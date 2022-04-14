A Peek Into the Wallex Ecosystem

With lots of cryptocurrency protocols in the virtual space, there’s still a need to create a balance between fiat and digital currencies. The major bridge comes on compliance and AML levels, as many people have devised their means of circumventing the necessary procedure. Wallex brings outstanding measures and is pioneering as the lead in creating stability and compliance in the world economy through digital assets.

What is Wallex?

Wallex is a technological ecosystem that offers assets and digital assets to several users to carry out their business and daily lives. It serves different individuals, businesses, exchanges, broker-dealers, fintech projects, real estate platforms, financial institutions, OTC desks, crowdfunding portals, and others. The activities of Wallex are in over 200 parts of the world, including South America, Europe, North America, Africa, Asia, etc.

The operations of Wallex cut across numerous aspects and phases of lives. Some of its services are linked to the following:

Payments

AML and Compliance

Custody

Neobanking

Trading

Tokenization

White label solutions

Decentralized investment

Wealth management

Trustee

Pillars of Wallex Ecosystem

Wallex divided its general functionality into five major pillars, namely:

Neobanking – Through neobanking, Wallet offers its customers unlimited access to several cryptos and fiat currency accounts. They could easily deposit, withdraw, exchange and spend their cryptocurrencies with cards. Also, neobanking inculcates wallet, business banking, institutional engagements, staking, and

Custody – With the Wallex custody account, users could perform different activities. They could transfer assets from the crypto accounts, make exchanges with fiat currencies, and others. Custody involves the account’s vault, Escrow, and Custody Pro.

Trust – Wallex Trust operations cut across wealth management, wealth container, tokenization, and insurance.

Pay – Payment in Wallet passes through several methods. These include payment gateway, Eurst, Tokask, and Trustchain.

Exchange – Wallex maintains several activities through its exchange. These include borrowing, earning, ProTrade and others.

Founder and CEO

The founder and CEO of Wallex is Simone Mazzuca. He applies a combination of traditional financial and blockchain technology to create a formidable, strong, and reliable ecosystem that will secure even the future. Mazzuca has several years of experience in financial consulting and was a manager of private and institutional clients in the USA, UK, and Italy.

Wallex Contributory Strategy

Wallex is building its ecosystem using a contributory strategy that helps it to improve the economy. The protocol creates a bridge for millions of investors and users such that they can easily access the dividends of the virtual space through blockchain technology.

Wallex strategy is built on the following 5 pillars:

To create a link to the new financial world.

Develop a transparent and reliable financial ecosystem.

Impact the masses on how to utilize the blockchain

Keep up good contact with the customers.

Harness its organizational structure to proper maintenance and development of talents.

Wallex Past Achievements

Wallex has made several great achievements in the past that depict the great stance of its ecosystem.

Here are some of its milestones.

Launch of Wallex Custody

Initiation and launch of the EURST project. This made a great wave for Wallex as the project enabled the pegging of fiat currency to the digital stablecoin. It’s a method to control the high volatility of digital assets.

Wallex Bank and Statutory Trust incorporation.

Launch of Wallex Bank.

Launch of Wallex 2

Wallex Future RoadMap

Wallex has laid out some plans that will help it to keep up with its strategies in providing continuous services to its customers. Some of its roadmaps include: