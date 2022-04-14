Blockchain
A Pastry Denounces Coinbase’s Listing Process
Crypto exchange Coinbase has generated controversy due to its listing process. The platform recently posted a list of possible projects to include which, according to pseudonym user PastryETH, makes some wonder if Coinbase is “willfully ignorant, or intentionally deceiving?”.
Some of the projects were created before 2020 and have a dubious reputation. Amongst these tokens is Big Data Protocol (BDP), Pastry said. This project managed to attract over $6 billion in total value locked (TVL) and generate a lot of hype.
This allowed BDP whales to “dump” their tokens on retail investors, as discovered by Igor Igamberdiev, The Block’s director of research. As Pastry noted:
These addresses farmed massive amounts of $BDP and dumped it on LPs in BDP’s Pool2 which rewarded users with $bAlpha for providing liquidity to BDP/ETH. It was exit liquidity for whales. The BDP token feel from $13 to $3, while bAlpha dumped from $25k to $5k.
Second on the list is BOTTO which, the pseudonym user said, has a market cap of around $4 million. Therefore, could see high volatility and an illiquid market cap to the detriment of its potential traders. Pastry asked the following about Coinbase’s prospects:
Really, Coinbase? Are you not aware of the risks you expose thousands of traders to by listing a project that is so small and illiquid? Coinbase does $327 BILLION in quarterly trading volume, yet they want to list a project with a market cap of $4m. Irresponsible.
The same goes for $KROMATIK another of Coinbase’s potential crypto to add to its platform. The token has a small market of under $10 million. Pastry questioned the rise in its trading volume just days before Coinbase’s announcement.
Is Coinbase Purposely Listing “Crypto Scams”?
MONA and PMON made the list. The former has a small market cap with a daily trading volume of around $10,000 which, Pastry emphasized, could be hurtful for the users.
On the other hand, PMON is a project dubbed “one of the largest marketing failures this bull-run, by Zachxbt a popular investigator. Similar to BDP, this token was used by insiders to dump on retail investors, according to Pastry.
On the list, there was also RAC a token with a $0 trading volume, and Student Coin (STC) a project with a similar trading volume. The list is comprised of mostly unknown crypto, according to the pseudonym user, with high probabilities of hurting the users due to low trading volume or illiquid markets.
Responding to the question of whether the exchange is listing out of “ignorance or malice”, Pastry said, he referred to evidence of a potential Coinbase insider purchasing large amounts of the tokens before the listing announcements. Presented by influencer Cobie.
Found an ETH address that bought hundreds of thousands of dollars of tokens exclusively featured in the Coinbase Asset Listing post about 24 hours before it was published, rofl pic.twitter.com/5QlVTjl0Jp
— Cobie (@cobie) April 12, 2022
Pastry concluded:
Coinbase, If you want to maintain what little relevancy you have left, I recommend you hire a new listing department ASAP (direct messages are open, by the way). You are listing utter trash and subjecting thousands of your users to unnecessary risk in the process. Do better.
At the time of writing, ETH trades at $3,000 with a 1.4% profit in the last hour.
Blockchain
Can The 600-Day MA Support Line Push Bitcoin Again?
Charts show the Bitcoin 600-day moving average (MA) has once again met with the BTC price curve, will the line act as support for the crypto once again?
Bitcoin Price Curve Is Once Again Touching The 600-Day MA
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC price has once more dropped down to the 600-day MA support line.
A “moving average” (or MA in short) is an analytical tool that averages a given quantity over a specific period of time, and constantly updates itself as time passes and the value of said quantity (the price of Bitcoin in this case) changes. Hence the “moving” in the name.
MAs can be quite useful for analysis as they smooth out the price curve by hiding any local random fluctuations. Such short-term ups and downs in the value of BTC generally aren’t relevant to any long-term trend study so MAs are usually employed when looking over large timespans.
An analyst can choose to take an MA over any time period, whether that be only one minute, or even one thousand days.
The quant in the post has referred to the 600-day version. Here is the chart showing its trend vs the price of Bitcoin over the past year:
The 600-day MA curve seems to have met the BTC price once again | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, since the price has declined following the all-time high formation last year, the value of Bitcoin has made touches of the 600-day MA several times.
During each of those retests, the 600-day MA curve line has acted as support for the crypto’s price, and helped it propel back up.
Now once again the two lines have touched each other, but it remains to be seen whether support will hold this time or not.
If the price trends below the 600-day MA curve, then Bitcoin may observe some real decline, just like when it lost the 200-day MA support.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $39.8k, down 9% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has accumulated 2% in gains.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the price of BTC crashed down a few days back | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
After holding above the $40k level for almost a month, Bitcoin seems to have once again declined below the level. Following the drop, the price has moved sideways over the last couple of days.
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin Mimics Textbook Market Sentiment Cycle, What Happens When Confidence Returns?
Markets are cyclical and go through alternating periods of positive and negative sentiment, with price action following the tone across the market. Although these changes appear to be difficult to predict, Bitcoin price is currently following a textbook market sentiment cycle chart from the book The Nature of Risk.
If what follows in the book continues across the cryptocurrency market, a major trend change is due. Take a closer look at the market sentiment cycle chart by Justin Mamis.
Is Bitcoin Following A Textbook Market Sentiment Cycle?
Markets tend to move in the same way. This is why certain technical analysis chart patterns can yield accurate results with an increased probability.
When zoomed out, even market cycles tend to advance in the same five-wave structure, according to Elliott Wave Theory. Those who dive deepest into technical analysis become convinced of its power to not only predict market behavior, but human behavior as well.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Weekly Momentum Flips Bullish For First Time In 2022
Ralph Nelson Elliott who came up with the theory also wrote a book on the secret of the universe he referred to as “nature’s law.”
Another author with plenty of stock market experience, Justin Mamis, also recognized these ties and penned the book The Nature of Risk: Stock Market Survival & the Meaning of Life. The market sentiment cycle chart below can be found within its pages.
Bitcoin versus Justin Mamis' market sentiment cycle chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
All About Justin Mamis And Market Sentiment Cycles
Juxtaposed next to the Bitcoin line chart, is the same chart presented by Justin Mamis that highlights the many phases and emotions felt during a market sentiment cycle.
At the height of enthusiasm, buying the dip failing to be effective was a sign a trend change was due. Below the highest support lines breaking down caused the market to enter a stage of disbelief. Disbelief turns into panic, and as the asset bottoms out, the market becomes discouraged at the lack of movement.
Related Reading | This Bitcoin “Heatmap” Suggests A Blazing Cycle Peak Is Still Ahead
At aversion, investors even feel a strong sense of dislike toward the asset and might even want to see new lows as a result. It is at this point when confidence begins to return and bearish traders are left in denial.
Justin Mamis is the former Assistant Director of the NYSE Floor Department, former Senior Vice President and Chief Market Technician at Hancock, and appeared frequently in Barron’s and The Wall Street Journal. In his own words, Mamis said in a newsletter:
A cycle begins with stocks climbing “a wall of worry,” and ends when there is no worry anymore. Even after the rise tops out, investors continue to believe that they should buy the dips…Unwillingness to believe in that change marks the first phase down: “It’s just another buying opportunity.” The second, realistic, phase down is the passage from bullish to bearish sentiment…Selling begins to make sense. It culminates with the third phase: investors, in disgust,…dump right near the eventual low in the conviction that the bad news is never going to stop…
Don’t believe the chart represents what could happen in Bitcoin? Well, then do the conditions in sentiment follow what Mamis told investors?
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Pros And Cons For Crypto Traders – NewsBTC
Pros and cons are always essential to consider, even in a variety of contexts. When picking a trading platform, it is vital to create and review a list of pros and cons to be certain the right decision is being made. It is also important to decipher between which platforms are the pros they say they are or if they are complete con artists.
PrimeXBT is a trading platform with a lot of pros, and like any platform has some cons to consider. Because the pros so heavily outweigh the cons in this situation, we are instead in this review hoping to determine if PrimeXBT is the professional platform it claims to be or if it is another con artist crypto trading venue worth passing by.
About PrimeXBT: Pros Versus Cons
Launched in 2018, PrimeXBT is an award-winning multi-asset margin trading platform offering lightning-quick order execution with no slippage and ultra-fast reliable performance with as much as 99.9% uptime. More than 100 of today’s most popular trading instruments are included across crypto, forex, commodities, and stock indices.
Pro: Flexible Currency Options
PrimeXBT being a multi-asset margin trading platform, lets users deposit a wide range of crypto assets: BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum), USDT (ERC-20 Tether), USDC (USD Coin), and the COV (Covesting) utility token.
Pro: Buy Crypto Here
Don’t have crypto yet? Don’t sweat it. PrimeXBT lets you buy crypto assets with a credit card from several third-party partner widgets, each with competitive conversion rates and limited fees. Users can also exchange one type of cryptocurrency for another within each wallet.
Pro: No Minimum Deposit
Deposits are made to a secure cryptocurrency wallet protected by two-factor authentication and compulsory address whitelisting. There is no minimum deposit to get started, so anyone with any level of capital can begin. This also lets new users test the waters without putting too much money at risk on a new platform.
Con: Up To 24-Hour Withdrawals
To avoid any confusion and to be clear about any potential cons at the platform, one pitfall for impatient users is the fact that withdrawals can take up to 24 hours to send. If you need your crypto urgently, you will simply have to wait as there is no way around this security protocol.
Pro: Virtually Hack-Proof
The con above is a worthy trade-off for a platform that hasn’t once in its nearly five-year history been hacked or had any significant downtime. No users have reported any consequential loss of funds due to theft. This spotless reputation is rare in today’s crypto industry.
Pro: Versatile Account System
With safety in check and deposits made, by now, it is time to start funding individual accounts within the PrimeXBT dashboard. In addition to margin trading accounts that are anything but standard, there are also APY-generating yield accounts, Covesting accounts, and more. All of this is available within one primary account and under just one roof.
Pro: Crypto, Forex, Commodities, & Stock Indices
Margin trading and Covesting strategy managers have access to more than 100 of today’s most volatile and popular trading instruments, including Bitcoin, gold, oil, the S&P 500, and much more. There are dozens of cryptocurrencies, forex currencies, all major stock indices, and the most critical geopolitical commodities.
Pro: Educational Website And Tips
Every legend starts out their story as a beginner. Don’t be deterred if you don’t yet know how to trade. PrimeXBT’s top expert trader will show you the ropes and show you how it is done. Dirk Hartig has prepared an extensive database of trading tips, tutorials, and more.
Pro: Compete For Crypto
With these new skills gained, you can both practice with risk-free virtual funds or put them to the ultimate test within PrimeXBT contests and compete for massive crypto prizes worth up to $100,000 USDT. New competitions go live weekly, and trading is conducted in a simulated real-time market environment.
Pro: Copy Trading Community
You either have what it takes, or you don’t. If you do, you might want to give a shot at becoming a Covesting strategy manager. These strategy manager accounts are ranked by performance in a fully transparent global leaderboard for followers to pick and choose which traders they should follow. For those that don’t have what it takes, using Covesting, you can still follow someone who does, copy their trades, and profit from market volatility.
Pro: Utility Token Utilization
With Covesting a centerpiece of PrimeXBT’s offering, the platform has fully integrated the native utility token to the Covesting ecosystem, COV. This token activates exclusive memberships that each improve the benefits for users. Activated utilities include trading fee discounts, increased following counts, improved APYs, and more.
Pro: High Yield APYs
During the DeFi explosion, PrimeXBT rolled out a yield generating tool of their own that connected to top decentralized protocols to access a variable APY return on any staked crypto assets in just a few clicks.
Pro: Free Mobile Apps
All of these products and services are available no matter where you are, right from the tips of your fingers, thanks to entirely free iOS and Android smartphone applications. It is also very easy with just a few swipes or taps to make a deposit or take a new trading position. You can also manage your trading or Covesting portfolio while on the go.
Pro: 24/7 Live Customer Service
The mobile app and desktop both offer access to live, 24/7 customer support chat any time it is needed. There is also a massive help center with guides on how to use the platform and a dedicated account manager for fully personalized services.
Con-clusion: A Professional Platform For Novices And Pros Alike
The conclusion itself is no con, PrimeXBT is a professional margin trading platform with everything pros and novices could need to get going, further their careers, or make a profit.
Because PrimeXBT is also continuously adding new trading instruments and features, you can rest assured that the next market innovation will also find a home on the award-winning margin trading platform.
Registration is free, takes only a few minutes, and requires very little personal information.
