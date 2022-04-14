News
Anthony Edwards is best reason to believe in Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards climbed to the top of the scorer’s table with the same ease with which he rose to the occasion Tuesday, giving himself a prime view of the fans he had just put into a euphoric state by leading the Timberwolves to a 109-104 victory in their NBA postseason play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The symbolism wasn’t lost on anyone who understands the team’s history. Eighteen years prior, that was where Kevin Garnett stood and pumped his fist after the biggest win in Timberwolves’ history — Game 7 of the 2004 Western Conference semifinals. That was the shining moment for the franchise’s only true superstar to date.
It was Garnett who first put the Timberwolves on the map. Talented and tenacious, he lifted Minnesota to heights never reached prior to his arrival or since his departure. His No. 21 jersey still maintains a heavy presence among the gameday fan base at Target Center, partly because no player has since given this franchise such reason for hope.
Not until Edwards showed up.
Anthony Edwards + Patrick Beverley: Culture Changerspic.twitter.com/T2gUwLDny7
— Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) April 13, 2022
The second-year star is a rare breed, a rare combination of talent, work ethic and confidence that has pulled the rest of the team into his wake. How does a team win a high-stakes game against a great opponent when its three-time all-star center disappears? Because someone else was waiting in the wings, eager to carry the torch.
Edwards’ 30-point performance featured a continual impact. He scored the game’s first seven points, and at least five in every frame. But it’s the fourth quarter that everyone will remember. With Minnesota trailing by five with six minutes to play, Edwards blew by Reggie Jackson for an easy layup to stem the tide.
“They were scared to guard me,” Edwards said, “and I took advantage of that.”
Then came the thunder. The Clippers were switching everything all evening, putting the onus on those who can break down defenses off the bounce to take the game over. But with four minutes left, Los Angeles was caught up in some confusion, leaving Edwards with a clear runway to the hoop. He used it to lift off for a massive slam to put the Wolves up four.
Anthony Edwards driving dunk, Target Center explodes pic.twitter.com/WT7vmN9hb6
— Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) April 13, 2022
The Clippers had trimmed Minnesota’s deficit to one a minute later, when the Wolves went back to the Edwards’ well. Guarded by Los Angeles star Paul George, a two-time first-team All-NBA defender, he caught the ball of a flare screen, took one hard dribble at George to create separation, then stepped back to bury a 3-pointer for what was the play of the night.
Anthony Edwards clutch step-back 3 over Paul George oh my god pic.twitter.com/WrGaxo2FPz
— Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) April 13, 2022
“Playoffs is when stars are made,” veteran teammate Patrick Beverley said. “Twenty-year-old took over the game.”
Edwards’ 10 fourth-quarter points all came in the final 7 minutes, 30 seconds after Karl-Anthony Towns had fouled out.
“No one can guard him. I’ve been telling him that all year. I don’t care who plays on him. I’ve done seen the best defensive guys. I’m one of the best defensive guys on Earth. No one can guard him,” Beverley said. “I just keep preaching that to him, and he’s been doing it all season. Credit to him. Credit to his hard work. Credit to his patience.
“Obviously we have Karl-Anthony Towns, who we feature a lot. So, credit to his patience at a young age, understanding the game, being patient, understanding when to attack.”
Edwards knew Tuesday was a time to strike. You need someone capable of doing that at this level if you want to achieve the relevance Minnesota has lacked for so long. Already late Tuesday, fans and media members alike were salivating over the chance to see *two* of the game’s young, bright stars square off in the first round of the playoffs, Grizzlies’ MVP candidate Ja Morant and Edwards.
That starts with a 2:30 p.m. tipoff Saturday in Memphis.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said postgame he wasn’t sure how some of his young players would respond to the big stage. But, if he’s being honest, it was no mystery that Edwards would deliver when the stakes were highest.
“Ant loves the moment,” Finch said.
He lives for it, because he prepares for it.
Beverley has seen Edwards’ commitment to the game. He knows Edwards is always one of the first in the gym and one of the last to leave. He’s witnessed the guard working at the facility late at night, even bringing his dog, Ant Jr., with him.
“Still now, I’m in there every night. Every night, 9:30, 10:30, it don’t matter what time it is. Me and my trainer (Justin Holland) go in there every night, get a lot of shots up,” Edwards said. “Sometimes we may go too hard, but there’s no such thing.”
As he walked out of the arena Tuesday, sporting a massive smile, Holland noted he’s never seen Edwards more locked in.
“Them lights come on,” Edwards said as he walked toward the Wolves’ locker room after the game, “I show up.”
Right on cue.
“them lights come on, I show up”
🗣 @theantedwards_ pic.twitter.com/oxNNsusy0X
— x – Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 13, 2022
Play-in, playoffs, Edwards is built for this.
“This is his moment,” Beverley said.
One he shared with the fan base that has embraced him for two seasons now, but never more than on Tuesday. As Edwards looked out at the sea of exuberant Timberwolves fans, their eyes were trained on him. Anthony Edwards is their star — their light, their future and present.
Edwards is their reason to finally believe that maybe, just maybe, this franchise’s best moment wasn’t 18 years ago. Maybe the best is yet to come.
News
Tough guy Danny DeVito is a cryer who still likes to ‘break balls’
News
Clayton Kershaw’s bid for perfection cut short as Dodgers beat Twins
There is little Clayton Kershaw has yet to achieve in his illustrious career. Well on his way to Cooperstown, the Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander has won a Most Valuable Player Award, taken home the Cy Young Award on three separate occasions and has been named an All-Star eight times.
He finally won a long-awaited World Series ring in 2020, one which he had come so close to in years prior.
On Wednesday at Target Field, Kershaw nearly authored the next perfect chapter in his journey when pitched seven perfect innings on a chilly afternoon at Target Field before being lifted by manager Dave Roberts after throwing 80 pitches.
The Dodgers’ combined bid at perfection was broken up with one out in the eighth inning when right fielder Max Kepler walked and catcher Gary Sánchez lined a single off reliever Alex Vesia to right, the only hit the Twins collected in a 7-0 loss.
Kershaw struck out 13 Twins and got 20 whiffs — 17, according to Statcast, on his slider. The Twins, for the entirety of his outing, could do little but watch, offer at his pitches and trudge back to the dugout.
The closest the Twins got to breaking up his bid for perfection came in the seventh inning when Gio Urshela shot a ball back toward Kershaw that bounced off the mound. Second baseman Gavin Lux, in the right spot, snared it and threw to an outstretched Freddie Freeman at first base for the out.
But that would be the end of Kershaw’s outing, Roberts opting to remove the veteran who was making his first start of the season after a shortened spring training and has a lengthy injury history. Kershaw was just six outs away from authoring just the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history, and the large contingent of Dodgers fans — and perhaps some Twins fans, too — made their displeasure heard upon Vesia’s entrance.
The Dodgers scored three runs in the first two innings off new Twins starter Chris Paddack, who lasted four innings in his debut. Later in the day, the Dodgers hit three consecutive home runs off reliever Dereck Rodríguez, who was added to the Twins’ 40-man roster earlier in the day.
News
Overlooked in California, late bloomer Jaden Henley joins Gophers
If a major college basketball prospect isn’t a prodigy, he’s often at least precocious, giving hints or outright signs of future stardom. Jaden Haden’s rise was dinged when he spent his sophomore season at Colony High School in Ontario, Calif., on the junior varsity squad.
“I feel like it lit a fire under me,” Henley told the Pioneer Press in an interview this week.
Over the next two years, Henley got hot alright, grew from 6-foot-2 to 6-7, starred on the varsity team over the next two seasons and signed a national letter of intent with the Gophers men’s basketball program on Wednesday.
“We’re really excited about Jaden and think he’s got a big future ahead of him,” Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson said in a statement. “What stood out to us when we recruited him was his size, length and versatility. He’s got a great first step and is a Big Ten, Power Five athlete (who) will continue to get better.”
Henley joins three Minnesota natives in the Gophers’ 2022 recruiting class: Park Center guard Braeden Carrington, Park of Cottage Grove forward Pharrel Payne and forward Joshua Ola-Joseph, who played at Osseo before transferring this season to Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz. That trio signed in November.
Henley, again, was a bit fashionably late. He had only one scholarship offer, from San Diego State, when the Gophers showed interest in late 2021.
U assistant coach Marcus Jenkins heard about Henley from Devin Ugland, a reporter for Prep Hoops, and soon traveled to Ontario, which is 35 miles east of Los Angeles. Johnson made a follow-up visit for Colony’s Turkey Shootout the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Johnson’s trip surprised Colony’s Jerry de Fabiis, a seasoned head coach with more than 500 wins across 22 seasons.
“I was super impressed with coach Johnson,” de Fabiis said. “I think too many coaches rely on these (recruiting) services. I think too many of these coaches rely on travel coaches, and I think what stood out to me is he told me, ‘My eyes don’t lie to me.’ …
“He didn’t need somebody else to tell him that he should take this guy. He relied on his own ability as an evaluator of talent to understand the game of basketball and to fit guys into his system.”
Henley, considered a three-star recruit, was seriously considered by only one in-state Division I program, the Aztecs.
“I think coach Johnson is a little bit more of an old-school recruiter,” de Fabiis said. “He goes to try to find some of the diamonds in the rough, some of these guys that might be overlooked. I think that is going to bode well for Minnesota (to) not worry that this kid has only been offered by this team, or this player has had such-and-such amount of offers. It’s can the kid play or not? Coach Johnson saw that he could.”
De Fabiis described Henley as a “jack of all trades,” with good shooting range, ability to drive to the basket and be a “pretty darn good passer.”
“I think I’m a guy who is fun to watch,” Henley said. “I think I’m a guy who is going to keep the energy going inside The Barn.”
As a senior, Henley averaged 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assist and 2.5 steals for Colony (25-3) and rose to be the No. 3-rated recruit in the California, per Prep Hoops.
While Henley was put on JV as a sophomore, he was still lauded on Prep Hoops’ sophomore watch list and was playing in an older age group with AAU team, Team Inland. Part of the reason he didn’t make varsity that seasons was because Colony had plenty of older talent, including Denim Dawson, a freshman at Nebraska, and Brenton Knapper, a freshman at Santa Clara.
“Like I tell a lot of the kids, go out there and prove me wrong,” de Fabiis said. “Go out there and tear it up on the JV level and make me look foolish. I have no problem with that.”
Henley said he has lived in the gym to make improvements.
“I picked (the brains of) people I saw who were going to the next level. I looked at the small things: working hard, diving on the floor for loose balls … and keeping my basketball IQ as high as possible.”
Henley upgraded his shooting ability and range from his junior to senior seasons. “His athleticism improved immensely to his senior year, to where he is catching lobs and driving and dunking on people,” de Fabiis said. “His ability to finish through contact, that was a big thing. His junior year he wasn’t as able to finish through contact.”
The growth spurts didn’t hurt, either. After being 6-2 as a sophomore, he went to 6-5 as a junior and says he is nearly 6-8 now. With another Jaden on the team, Henley, who weighs 190 pounds, earned the nickname “Stretch.”
“He kept growing,” de Fabiis said. “It was a great nickname.”
De Fabiis said the thing he will remember most about Henley was his ability to be coached.
“We are kind of in an age now where, when you get on these kids, they don’t want to take hard coaching,” de Fabiis said “Sometimes you don’t get that from a lot of kids. They look down at the ground or away from you. They are upset that you are getting on them. (But) Jaden will look you dead in the eye. He will listen to you. He will say, ‘OK, coach. I got you, coach.’ … He takes hard coaching.”
Having the support of Henley’s parents made de Fabiis’ decision to put Henley on JV easier.
“I feel like one thing that coaches always told me is that it’s not how they say it, it’s what they’re saying,” Henley shared. “Basketball is an intense game and people yell; that is just how it goes. If you listen to what they are saying and keep it going, you’ll be fine.”
Anthony Edwards is best reason to believe in Timberwolves
Tough guy Danny DeVito is a cryer who still likes to ‘break balls’
Clayton Kershaw’s bid for perfection cut short as Dodgers beat Twins
Find Auto Insurance Online – Why to Get an Affordable Auto Insurance Quote on the Web
Overlooked in California, late bloomer Jaden Henley joins Gophers
Neil Patrick Harris to replace Christian Borle in ‘Into the Woods’
Homeowners Insurance – The Top Ten Factors That Affect Your Homeowners Insurance Rates
Three men charged a second time for same 17 deaths in Missouri duck boat tragedy
Clayton Kershaw pulled from perfect game after 7 innings vs. Twins
Chris Rock’s brother challenges Will Smith to a boxing match: ‘I could take him down!’
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News2 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar