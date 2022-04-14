Anthony Edwards is best reason to believe in Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards climbed to the top of the scorer’s table with the same ease with which he rose to the occasion Tuesday, giving himself a prime view of the fans he had just put into a euphoric state by leading the Timberwolves to a 109-104 victory in their NBA postseason play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The symbolism wasn’t lost on anyone who understands the team’s history. Eighteen years prior, that was where Kevin Garnett stood and pumped his fist after the biggest win in Timberwolves’ history — Game 7 of the 2004 Western Conference semifinals. That was the shining moment for the franchise’s only true superstar to date.

It was Garnett who first put the Timberwolves on the map. Talented and tenacious, he lifted Minnesota to heights never reached prior to his arrival or since his departure. His No. 21 jersey still maintains a heavy presence among the gameday fan base at Target Center, partly because no player has since given this franchise such reason for hope.

Not until Edwards showed up.

Anthony Edwards + Patrick Beverley: Culture Changerspic.twitter.com/T2gUwLDny7 — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) April 13, 2022

The second-year star is a rare breed, a rare combination of talent, work ethic and confidence that has pulled the rest of the team into his wake. How does a team win a high-stakes game against a great opponent when its three-time all-star center disappears? Because someone else was waiting in the wings, eager to carry the torch.

Edwards’ 30-point performance featured a continual impact. He scored the game’s first seven points, and at least five in every frame. But it’s the fourth quarter that everyone will remember. With Minnesota trailing by five with six minutes to play, Edwards blew by Reggie Jackson for an easy layup to stem the tide.

“They were scared to guard me,” Edwards said, “and I took advantage of that.”

Then came the thunder. The Clippers were switching everything all evening, putting the onus on those who can break down defenses off the bounce to take the game over. But with four minutes left, Los Angeles was caught up in some confusion, leaving Edwards with a clear runway to the hoop. He used it to lift off for a massive slam to put the Wolves up four.

Anthony Edwards driving dunk, Target Center explodes pic.twitter.com/WT7vmN9hb6 — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) April 13, 2022

The Clippers had trimmed Minnesota’s deficit to one a minute later, when the Wolves went back to the Edwards’ well. Guarded by Los Angeles star Paul George, a two-time first-team All-NBA defender, he caught the ball of a flare screen, took one hard dribble at George to create separation, then stepped back to bury a 3-pointer for what was the play of the night.

Anthony Edwards clutch step-back 3 over Paul George oh my god pic.twitter.com/WrGaxo2FPz — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) April 13, 2022

“Playoffs is when stars are made,” veteran teammate Patrick Beverley said. “Twenty-year-old took over the game.”

Edwards’ 10 fourth-quarter points all came in the final 7 minutes, 30 seconds after Karl-Anthony Towns had fouled out.

“No one can guard him. I’ve been telling him that all year. I don’t care who plays on him. I’ve done seen the best defensive guys. I’m one of the best defensive guys on Earth. No one can guard him,” Beverley said. “I just keep preaching that to him, and he’s been doing it all season. Credit to him. Credit to his hard work. Credit to his patience.

“Obviously we have Karl-Anthony Towns, who we feature a lot. So, credit to his patience at a young age, understanding the game, being patient, understanding when to attack.”

Edwards knew Tuesday was a time to strike. You need someone capable of doing that at this level if you want to achieve the relevance Minnesota has lacked for so long. Already late Tuesday, fans and media members alike were salivating over the chance to see *two* of the game’s young, bright stars square off in the first round of the playoffs, Grizzlies’ MVP candidate Ja Morant and Edwards.

That starts with a 2:30 p.m. tipoff Saturday in Memphis.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said postgame he wasn’t sure how some of his young players would respond to the big stage. But, if he’s being honest, it was no mystery that Edwards would deliver when the stakes were highest.

“Ant loves the moment,” Finch said.

He lives for it, because he prepares for it.

Beverley has seen Edwards’ commitment to the game. He knows Edwards is always one of the first in the gym and one of the last to leave. He’s witnessed the guard working at the facility late at night, even bringing his dog, Ant Jr., with him.

“Still now, I’m in there every night. Every night, 9:30, 10:30, it don’t matter what time it is. Me and my trainer (Justin Holland) go in there every night, get a lot of shots up,” Edwards said. “Sometimes we may go too hard, but there’s no such thing.”

As he walked out of the arena Tuesday, sporting a massive smile, Holland noted he’s never seen Edwards more locked in.

“Them lights come on,” Edwards said as he walked toward the Wolves’ locker room after the game, “I show up.”

Right on cue.

Play-in, playoffs, Edwards is built for this.

“This is his moment,” Beverley said.

One he shared with the fan base that has embraced him for two seasons now, but never more than on Tuesday. As Edwards looked out at the sea of exuberant Timberwolves fans, their eyes were trained on him. Anthony Edwards is their star — their light, their future and present.

Edwards is their reason to finally believe that maybe, just maybe, this franchise’s best moment wasn’t 18 years ago. Maybe the best is yet to come.