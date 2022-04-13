Willson Contreras sees a lack of consistency in punishment for the Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers feud

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras wants to see more consistency.

Consistency both in how Major League Baseball treats players frequently getting hit by pitches and in how it hands down punishment. Contreras often has been at the center of animosity that has boiled over at times in the Cubs’ recent history with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Right-hander Keegan Thompson is appealing the three-game suspension he received Monday after MLB determined he intentionally hit Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen during the top of the eighth inning Saturday at Wrigley Field. The sequence resulted in benches clearing and Thompson getting ejected.

As a result of the ruling that Thompson purposefully hit McCutchen, Cubs manager David Ross was fined and suspended one game, which he served during Tuesday’s 2-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bench coach Andy Green filled in for Ross. Managers cannot appeal suspensions.

Thompson, who also was fined, is available to pitch until a ruling on his appeal.

The Brewers hit three Cubs batters Saturday before McCutchen was on the other end of Thompson’s pitch. Contreras was again among the players drilled — the 12th time in the last four years the Brewers have hit him, including twice in last weekend’s season-opening three-game series.

Dating to his debut season in 2016, Contreras has been hit by 15 pitches against the Brewers.

“If I was Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani that get hit 15 times by one team, MLB would be suspending pitchers from North to South,” Contreras told the Tribune on Tuesday. “To protect players they have to do something about it. I can say that was the end of it, but that doesn’t mean (the Brewers are) going to stop going in on guys and hitting guys.”

Contreras is frustrated there hasn’t been similar punishment for the Brewers hitting Cubs batters so often over the last few years. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Brewers have hit the Cubs 40 times in 51 games — more than any other big-league team, according to Stathead. The St. Louis Cardinals are closest, getting drilled 28 times in 48 games against the Brewers.

Cubs pitchers have hit Brewers hitters 33 times in that span, one more than the Cincinnati Reds have hit the Brewers and two more than the Pirates.

“If we know that a pitcher doesn’t have the right command to go in on guys, we’re not going to put somebody’s health at risk because of erratic command,” Contreras said. “It’s kind of tough seeing only one side getting (suspended).”

Thompson is the second Cubs pitcher to get punished in the last year for throwing at a Brewers hitter. Reliever Ryan Tepera received a three-game suspension, reduced to two games after an appeal, for throwing behind Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff last April. Tepera’s instance also occurred during a game in which Contreras was hit by a pitch.

Ross took a diplomatic stance on Thompson’s suspension amid the brouhaha between the division rivals.

“There’s rules in place that we don’t have a whole lot of control of and some things that make you upset, and you can get mad about it or you can understand what’s the point of wasting my energy on something I can’t control,” Ross said. “Rules are rules. We’re going to continue to try to win ballgames and look out for our group and try to protect us as best we can and keep competing at the highest level.”

Injury updates

Right-hander Alec Mills continues to progress from a lower back strain. Mills threw 77 pitches Sunday and was slated to throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Arizona.

Mills is eligible to come off the injured list Thursday, but there is no timetable for his return. The Cubs want to see how he comes out of his side session before determining his next steps.

The Cubs were optimistic during camp that shortstop Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder inflammation) would not need much time to build up, perhaps requiring a minimum IL stint. However, it’s not clear when Simmons will be ready to join the team.

Simmons threw across the field at the team’s complex in Arizona on Tuesday, Ross said, and is feeling better every day.

“He feels it’s a positive, but we’re starting to ramp up the intensity,” Ross said. “So that’ll get the best feedback the next couple days.”

Left-hander Wade Miley (left elbow inflammation) played catch again Tuesday, getting to more than 100 feet. He will continue to increase the distance, likely to 120 feet next, and if everything goes well, Miley could throw off a mound soon.

()