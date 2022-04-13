Finance
Why Medicare Supplement Insurance Is A Good Choice When Medicare Is Not Enough
If you find that Medicare alone leaves you to pay for too many of your health care needs, what can you do to cover more of your medical expenses? Both Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans can be used to supplement basic Part A and Part B Medicare benefits, which are also known as Original Medicare.
Both types of plans will help you with Medicare’s deductibles and co-pay charges. Only Medicare Advantage Plans now cover prescription drugs, though. If you have Original Medicare and a Medigap Plan, you can also add a Prescription Drug Plan known as Medicare Part D. Whether you prefer Medicare Advantage Plans or Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans to manage your prescription costs, be aware that not all plans cover all prescriptions. Be certain your medications are covered before you enroll in any plan.
Medicare Supplement Insurance Has Fewer Restrictions On Your Choice Of Doctors
One of the main differences between Advantage and Medigap Plans involves your freedom to select a doctor. Medicare Supplement Plans let you choose any doctor or hospital that accepts Medicare. Advantage Plans typically provide care through HMOs that limit your choice of doctors to a network. You won’t be restricted in situations where you need emergency or urgent care, though. If you need a specialist who is considered “out-of-network” for non-emergency or non-urgent care, the lack of coverage might deprive you of care that is critical for your condition.
Medicare Advantage Plans Are Not Standardized
A second major difference between these two types of coverage deals with standardization of benefits. Medigap Insurance has been standardized into 10 benefit packages and each combination of benefits is designated by letter. For example, Medigap Plan F has the most benefits and the benefits will always be the same regardless of whether your Plan F is provided by Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, etc.
Medicare Advantage Plans are not standardized so you need to ask more questions and be sure you understand the rules that apply to each individual plan. Different Advantage Plans may require you to follow different rules and plans may pay for different prescription drugs.
Sticking With One Plan May Cost You More In The Long Run
Most people would prefer to shop for ways to increase their health care coverage once and be done with it, but that’s a costly strategy. The plans that are available do change from year to year. For example, Medigap coverage dropped a few plans and added two new packages in the low-premium range in 2010. If you don’t look at new plans when they come to market, you could miss opportunities to expand your coverage or lower your premiums.
Even if you’re not interested in Medicare Advantage Plans right now, you might want to take a second look in the near future. Health care reform is adding incentives for these plans to improve the care they offer. The plans with high service quality ratings will be receiving government bonuses as a reward. While few Medicare Advantage Plans currently have superior ratings, this is expected to improve with the availability of bonus awards. Plus, these plans sometimes offer the least expensive way to supplement your Medicare benefits.
Providers of Supplemental Medicare Insurance – Finding The Best Provider
If you are 65 or older, then you know that you are eligible for Medicare. One thing that many seniors are realizing, however, is that the coverage they get through Medicare is not actually enough to cover all of their needs. In other words, many seniors discover that they are not getting the prescription coverage that they need. Others are discovering that they are paying out of pocket for routine doctor visits when these visits would have been covered years ago on an individual insurance plan. This is why the government has introduced Medigap. Medigap is another word for supplemental Medicare insurance. If you need to purchase this insurance, you will want to begin by researching the providers of supplemental Medicare insurance.
The first thing you will realize is that most of the major providers all offer Medigap insurance plans. We are talking here about companies such as Blue Cross Blue Shield. This means that if you were happy with insurance you had before you turned 65, then you will still be able to utilize this provider for your supplemental Medicare insurance. Keep in mind that even though Medigap is provided by private insurance companies, these plans are regulated by the federal government. This means that you won’t have to worry about finding the best rates or finding a provider that offers coverage that is better than that offered by a different provider.
Your goal should be to find the provider that offers the Medigap coverage that works best for your family. If you end up with a bad provider, you are going to have a plan that requires you to make large deductible payments and get referrals for each and every treatment or surgery that you need. With a good Medigap plan, you will find that you are never paying deductibles or co-pays. You will have a reasonable premium and you will be able to get the coverage you need in order to remain healthy. You won’t have to worry about resolving unpaid bills after a medical treatment.
When you are looking at supplemental Medicare insurance providers, you are going to find that there are plans A through L. In most cases, you will need to purchase A and B and you will need to pay premiums of B. Your choice of C through L will depend on the exact coverage that you need and the premiums that you feel comfortable paying.
Top Tips to Improve Insurance Agency Email Delivery
Business of all types can benefit from a well run email marketing initiative. Today however, they must take extra precautions to ensure they maintain a high quality sender reputation to optimize delivery, and improve conversions. Review these top tips and make sure your organization is following all of them:
Ping Test Emails
Always ping test your emails prior to your initial campaign, especially if it is an older list, a trade show list, or a prospect list. And once ping tested, never use failed ping tested emails.
No Longer At
Monitor your autoreplies and remove no longer at and retired immediately after every campaign. These email responses must be closely reviewed, as the autoreply can come for a source that is different from the actual email that should be removed.
Consistency & Frequency
The consistency and frequency of your email campaigns is important in maintaining a positive sender reputation. ISPs attempt to create and evaluate the email marketing history for your domain. The more consistent you are, and the more reasonable you are with your frequency, the more likely you are to create a solid reputation as a sender. That assumes you are following the other tips listed herein.
Avoid/Diminish Complaints
Lots of complaints will spell lots of trouble for your sender reputation and domain. The best way to avoid complaints is to limit campaign frequency (every two weeks for most general campaigns is a good rule of thumb), honor opt-outs immediately, focus on quality content and collateral, and restrict “sales” pitches.
Avoid Spam Traps (Honeypots)
Spam traps, sometimes referred to as honeypots, are email addresses specifically created to catch email from marketers who don’t follow email best practices. The traps target marketers who are scraping email addresses from the web or are simply blasting emails using poor quality lists. Sufficient “catches” by spam traps can result in low deliverability or even domain blacklisting.
Use Relevant, Educational Content
“Buy my stuff and save money now”! If your content is salesy, spammy and irrelevant, your sender reputation will be adversely impacted, and it will happen quickly. Try to make your content relevant and educational. Changing regulations, industry innovation, important news of the day, and educational webinars are going to be better received than an invitation to buy your products or services.
Email marketing is both an art and a science, and is increasing in complexity and deliverability nuance. It can be a great lead generator when properly used, or a waste of time and money when used with an email “blast” mentality. Insurance agency marketers lacking the time or resources to accomplish this type of initiative can outsource their campaigns to a proficient insurance agency marketing firm.
Why Donegal Car Insurance Is the Best
The Donegal Insurance Group traces its beginnings way back to the birth of the Donegal and Conoy Mutual Fire Insurance Company in 1889. It all started in Marietta, Pennsylvania when the area farmers decided to form the company to protect themselves preemptively from losing their properties in fire incidents and the potential impact that is sure to follow, especially the financial aspect of that impact. As time passed by, they changed its name to the Donegal Mutual Insurance Company. And one of the products it offered to the buying public is the Donegal car insurance.
Bodily injury and property damage liability is the main coverage provided by Donegal car insurance policies. It also includes a vehicle’s physical damage coverage. The bodily injury liability accommodates coverage for any legal responsibilities and obligations in the case of accidents that caused any kind of injury to other drivers, their pedestrians and passengers. The property damage liability coverage on the other hand, provides protection for unfortunate accidents that damages other people’s properties. And if ever that accident will involve any legal costs, especially defense, then it will also be covered as well. There is also a certain type of coverage intended for any uninsured individual, even the underinsured. The uninsured and/or underinsured coverage will protect that customer and his or her immediate family members from the costs of the injury in the event of an accident that was caused by a motorist not insured or those underinsured.
There are also other attractive features included in its auto insurance policies:
- They offer good student discounts.
- The Donegal insurance system can account for high chargeable accident thresholds
- They also offer different programs regarding first accident forgiveness. This means that Donegal Insurance will not raise your insurance rate after the first at-fault accidents.
- Excellent drivers are entitled extra edge discounts.
- PACE protector endorsement program.
The car insurance policies offered by Donegal have various options to help you get the best out of your coverage. There’s also a collision coverage that handles the repair costs of your vehicle that is damaged by the other party in an accident. Another type, the “other than collision” coverage is offered particularly in cases like fire, theft, vandalism, glass breakage and other known perils.
You also have the option to add coverage for the towing of your disabled car and other labor charges, and a rental reimbursement coverage to handle payment of the rented car cost in the event of a vehicular loss. You can also save on Donegal’s insurance coverage if your car possesses passive seatbelt restraints and air bags. It would also be ideal if you have anti-theft devices and anti-lock brakes in your car. You can be qualified for credits with these. There are also other wonderful discounts that you can enjoy if you car pool and if you have undergone a driver’s education class. Save additional money as you avail the multi-car discount program. You can qualify if you have more than once insured car. Now you can see why the Donegal car Insurance is the best.
