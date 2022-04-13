Finance
What’s the Difference Between a Pre-Approval and a Pre-Qualification?
Pre-Approved and Pre-Qualified—What’s The Difference?
Okay, you and your family are totally excited about the prospect of purchasing a new home. You’ve been pre-qualified for a home mortgage. You think, “Great, we’re approved and we’re good to go, right?” — Actually, no; at least not yet! The terms ‘pre-qualify’ and ‘pre-approve’ are different in terms of depth in their definition, so it’s crucial to understand the difference as it applies to purchasing a home.
What Is ‘Pre-qualify’?
When one is pre-qualified for a home loan, it simply means the prospective home owner has supplied the lending institution with one’s general financial information. This would include debt, income and assets. Loan pre-qualification does not include the oh-so-important analysis of one’s credit report nor does it include one’s realistic ability to purchase a home. Pre-qualification does not a guarantee, at all, that one will be granted a mortgage loan but gives a buyer a ball-park idea of where he stands for possible approval.
Once the lender has the basic information, which can be done in person, over the phone or on-line, the lender can give the client an idea of the mortgage amount for which one might qualify. The lender can provide details on different mortgage options and suggest the type of mortgage that would best tailor-fit one’s economic profile.
Someone who is pre-approved will be viewed more seriously than one who is pre-qualified, which should be expected. Someone who is pre-approved is ready to get the ball rolling, immediately.
What is ‘Pre-approve?’
The word ‘extensive’ applies to ‘pre-approve’ since pre-approval involves far more detail and scrutiny of a loan seeker. To begin with, an exhaustive mortgage application will need to be completed and an extensive financial background check will ensue in addition to analyzing one’s credit rating. Credit ratings will be derived from three credit-reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. An overall credit score is derived; and the higher the numerical figure, the better.
With pertinent information obtained, the lending representative will be able to provide the specific mortgage amount for which one will be approved. It’s here where the interest rate will be determined. A conditional commitment, in written form, will be provided stating the exact loan amount. This will allow the borrower to now search for a home that is at, or under, the determined price.
Sellers of homes love it when potential buyers are pre-approved, for obvious reasons, and it certainly puts the hopeful buyer at a psychological and financial advantage. Being already pre-approved can make a huge difference when more than one possible buyer is vying for the same home and one party is merely pre-qualified while the other party is pre-approved and ready to do business!
What Is ‘Loan Commitment’?
Once the borrower and the home in question have been officially approved, a loan commitment is issued by a bank. This means the home should be appraised at, or above, the sale price. If anything additional needs to be discussed, such as outstanding liens, for example, more information may have to be secured. The income status and the credit status will be checked one more time to make sure nothing has changed since the initial approval. Once the bank has no doubts about lending, the loan commitment letter will be issued.
There are definitely some legal hoops one must be willing to jump through regarding the purchase of a home, but that is as it should be to protect both all parties involved.
Purchasing a home is a beautiful experience and is still part of the ‘American dream’!
Finance
Rhode Island Child Support Law FAQS – Daycare, Overtime, Modification, College, Termination
1) What if my child’s parent works overtime? Will overtime be included in child support?
There is no standard law or rule in Rhode Island regarding whether or not the non-possessory parent’s overtime will be used to calculate child support. One Judge in Rhode Island consistently rules that overtime compensation cannot be used to calculate child support.
Other Judges in Rhode Island have different opinions regarding overtime. The Family Court is a court of equity and fairness. Judges in Rhode Island will typically look at whether or not a person consistently works overtime over a substantial period of time. Judges may also look at whether or not overtime is consistently offered to a spouse. If overtime is infrequent or not typically offered Judges may be hesitant to calculate overtime as a factor of child support. In that case, many attorneys argue that a person’s income should be calculated using their W2 or gross income for the entire calendar year. By calculating gross income over an entire calendar year even infrequent overtime becomes an element of child support.
Judges may also look at other factors such as the needs and expenses of both parties and any extraordinary expenses for the child. At least one Judge has suggested that the possessory parent get a percentage of the overtime that is worked by the non-possessory parent. Other Judges in Rhode Island believe that overtime should always be a factor in child support. Often the issue of overtime is negotiated by the lawyers prior to any formal ruling by the Judge.
2) My child is about to turn 18 but is still in high school and living at home, can I still get child support?
Under Rhode Island Law, child support should end when a child turns 18 and graduates high school. If the child is still in high school, then child support will continue until the child turns 19.
Child support in Rhode Island automatically continues even after the child turns 18 unless a Motion to terminate child support is filed. If you are a non-possessory parent, your best option is to contact a lawyer to file a Motion to Terminate Child Support approximately 40 days prior to your child turning 18 and graduating high school. This will mean that the motion will be heard on a court date soon after the child turns 18. Please note that the non-possessory parent can still be found in contempt for failure to pay child support even after the child turns 18 if there is no motion granted to terminate the child support. If a child is seriously disabled, child support shall continue until the child turns 21 years old.
3) Can I get my child’s father to be ordered to pay for my child’s college education?
In Rhode Island the Court has no jurisdiction to order a parent to pay for the college education of his/her child. However, if pursuant to a Property Settlement Agreement or other contract, one party agrees to pay for a child’s education, then that agreement may be enforced by a court of law. Therefore, if you seek to have your child’s parent pay for your child’s college education, then you must negotiate payment of college expenses as part of a global settlement of the divorce or custody agreement or other similar agreement.
4) Who is going to pay for my child’s daycare?
The Rhode Island minimum child support guidelines take into account both the importance and expense of daycare. The child support guidelines and worksheet are used to determine the proper amount of child support to be paid by the non-possessory parent. The bottom line is that a party will be ordered to pay approximately the same percentage of the daycare that the party makes in relation to that party’s percentage of the combined gross income of both parties.
For example: If the husband makes $100,000.00 and the wife makes $50,000.00 the combined gross income for the parties is $150,000.00. Therefore, the husband makes 66 percent of the income and will be ordered to pay 66 percent of the daycare in addition to child support. (There may be an adjustment to take into account the federal tax credit.) This amount is added onto the minimum Child Support Guidelines amount.
5) How do I modify, increase or terminate child support in Rhode Island?
In Rhode Island child support can only be modified if there is a substantial change of circumstances. In order to get a substantial change of circumstances, the child support amount must be 10 percent more or less than the old child support order. The change in circumstances could result from loss of a job, increase of income of either party, new dependents, loss of overtime, unemployment, a disability, etc.
Finance
Residential Property Investment is at Its All Time High
You can invest your surplus cash in various places as well as there are many options to increase your wealth. Real estate investments or investing in property has created much more millionaires rapidly than any other type of investment. However, Investing in residential property is the current trend of the financial market. Residential properties are more profitable than the commercial properties. Due to the rapid growth of population around the globe, there has been a rise in the business of residential properties. Residential investment in property is an investment in property that an investor buys in order to gain profit either by renting or reselling. Generally, there are three types of this kind of property, each with their own investment benefits and risks:
Condominiums
The residents share a type of housing in which owners live in one part and the remaining part is shared commonly. The value of this type of housing is generally lower than a private house governed by the series of bylaws and agreements that each of the residents has signed. Appropriate governance raises the value of condominium and inappropriate governance lowers it value. Overall, the value of this type of housing fluctuates but as a lot of people together owns the property; there is no problem in the annual maintenance and other external repairs.
Private Houses
The value of a private house is much higher due to privacy and space; however, because of its high price it remains unoccupied for a longer period of time. There is no mechanism to ensure that its value will not depreciate due to the negligence of its occupant. However, property owners can always pay more attention and care to the house than the tenants can.
Multifamily Housing
It is a type of housing where many individual housing units live inside one building. The main advantages of investing in multifamily housing, as residential investment in property is that for most of the time residents occupy it, which is not true in the case of private, or condominium property. As there are, several housing units in one building or apartment it makes for an ideal income source that solves the problem of depending on one specific source of income.
Following are few reasons for investing in Residential Property:
- It is necessary to invest 100 per cent in most of the investment plans but you can purchase a home with small amount of payments.
- Tax Benefit
- You can deduct local property taxes and interest on mortgage from your tax returns. Your property taxes are completely deductible from your tax return.
- You can borrow the loan against your equity and thus, deduct the payment of interest on loan. It is a sort of double dipping on your debt.
- There are various incentives for first time homeowners and those who qualify for VA loans. However, these incentives have become extinct and politically unpopular.
- If the value of your property increases, you can make a profit by selling it. All or some part of your profit is exempt from the federal taxes.
Finance
Cyprus Tax Laws – Made for Smart Russians?
“Welcome to Paradise”
If we ask the question, ‘Why open a business or live in Cyprus’ we get back the usual list of benefits that include the location, the climate, low crime rate etc.etc., and in general, the lifestyle certainly is hard to beat. On top of all that, a recent ‘Value Penguin’ survey ranked Cyprus as the 5th safest country in the world.
Inevitably, any such paradise that attracts so many decent people will also mean that greed and corruption would find its way in, and in Cyprus this caused devastation that fell only a little short of absolute destruction.
Fortunately, Cyprus now has a President that looks to the future and is making huge progress in overhauling the system that created this almighty mess. He appears to have faced up to the facts and is going head to head against damaging politics, high-level corruption and a bureaucratic system that was, and still is in places, bordering on plain stupidity!
So we can now add to the positives, that Cyprus is overhauling its Banking system, has changed the laws to create safety for those buying property and demonstrated that corruption will not be tolerated.
The government have also approved recent changes in the Tax laws that make Cyprus one of the best places in Europe to be in Business!
It is now possible for non-domiciled Cyprus residents to receive dividends without the payment of any tax, including the previously payable defence tax! Plus, under the current rules, if they structure things correctly, they can invest that money for their future and get tax-free growth and an income that is free of taxes!
As an example, a Russian or Chinese national, resident in Cyprus for tax purposes can have a share-holding in a Cyprus company that pays dividends to their offshore bank account, the dividends are paid free from tax. They can then invest that money in a tax efficient contract that will allow them to receive tax-free growth and the same account can then be used to pay them a regular income free of income tax.
That’s a lot of added tax benefits!
That might look like the Cyprus Government is favouring the foreigners, but consider the longer term impact of money circulating freely in the economy. It is a clever method of Quantitative Easing for the people! The Cyprus government gain taxes from the business and the local economy gets a direct boost from the added spending power.
In 2013 Cyprus may have died in a fire of its own making, but just like the Phoenix, it has risen from the ashes with new strength and vigour, and that might just secure its immortality in the business world.
So whilst ‘Transparency’ seems to be the word most used in finance these days, Cyprus certainly has a clear message: If you have any concerns over the safety of yourself, your family or your money… Don’t take Risks, put some proper planning in place and Move to Cyprus, it’s good for your health and your wealth!
What’s the Difference Between a Pre-Approval and a Pre-Qualification?
Vikings star Justin Jefferson is going to get paid. He’s fine waiting his turn
Eurus-Based MappedSwap to Award 800,000 MST in a One-Month Campaign
5 BSNL recharge plans with 30 days validity: price starts from Rs 19
Rhode Island Child Support Law FAQS – Daycare, Overtime, Modification, College, Termination
Twitter Shareholders Claim Elon Musk Violated Securities Law by Not Disclosing His Huge Stake
The Breezy Linen Tops to Wear Now
How to Care for Cannabis Indica Seeds and What are Some Steps to Grow Indica?
Know How to Identify Quality Cannabis Seeds Before You Begin Growing
Residential Property Investment is at Its All Time High
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas