not that Jefferson is too concerned with that right now. He knows if he continues to ball, everything else will take care of itself.

“That comes with the process,” Jefferson said. “I’m really just focused on what I can do right now leading the team, being a captain of the team, and going out there and performing the best I can. That’s all I can do at this point.”

That hasn’t been an issue for Jefferson to this point in his NFL career. He had 88 catches for 1,400 yards in Year 1 with the Vikings and followed it up with 108 catches for 1,616 yards in Year 2. Those are video games numbers the Vikings haven’t seen since the days of Randy Moss.

What are his goals for Year 3?

“I don’t really want to say my personal goals right now,” Jefferson said while putting his previous successes in the rearview mirror. “There’s a target on my back at this point. I’m planning on keeping on going up. There’s always going to be players in the league that are going to try and stop me and what we’ve got going on.”

That could be easier said than done for opposing teams with O’Connell orchestrating the offense. He helped Cooper Kupp shatter NFL records last season with the Los Angeles Rams. He plans to do the same thing for Jefferson this season with the Vikings.

That level of production is what Jefferson is focused on right now. Not that massive pay day that’s likely coming at some point.

“It is what it is at this point,” Jefferson said. “It’s just part of it. You’ve just got to do your own thing and follow your own path.”