Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS
By TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin regulators lack the authority to require businesses to clean up contamination from PFAS chemicals and other toxins because legislators haven’t established any restrictions on them, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren’s decision means the state Department of Natural Resources must wait for legislators to define them and impose limits in state law or administrative rule. Both approaches can take years.
“Today’s ruling threatens to remove the only meaningful public health protection we have to address PFAS contamination in Wisconsin,” said Tom Kilian, one of the founders of Citizens for a Clean Wausau, a city that has been grappling with PFAS-contaminated groundwater.
Bohren said he understands that the DNR must protect the state from pollution but “there’s a way to do it” and the agency right now seems to be operating “on a whim and fancy.”
Assistant Attorney General Gabe Johnson-Karp, who represented the DNR in the case, said the ruling creates “significant concern about regulatory uncertainty” and told the judge he plans to appeal. Bohren agreed to stay his decision until a June 6 hearing.
The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed in 2021 by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce — the state’s largest business group — and Leather Rich, Inc., an Oconomowoc dry cleaning business.
According to the lawsuit, Leather Rich entered a DNR program designed to help businesses that voluntarily report pollution with clean up in 2019. The following year DNR officials declared that businesses in the program need to test for “emerging contaminants,” including PFAS, without explaining which of the more than 4,000 PFAS compounds to look for or what levels would be considered too high.
The agency lacked any basis in statute or rules to make such a move, the lawsuit maintained. The agency built a list of emerging contaminants without any legislative oversight or opportunity for public comment that would have been available through the rule-making process, the plaintiffs argued.
Drafting rules typically takes state agencies years. When the language is settled, the regulations still must win legislative approval — a tall task given that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers controls the executive branch and Republicans run the Senate and Assembly.
Environmentalists countered that the DNR must move quickly when the agency learns of contamination and shouldn’t be bogged down in a rule-making process that can take years.
Johnson-Karp and other state Justice Department attorneys defending the DNR have argued that there’s no dispute that PFAS are toxic and that Wisconsin law gives the DNR broad discretion over how to handle contaminants. What’s more, a judge lacks the authority to order the DNR to promulgate rules because rules are subject to legislative approval, they insisted.
PFAS is an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, man-made chemicals used in non-stick cookware and firefighting foam. Research suggests they can cause health problems in humans, including decreased fertility, developmental delays in children, increased risk of some cancers and a weakened immune system, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The DNR currently lists nearly 90 sites across Wisconsin with PFAS contamination. A number of municipalities are dealing with PFAS-contaminated groundwater, including Madison, Marinette, the town of Campbell just outside La Crosse, Peshtigo and Wausau.
The DNR’s policy board adopted limits on PFAS in drinking water and surface waters that can support fish in February. The Legislature has yet to sign off on them, however. The board has refused to impose standards for groundwater, citing the cost of replacing wells and installing treatment equipment at water utilities.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit last month against Johnson Controls and Tyco Fire Products alleging they released firefighting foam into the environment that has contaminated the Marinette area.
It’s unclear what impact Bohren’s ruling could have on that lawsuit. Rob Lee, an attorney for environmental law firm Midwest Environmental Advocates, said the decision could negate the state’s authority to file such actions.
Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond didn’t immediately return a message.
Heat playing NBA playoff waiting game without ‘fear or panic’
The Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies went into Tuesday aware that they would know their opening-round postseason opponent by the end of the day.
Such is the life of an NBA No. 2 playoff seed.
For the Miami Heat, No. 1 in the Eastern Conference ahead of Boston, and the Phoenix Suns, No. 1 in the West ahead of Memphis, the wait will continue until Friday night.
Such is the case when the entire play-in round has to completed in order to produce the No. 8 seeds from the pool of four play-in teams in each conference.
To Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, it is part of the tradeoff for homecourt advantage throughout the conference playoffs.
“That’s the whole point of a regular season,” Spoelstra said, “you don’t need to live in fear or panic.”
With the Heat to open the best-of-seven first round on Sunday at FTX Arena, it means only Saturday’s practice will come with knowledge of their initial postseason opponent.
No matter, Spoelstra said,
“We’ll ramp it up middle of the week,” he said, “and we’ll just make sure we’re working on our habits, our rhythm.
“And then when we finally get the nod of who we’re playing, we’ll dial into the details of our specific opponent.”
Guard Duncan Robinson said there is plenty to be said about instead turning inward, including during Wednesday’s practice at FTX Arena.
“The emphasis will be on us, just getting better,” he said. “At the end of the day, on Sunday you just got to be ready to win one game, and we feel like with these five days we can find a way to do that.
“And from there, the adjustments will ensue, and we’ll figure out how to get game two from there.”
This is the first time the Heat have held homecourt advantage in any round since the 2016 first round that they took 4-3 from the Charlotte Hornets.
Among concerns for the Heat this week is the calf strain that had starting power forward P.J. Tucker out the final two games of the regular season, the ankle sprain that had backup center Dewayne Dedmon out for three of the season’s final four games, and the entrance Sunday by starting center Bam Adebayo into NBA health-and-safety protocols.
By rule, the Heat do not have to post an injury report until 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Trophy time
Although unaware at the time, the Heat won the Earl Lloyd Trophy for winning the Southeast Division.
While the NBA has devalued divisions to the degree that even winning one does not guarantee a playoff berth, the league announced this week that each division now will have its own trophy.
Each trophy honors an African-American pioneer, the NBA said to “celebrate the teams’ season success and honor the pioneers who helped pave the way for the NBA players that have followed.”
Lloyd was the first African-American to play a game in the NBA, a career that included nine seasons split between the Washington Capitols, Syracuse Nationals and Detroit Pistons, winning an NBA title in 1955.
Other divisional trophies honor Nat Clifton (Atlantic), Wayne Embry (Central), Willis Reed (Southwest), Sam Jones (Northwest) and Chuck Cooper (Pacific).
The Heat do not hang individual banner for division titles, with such finishes grouped together in a series of banners. The team hangs separate banners for conference and NBA championships.
The Heat have won 15 divisional titles in their 34 seasons.
Toeing the line
The Heat closed at .808 from the foul line, the highest single-season percentage in team history. That included Jimmy Butler shooting a team-best and career-high .870, the third-highest single-season percentage in franchise’s 34 seasons, behind only Ray Allen’s .886 in 2012-13 and Glen Rice’s .880 in 1993-94 . . .
The Heat not only took a league-high 111 charges this season, but blew away the 64 of the runner-up Houston Rockets. The previous high since the NBA began tracking charges in 2010-11 was the 107 of the Phoenix Suns in in 201-11 . . .
The Heat finished the regular season 29-2 when shooting at least 40 percent on 3-pointers and 22-1 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
Will Shanghai’s Endless Covid Lockdown Finally Put a Dent in Tesla’s Stock?
Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory in China, the electric car maker’s most productive plant in the world, hasn’t made anything since March 28.
That’s when it’s region of Shanghai entered a strict Covid-19 lockdown and after two weeks there is still no sign of reopening. In fact, the emergency measure has since then extended to the entire city of Shanghai, placing more than 26 million people, more than the population of Florida, under extreme quarantine.
Tesla hasn’t publicly addressed the lockdown’s impact on its Chinese production since it started. On April 4, multiple media outlets reported the Shanghai factory failed to reopen on schedule following a weeklong halt. Tesla China didn’t respond to a press inquiry about the latest status of Giga Shanghai.
The Shanghai factory manufacturers more than 16,000 Model 3 and Model Y Teslas every week for the automaker’s Chinese and European markets. A two-week pause means the factory is more than 30,000 vehicles behind schedule. What’s worse, the lockdown could drag on for a few more weeks. China’s central government has vowed to keep existing protocols in Shanghai in place until infections fall rapidly, but cases are skyrocketing. Despite a citywide lockdown, daily cases in Shanghai has surged nearly nine times in the past two weeks. On April 11, the city reported 26,000 cases, about 1,000 more than the previous day.
Tesla faces a challenging second quarter
The Covid situation in China will likely put a dent in Tesla’s second-quarter financial results. Output at Giga Shanghai is already losing steam. In March, the plant delivered about 55,000 vehicles, only 154 more than February, a month with three fewer days, and nearly 12,700 less than January, according to data released April 11 by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Tesla Shanghai was shut for five days in March.
For now, its stock price has barely dipped and held steady around $1,000 since Shanghai entered its lockdown on March 28. Over the past five years, Tesla share price has increased 15-fold, giving it a sky-high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 200. P/E ratio measures a company’s current share price relative to its earnings per share. The average P/E ratio of S&P 500 companies (of which Tesla is a member) is 25.
It remains to be seen if bleak second-quarter earnings will finally give investors reason to back away from Tesla and its lofty valuation.
“Investors have given Tesla stock a pass on something beyond the electric-vehicle company’s control. But as the shutdown drags on, shareholders will have to consider the closure’s impact on 2022 deliveries and earnings,” wrote Allen Root, a former strategist with investment bank R.W. Baird, in Barron’s on April 7.
Tesla is the only foreign automaker that fully owns its operation in China. Shanghai, an auto manufacturing hub, is also home to plants that produce other foreign-branded vehicles, including Volkswagen and General Motors. Those automakers have joint ventures in China with local automakers.
Some auto factories have managed to keep parts of their assembly line running by having workers live on site so that they can work without violating lockdown rules, according to local media. It’s unclear whether Tesla has adopted similar measures.
Charges: Driver admitted to using cocaine, pot and drinking before Burnsville crash that killed teen, injured another
A 21-year-old man told police that he had drank alcohol and used marijuana and cocaine before crashing his Lexus in Burnsville Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old girl and severely injuring a 15-year-old girl — both of whom were passengers, according to criminal charges filed Tuesday.
Alejandro Jesus Saavedra of Farmington has been charged in Dakota County District Court with felony criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm in connection with the crash that killed Sydney Nicole Kohner, of Rosemount, and injured Carmen Marie Braun, also of Rosemount.
Braun’s injuries include bleeding and swelling in her brain and a fractured vertebrae, femur, tibia and fibula, according to charges against Saavedra.
Saavedra appeared before a judge Tuesday and remained jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn at 14201 Nicollet Ave. just after 6 a.m. While driving through the parking lot, an officer saw a male and two younger females running through the parking lot, but then lost sight of them.
An officer saw a parked white Lexus with headlights and taillights on and the driver leaned back in his seat appearing to attempt to avoid detection. When the officer parked his squad and turned off its headlights, the driver of the Lexus quickly backed out and accelerated at a high rate of speed out of the parking lot.
The driver headed west on Fairview Drive without slowing down for an intersection, then and ran red lights along Nicollet Avenue. It then took a sharp right turn off Nicollet Avenue onto Grand Avenue at a high rate of speed, striking at least one curb. An officer saw a tire dislodge from the car and roll onto the roadway. The officer attempted to catch up with the Lexus, but was not able to do so due to the increasing speed of the Lexus, according to charges.
The officer ultimately lost sight of the Lexus as it accelerated north on Grand Avenue. Dispatch alerted other officers in an attempt to locate the car — and they soon did off the roadway on the south side of a post office parking ramp. It appeared to have missed the turn, continuing straight off the roadway.
The engine compartment and engine block was split in half. Airbags in the front and rear passenger compartments had been deployed. “The destruction caused to the vehicle appeared consistent with a high speed impact into the concrete pillar of the parking ramp,” the complaint read.
Saavedra was pinned in the driver’s seat and injured, but conscious and alert. Kohner and Braun were lying in the backseat unconscious. Kohner died at the scene from her injuries. Braun was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
First responders had to extract Saavedra from his seat. Once in an ambulance, an officer smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Saavedra, the complaint alleges, and he told paramedics he used alcohol and marijuana before driving.
A sample of Saavedra’s blood was taken and sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further testing. After being released from the hospital, Saavedra was arrested and booked into the Dakota County Jail.
Investigators learned Saavedra had rented two hotel rooms where the noise disturbance originated. In the hotel rooms, investigators found alcohol, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
The officer who saw three people running in the parking lot confirmed they were the same ones involved in the fatal crash.
A witness told investigators that he saw a white car driving erratically and at a high rate of speed northbound on Grand Avenue. It then hit something, which caused the wheel to come off.
In an interview with investigators, Saavedra said he purchased the alcohol for a party in the hotel room and that he used alcohol and cocaine at the hotel, according to the complaint. He said he saw police cars in the hotel parking lot and attempted to avoid officers by leaving the hotel.
Saavedra has a history of trouble while behind the wheel in Dakota County. He was convicted of drunken driving in April 2018, speeding in May 2018, auto theft in April 2019 and fleeing police in a motor vehicle in July 2019. For the latest offense, Saavedra was given a one-year stayed jail sentence and a year probation.
