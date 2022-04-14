Finance
Arrested For a DUI? Why You Need a Great Lawyer
It seems like the term DUI is everywhere. Almost every weekend you see stories on the news about police task forces that are targeting the rising number of DUI cases. In fact, the truth is that throughout the years the rules have gotten significantly more stringent, and these days it can be quite easy to end up with a DUI.
However, the frequency of it should in no way minimize the seriousness of the offense. The truth is that with the strict rules surrounding a DUI offense, the consequences are just as serious. Of course these consequences vary from state to state and offense to offense. However, in many instances it may mean that you can be sentenced to large fines, suspended licenses, and even probation or jail time.
When you are initially arrested for a DUI you may be overwhelmed, but the first thing that you need to do is to get in touch with a great lawyer. You see, as penalties vary quite a bit it would help to have a seasoned professional behind you that can help you navigate the complicated avenues of the law.
To challenge any DUI accusation you are going to need a strong defense. This is where a lawyer, such as a Seattle DUI Attorney, can come in to help you. They are aware of the necessary and allowable types of evidence that you may introduce in a trial. The truth is that not all of the evidence that the police may have gathered from you at the scene may be correct. In fact, there are large margins of error in breathalyzer tests. Additionally, witnesses of the events may be able to help refute some of the evidence that is presented. To come up with all of this on your own would be very daunting, but a lawyer is trained in how to go about this.
You also want a great lawyer to deal with your DUI because there may be more lasting consequences than you realize. The price of your car insurance may be affected for years, and it could potentially be an offense that is permanently on your record. Instead, with the aide of a top quality lawyer you might be able to work out an arrangement with the courts that would allow your record to be expunged of the offense after having fulfilled your sentence.
It may be tempting to try to go it alone when you are accused of a DUI. However, that is not the best choice. By doing that you are simply setting yourself to navigate uncharted territory blindly which can possibly saddle you with more severe consequences than needed. However, with the help of a great lawyer you can get out of a negative situation in the best way possible, and that is completely worth the price of their service.
Benefits Are the Magnetic Block of Your Business Advantage
Benefits are Fundamental to Your Business
Have you ever considered the employee benefits you would be receiving when choosing to a job? Was it an important consideration?
Why?
Have you ever had one of your employees choose you over your competitors of your better benefits? Have you ever advertised your benefit packages as a reason why your ideal team member should choose you? A tool to attract your talent?
Why?
You know why.
Benefits are important.
How many people do you know who have chosen a company specifically because of their great benefits? How many of us have heard our parents sell us on a job because of the great benefits package?
Product discounts, IRA, 401k match, pension, paid sick leave, paid vacation, health, dental, disability, workers comp, and so on. How many of us have overheard complaints during conversation or ever seen protests due to insufficient benefits.
Why Else Would You have Benefits?
You business benefits are important, and who doesn’t want to beat out their competitors for top talent?
As a matter of fact, the fact you are reading this article reflects your concern for your business and intelligence as the decision maker. Therefore, you know that a fundamental reason why the job force – the people that carry out your vision – choose you is because of your benefits. Without quality benefits, you are just giving your talent away to your competitors. Giving away your business’s power.
The Rule
It seems to be a rule that ‘Extras Bring Employees.’ Regardless of how they manifest – pats on the back, more comfortable lunches, retirement plans, sleek clothing, or traditional health insurance – your business benefits can make or break you.
I know that when I’m choosing a product to buy, it is the bonuses that close the deal and foster a warm gratititude for the service. A pleasant surprise and appreciativeness.
In what ways are you giving your employees reasons to have gratitude for your service for them?
You are Different, Aren’t You?
Those who cannot compete with you on your level do not read this type of material. Furthermore, although you have the knowledge and readiness, how can you win without stepping forward? Again, what benefits are you providing for your team?
Wouldn’t it make sense to act before your talent denies you in order to strengthen your competitor?
Choose quickly and choose wisely, because the quality benefits that can make your growing business appear as a mega magnetic company to your talent are only getting more expensive.
Are they not?
Specialized Insurance for Logging and Wood Product Industries
Who can dispute the fact that the loggers and related business holds so much risk potential? Because this industry comprises of activities where damages, injury and even death can occur, not many insurance companies are willing or experienced enough to write correlated policies. As such, only those carriers that offer the specialized coverage are approachable for the industry.
About Logging Industry Insurance
Logging companies evolve around felling trees in the dense forests, transporting the logs to the saw mills, and everything in between. Related coverage can be acquired from the specialty companies that place a focus on the localities where logging is essential to the populace’s economy and associated exposures. These professionals are in the know about the involved complexities of equipment risks as well as the vehicles used for transporting the timber. While liability is at the forefront, the workers compensation aspect is difficult to place and experienced hands-on management is necessary.
About Loggers Broad Form Property Damage Liability Coverage
In essence, this type of loggers’ coverage is a fire coverage insurance form. This insurance guards against risks of ‘care, custody and control’ in relation to loggers that do their work on land that they do not own or with trees belonging to someone other than themselves. The policy ensures recompense for the physical damage or destruction of tangible property of others. It also incorporates loss of use from an occurrence that directly is related to the work of the loggers and includes expenses from an incident that is directly associated to logging operations. The coverage also incorporates costs associated to firefighting efforts in a fire that was caused by anyone the logging company is responsible for by law.
About Insurance for the Wood Products Industries
In a broader sense, Any member of the lumber industry – including those that work in wood products – recognizes that insurance coverage is a real necessity.
Here are some businesses that need differing types of specialized lumber insurance:
• Those that deal with construction materials
• Cabinet makers
• Manufacturers of doors
• Distributors of drywall
• Furniture manufacturers
• Hardware stores
• Manufacturers of laminated beams
• Manufacturers of log homes
• Lumberyard businesses
• Manufacturers of millwork and windows
• Pallet builders
• Planning mill
• Sawmills
• Truss manufacturers
• Manufacturers of veneer and plywood
• Wood preserving businesses
• Wood products manufacturers
Related commercial enterprises should be aware that not all classes will be approved for workers comp. To find out more about this special insurance, contact an independent insurance agency that has the connections with specialized insurance companies.
Where to Get Homeowners Insurance Company Rankings
Homeowners insurance company rankings can tell you a lot about insurance companies. Here’s where to find insurance company rankings that will help you determine which company is best for your homeowners insurance needs.
Consumer Rankings
The best place I’ve found to get homeowners insurance consumer rankings is at J.D. Power & Associates. They are an independent information company that conducts customer surveys and provides unbiased customer reviews and ratings on a variety of products and services.
J.D. Power ranks insurance companies based on their policy prices, policy options, claims handling, and customer service. Their ratings go from five circles (the best companies) to two circles (the worst). I recommend purchasing your homeowners insurance with a company that has a rating of three circles or higher.
Insurance Department Rankings
Every state has a department of insurance that oversees insurance companies, and most states have a website that provides insurance statistics. One of the most useful statistics they provide is a list of complaints made against insurance companies by their customers. These complaints are a good way to find out how reliable a company is, and how it treats its customers.
If your state insurance department doesn’t list insurance company complaints, you can get this information at the California Department of Insurance website (http://www.insurance.ca.gov/).
All major companies have had complaints filed against them, so I recommend going with a company that has a lower than average number of complaints.
Financial Rankings
Financial rankings are a good way to determine an insurance company’s ability to pay its claims. A.M. Best (ambest.com) rates insurance companies based on their financial strength. A high rating means a company has enough financial assets to pay it’s claims.
A.M. Best rates companies from A++ (their highest rating) to D (their lowest). I recommend purchasing insurance through a company with a B+ rating or higher.
Getting Low Cost Insurance With A-Rated Companies
The best place to get low cost homeowners insurance is at an insurance comparison website. Some of these sites provide an online chat service so you can get answers to your homeowners insurance questions from an insurance expert, and get help in lowering your insurance cost. (see link below).
