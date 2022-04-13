News
Yankees Notebook: Pitchers can’t hear PitchCom signals over Stadium’s two-strike alert
The awful two-strike sound the Yankees play over the sound system, which sounds like a dying whale, has been an issue for the Bombers’ pitchers using the PitchCom system. The sound, which is the Imperial Alarm from Star Wars, is played when a Yankees pitcher gets two strikes on a hitter and is teeth-rattling loud. The pitchers have found it interferes with them hearing the robotic voice that plays from a speaker inserted in their hat.
“The speakers are really loud and it’s kind of jarring,” Gerrit Cole said before Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays. “It’s an interesting sound.”
Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said that the noise could get so loud that the pitchers could not hear the pitch that the catcher was calling, but they are working around it. Cole said he would use the system for his second start of the season on Wednesday night.
MONTY GOOD TO GET UP AND GO
Lefty Jordan Montgomery, who got hit by a comebacker in Sunday night’s game, could barely walk on Monday, but Tuesday he was feeling much better. He threw on flat ground to test the left leg and said he would throw his bullpen on Wednesday.
But there was a real scare there.
“I think there was a little concern with him last night just because of the swelling he had in there. He had his knee drained and went for an MRI and a CT scan overnight and today that came back good. So he was significantly better today,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “When I walked in, actually, he was on the table and so much of the swelling was out of there. He’s moving around. He’s throwing today with the idea he’ll throw his bullpen tomorrow.”
GALLO ANSWERS THE QUESTIONS
Before Monday night’s game, Joey Gallo was answering questions about his struggles at the plate. Three hours later, the left fielder was the only Yankee to get a hit off of Toronto starter Alek Manoah and the only Bomber with two hits in the 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays.
“I’m seeing a lot of good at-bats, he’s winning a lot of pitches, he’s on a lot of pitches,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game. “[He’s] in a position to do what we know he can do.”
Gallo had a double, single and walk Monday night. He has walked in all four of the Yankees games this season.
It’s a small sample size, but at least it gives Gallo a chance to quiet the talk for at least a day about his terrible start to his Yankees career last season.
Gallo hit .160 with 13 homers and a .707 OPS in 58 games with 88 strikeouts in 188 at-bats last season after being acquired from the Rangers.
“My swing was a little off,” said Gallo, adding that he’s had “a chance to regroup and reset” this spring. “I can kind of get my swing back to where it was early in the year last year.”
News
Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry says he plans to run for re-election
Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry said Tuesday that he plans to run for re-election this fall.
Starry, 51, of Stillwater, was appointed sheriff in May 2017 when then-Sheriff Bill Hutton retired. He was elected sheriff in November 2018.
Starry started working for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 1993. He has been a patrol deputy, a crime-prevention officer, a field training officer, a DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officer, an Explorer adviser, a narcotics officer, a youth unit investigator and a K-9 officer. After being promoted to sergeant and commander, he was tapped to be chief deputy in October 2010.
Starry serves as chairman of the executive board for North Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program for Minnesota and Wisconsin and as president for the executive board of the United Way of Washington County East. He also is a member of the Minnesota Violent Crime Coordinating Council and a board member of The Frontline Foundation and the Lakes Center for Youth and Families.
Starry has a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota and has attended the FBI National Academy and the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association program.
News
Gerrit Cole and the Yankees need to set the tone early vs. AL East rival Blue Jays
Gerrit Cole needs to settle in. The Yankees ace did not get off to the start to the season he and the team wanted. Wednesday night, Cole needs to find that routine and rhythm early against a tough Blue Jays lineup that very well could be the team the Yankees are battling down the stretch for a playoff spot.
Cole couldn’t find that comfort zone on Opening Day, so Wednesday night is a chance to start over.
“When you’re missing that bad there are mechanical breakdowns, but I’d say overall my mechanics are in a good spot. I just had a lot of adrenaline and just kind of spun my tires there for a minute,” Cole said Tuesday before the Yankees tried to rebound against the Blue Jays after two straight losses. “So maybe to find the rhythm and the tempo to just kind of stay with myself a little better.”
Cole did not record a decision on Opening Day, allowing three earned runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out three in four innings. His day was more remembered for him being caught on camera complaining about the pregame ceremonies going longer than expected.
But the Yankees need a better Cole if they are going to be in the conversation for the postseason. It may be early in the season, but it’s not too early to set the tone within the American League East. Last season, the Yankees dug themselves a hole against the Red Sox early.
Cole doesn’t want to repeat that feeling and have to dig themselves out of a hole this season.
“Even though we play them 19 times you know, we only play them 19 times, so they count the same in April as they do in September, but [feeling like you have] to crawl back and have to feel like we’re constantly walking uphill towards the end of the year,” Cole said. “You put yourself in a better position when you play better against these teams early. With the understanding that both are gonna get better as the season goes on.”
Last season was one where Cole lost some traction as well.
He came out early in 2021 as the best pitcher in the league and then became the poster boy for pitchers using illegal sticky stuff on the balls in June when MLB decided to enforce their own rules more stringently. He adjusted and regained control of his season, only to catch COVID after the All-Star break. He got back on track and then whether it was a tight hamstring or the workload (181.1 innings pitched after just 91 in 2020), Cole went into that Wild Card game with a 6.35 ERA over his last four starts.
The Yankees are obviously looking for a bit of a bounce back from Cole this season and Opening Day wasn’t the best way to turn the page on his struggles. But Wednesday night could be another chance, especially against a Blue Jays lineup that is so dangerous.
“They have a lot of talent and they have some good leaders too. That’s a combination to win a lot of games,” Cole said of the Blue Jays. “So, we’ll have our hands full, but we’re confident you know, and what we can bring to the table and, and if we execute, I think we’ll be in a good spot.”
Cole picked up some ideas from watching Jameson Taillon, who was solid against the Blue Jays for five innings Monday night.
“I thought he was really good. I thought he took it really one hitter at a time and a couple of times they put him in a spot with a base hit early or a hit with two outs and he just kept his pace and just kept making one good pitch of another,” Cole said. “He gave us a good shot to win and put together a good start. So I think really, all our best games have that same characteristic. One pitch at a time regardless of if something good or bad happens. You just kind of stay in the middle.”
Now, Cole just needs to go out and find that rhythm.
News
PJ’s Tavern raising money for employee’s kidney transplant
KIRKWOOD, Mo. – During Tuesday lunch hour at PJ’s Tavern, chef Jesse Randle is doing prep work for an event to help a co-worker.
“With the pandemic, we shut down on Tuesdays to give everybody a little breather,” said Adam Hartig, owner of PJ’s Tavern. “So now that we’re getting at the back end of that, we’ve got a worthy cause to celebrate today. We’re doing a fundraiser for our dear friend Mike Kopp, who’s been an employee here for 22 years, and he’s just coming off a successful liver transplant.”
Kopp began working the front door at PJ’s when he was 15. He soon became a busser and picked every odd job at the restaurant along the way before he was promoted to manager. Over the last few years, Kopp been in need of a liver transplant.
“Our staff is coming into work and we’re donating tips,” Hartig said. “As the owner, I’m going to kick back the profits and participate with the food costs. Hopefully, we’ll get a good turnout and with Mel Hughes coming in to play some live music from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., I think we should be able to turn up some money for him.”
Chef Randle said Kopp was there for him to get him acclimated when the restaurant hired him four years ago. For Randle, it’s time to repay that kindness.
“So, I definitely want to try and do anything I can to help him out whenever I can because we’re friends,” he said.
PJ’s Koppathon fundraiser takes place Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.
