7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment
There are many options available to people interested in gold investing. Investments can be made by purchasing and storing physical gold, purchasing items that represent the ownership of gold or buying stocks.
7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment #1 – Gold Coins
The governments of several different countries issue gold bullion coins as legal tender. The price of gold coins is determined by their fineness, or the ratio of actual gold content to other materials in the coin. Supply and demand can also affect the price. Common coins include the American Gold Eagle, Canadian Gold Maple Leaf, South African Krugerrand, Australian Gold Nugget, Austrian Philharmoniker, Chinese Gold Panda, British Sovereign and French Coq Gaulois.
7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment #2 – Gold Bars
Gold bars are the most traditional form of gold investment, and they are sought after by many central banks throughout the world. Bars are available to investors in a variety of sizes such as one kilogram, ten ounces, one ounce, ten grams and 100 grams. One of the most popular gold bars is the London Good Delivery bar, which weighs 400 troy ounces. In general, bars have lower price premiums than gold coins, but investors should be always wary of fakes. Bars should always be purchased with a certification.
7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment #3 – ETFs
Exchange traded funds, or ETFs, are traded similarly to shares at the major stock exchanges. For gold ETFs, the American Stock Exchange is the foremost trading venue. ETF funds purchase large amounts of gold and hold it in storage. They then issue shares that correspond to the price of a bullion. If prices raise by 5%, then individual ETFs would increase by the same 5% as well. ETFs allow investors to easily trade and to buy in small quantities. ETFs may require a small storage fee annually.
7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment #4 – Certificates
Certificates represent an ownership of gold without requiring the investor to actually store any bullion. Allocated certificates correlate to the ownership of specific numbered bars that are stored in individual banks. Unallocated gold certificates, however, do not guarantee equal exchanges for bullion if there is a run on the issuing bank’s gold. Certificates have a historical importance in the United States, where they were considered legal tender from 1882 to 1933.
7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment #5 – Accounts
There are five types of accounts: allocated, unallocated, gold pools, electronic currencies and gold accumulation plans. Allocated accounts allow investors to own bars or coins that are stored in a vault, which is managed by a recognized bullion depository or dealer. Unallocated accounts do not represent ownership of specific bars. Gold pool accounts allow people to invest in very small amounts. Electronic currencies allow investors to make online payments by using a currency that is linked to stored gold. Then the accumulation plans are similar to savings accounts in which investors acquire a fixed set amount for every month.
7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment #6 – Derivatives
Derivatives include options, futures and forwards. These financial instruments can be traded at several exchanges throughout the world or through private trading. Gold futures are most often traded at the New York Commodities Exchange and Euronext.liffe in the U.S.
7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment #7 – Mining Companies
Buying shares in a mining company is another investing option. As the price rises, the profits from the mining company would be expected to rise, causing shares in that company to increase in value. There is some market volatility associated with the mining shares, but many companies will hedge the price in advance to reduce this fluctuation.
How to Use Article Directories For SEO Purposes – Lesson 2
SEO is a costly affair to implement and whilst it is integral to the ultimate success of a website, the initial expense associated with it plus the difficulty in trying to gauge the ROI (return on investment) it provides the website owner alienates many website owners at the first instance.
One variation of SEO which has grown increasingly popular in recent times has been the usage of article writing and submission in order to raise the SEO profile of a website and many site owners have reported very positive results with this approach. The manner in which it functions is extremely straightforward indeed: the website owner writes articles and useful content, which are then submitted to article submission directories.
From there, if a person wishes to use that article for their own purposes, perhaps as filler content for their own website, then they can do so with the price of usage being that they must include a “backlink” which references the original author. One of the major criticisms made about SEO in general is that it is a very hit and miss process meaning that the cost effectiveness of the SEO marketing campaign is limited in the extreme.
However, the benefit with article directory sites is that your articles will only ever be of interest and use to people who are involved in the niche in which you happen to operate in as well. What this means then is that you will gain access to internet users who will have actual use for your website and services, thereby significantly increasing the ROI of this SEO approach.
Article writing and submission for SEO purposes have a tremendously robust shelf life meaning that because your articles will be passed around thanks to word of mouth, this means that that you will still be drawing some benefit from them months after you initially wrote them. This stands in sharp contrast to the likes of PPC (pay per click campaigns) where the user will have to contend with having results so long as they keep paying money.
There are a number of article submission sites and one of the most effective of these is EzineArticles. Totally free, with stringent rules ensuring strict quality control measures means that you will never get caught short with this particular SEO strategy.
Forex Trading Course – FX Market Course System
Many people are looking to profit using Forex trading systems and FX courses. What system works best and who are the real experts? Confusing sometimes… but education is the key because as a forex trader – you are competing with other international FX traders and investors. Many of those with course education, Mentor Traders and more.
What is the Forex Market?
The Forex or FX market is basically an over the counter trading exchange of currencies that effectively runs 24 hours a day. Any exchange like the Forex that does run “round the clock” will have auto trading systems, courses and trading mechanisms that can allow a trader to profit literally while he sleeps… if the person knows the system and the exchange.
Individual traders and larger institutional investors trade on the FX market. For many single traders, learning how to profit using an auto system is a way they can compete with larger traders. These bigger investors include:
Banks
Investment Bankers
Futures Trading Firms
and much more
Trading international currency can also be fun!… if you know what you are doing. Most people who take a course or buy a Forex trade system seem to find their profit results increase greatly.
FX Systems
Yes there are many “experts” in the Forex market and promote numerous FX trading systems and courses. Some of these course systems are online and produced by actual Forex traders. The main thing investors and traders should look for before buying these courses and auto robot systems is actual statements, real testimonials and low price for the course itself.
With the competition as it is, Forex course writers are delivering great products to out-do the competition. The Forex is also a global exchange so there are a tremendous amount of investors. Many making 300% or more auto profits and many not making anything. The FX auto trade systems that are available can be VERY impressive – but listen or view the products.
Visit: Forex Course Systems
Happy learning and Trading!
American Investment Training
Measuring Training Programs: Cost Vs Benefit
For decades companies have been struggling with the real costs,
benefits and return-on-investment of training costs. With
increasing online learning opportunities, organizations are finding their focus shifting from providing costly onsite training programs to the use of new tools and technology now available. Companies need to understand and apply the business analytics in order to fully appreciate the effectiveness and impact that e-learning and training offers.
Companies invest large amounts of money, resources and time in
training. According to a 2002 ASTD State of the Industry Report
where over 375 major corporations were surveyed, companies spent
between one (1) and three (3) percent of their total payroll on
training. This translated to a per-person basis of more than
US $700 per employee per year. In cutting-edge companies that
significantly increases to US $1400 or more per person per year.
If training expenses are viewed as a percentage of the company’s
profits, then the training budget could represent as much as
5 – 20% of the total profit margin. With increasing costs
associated with travel and lodging, as well as increasing costs
and expenses to register and attend meetings or to develop in-house training programs, training budget costs are undboutedly going to increase, which only underscores the need to justify its cost.
In order to effectively measure training programs, companies
are faced with three critical issues: efficiency, effectiveness, and compliance. Every major decision made regarding training falls into one of these three areas. Fortunately, each of these three areas can be benchmarked and measured.
The ASTD 2002 study reported that only one-third of companies
measured the effectiveness of learning and that 12% or less attempted to measure job and business impact of their training programs. Why? Interestingly enough the top reason why companies fail to measure training is that they lack the experience, tools and infrastructure to do so.
It is impossible to improve or effectively optimize the training
program if it is not benchmarked or measured. Training should be measured and evaluated just as companies measure productivity, profit or quality. There have been many scorecards, dashboards, algorithms or metrics developed for this purpose.
If one considers the total training investment per person in the
company (see above), the question is how much should they spend
on measurement and evaluation? One, five or ten percent? Looking back at the ASTD 2002 study of best practices, we find that most companies spend 40-50% of their total training dollars on content development, 8-10% on infrastructure and the remaining resources on salaries and facilities costs.
For many development of measurement and evaluation tools sounds like additional costs and expense to the organization. Companies who allocate a small, but fixed percentage of the training budget to this purpose will find themselves able to effectively measure the effectiveness for their overall investment in training. One study found that organizations who adopt this model, and who spend US $2-10 per employee on learning analytics reported noticeable improvements in the measurability and return on investment.
Companies will need to justify the costs associated with measuring learning by identifying the business impact and risk of not training its employees. This could be quantified by fines, or profit loss as a result of being out of compliance with laws or standards. Often times this can result in fines levied against the company or even lawsuits or other forms of profit loss.
In healthcare, for example, lack of compliance with correctly
collecting, coding and reporting cancer incidence could have far-reaching impact on budget dollars spent not only in the training and operational costs associated with the Cancer Registry department, but could also negate the costs associated with cancer program development and community outreach programs. Although program development and outreach programs have the ability to compete with the consumer’s dollars, all this could be for naught if the required reporting is not done accurately and in compliance with the State or accreditation program standards. Training programs for the Cancer Registry can ensure that the data management processes are appropriately managed.
So, in summary, companies should be focusing on the development
and measurement of their learning programs. The investment in
learning analytics will outweigh the risks of inadequate training. Success for any organization will directly depend on their employee’s understanding of their products, services, operations and policies. Employees must be thoroughly trained in compliance, standards, confidentiality, non-disclosure and other legally sensitive areas of the company. And, companies must be able to track and measure this using effective learning analytics.
PUBLISHING RIGHTS:
You have permission to publish this article electronically, in print, in your ebook or on your website, free of charge, as long as the author’s information and web link are included at the bottom of the article and the article is not changed, modified or altered in any way. The web link should be active when the article is reprinted on a web site or in an email. The author would appreciate an email indicating you wish to post
this article to a website, and the link to where it is posted.
Copyright 2005, M. A. Webb. All Rights Reserved
