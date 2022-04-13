What’s the Difference Between a Pre-Approval and a Pre-Qualification?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Pre-Approved and Pre-Qualified—What’s The Difference?

Okay, you and your family are totally excited about the prospect of purchasing a new home. You’ve been pre-qualified for a home mortgage. You think, “Great, we’re approved and we’re good to go, right?” — Actually, no; at least not yet! The terms ‘pre-qualify’ and ‘pre-approve’ are different in terms of depth in their definition, so it’s crucial to understand the difference as it applies to purchasing a home.

What Is ‘Pre-qualify’?

When one is pre-qualified for a home loan, it simply means the prospective home owner has supplied the lending institution with one’s general financial information. This would include debt, income and assets. Loan pre-qualification does not include the oh-so-important analysis of one’s credit report nor does it include one’s realistic ability to purchase a home. Pre-qualification does not a guarantee, at all, that one will be granted a mortgage loan but gives a buyer a ball-park idea of where he stands for possible approval.

Once the lender has the basic information, which can be done in person, over the phone or on-line, the lender can give the client an idea of the mortgage amount for which one might qualify. The lender can provide details on different mortgage options and suggest the type of mortgage that would best tailor-fit one’s economic profile.

Someone who is pre-approved will be viewed more seriously than one who is pre-qualified, which should be expected. Someone who is pre-approved is ready to get the ball rolling, immediately.

What is ‘Pre-approve?’

The word ‘extensive’ applies to ‘pre-approve’ since pre-approval involves far more detail and scrutiny of a loan seeker. To begin with, an exhaustive mortgage application will need to be completed and an extensive financial background check will ensue in addition to analyzing one’s credit rating. Credit ratings will be derived from three credit-reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. An overall credit score is derived; and the higher the numerical figure, the better.

With pertinent information obtained, the lending representative will be able to provide the specific mortgage amount for which one will be approved. It’s here where the interest rate will be determined. A conditional commitment, in written form, will be provided stating the exact loan amount. This will allow the borrower to now search for a home that is at, or under, the determined price.

Sellers of homes love it when potential buyers are pre-approved, for obvious reasons, and it certainly puts the hopeful buyer at a psychological and financial advantage. Being already pre-approved can make a huge difference when more than one possible buyer is vying for the same home and one party is merely pre-qualified while the other party is pre-approved and ready to do business!

What Is ‘Loan Commitment’?

Once the borrower and the home in question have been officially approved, a loan commitment is issued by a bank. This means the home should be appraised at, or above, the sale price. If anything additional needs to be discussed, such as outstanding liens, for example, more information may have to be secured. The income status and the credit status will be checked one more time to make sure nothing has changed since the initial approval. Once the bank has no doubts about lending, the loan commitment letter will be issued.

There are definitely some legal hoops one must be willing to jump through regarding the purchase of a home, but that is as it should be to protect both all parties involved.

Purchasing a home is a beautiful experience and is still part of the ‘American dream’!