Arrested For a DUI? Why You Need a Great Lawyer

Share Pin 0 Shares

It seems like the term DUI is everywhere. Almost every weekend you see stories on the news about police task forces that are targeting the rising number of DUI cases. In fact, the truth is that throughout the years the rules have gotten significantly more stringent, and these days it can be quite easy to end up with a DUI.

However, the frequency of it should in no way minimize the seriousness of the offense. The truth is that with the strict rules surrounding a DUI offense, the consequences are just as serious. Of course these consequences vary from state to state and offense to offense. However, in many instances it may mean that you can be sentenced to large fines, suspended licenses, and even probation or jail time.

When you are initially arrested for a DUI you may be overwhelmed, but the first thing that you need to do is to get in touch with a great lawyer. You see, as penalties vary quite a bit it would help to have a seasoned professional behind you that can help you navigate the complicated avenues of the law.

To challenge any DUI accusation you are going to need a strong defense. This is where a lawyer, such as a Seattle DUI Attorney, can come in to help you. They are aware of the necessary and allowable types of evidence that you may introduce in a trial. The truth is that not all of the evidence that the police may have gathered from you at the scene may be correct. In fact, there are large margins of error in breathalyzer tests. Additionally, witnesses of the events may be able to help refute some of the evidence that is presented. To come up with all of this on your own would be very daunting, but a lawyer is trained in how to go about this.

You also want a great lawyer to deal with your DUI because there may be more lasting consequences than you realize. The price of your car insurance may be affected for years, and it could potentially be an offense that is permanently on your record. Instead, with the aide of a top quality lawyer you might be able to work out an arrangement with the courts that would allow your record to be expunged of the offense after having fulfilled your sentence.

It may be tempting to try to go it alone when you are accused of a DUI. However, that is not the best choice. By doing that you are simply setting yourself to navigate uncharted territory blindly which can possibly saddle you with more severe consequences than needed. However, with the help of a great lawyer you can get out of a negative situation in the best way possible, and that is completely worth the price of their service.