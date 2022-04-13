Finance
What Can Happen When You Don’t Have Dental Insurance
Very few people actually LIKE paying for health insurance, myself included. However, there is a type of insurance that I recently do not mind paying one bit- dental insurance.
How Dental Insurance Works
There are different types of dental insurance, but the most common typically requires you to pay a deductible dictated by the plan, and the plan will cover up to a certain amount per year for services. For each service, the dentist and insurance provider have a rate that’s agreed upon, which is typically less than the full price of the service. The plan also (usually) only covers a certain percentage of the negotiated price for the service you receive. For example, a dentist’s price for a filling may be $319, but the negotiated rate with your insurance provider may only be $200. Your plan may cover 90% of fillings, which would then require you to pay the other 10%, or $20, for it.
Understanding how dental insurance works is certainly important, but what I think may be even more important is understanding why you should have it. I am a walking advertisement for dental insurance.
What Can Happen When You Are Uninsured
About three years ago, i turned 26 and was no longer able to stay on my parent’s health insurance plan, which included dental coverage. At the same time, i was also in graduate school, only teaching very part-time. I did some research and found a major medical plan through the health insurance marketplace and decided it wouldn’t be a big deal to forego the dental coverage until i finished grad school (i needed every penny i could save!). This was probably one of the biggest mistakes I’ve made in my adult life.
Two and a half years later, I was offered dental insurance through a new job and decided to enroll. I found myself a dentist, scheduled a check-up, went to said check-up, and got some pretty terrible dental news. Because I put off getting dental insurance (and therefore put off going to the dentist), I have found myself with dozens of procedures- ranging from fillings to root canals to crowns- that need to be done.
You’re probably thinking, “but you have dental insurance to pay for that,” and that’s partly true. However, dental insurance only covers up to a certain amount each year, like I mentioned. For my plan, this is $1500, and with all of the work I need done, that number will far be exceeded… exceeded by thousands.
Words of Advice
My dentist highly recommends that I don’t postpone these procedures until my insurance restarts next year (believe me, I asked). He tells me that “if you’re going to wait for insurance, you’re always going to be waiting for insurance.” At first I found his words to be harsh, but now I completely agree. If I just wait and have a little done when the insurance covers it, I’ll always be trying to catch up, which will likely just breed more problems in the meantime.
I understand that not everyone will experience the same poor dental misfortune that I have, but I had no idea I would encounter so many issues either. If I had any indication of the problems, I definitely would have sucked it up and just bought dental insurance along with my Obamacare plan in the marketplace. That said, you really just never know and it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Lesson learned.
So please, please learn from my mistakes. Get dental insurance, get your exams, get a cavity filled here and there so that you don’t end up like me and have to have a cavity filled nearly EVERYWHERE.
Finance
Small Business Commercial Insurance Overview: Understanding Basic Business Insurance Needs
It’s a given that all types of businesses require – at the very least – basic liability insurance. It’s always wise to safeguard your business against as much as possible. All industries are vulnerable to lawsuits for one reason or another these days. Even if you do most of your work from the home, there are still some risks you need to be aware of, such as copyright infringement. Luckily, there are custom small business commercial insurance policies are available, so you can look for quotes tailored towards your type of company and size of business.
You should take the time to educate yourself about the four primary coverage types general liability, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers compensation. If you don’t do any deliveries or use your car for anything relating to your business then you probably won’t need that coverage in your policy. If you don’t have any employees, then you won’t need workers compensation.
Even if you do have a few employees, you might or might not have to have workers compensation, depending on your state’s laws and the amount of risk involved with the employees. There is professional liability insurance for individuals such as attorneys, accountants, consultants, real estate agents, and so forth. General liability and professional liability are not the same thing.
There are some risks that are excluded under small business commercial insurance, despite the fact that they might involve large losses. For instance, floods and tornadoes require “specialized policies” This is because the insurance companies don’t like to have to pay out such a large amount of money to all of the businesses damaged within a small geographical area.
Small Business Commercial Insurance Coverage
Here are a few things from which a small business commercial insurance, in general, will protect your company:
• If someone gets hurt in any way while on physical property associated with your business
• If a customer has any property damaged by you or your employees
• If your products cause harm to someone or their property
• If you use a customer’s photo in your advertising and they try and sue you for copyright
• If your company is named in a lawsuit for medical expenses and property damages
What about your OWN injuries? What would become of your business if something were to happen to you? These are also things to consider when adding specialized coverage to your policy.
Just use the internet to help find the right small business commercial insurance for you, starting with Hiscox Business Insurance. Review your insurance each and every year to make sure it still lines up with your needs.
Finance
Secrets of Bonding 160: No More Performance Bonds
This is the Bonding Company’s worst nightmare. In this 160th article of our surety series, we will cover the situations in which no Performance or Payment Bond is needed! Some of the projects are big and federal, some are private, ALL are unbonded. Here we go!
As a point of reference, you may expect that federal, state and municipal contracts demand a Performance and Payment (P&P) Bond equal to the contract amount. Normally they do. General Contractors working for a private owner, such as the construction of an office building or apartment project, may face the same requirement. This can apply to subcontractors, too.
Federal Projects
This area includes all branches of the federal government. Examples: Army Corps of Engineers, General Services Administration, Dept. of Energy, etc. Their contracts are administered following the rules of the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR).
The FAR says that no P&P bond is required on contracts under $150,000.
For contracts $150,000 and higher that require security, there are times when the bond requirement may be reduced below 100% or waived entirely. These include:
- Overseas Contracts
- Emergency Acquisitions
- Sole-Source Projects
If the bond requirement is mandatory, the FAR lists acceptable alternatives:
- US Government (investment) Bonds
- Certified Check
- Bank Draft
- Money Order
- Currency
- Irrevocable Letter of Credit
Here’s another option: For contracts performed in a foreign country, the government can accept a bond from a non-T-Listed surety. (Circular 570)
State and Municipal Contracts
The bonding requirements may vary by state, but generally their flavor is similar to federal.
Private Contracts
Anything goes. On private contracts, the owner has complete discretion to set the bonding requirements – including no bond needed. Keep in mind, the cost of the bond is added to the contract, so the owner can save some money by not requiring a bond. They may take other precautions to protect themselves. Some examples:
- Require a retainage. These are funds that are held back from the contractor and only released when the project is fully accepted
- Lien releases may be required each month to prove suppliers and subcontractors are being paid appropriately
- Funds Control / Tripartite Agreement – a paymaster is employed to handle the contract funds
- Joint checks are issued to the contractor and payees below them – to assure the funds reach the intended parties
- Physical site inspections to verify progress
The Nightmare
In these articles we talk a lot about how contractors can obtain surety bonds and manage them. But it is interesting to note: A construction company could go forever, performing state and federal projects – and NEVER get a bond. It’s true!
If everyone did this, it would be the surety’s worst nightmare. But in reality, there are financial advantages to using P&P bonds, so bonding usually is the first choice.
Finance
Treasury Single Account (TSA): What Every Nigerian Must Know
Introduction
The Nigerian Government has decided to engage banking procedures that constitute a significant feature for a well-organized management and control of government’s financial resources. To this end, the need to design banking procedures that minimize the cost of ‘government-borrowing’ and maximize the opportunity cost of cash resources has become most paramount to ensure that all cash received is available for timely settlement of government’s expenditures and payments. Before TSA, the Nigerian Government operated a disjointed system of receipts and payments which, naturally, would make it extremely difficult to ascertain an amalgamated position of the nation’s financial resources. As a result of these, the government lacks a central financial control of its financial resources as well as lacks the ability to execute its budget without borrowing even while huge government financial resources lay idle in accounts of spending Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in various deposit money banks.
TSA is an indispensable tool for consolidating and managing government’s cash resources in order to minimize borrowing costs associated with fragmented government banking procedures. The institution of TSA is currently the preferred option of public financial management reform agenda globally.
TSA is an amalgamated structure of government bank accounts that ensures a consolidated view of government cash resources through a set of principles. The principles of ‘unity of cash’ and ‘unity of treasury’ are the most basic foundation a good TSA must have. TSA is a set of linked bank accounts through which all government receipt and payment transactions are made, allowing for complete and timely information on government cash resources. The Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) is expected to facilitate a real-time daily balance update. A government unable to effectively control its cash resources will be faced with the multiple problems of its institutional deficiencies.
The Benefits of TSA
The main object of operating a TSA is monetary and budgetary and this is to ensure an efficient and effective collection, consolidation and control of government cash resources. The consolidation of cash resources through a TSA arrangement makes possible government cash management by eliminating unnecessary borrowing costs. In the presence of TSA, idle cash resources are easily aggregated and utilized to the benefit of the Government’s developmental goals. Asides from monetary and budgetary management benefits of the TSA, there are other objectives for setting up TSA which include:
1. Minimizing operations costs during budget execution:
a. especially by controlling the delay in the remittance of all government revenues by the collecting agents
b. making prompt payments of government expenses
2. Easing reconciliation of Government financial data and records
3. Efficient control and monitoring of Government funds allocated to various MDAs
4. Providing superior coordination and implementation of Government monetary policy
Because the Central Bank is the Banker to Government, the custody of the TSA must therefore be with the Central Bank. With especial regards to revenue collections, the government banking procedures may consist of several bank accounts which can be maintained with commercial banks but the cash balances in all such government accounts should be cleared daily and swept to the TSA which is the main treasury account at the Central Bank. Locating the TSA at the Central Bank offers advantages including:
1. With the Central Bank acting as clearing house for government operations, the segregated obligations and responsibilities of all participating banks (the Central Bank of Nigeria and various Commercial Banks) serve as clear-cut policies for banking procedures
2. Limitation of government credit risk exposure and providing safety for government cash deposits
3. Government liquidity is efficiently management through the Central Bank’s coordination of government’s cash profile alongside governments debt obligations
4. Government banking procedures become more prompt and cost-effective
Features of a well structured TSA
Draining surplus cash liquidity from Commercial Banks through the open market operations in order to prevent reckless advance of credits by Commercial Banks imposes costs on the Central Bank. To prevent this and several other problems, a good TSA must have the following features:
1. A unified structure for government banking procedures that improves Government’s ability to monitor cash flows (in and out of the main-TSA and sub-TSAs)
2. An electronic Banking platform that ensures real-time fungibility of all cash irrespective of the end use by distinguishing individual cash transactions for control and reporting purposes, yet allow for interchangeability with other funds of the same type through the accounting system thereby creating a system of cash management alongside a transaction level control
3. The consolidation of government cash resources becomes comprehensive and encompasses all government cash
4. Accessing and operating the TSA mainly dependent upon institutional structures and payment settlement systems
Conclusion
Should there be need to engage Commercial Banks in the operation of the TSA in Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) playing the lead role while maintaining the TSA must ensure that government’s retail banking transactions are performed effectively and efficiently by the commercial banks that shall in turn guarantee all federal government entities (MDAs) and their transactions are well captured. Autonomous government entities, social security funds, trust funds, extra-budgetary funds, loans from donor agencies and multilateral organisations must also be encompassed by the TSA. It is important to extend the operations of the TSA to the other levels of government (State and Local) through the use of sub-TSAs and where this is not possible, every State or Local government must be compelled to institute TSA at their own level of government.
What Can Happen When You Don’t Have Dental Insurance
Chicago Cubs’ vision is playing out early: Seiya Suzuki’s power and effective pitching from offseason signings
Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford has ‘big vision’
College baseball: Gophers rally late to top Tommies
Small Business Commercial Insurance Overview: Understanding Basic Business Insurance Needs
Florida man gets 2 years in prison for golf cart thefts in Upper Midwest
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant power Nets past Cavs in play-in game to secure 7th seed and date with Celtics
Secrets of Bonding 160: No More Performance Bonds
Chris Finch sees similarities between this year’s Timberwolves and teams from his past
Nets push past Cavs, move out of Heat’s half of East playoff bracket; Heat open playoffs 1 p.m. Sunday
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch